High school scores, schedules for Sept. 26, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:45 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Mt. Lebanon 1, Pine-Richland 1 (OT)
Peters Township 6, Allderdice 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 193, Connellsville 209
Medalists: Jake Caldwell (BV), 32; Chase Richardson (C), 34
Section 3
Pine-Richland 186, Shaler 219
Medalists: Jake Anderson, John Stasko (P-R), 40
Seneca Valley 193, Butler 224
Medalists: Jake Marquardt, Mark McNulty (SV), 37
Section 4
Gateway 213, Plum 250
Medalist: Ryan Margolis (G), 40
Section 5
Blackhawk 205, Ambridge 260
Medalist: Hunter Woodward (BH), 39
Section 8
Kiski Area 216, Highlands 290
Medalist: Sean Adamski, (K) 39
Shady Side Academy 185, Hampton 220
Medalist: Bryce Delaney, Jas Fuhrer (SSA), 35
Class 2A
Section 1
Freeport 233, Leechburg 271
Medalist: David Gaspersic (F), 37
Section 6
South Side Beaver 237, Lincoln Park
Medalist: Logan English (SSB), 41
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Blackhawk 178, Ambridge 268
Medalist: Sierra Richard (BH), 39
North Allegheny 153, Pine-Richland 211
Medalist: Lauren Freyvogel (NA), 34
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 179, Bethel Park 248
Medalist: Sydney Krauth (MTL), 41
Oakland Catholic 174, Moon 191
Medalist: Jess Meyers (O), 38; Rhianna Firmstone (M), 38
Upper St. Clair 160, Peters Township 186
Medalists: Sara Steve, Sarah Eccher, Tori Slagle (USC), 39
Section 3
Franklin Regional 225, Gateway 257
Medalist: Jenna Jezek (FR), 52
Penn-Trafford 170, Norwin 218
Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 37
Section 4
Butler 183, Shaler 203
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 40
Fox Chapel 193, Shady Side Academy 218
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Southmoreland 231
Medalist: Abby Zambruno, Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 39
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
Central Valley 1, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 2
St. Joseph 13, Jeannette 1
Nonsection
West Shamokin 7, Valley 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, TBA; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Derry at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 3:45 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at California, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Huntingdon Area at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0
Seneca Valley 7, North Hills 1
Section 2
Moon 4, Baldwin 0
Mt. Lebanon 9, Brashear 0
Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT)
Section 3
Connellsville 5, Latrobe 0
Norwin 6, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Allderdice 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)
Hampton 9, Armstrong 1
Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1
Mars 1, Gateway 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Ringgold 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 3
Obama Academy 2, Plum 0
Thomas Jefferson 8, Woodland Hills 0
Trinity 7, West Mifflin 0
Section 4
Ambridge 2, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 7, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 2, Avonworth 1
North Catholic 2, Steel Valley 1
Quaker Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 2
Burrell 13, East Allegheny 0
Deer Lakes 7, Valley 1
Freeport 2, Highlands 1 (OT)
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg 3, Yough 2
South Allegheny at Brownsville, ppd.
South Park at Derry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 11, Jeannette 1
Serra Catholic at Riverview, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth 15, Geibel Catholic 3
Chartiers-Houston 8, Monessen 0
McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 3
Freedom 8, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 1
Quigley Catholic 6, Neshannock 0
Riverside at Sewickely Academy, ppd.
South Side Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 4
Carlynton 3, Vincentian Academy 2 (OT)
Seton LaSalle 2, Bishop Canevin 0
Ellis School at Eden Christian, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny at McKeesport, 5 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Hopwell, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Valley, 3 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Section doubles tournament
Class 2A
Section 1
At Greensburg Racquet Club
Preliminary round
Ginger Cubakovic/Alli Restar, West Mifflin, d. Galatea Ziglin/Tessa Yutzy, Southmoreland, 10-3; Kylie Bodnovich/Rachel Polando, Brownsville, d. Zoe Manolis/Laci Zummo, Jeannette, 10-8.
First round
Kasey Storkel/Abby Jo Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Cubakovic/Restar, West Mifflin, 10-0; Jenna Bodnovich/Ashley Zosky, Brownsville, d. Alexie Shaw/Maddie Hill, Jeannette, 10-2; Sydney Smichnick/Gabby Crawford, California, d. Brooke Lavezoli, Carrie Ann Lang, South Park, 10-7; Mary Smithnosky/Madison Miller, Mt. Pleasant, d. Claire Hacker/Katie Sezekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2; Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, d. Asher Joy/Tiffany Bruzda, Greensburg Salem, 10-6; Alyssa Pemu/Catie Holmes, South Park, d. Abby Hustava/Noami Custer, California, 10-2; Maddie Reed/Casey Bornak, West Mifflin, d. Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, 10-7; Anna Vitale/Erin Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Bodnovich/Polando, Brownsville, 10-0.
Quarterfinals
Storkel/Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Bodnovich/Zoskey, Brownsville, 10-0; Smithnosky/Miller, Mt. Pleasant, d. Smichnick/Crawford, California, 10-5; Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, d. Pemu/Holmes, South Park, 11-10 (8); Vitale/Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Reed/Bornak, West Mifflin, 10-2.
Semifinals
Storkel/Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Smithnosky/Miller, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 6-4; Vitale/Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, 6-0, 6-2.
Section 2
At Beaver Falls
Preliminary Round
Abby McGinley/Mimi Malcolm, Quaker Valley, d. Payton Schilling/ Anna Williams, Ellwood City, 10-3; Brooke Verrico/Brianna Stadtfeld, Riverside, d. Ava Kunselman/Marisa Santillo, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Shae Clayton/Gabriel Young, Central Valley, d. McKensie Davis/Lynzie Czarnecki, New Brighton, 10-1.
First round
Devyn Campbell/Anna Blum, Beaver, d. McGinley/Malcolm, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Rebekah Weyand/Peyton Landfair, Blackhawk, d. Mackenzie Bonifate/Gabby Pigza, 10-3; Haley Racioppo/Hilarie Walsh, Ambridge, d. Elise Smith/Emily Lentz, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Maura Thomas-Wright/Brooke Burhenn, Central Valley, d. Cristina Memo/Shenley Wish, Neshannock, 10-3; Julianna Begley/Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, d. Verrico/Stadtfield, Riverside, 10-1; Anna McSweeney/Abby Sanders, Quaker Valley, d. Jaycie Hunt/Serenity Short, New Brighton, 10-0; Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, Neshannock, d. Clayton/Young, Central Valley, 10-1; Grace Barrett/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, d. Bridget Allen/Ashley Fitzgibbons, Ellwood City, 10-4.
Quarterfinals
Campbell/Blum, Beaver, d. Weyand/Landfair, Blackhawk, 10-1; Thomas-Wright/Berhenn, Central Valley, d. Racioppo/Walsh, Ambridge, 10-7; Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, d. McSweeney/Sanders, Quaker Valley, 10-3; Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, d. Barrett/Rubino, Beaver, 10-7.
Semifinals
Campbell/Blum, Beaver, d. Thomas-Wright/Berhenn, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-1; Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, d. Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, 6-3, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 4
Vincentian Academy 3, Eden Academy 1
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.; Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Yough at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.; Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.; Union at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 6 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 6 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Laurel at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Northgate, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.