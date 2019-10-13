High school scores, schedules for Oct. 12, 2019

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 12:09 AM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Slippery Rock Invitational

Individual results: 1. Sage Vavro, Butler, 16:18; 2. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:27; 3. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:27; 4. CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:28; 5. Timothy Patterson, Butler, 16:54; 6. Logan Flament, Poland, 17:01; 7. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, 17:06; 8. Jet Bailey, Poland, 17:13; 9. Hayden Verhill, Trinity, 17:18; 10. Kyle Bloch, Mt. Lebanon, 17:20

Team results: 1. Butler, 27; 2. Seneca Valley, 81; 3. Poland, 88; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 109; 5. Pine-Richland, 119

Girls

Saturday’s results

Slippery Rock Invitational

Individual results: 1. Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 19:15; 2. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:21; 3. Halle Sebest, Poland, 19:22; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 19:30; 5; Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 19:32; 6. Alison Hodgson, Mt. Lebanon, 19:38; 7. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 19:51; 8. Jackie Grisdale, Poland, 19:51; 9. Elizabeth Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 20:00; 10. Emma Macdonald, North Catholic, 20:01.

Team results: 1. Pine-Richland, 56; 2. Poland, 69; 3. St. Marys, 84; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 110; 5. Seneca Valley, 145

Field hockey

Saturday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Pine-Richland 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 55, Butler 6

Class 2A

Allegheny

Summit Academy 14, Valley 0

Midwestern

Western Beaver 21, New Brighton 13

Nonconference

Shady Side Academy 21, Fort Cherry 6

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line 28, United 12

District 8

Nonconference

University Prep 21, Sharon 3

Saturday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 55, Butler 6

Central Catholic 13 21 14 7 —55

Butler 0 6 0 0 —6

CC: Edward Tillman 43 run (pass failed)

CC: Ian Kendall 16 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)

CC: Dontre Jones 2 run (Opalko kick)

B: Zack Slomers 6 run (kick failed)

CC: Jones 28 run (Opalko kick)

CC: J.D. Younger 5 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Tillman 53 run (Opalko kick)

CC: Jaishon Hawkins 46 punt return (Opalko kick)

CC: Jones 10 run (Matt Schearer kick)

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 6-101, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: CC, Dom Pieto 4-7-139-1TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Summit Academy 14, Valley 0

Valley 0 0 0 0 —0

Summit Academy 8 6 0 0 —14

SA: Da’Sean McCoy 87 fumble return (Zion Carruth pass from Camer Curry)

SA: Curry 9 run (run failed)

Midwestern

Western Beaver 21, New Brighton 13

New Brighton 13 0 0 0 —13

Western Beaver 0 0 7 14 —21

N: Nyasanu Greene 41 pass from Jackson Hall (Cam McCarthy kick)

N: Hall 1 run (kick failed)

WB: Elias Bishop 20 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Zack Shank kick)

WB: LeFebvre 1 run (Shank kick)

WB: LeFebvre 9 run (Shank kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 18-116.

Passing leaders: WB, Xander LeFebvre 8-10-158-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WB, Noah Gray 5-116.

Nonconference

Shady Side Academy 21, Fort Cherry 6

Fort Cherry 0 0 0 6 —6

Shady Side Academy 0 14 7 0 —21

SSA: Mason Tomlin 44 pass from Josh Castro (Liam Mendham kick)

SSA: Eddie Faulkner 1 run (Mendham kick)

SSA: Castro 1 run (Mendham kick)

FC: Dylan Rogers 16 pass from Jake Tkach (pass failed)

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PHIL

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Hampton vs. Shaler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Northwest

Mars vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Meadville vs. Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.

Southwest

Baldwin vs. South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Island, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Freeport vs. Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.

Northwest

Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Southeast

Bishop McCort vs. Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8 p.m.

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson vs. South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Class B

North

McDowell vs. Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.

South

Carrick vs. Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, Rostraver, 7:15 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Trinity 3, Albert Gallatin 1

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 2, Jeannette 1

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 3, Carrick 1

Baldwin 2, Ringgold 1

Belle Vernon 2, Southmoreland 0

Blackhawk 3, Freedom 1

Butler 2, Knoch 0

Charleroi 6, Elizabeth Forward 1

Fox Chapel 11, Penn-Trafford 2

Kiski Area 1, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Mars 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Monessen 6, McKeesport 5

Quigley Catholic 4, Eden Christian 1

Riverside 5, Bishop Canevin 1

South Park 3, Waynesburg 2

Uniontown 7, Brownsville 3

West Mifflin 8, Penn Hills 0

Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, ppd.

Springdale at North Catholic, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 2, Indiana 0

Section 3

Plum 8, Trinity 0

Class AA

Section 1

North Catholic 6, Beaver 0

Section 3

South Park 5, Waynesburg 0

Class A

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0

Beth-Center 2, Jeannette 0

Canon-McMillan 4, Belle Vernon 0

Freedom 4, Blackhawk 3

Hopewell 4, OLSH 0

Kiski Area 5, Hempfield 1

McKeesport 4, Monessen 3

Moon 3, Montour 2

Penn Hills 5, Springdale 4

Quaker Valley 1, Central Valley 1

Quigley Catholic 2, Carrick 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3

Thomas Jefferson 1, South Fayette 0

Bishop Canevin at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Brownsville at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, ppd.

Ellwood City at Ambridge, ppd.

Geibel at Uniontown, ppd.

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Waynesburg, ppd.

Mars at North Hills, ppd.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL team tournament

Quarterfinals

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Class AAA

Pine-Richland at Peters Township; North Allegheny at Latrobe; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant vs. Knoch at Butler

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Greensburg Salem tournament

First round

Altoona 1, Indiana 0 (Indiana forfeits)

Derry 25, Greensburg Salem 20

Quarterfinals

Connellsville 25, Derry 16

Hempfield 25, Latrobe 14

Laurel Highlands 25, Greensburg Central Catholic 12

North Hills 28, Altoona 26

Semfinals

Hempfield 25, Connellsville 22

North Hills 25, Laurel Highlands 16

Championship

North Hills 27, Hempfield 25

