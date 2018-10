High school scores, schedules for Oct. 20, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, October 20, 2018 | 11:21 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (6-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-1-2), Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin (4-3) at Peters Township (8-0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (5-3) vs. Latrobe (2-4), Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Bye: Penn-Trafford (2-6)

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (5-2) vs. Ellis School (7-1), Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (4-3) at Shady Side Academy (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 20, Neshannock 19

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin 41, Northgate 35

Eastern

Jeannette 43, Riverview 0

Nonconference

Beth-Center 26, Imani Christian 20, OT

Saturday’s summaries

Football

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 20, Neshannock 19

Neshannock 7 6 0 6 —19

Western Beaver 7 0 7 6 —20

N: Josh Medure 45 run (Tristan Tuck kick)

WB: Noah Gray 82 pass from Thaddeus Gray (Zack Shank kick)

N: Mike Bonner 42 pass from Jake McCormick (kick failed)

WB: Cam Irvine 5 run (Shank kick)

N: Noah Karpiak 1 run (run failed)

WB: Dakari Bradford 45 pass from Irvine (pass failed)

Passing leaders: WB, Thaddeus Gray 6-6-119-1TD-0INT.

Class A

Eastern

Jeannette 43, Riverview 0

Jeannette 21 22 0 0 —43

Riverview 0 0 0 0 —0

J: Imani Sanders 2 run (pass failed)

J: Imani Sanders 10 run (Zack Berginc pass from Seth Howard)

J: Jimmy Sanders 14 run (Jaden Crosby kick)

J: Howard 2 run (kick failed)

J: Melik Gordan 50 run (Crosby kick)

J: Zack Berginc 2 run (Crosby kick)

J: safety

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Mt. Lebanon (6-11-1) at Connellsville (14-4), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (11-6-1) at Canon-McMillan (14-2), 8 p.m.; Plum (11-7) at Pine-Richland (10-4-3), 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (10-5-1) at Peters Township (10-7), 8 p.m.; Latrobe (11-6-1) at Butler (10-4-2), 7 p.m.

Byes: Seneca Valley (14-2-1), Norwin (15-2-1), Upper St. Clair (11-3-2)

Class 3A

Obama Academy (9-7-2) at Franklin Regional (14-0-1), 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (10-6-1) at Hampton (10-7), 8 p.m.; Indiana (7-10) at Ringgold (12-6), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (13-4-1) at Blackhawk (12-2-2), 8 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-8) at West Allegheny (16-1), 8 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (12-5-1), 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-8-3) at Mars (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Moon (13-3-1) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Freeport (8-10) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 8 p.m.; Freedom (8-9) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-10) vs. Charleroi (16-0), Ringgold, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (8-9) vs. South Park (11-4-1), Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (8-10) at Deer Lakes (15-0-1), 8 p.m.; East Allegheny (9-6) vs. Waynesburg (12-5), Connellsville, 6 p.m.; Central Valley (6-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (14-1), South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (8-6-1) vs. North Catholic (12-3), Mars, 6 p.m.

Class A

Mohawk (5-8-2) vs. Avonworth (16-0-1), Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-5-1) vs. Riverside (9-4-1), Blackhawk, 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-4-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (12-4), West Allegheny, 6-15 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (9-5-2) vs. Springdale (13-2-1), Hampton, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (5-8) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1), Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (10-6) vs. Brentwood (9-2-2), Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-8) vs. Seton LaSalle (15-3), Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; OLSH (11-4-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-5), Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Butler 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Connellsville 1

North Allegheny 2, Moon 1

Pine-Richland 9, Hempfield 0

Class 3A

Ambridge 2, Thomas Jefferson 1

Hampton 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Kiski Area 4, Plum 0

Mars 9, Greensburg Salem 0

Montour 1, Trinity 1 (Montour won 4-2 in a shootout)

Oakland Catholic 2, Gateway 0

South Fayette 2, Belle Vernon 1

West Allegheny 6, Laurel Highlands 0

Class 2A

Avonworth 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Burrell 1, Yough 0

Freeport 3, North Catholic 0

Quaker Valley 1, Brownsville 0 (OT)

Class A

Bentworth 3, Vincentian Academy 1

Bishop Canevin 7, Charleroi 0

Freedom 7, Eden Christian 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Riverside 0

OLSH 6, Beth-Center 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Serra Catholic 1

Shady Side Academy 8, South Side Beaver 0

Springdale 5, Chartiers-Houston 0

3 or more goals: Caroline Colantonio, Bishop Canevin, 4; Mackenzie Evers, West Allegheny, 4; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth, 3; Jayden Sharpless, Freedom, 3; Allie Malobicky, Pine-Richland, 3

Tennis

Girls

PIAA team playoffs

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

Brashear vs. North Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Hollidaysburg, noon

Class 2A

Beaver vs. Villa Maria, Westwood Raquet Club, Erie, noon; Knoch vs. Westmont Hilltop, Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Area vs. Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 3, Greensburg Cental Catholic 1

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.