High school scores, schedules for Oct. 12, 2019
Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 12:09 AM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Saturday’s results
Slippery Rock Invitational
Individual results: 1. Sage Vavro, Butler, 16:18; 2. Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:27; 3. Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:27; 4. CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:28; 5. Timothy Patterson, Butler, 16:54; 6. Logan Flament, Poland, 17:01; 7. Victor Williams, Pine-Richland, 17:06; 8. Jet Bailey, Poland, 17:13; 9. Hayden Verhill, Trinity, 17:18; 10. Kyle Bloch, Mt. Lebanon, 17:20
Team results: 1. Butler, 27; 2. Seneca Valley, 81; 3. Poland, 88; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 109; 5. Pine-Richland, 119
Girls
Saturday’s results
Slippery Rock Invitational
Individual results: 1. Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 19:15; 2. Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 19:21; 3. Halle Sebest, Poland, 19:22; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 19:30; 5; Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 19:32; 6. Alison Hodgson, Mt. Lebanon, 19:38; 7. Samantha Hayes, St. Marys, 19:51; 8. Jackie Grisdale, Poland, 19:51; 9. Elizabeth Hunkele, Pine-Richland, 20:00; 10. Emma Macdonald, North Catholic, 20:01.
Team results: 1. Pine-Richland, 56; 2. Poland, 69; 3. St. Marys, 84; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 110; 5. Seneca Valley, 145
Field hockey
Saturday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Pine-Richland 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 55, Butler 6
Class 2A
Allegheny
Summit Academy 14, Valley 0
Midwestern
Western Beaver 21, New Brighton 13
Nonconference
Shady Side Academy 21, Fort Cherry 6
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line 28, United 12
District 8
Nonconference
University Prep 21, Sharon 3
Saturday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic 55, Butler 6
Central Catholic 13 21 14 7 —55
Butler 0 6 0 0 —6
CC: Edward Tillman 43 run (pass failed)
CC: Ian Kendall 16 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)
CC: Dontre Jones 2 run (Opalko kick)
B: Zack Slomers 6 run (kick failed)
CC: Jones 28 run (Opalko kick)
CC: J.D. Younger 5 run (Opalko kick)
CC: Tillman 53 run (Opalko kick)
CC: Jaishon Hawkins 46 punt return (Opalko kick)
CC: Jones 10 run (Matt Schearer kick)
Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 6-101, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: CC, Dom Pieto 4-7-139-1TD-0INT.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Summit Academy 14, Valley 0
Valley 0 0 0 0 —0
Summit Academy 8 6 0 0 —14
SA: Da’Sean McCoy 87 fumble return (Zion Carruth pass from Camer Curry)
SA: Curry 9 run (run failed)
Midwestern
Western Beaver 21, New Brighton 13
New Brighton 13 0 0 0 —13
Western Beaver 0 0 7 14 —21
N: Nyasanu Greene 41 pass from Jackson Hall (Cam McCarthy kick)
N: Hall 1 run (kick failed)
WB: Elias Bishop 20 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Zack Shank kick)
WB: LeFebvre 1 run (Shank kick)
WB: LeFebvre 9 run (Shank kick)
Rushing leaders: N, Kei’Ondre Abercrombie 18-116.
Passing leaders: WB, Xander LeFebvre 8-10-158-1TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: WB, Noah Gray 5-116.
Nonconference
Shady Side Academy 21, Fort Cherry 6
Fort Cherry 0 0 0 6 —6
Shady Side Academy 0 14 7 0 —21
SSA: Mason Tomlin 44 pass from Josh Castro (Liam Mendham kick)
SSA: Eddie Faulkner 1 run (Mendham kick)
SSA: Castro 1 run (Mendham kick)
FC: Dylan Rogers 16 pass from Jake Tkach (pass failed)
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
PHIL
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 7:10 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, New Kensington, 9 p.m.; Hampton vs. Shaler, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Northwest
Mars vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Meadville vs. Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 7 p.m.
Southwest
Baldwin vs. South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 9:10 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Island, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Freeport vs. Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6 p.m.
Northwest
Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy, Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Southeast
Bishop McCort vs. Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8 p.m.
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson vs. South Park, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.
Class B
North
McDowell vs. Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, New Castle, 7 p.m.
South
Carrick vs. Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, Rostraver, 7:15 p.m.; Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Trinity 3, Albert Gallatin 1
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 2, Jeannette 1
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 3, Carrick 1
Baldwin 2, Ringgold 1
Belle Vernon 2, Southmoreland 0
Blackhawk 3, Freedom 1
Butler 2, Knoch 0
Charleroi 6, Elizabeth Forward 1
Fox Chapel 11, Penn-Trafford 2
Kiski Area 1, Hempfield 0
Latrobe 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Mars 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Monessen 6, McKeesport 5
Quigley Catholic 4, Eden Christian 1
Riverside 5, Bishop Canevin 1
South Park 3, Waynesburg 2
Uniontown 7, Brownsville 3
West Mifflin 8, Penn Hills 0
Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, ppd.
Springdale at North Catholic, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway 2, Indiana 0
Section 3
Plum 8, Trinity 0
Class AA
Section 1
North Catholic 6, Beaver 0
Section 3
South Park 5, Waynesburg 0
Class A
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0
Beth-Center 2, Jeannette 0
Canon-McMillan 4, Belle Vernon 0
Freedom 4, Blackhawk 3
Hopewell 4, OLSH 0
Kiski Area 5, Hempfield 1
McKeesport 4, Monessen 3
Moon 3, Montour 2
Penn Hills 5, Springdale 4
Quaker Valley 1, Central Valley 1
Quigley Catholic 2, Carrick 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Freeport 3
Thomas Jefferson 1, South Fayette 0
Bishop Canevin at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Brownsville at Bentworth, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Allderdice, ppd.
Ellwood City at Ambridge, ppd.
Geibel at Uniontown, ppd.
Knoch at Highlands, ppd.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Waynesburg, ppd.
Mars at North Hills, ppd.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL team tournament
Quarterfinals
(All matches start at 3 p.m.)
Class AAA
Pine-Richland at Peters Township; North Allegheny at Latrobe; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair; Mt. Lebanon at Fox Chapel
Class AA
Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy; Central Valley at Neshannock; Valley at Beaver; Mt. Pleasant vs. Knoch at Butler
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Greensburg Salem tournament
First round
Altoona 1, Indiana 0 (Indiana forfeits)
Derry 25, Greensburg Salem 20
Quarterfinals
Connellsville 25, Derry 16
Hempfield 25, Latrobe 14
Laurel Highlands 25, Greensburg Central Catholic 12
North Hills 28, Altoona 26
Semfinals
Hempfield 25, Connellsville 22
North Hills 25, Laurel Highlands 16
Championship
North Hills 27, Hempfield 25
