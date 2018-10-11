High school scores, schedules for Oct. 11, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 11:09 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Fayette County Coaches Association Championships
At Penn State Fayette
Team results
1. Uniontown, 25; t2. Laurel Highlands, 68; t2. Connellsville, 68; 4. Brownsville, 127; 5. Belle Vernon, 134. (Albert Gallatin did not finish)
Individual results
1. Logan Maust, Uniontown, 18:57; 2. Riley Gilleland, Uniontown, 19:13; 3. Isaac Meeder, Laurel Highlands, 19:21; 4. Sam Killinger, Uniontown, 19:35; 5. Dominic Prestipino, Connellsville, 19:37; 6. Joe Casteel, Laurel Highlands, 19:40; 7. Brendan Kopich, Laurel Highlands, 19:41; 8. Ben Witt, Uniontown, 19:50; 9. Brett Lemansky, Laurel Highlands, 19:51; 10. Dalton Grimes, Uniontown, 19:59
MAC championships
At Brush Creek Park
Team results
1. New Castle, 47; 2. Montour, 92; 3. Beaver, 103; 4. Mars, 107; 5. Moon, 117
Individual results
1. Zachary Leachman, Mars, 17:18; 2. Adam Hessler, Freedom, 17:33; 3. Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 17:36; 4. Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 17:54; 5. Anthony Litrenta, New Castle, 18:14; 6. Will Lamb, Beaver, 18:29; 7. Zac Gibson, New Castle, 18:29; 8. Joseah Miller, 18:34; 9. Mac Polny, Montour, 18:39; 10. Lucas Reese, Moon, 18:48
Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet
At Westmoreland County Community College
Team results
1. Greensburg Salem, 19; 2. Norwin, 58; 3. Kiski Area, 87; 4. Hempfield, 100; 5. Latrobe, 125;
Individual results
1. Cameron Binda, Greensburg Salem, 16:28; 2. Dylan Binda, Greensburg Salem, 17:05; 3. Mark Brown, Greensburg Salem, 17:20; 4. Logan Ali, Hempfield, 17:42; 5. Mason Jobe, Greensburg Salem, 17:42; 6. Dominic Spatolisano, Norwin, 17:50; 7. Eli Olson, Norwin, 17:55; 8. Ethan Kelley, Greensburg Salem, 17:58; 9. Trevor Verklereen, Hempfield, 17:58; 10. Patrick Driscoll, Penn-Trafford, 18:02
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Fayette County Coaches Association Championships
At Penn State Fayette
Team results
1. Uniontown, 39; 2. Brownsville, 54; 3. Laurel Highlands, 104; (Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon and Connellsville did not finish)
Indiviual results
1. Gianna Quarzo, Brownsville, 21:13; 2. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 21:46; 3. Ryleigh Kelley, Uniontown, 23:51; 4. Kaitlyn Keegan, Belle Vernon, 23:58; 5. Ashton Reposky, Brownsville, 24:28; 6. Kyleigh Kelley, Uniontown, 25:17; 7. Hannah Dewitt, Brownsville, 25:35; 8. Shelby Basinger, Connellsville, 25:42; 9. Esme Bisbee, Uniontown, 25:51; 10. Emily Sarver, Uniontown, 26:02
MAC championships
At Brush Creek Park
Team results
1. Moon, 58; 2. West Allegheny, 69; 3. Mars, 77; 4. Ambridge, 135; 5. New Castle, 154
Individual results
1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 20:11; 2. McKenna Bowes, Mars, 20:43; 3. Annie Wicker, Quaker Valley, 20:50; 4. Camille Bromley, Mars, 21:19; 5. Laura Croco, West Allegheny, 21:27; 6. Rachel Quillin, Beaver, 21:40; 7. Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 21:48; 8. Olivia Pedockie, West Allegheny, 21:59; 9. Leuca Hanish, Ambridge, 22:10; 10. Chiara Golomb, Moon, 22:17
Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet
At Westmoreland County Community College
Team results
1. Norwin, 55; 2. Greensburg Salem, 68; 3. Latrobe, 96; 4. Hempfield, 105; 5. Kiski Area, 122
Individuals results
1. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg CC, 19:31; 2. Kierra Shreffler, Kiski Area, 19:50; 3. Courtney Kosanovic, Norwin, 20:41; 4. Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 20:44; 5. Triniti Joy, Norwin, 20:48; 6. Lily Schmadel, Hempfield, 21:05; 7. Rachel Harter, Latrobe, 21:07; 8. McKenna Skatell, Latrobe, 21:12; 9. Masison Peri, Norwin, 21:14; 10. Mary Trinclisti, Derry Area, 21:15
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division II
Pine-Richland 2, Fox Chapel 1
Division I
Shady Side Academy 4, Latrobe 2
Football
Thursday’s result
District 8
City League
Allderdice 28, Brashear 19
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Big East
Albert Gallatin at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Mars, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.; Highlands at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Knoch at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Aliquippa at South Park, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Frazier at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; California at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; Clairton at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Union at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Hampton, 7 p.m. ;Woodland Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at United, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Carrick at Bridgeport, Ohio, 7 p.m. (Carrick forfeits); University Prep at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Neshannock at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Mohawk at Burgettstown, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
At Cedarbrook Golf Course, Rostraver
1. Central Catholic, 372; 2. Fox Chapel, 378; 3. Shady Side Academy, 390; 4. Seneca Valley, 396; 5. Pine-Richland, 406; 6. Peters Township, 409
Medalist: Neal Shipley, Central Catholic, 70
Class 2A
1. Sewickley Academy, 409; 2. Elizabeth Forward, 426*; 3. North Catholic, 426; 4. Carmichaels, 448; 5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 463; 6. Mt. Pleasant, 472
Medalist: Tre Bartony, North Catholic, 72
*Advanced to PIAA tournament
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
1. North Allegheny, 294; 2. Upper St. Clair, 332; 3. Penn-Trafford, 357; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 370
Medalist: Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny, 65
Class 2A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 326; 2. Sewickley Academy, 353; 3. Central Valley 422; 4. Elizabeth Forward, 438
Medalist: Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy, 75
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class 2A
Hempfield 5, Moon 3
Armstrong at Pine-Richland (n)
Class A
Meadville 11, Blackhawk 0
Fox Chapel at Beaver (n)
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice 4, Shaler 1
Butler 2, Seneca Valley 1
Central Catholic 0, Fox Chapel 0 (2OT)
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 1, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Connellsville 10, Woodland Hills 0
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 1
Norwin 6, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum 4, Penn Hills 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands 1, Armstrong 0
Kiski Area 1, Indiana 0
Mars 3, Knoch 1
North Hills 3, Hampton 2
Section 2
Blackhawk 1, Beaver 0
West Allegheny 7, Ambridge 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 1
Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0 (OT)
Trinity 4, Uniontown 0
Section 4
Gateway 8, McKeesport 1
South Fayette 6, Chartiers Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 7, South Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 8, Steel Valley 0
South Park 1, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 2
Burrell 5, Valley 3
Deer Lakes 7, Freeport 0
Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 0
Section 3
Charleroi 14, Washington 3
Southmoreland 8, Yough 0
Section 4
North Catholic 11, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 7, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk 4, Neshannock 0
Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 0
Sewickley Academy 2, OLSH 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 7, Geibel Catholic 1
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 3, Eden Christian 0
Springdale 2, Riverview 0
Vincentian Academy 8, Aquinas Academy 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 1, Chartiers-Houston 0
Monessen 5, California 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Brentwood 2
Nonsection
Avonworth 6, Bentworth 0
Beth-Center 2, McGuffey 1
Franklin Regional 2, Montour 1
Hopewell 6, Ellwood City 0
Kiski School 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Connellsville 9, Penn Hills 2
Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Quaker Valley 4, Steel Valley 3
Section 3
South Park at Derry (n)
Class A
Section 1
Springdale 3, Shady Side Academy 1
Section 2
Beth-Center 6, McGuffey 1
Section 3
Freedom 8, Riverside 1
South Side Beaver 1, Quigley Catholic 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, Vincentian Academy 1
Nonsection
Avonworth 9, Chartiers-Houston 0
Freeport 6, Greensburg Salem 1
Keystone Oaks 2, South Allegheny 1
Mars 5, North Hills 0
McKeesport 2, Jeannette 1
West Allegheny 10, Ellwood City 0
McGuffey at Carlynton, ppd.
Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Norwin at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; OLSH at Ambridge, 3:30 p.m.;
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Mt. Lebanon 5, South Fayette 0
Shady Side Academy 5, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
First round
Beaver 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Ellis School 4, Blackhawk 1
Derry 4, Neshannock 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Avella 0
Quaker Valley 4, Winchester Thurston 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Southmoreland 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 2A
First round
North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 3 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Knoch, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny (n)
Shaler at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Moon 0
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Oakland Catholic 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 3, Connellsville 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0
Kiski Area 3, Gateway 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2
Armstrong at McKeesport (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Trinity 0
Obama Academy at South Fayette (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Ringgold 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0
Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk at New Castle (n)
Knoch 3, Ambridge 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk (n)
Laurel at New Brighton (n)
Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 0
OLSH 3, Freedom 0
South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
Section 3
Beth-Center 3, Brentwood 0
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg 2
Frazier at Charleroi (n)
McGuffey at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 3, Washington 1
Serra Catholic 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Derry 3, East Allegheny 0
Freeport 3, Burrell 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Rochester 2
Aliquippa at Shenango (n)
Beaver County Christian at Union (n)
Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver (n)
Section 2
Avella 3, Mapletown 1
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Geibel Catholic 3, California 0
West Greene 3, Bentworth 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Northgate 0
Fort Cherry 3, Cornell 0
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown (n)
Section 4
Eden Christian Academy 3, St. Joseph 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Leechburg 3, Riverview 2
Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Hempfield 1
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, United 2
District 8
Nonsection
Perry 3, Propel Andrew Street 2,
Westinghouse 3, Propel Braddock Hills 2
Friday’s schedule
District 8
Nonsection
Carrick at Propel Andrew Street. 4:30 p.m.
