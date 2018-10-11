High school scores, schedules for Oct. 11, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 11:09 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Fayette County Coaches Association Championships

At Penn State Fayette

Team results

1. Uniontown, 25; t2. Laurel Highlands, 68; t2. Connellsville, 68; 4. Brownsville, 127; 5. Belle Vernon, 134. (Albert Gallatin did not finish)

Individual results

1. Logan Maust, Uniontown, 18:57; 2. Riley Gilleland, Uniontown, 19:13; 3. Isaac Meeder, Laurel Highlands, 19:21; 4. Sam Killinger, Uniontown, 19:35; 5. Dominic Prestipino, Connellsville, 19:37; 6. Joe Casteel, Laurel Highlands, 19:40; 7. Brendan Kopich, Laurel Highlands, 19:41; 8. Ben Witt, Uniontown, 19:50; 9. Brett Lemansky, Laurel Highlands, 19:51; 10. Dalton Grimes, Uniontown, 19:59

MAC championships

At Brush Creek Park

Team results

1. New Castle, 47; 2. Montour, 92; 3. Beaver, 103; 4. Mars, 107; 5. Moon, 117

Individual results

1. Zachary Leachman, Mars, 17:18; 2. Adam Hessler, Freedom, 17:33; 3. Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 17:36; 4. Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 17:54; 5. Anthony Litrenta, New Castle, 18:14; 6. Will Lamb, Beaver, 18:29; 7. Zac Gibson, New Castle, 18:29; 8. Joseah Miller, 18:34; 9. Mac Polny, Montour, 18:39; 10. Lucas Reese, Moon, 18:48

Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet

At Westmoreland County Community College

Team results

1. Greensburg Salem, 19; 2. Norwin, 58; 3. Kiski Area, 87; 4. Hempfield, 100; 5. Latrobe, 125;

Individual results

1. Cameron Binda, Greensburg Salem, 16:28; 2. Dylan Binda, Greensburg Salem, 17:05; 3. Mark Brown, Greensburg Salem, 17:20; 4. Logan Ali, Hempfield, 17:42; 5. Mason Jobe, Greensburg Salem, 17:42; 6. Dominic Spatolisano, Norwin, 17:50; 7. Eli Olson, Norwin, 17:55; 8. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:58; 9. Trevor Verklereen, Hempfield, 17:58; 10. Patrick Driscoll, Penn-Trafford, 18:02

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Fayette County Coaches Association Championships

At Penn State Fayette

Team results

1. Uniontown, 39; 2. Brownsville, 54; 3. Laurel Highlands, 104; (Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon and Connellsville did not finish)

Indiviual results

1. Gianna Quarzo, Brownsville, 21:13; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 21:46; 3. Ryleigh Kelley, Uniontown, 23:51; 4. Kaitlyn Keegan, Belle Vernon, 23:58; 5. Ashton Reposky, Brownsville, 24:28; 6. Kyleigh Kelley, Uniontown, 25:17; 7. Hannah Dewitt, Brownsville, 25:35; 8. Shelby Basinger, Connellsville, 25:42; 9. Esme Bisbee, Uniontown, 25:51; 10. Emily Sarver, Uniontown, 26:02

MAC championships

At Brush Creek Park

Team results

1. Moon, 58; 2. West Allegheny, 69; 3. Mars, 77; 4. Ambridge, 135; 5. New Castle, 154

Individual results

1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 20:11; 2. McKenna Bowes, Mars, 20:43; 3. Annie Wicker, Quaker Valley, 20:50; 4. Camille Bromley, Mars, 21:19; 5. Laura Croco, West Allegheny, 21:27; 6. Rachel Quillin, Beaver, 21:40; 7. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 21:48; 8. Olivia Pedockie, West Allegheny, 21:59; 9. Leuca Hanish, Ambridge, 22:10; 10. Chiara Golomb, Moon, 22:17

Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet

At Westmoreland County Community College

Team results

1. Norwin, 55; 2. Greensburg Salem, 68; 3. Latrobe, 96; 4. Hempfield, 105; 5. Kiski Area, 122

Individuals results

1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg CC, 19:31; 2. Kierra Shreffler, Kiski Area, 19:50; 3. Courtney Kosanovic, Norwin, 20:41; 4. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 20:44; 5. Triniti Joy, Norwin, 20:48; 6. Lily Schmadel, Hempfield, 21:05; 7. Rachel Harter, Latrobe, 21:07; 8. McKenna Skatell, Latrobe, 21:12; 9. Masison Peri, Norwin, 21:14; 10. Mary Trinclisti, Derry Area, 21:15

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division II

Pine-Richland 2, Fox Chapel 1

Division I

Shady Side Academy 4, Latrobe 2

Football

Thursday’s result

District 8

City League

Allderdice 28, Brashear 19

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Albert Gallatin at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.; Highlands at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Knoch at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa at South Park, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.

Century

Frazier at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Clairton at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Union at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 7 p.m. ;Woodland Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Carrick at Bridgeport, Ohio, 7 p.m. (Carrick forfeits); University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Mohawk at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

At Cedarbrook Golf Course, Rostraver

1. Central Catholic, 372; 2. Fox Chapel, 378; 3. Shady Side Academy, 390; 4. Seneca Valley, 396; 5. Pine-Richland, 406; 6. Peters Township, 409

Medalist: Neal Shipley, Central Catholic, 70

Class 2A

1. Sewickley Academy, 409; 2. Elizabeth Forward, 426*; 3. North Catholic, 426; 4. Carmichaels, 448; 5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 463; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 472

Medalist: Tre Bartony, North Catholic, 72

*Advanced to PIAA tournament

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

1. North Allegheny, 294; 2. Upper St. Clair, 332; 3. Penn-Trafford, 357; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 370

Medalist: Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny, 65

Class 2A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 326; 2. Sewickley Academy, 353; 3. Central Valley 422; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 438

Medalist: Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy, 75

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class 2A

Hempfield 5, Moon 3

Armstrong at Pine-Richland (n)

Class A

Meadville 11, Blackhawk 0

Fox Chapel at Beaver (n)

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice 4, Shaler 1

Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1

Central Catholic 0, Fox Chapel 0 (2OT)

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Connellsville 10, Woodland Hills 0

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 1

Norwin 6, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum 4, Penn Hills 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands 1, Armstrong 0

Kiski Area 1, Indiana 0

Mars 3, Knoch 1

North Hills 3, Hampton 2

Section 2

Blackhawk 1, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 7, Ambridge 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 1

Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0 (OT)

Trinity 4, Uniontown 0

Section 4

Gateway 8, McKeesport 1

South Fayette 6, Chartiers Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 8, Steel Valley 0

South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 2

Burrell 5, Valley 3

Deer Lakes 7, Freeport 0

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0

Section 3

Charleroi 14, Washington 3

Southmoreland 8, Yough 0

Section 4

North Catholic 11, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 7, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk 4, Neshannock 0

Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 2, OLSH 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 7, Geibel Catholic 1

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0

Springdale 2, Riverview 0

Vincentian Academy 8, Aquinas Academy 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 1, Chartiers-Houston 0

Monessen 5, California 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 2

Nonsection

Avonworth 6, Bentworth 0

Beth-Center 2, McGuffey 1

Franklin Regional 2, Montour 1

Hopewell 6, Ellwood City 0

Kiski School 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville 9, Penn Hills 2

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 4, Steel Valley 3

Section 3

South Park at Derry (n)

Class A

Section 1

Springdale 3, Shady Side Academy 1

Section 2

Beth-Center 6, McGuffey 1

Section 3

Freedom 8, Riverside 1

South Side Beaver 1, Quigley Catholic 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, Vincentian Academy 1

Nonsection

Avonworth 9, Chartiers-Houston 0

Freeport 6, Greensburg Salem 1

Keystone Oaks 2, South Allegheny 1

Mars 5, North Hills 0

McKeesport 2, Jeannette 1

West Allegheny 10, Ellwood City 0

McGuffey at Carlynton, ppd.

Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; OLSH at Ambridge, 3:30 p.m.;

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Mt. Lebanon 5, South Fayette 0

Shady Side Academy 5, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

First round

Beaver 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Ellis School 4, Blackhawk 1

Derry 4, Neshannock 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Avella 0

Quaker Valley 4, Winchester Thurston 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Southmoreland 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 2A

First round

North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 3 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Knoch, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)

Shaler at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Moon 0

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 3, Connellsville 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Kiski Area 3, Gateway 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2

Armstrong at McKeesport (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Trinity 0

Obama Academy at South Fayette (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0

Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk at New Castle (n)

Knoch 3, Ambridge 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk (n)

Laurel at New Brighton (n)

Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0

OLSH 3, Freedom 0

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Section 3

Beth-Center 3, Brentwood 0

Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 2

Frazier at Charleroi (n)

McGuffey at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, Washington 1

Serra Catholic 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Derry 3, East Allegheny 0

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Rochester 2

Aliquippa at Shenango (n)

Beaver County Christian at Union (n)

Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver (n)

Section 2

Avella 3, Mapletown 1

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Geibel Catholic 3, California 0

West Greene 3, Bentworth 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0

Fort Cherry 3, Cornell 0

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown (n)

Section 4

Eden Christian Academy 3, St. Joseph 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Leechburg 3, Riverview 2

Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Hempfield 1

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, United 2

District 8

Nonsection

Perry 3, Propel Andrew Street 2,

Westinghouse 3, Propel Braddock Hills 2

Friday’s schedule

District 8

Nonsection

Carrick at Propel Andrew Street. 4:30 p.m.

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.