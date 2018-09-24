High school scores, schedules for Sept. 24, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Golf

Boys

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 202, Indiana 217

Medalist: Eddie Williams (I), 37; Mitch Sarsfield (H), 38

Latrobe 191, Penn-Trafford 204

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 194, Franklin Regional 205

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 47

Section 4

Franklin Regional 199, Gateway 221

Medalist: Palmer Jackson (FR), 37

Section 7

South Fayette 208, Trinity 251

Medalist: Luke Lestini (SF), 34

Upper St. Clair 192, Peters Township 197

Section 8

Knoch 224, Kiski Area 225

Medalist: Beau Rusnak (Knoch), 43

Knoch 212, Highlands 290

Medalist: Cory Voltz (Knoch), 40

Class 2A

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 212, Derry 223

Derry 223, Geibel 316

Medalists: Tim Pisula (Mt.P), 40; Ryan Bushey (D), 40

Section 3

North Catholic 203, Vincentian Academy 269

Medalist: Madie Smithco (NC), 36

Section 4

Bentworth 217, Chartiers-Houston 255

Medalist: Luke Dziak (Bent), 34

Section 9

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 217, Cornell 400

Medalist: Colin Kyle (OLSH), 38

Quaker Valley 194, Quigley Catholic 262

Medalist: Evan Frund (QV), 32

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

North Allegheny 161, Blackhawk 201

Medalists: Bella Walter, Christina Lewis (NA), 38

Pine-Richland 204, Seneca Valley 216

Medalists: Lauren Freyvogel (P-R), 37; Lexi Tofanelli (SV), 45

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 184, Oakland Catholic 185

Medalists:Lindsey Powanda (Mt.L), 41; Tara Loughran (OC), 41

Section 3

Indiana 245, Gateway 263

Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 50

Norwin 221, Connellsville 232

Medalist: Jules Crosby, Mallory Donofrio (N), 51

Section 4

Butler 168, Kiski Area 264

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 39

Fox Chapel 185, Armstrong 217

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 268, St. Joseph 300

Medalist: Madi Lara (St.J), 51

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Class A

Section 2

St. Joseph 5, Geibel Catholic 0

Nonsection

Charleroi 6, California 0

East Allegheny 1, Southmoreland 0

Fox Chapel 8, Penn-Trafford 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 1

Seton LaSalle 2, South Park 1

South Side Beaver 6, Ellwood City 0

Winchester Thurston 9, Aquinas Academy 0

Woodland Hills 5, Gateway 1

Armstrong at West Shamokin (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.;Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Blackhawk at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Moon at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

McGuffey at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Yough, 7 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at North Catholic, 5 p.m.; New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at California, 7 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 1

Pine-Richland 6, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2

Section 2

Bethel Park 6, Baldwin 0

Moon 7, Brashear 0

Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Section 3

Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 0, Gateway 0

Indiana 3, Knoch 3 (2OT)

Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0

Mars 4, Hampton 3

Section 2

Belle Vernon 6, Laurel Highlands 0

Elizabeth Forward 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Uniontown 2, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 3

Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 8, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Ambridge 0, Central Valley 0

Montour 4, West Allegheny 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 1

Hopewell 2, Beaver 0

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1

Section 2

Burrell 11, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 3 Freeport 2

Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 1

South Park 8, South Allegheny 0

Yough 10, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg 2, Brownsville 1

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 1

Shady Side Academy 10, Riverview 0

Section 2

Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 4, McGuffey 0

Charleroi 3, Monessen 2

Section 3

Freedom 4, Quigley Catholic 1

Mohawk 14, Neshannock 0

OLSH 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Riverside 1, South Side Beaver 0

Section 4

Carlynton 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (OT)

Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 3

Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellwood City (n)

Springdale 4, Mercer 1

Trinity 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Blackhawk 3, Mohawk 0

Charleroi 3, Belle Vernon 2

Eden Christian 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Freedom 3, Cornell 0

Hampton 3, Avonworth 1

Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana 3, Purchase Line 1

Mapletown 3, Brownsville 1

Penn Hills 3, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 2

Plum 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Peters Township 0

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0

District 8

Nonsection

Perry 3, Propel Andrew Street 0

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.;Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at California, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Wasington, 7 p.m.; Lincolon Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

District 8

Nonsection

Westinghouse at Propel Montour, 4 p.m.

