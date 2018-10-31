High school scores, schedules for Oct. 30, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 10:45 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL championships
At Fox Chapel
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 0
Class A
Shady Side Academy 1, Ellis School 0
Football
Tuesday’s results
District 8
City League
Championship
Allderdice 18, Westinghouse 8
Tuesday’s summary
Allderdice 18, Westinghouse 8
Allderdice 0 6 6 6 —18
Westinghouse 0 0 0 8 —8
A: Rashawn Harvey 34 pass from Dalen Dugger (kick failed)
A: Rashuan Caldwell 23 run (pass failed)
A: Dugger 10 run (pass failed)
W: Cameron Jones 5 run (Mike Massey run)
Rushing leaders: W, Cameron Jones 27-155, TD.
Passing leaders: A, Dalen Dugger 15-21-145-1TD-0INT.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL Playoffs
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
(6) Canon-McMillan (4-5) at (3) Mt. Lebanon (5-5); (5) Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. (4) Central Catholic (7-3) at Fox Chapel
Byes: (1) North Allegheny (10-0), (2) Pine-Richland (8-2)
Class 5A
First round
(16) Kiski Area (3-7) at (1) Gateway (10-0); (9) Franklin Regional (6-3) at (8) Bethel Park (6-3); (13) Woodland Hills (4-6) at (4) Mars (9-1); (12) Shaler (4-6) at (5) West Allegheny (7-2); (15) Latrobe (4-6) at (2) Penn Hills (10-0); (10) Upper St. Clair (8-2) at (7) McKeesport (8-2); (14) Armstrong (5-5) at (3) Peters Township (8-2); (11) North Hills (6-4) at (6) Penn-Trafford (8-2)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
(8) New Castle (5-5) at (1) Thomas Jefferson (9-0); (5) West Mifflin (5-5) at (4) Blackhawk (9-1); (7) Greensburg Salem (4-6) at (2) South Fayette (9-1); (6) Beaver (7-3) at (3) Belle Vernon (8-1)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
(8) Freeport (5-4) vs. (1) Aliquippa (9-1) at Ambridge; (5) Elizabeth Forward (8-1) vs. (4) Beaver Falls (8-2) at Geneva College; (7) Central Valley (5-5) at (2) Derry (9-1); (6) Quaker Valley (5-4) vs. (3) North Catholic (9-1) at J.C. Stone Field
Class 2A
First round
(16) Serra Catholic (6-4) at (1) Shady Side Academy (9-0); (9) McGuffey (8-2) at (8) South Side Beaver (7-3); (13) Riverside (6-3) at (4) Charleroi (8-1); (12) Seton LaSalle (5-5) at (5) Mohawk (8-2); (15) East Allegheny (6-4) at (2) Burgettstown (9-0); (10) Avonworth (7-3) at (7) Freedom (9-1); (14) Beth-Center (7-3) at (3) Steel Valley (8-1); (11) New Brighton (5-5) at (6) Washington (9-1)
Class A
Quarterfinals
(8) Monessen (7-2) vs. (1) Jeannette (10-0) at Hempfield; (5) Rochester (9-1) vs. (4) West Greene (7-3) at Waynesburg; (7) California (6-4) vs. (2) Clairton (8-1) at Elizabeth Forward; (6) Imani Christian (7-3) vs. (3) OLSH (9-1) at Moon
District 6
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Championship
(2) Mifflin County (6-4) at (1) State College (9-1), 7 p.m.
PIAA Districts 6-8
Friday’ schedule
Class 5A
Championship
(2) Brashear (2-5) vs. (1) Hollidaysburg (6-4) at St. Francis University, 7 p.m.
PIAA Districts 6-9
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
(4) DuBois (4-6) at (1) Clearfield (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
(3) Bradford (6-4) vs. (2) Bellefonte (8-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 5 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
(4) Huntingdon (5-5) at (1) Bald Eagle Area (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
(3) Westmont Hilltop (6-4) at (2) Forest Hills (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
(8) West Branch (5-5) at (1) Richland (10-0), 7 p.m.; (7) Marion Center (5-5) at (2) Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
(6) West Shamokin (6-4) at (3) Bellwood Antis (9-1), 7 p.m.; (5) Southern Huntingdon (7-3) at (4) Penns Valley (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
(12) Purchase Line (3-7) at (5) United (6-4), 7 p.m.; (11) Bishop McCort (3-7) at (6) Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
(10) Conemaugh Valley (4-6) at (7) Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; (9) Saltsburg (4-6) at (8) Penns Manor (5-5), 7 p.m.
Byes: (1) Northern Cambria (8-2), (2) Juniata Valley (8-2), (3) Bishop Guilfoyle (7-3) and (4) Portage (7-3)
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Butler at Peters Township (n)
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)
Class 2A
Pine-Richland at Shaler (n)
Class A
Bishop McCort 5, Indiana 2
Fox Chapel 7, Blackhawk 2
Division II
Morgantown 8, Erie McDowell 4
Ringgold 4, Connellsville 3
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Championship
Norwin (17-2-1) vs. Seneca Valley (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
West Allegheny (19-1) vs. Franklin Regional (17-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Thomas Jefferson (15-5-1) vs. Mars (18-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s schedule
Championship
Shady Side Academy (11-6-1) vs. Quaker Valley (18-3) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation
Thursday’s schedule
Charleroi (18-1) vs. Deer Lakes (17-1-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
Greensburg Central Catholic (17-1) vs. Avonworth (19-0-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Springdale (15-3-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Tuesday’s results
Consolation games
Class 3A
Hampton 4 South Fayette 3 (OT)
Class 2A
Avonworth 4, Deer Lakes 3
Class A
Shady Side Academy 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
WPIAL championships
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (16-3) vs. Seneca Valley (15-2) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Mars (18-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (17-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s scedule
Hopewell (15-1-1) vs. South Park (18-2) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class A
Saturday’s schedule
Bentworth (17-2) vs. Freedom (19-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL quarterfinals
Class 3A
Central Valley 3, Hampton 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Armstrong 1
Knoch 3, Kiski Area 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Franklin Regional 2
Class 2A
Frazier 3, Deer Lakes 2
Freeport 3, Seton LaSalle 0
North Catholic 3, Derry 0
Serra Catholic 3, Neshannock 1
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL semifinals
Class 4A
Oakland Catholic (12-3) vs. North Allegheny (13-0) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (10-3) vs. Baldwin (14-1) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class A
Fort Cherry (12-3) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Cathoic (17-0) vs. Carmichaels (17-0) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
