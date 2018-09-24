High school scores, schedules for Sept. 24, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Monday, September 24, 2018 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Golf
Boys
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 202, Indiana 217
Medalist: Eddie Williams (I), 37; Mitch Sarsfield (H), 38
Latrobe 191, Penn-Trafford 204
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 194, Franklin Regional 205
Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 47
Section 4
Franklin Regional 199, Gateway 221
Medalist: Palmer Jackson (FR), 37
Section 7
South Fayette 208, Trinity 251
Medalist: Luke Lestini (SF), 34
Upper St. Clair 192, Peters Township 197
Section 8
Knoch 224, Kiski Area 225
Medalist: Beau Rusnak (Knoch), 43
Knoch 212, Highlands 290
Medalist: Cory Voltz (Knoch), 40
Class 2A
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 212, Derry 223
Derry 223, Geibel 316
Medalists: Tim Pisula (Mt.P), 40; Ryan Bushey (D), 40
Section 3
North Catholic 203, Vincentian Academy 269
Medalist: Madie Smithco (NC), 36
Section 4
Bentworth 217, Chartiers-Houston 255
Medalist: Luke Dziak (Bent), 34
Section 9
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 217, Cornell 400
Medalist: Colin Kyle (OLSH), 38
Quaker Valley 194, Quigley Catholic 262
Medalist: Evan Frund (QV), 32
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
North Allegheny 161, Blackhawk 201
Medalists: Bella Walter, Christina Lewis (NA), 38
Pine-Richland 204, Seneca Valley 216
Medalists: Lauren Freyvogel (P-R), 37; Lexi Tofanelli (SV), 45
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 184, Oakland Catholic 185
Medalists:Lindsey Powanda (Mt.L), 41; Tara Loughran (OC), 41
Section 3
Indiana 245, Gateway 263
Medalist: Hannah Reilly (I), 50
Norwin 221, Connellsville 232
Medalist: Jules Crosby, Mallory Donofrio (N), 51
Section 4
Butler 168, Kiski Area 264
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 39
Fox Chapel 185, Armstrong 217
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 268, St. Joseph 300
Medalist: Madi Lara (St.J), 51
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Trinity 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Class A
Section 2
St. Joseph 5, Geibel Catholic 0
Nonsection
Charleroi 6, California 0
East Allegheny 1, Southmoreland 0
Fox Chapel 8, Penn-Trafford 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 1
Seton LaSalle 2, South Park 1
South Side Beaver 6, Ellwood City 0
Winchester Thurston 9, Aquinas Academy 0
Woodland Hills 5, Gateway 1
Armstrong at West Shamokin (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.;Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Highlands at Mars, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.; Blackhawk at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Moon at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
McGuffey at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Yough, 7 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Hopewell at North Catholic, 5 p.m.; New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Neshannock at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at California, 7 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 5, North Hills 1
Pine-Richland 6, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 2
Section 2
Bethel Park 6, Baldwin 0
Moon 7, Brashear 0
Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Section 3
Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 0, Gateway 0
Indiana 3, Knoch 3 (2OT)
Kiski Area 9, Armstrong 0
Mars 4, Hampton 3
Section 2
Belle Vernon 6, Laurel Highlands 0
Elizabeth Forward 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Uniontown 2, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 3
Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson 8, West Mifflin 0
Section 4
Ambridge 0, Central Valley 0
Montour 4, West Allegheny 0
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 1
Hopewell 2, Beaver 0
Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 1
Section 2
Burrell 11, Valley 0
Deer Lakes 3 Freeport 2
Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 5, Derry 1
South Park 8, South Allegheny 0
Yough 10, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg 2, Brownsville 1
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Jeannette 1
Shady Side Academy 10, Riverview 0
Section 2
Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 4, McGuffey 0
Charleroi 3, Monessen 2
Section 3
Freedom 4, Quigley Catholic 1
Mohawk 14, Neshannock 0
OLSH 3, Sewickley Academy 1
Riverside 1, South Side Beaver 0
Section 4
Carlynton 3, Bishop Canevin 2 (OT)
Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 3
Winchester Thurston 4, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellwood City (n)
Springdale 4, Mercer 1
Trinity 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Blackhawk 3, Mohawk 0
Charleroi 3, Belle Vernon 2
Eden Christian 3, Quigley Catholic 0
Freedom 3, Cornell 0
Hampton 3, Avonworth 1
Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana 3, Purchase Line 1
Mapletown 3, Brownsville 1
Penn Hills 3, Gateway 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 2
Plum 3, Fox Chapel 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Peters Township 0
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0
District 8
Nonsection
Perry 3, Propel Andrew Street 0
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.;Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at California, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Wasington, 7 p.m.; Lincolon Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
District 8
Nonsection
Westinghouse at Propel Montour, 4 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.