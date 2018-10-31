High school scores, schedules for Oct. 30, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 10:45 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL championships

At Fox Chapel

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0

Class A

Shady Side Academy 1, Ellis School 0

Football

Tuesday’s results

District 8

City League

Championship

Allderdice 18, Westinghouse 8

Tuesday’s summary

Allderdice 18, Westinghouse 8

Allderdice 0 6 6 6 —18

Westinghouse 0 0 0 8 —8

A: Rashawn Harvey 34 pass from Dalen Dugger (kick failed)

A: Rashuan Caldwell 23 run (pass failed)

A: Dugger 10 run (pass failed)

W: Cameron Jones 5 run (Mike Massey run)

Rushing leaders: W, Cameron Jones 27-155, TD.

Passing leaders: A, Dalen Dugger 15-21-145-1TD-0INT.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL Playoffs

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

(6) Canon-McMillan (4-5) at (3) Mt. Lebanon (5-5); (5) Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. (4) Central Catholic (7-3) at Fox Chapel

Byes: (1) North Allegheny (10-0), (2) Pine-Richland (8-2)

Class 5A

First round

(16) Kiski Area (3-7) at (1) Gateway (10-0); (9) Franklin Regional (6-3) at (8) Bethel Park (6-3); (13) Woodland Hills (4-6) at (4) Mars (9-1); (12) Shaler (4-6) at (5) West Allegheny (7-2); (15) Latrobe (4-6) at (2) Penn Hills (10-0); (10) Upper St. Clair (8-2) at (7) McKeesport (8-2); (14) Armstrong (5-5) at (3) Peters Township (8-2); (11) North Hills (6-4) at (6) Penn-Trafford (8-2)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

(8) New Castle (5-5) at (1) Thomas Jefferson (9-0); (5) West Mifflin (5-5) at (4) Blackhawk (9-1); (7) Greensburg Salem (4-6) at (2) South Fayette (9-1); (6) Beaver (7-3) at (3) Belle Vernon (8-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

(8) Freeport (5-4) vs. (1) Aliquippa (9-1) at Ambridge; (5) Elizabeth Forward (8-1) vs. (4) Beaver Falls (8-2) at Geneva College; (7) Central Valley (5-5) at (2) Derry (9-1); (6) Quaker Valley (5-4) vs. (3) North Catholic (9-1) at J.C. Stone Field

Class 2A

First round

(16) Serra Catholic (6-4) at (1) Shady Side Academy (9-0); (9) McGuffey (8-2) at (8) South Side Beaver (7-3); (13) Riverside (6-3) at (4) Charleroi (8-1); (12) Seton LaSalle (5-5) at (5) Mohawk (8-2); (15) East Allegheny (6-4) at (2) Burgettstown (9-0); (10) Avonworth (7-3) at (7) Freedom (9-1); (14) Beth-Center (7-3) at (3) Steel Valley (8-1); (11) New Brighton (5-5) at (6) Washington (9-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

(8) Monessen (7-2) vs. (1) Jeannette (10-0) at Hempfield; (5) Rochester (9-1) vs. (4) West Greene (7-3) at Waynesburg; (7) California (6-4) vs. (2) Clairton (8-1) at Elizabeth Forward; (6) Imani Christian (7-3) vs. (3) OLSH (9-1) at Moon

District 6

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Championship

(2) Mifflin County (6-4) at (1) State College (9-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA Districts 6-8

Friday’ schedule

Class 5A

Championship

(2) Brashear (2-5) vs. (1) Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis University, 7 p.m.

PIAA Districts 6-9

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

(4) DuBois (4-6) at (1) Clearfield (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

(3) Bradford (6-4) vs. (2) Bellefonte (8-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 5 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

(4) Huntingdon (5-5) at (1) Bald Eagle Area (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

(3) Westmont Hilltop (6-4) at (2) Forest Hills (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

(8) West Branch (5-5) at (1) Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.; (7) Marion Center (5-5) at (2) Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

(6) West Shamokin (6-4) at (3) Bellwood Antis (9-1), 7 p.m.; (5) Southern Huntingdon (7-3) at (4) Penns Valley (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

(12) Purchase Line (3-7) at (5) United (6-4), 7 p.m.; (11) Bishop McCort (3-7) at (6) Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

(10) Conemaugh Valley (4-6) at (7) Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; (9) Saltsburg (4-6) at (8) Penns Manor (5-5), 7 p.m.

Byes: (1) Northern Cambria (8-2), (2) Juniata Valley (8-2), (3) Bishop Guilfoyle (7-3) and (4) Portage (7-3)

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Butler at Peters Township (n)

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)

Class 2A

Pine-Richland at Shaler (n)

Class A

Bishop McCort 5, Indiana 2

Fox Chapel 7, Blackhawk 2

Division II

Morgantown 8, Erie McDowell 4

Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Norwin (17-2-1) vs. Seneca Valley (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

West Allegheny (19-1) vs. Franklin Regional (17-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Thomas Jefferson (15-5-1) vs. Mars (18-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Shady Side Academy (11-6-1) vs. Quaker Valley (18-3) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Charleroi (18-1) vs. Deer Lakes (17-1-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (19-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Springdale (15-3-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Tuesday’s results

Consolation games

Class 3A

Hampton 4 South Fayette 3 (OT)

Class 2A

Avonworth 4, Deer Lakes 3

Class A

Shady Side Academy 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

WPIAL championships

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (16-3) vs. Seneca Valley (15-2) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Mars (18-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s scedule

Hopewell (15-1-1) vs. South Park (18-2) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

Bentworth (17-2) vs. Freedom (19-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL quarterfinals

Class 3A

Central Valley 3, Hampton 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Armstrong 1

Knoch 3, Kiski Area 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Franklin Regional 2

Class 2A

Frazier 3, Deer Lakes 2

Freeport 3, Seton LaSalle 0

North Catholic 3, Derry 0

Serra Catholic 3, Neshannock 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL semifinals

Class 4A

Oakland Catholic (12-3) vs. North Allegheny (13-0) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (10-3) vs. Baldwin (14-1) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class A

Fort Cherry (12-3) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Cathoic (17-0) vs. Carmichaels (17-0) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

