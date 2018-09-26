High school scores, schedules for Sept. 26, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:45 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 1, Pine-Richland 1 (OT)

Peters Township 6, Allderdice 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 193, Connellsville 209

Medalists: Jake Caldwell (BV), 32; Chase Richardson (C), 34

Section 3

Pine-Richland 186, Shaler 219

Medalists: Jake Anderson, John Stasko (P-R), 40

Seneca Valley 193, Butler 224

Medalists: Jake Marquardt, Mark McNulty (SV), 37

Section 4

Gateway 213, Plum 250

Medalist: Ryan Margolis (G), 40

Section 5

Blackhawk 205, Ambridge 260

Medalist: Hunter Woodward (BH), 39

Section 8

Kiski Area 216, Highlands 290

Medalist: Sean Adamski, (K) 39

Shady Side Academy 185, Hampton 220

Medalist: Bryce Delaney, Jas Fuhrer (SSA), 35

Class 2A

Section 1

Freeport 233, Leechburg 271

Medalist: David Gaspersic (F), 37

Section 6

South Side Beaver 237, Lincoln Park

Medalist: Logan English (SSB), 41

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Blackhawk 178, Ambridge 268

Medalist: Sierra Richard (BH), 39

North Allegheny 153, Pine-Richland 211

Medalist: Lauren Freyvogel (NA), 34

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 179, Bethel Park 248

Medalist: Sydney Krauth (MTL), 41

Oakland Catholic 174, Moon 191

Medalist: Jess Meyers (O), 38; Rhianna Firmstone (M), 38

Upper St. Clair 160, Peters Township 186

Medalists: Sara Steve, Sarah Eccher, Tori Slagle (USC), 39

Section 3

Franklin Regional 225, Gateway 257

Medalist: Jenna Jezek (FR), 52

Penn-Trafford 170, Norwin 218

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 37

Section 4

Butler 183, Shaler 203

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 40

Fox Chapel 193, Shady Side Academy 218

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 162, Southmoreland 231

Medalist: Abby Zambruno, Angelika Dewicki (GCC), 39

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 4

Central Valley 1, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 2

St. Joseph 13, Jeannette 1

Nonsection

West Shamokin 7, Valley 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, TBA; North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Derry at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 3:45 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at California, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Huntingdon Area at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0

Seneca Valley 7, North Hills 1

Section 2

Moon 4, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 9, Brashear 0

Peters Township 1, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (OT)

Section 3

Connellsville 5, Latrobe 0

Norwin 6, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Allderdice 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 1, Indiana 1 (2OT)

Hampton 9, Armstrong 1

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1

Mars 1, Gateway 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 7, Uniontown 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Ringgold 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 3

Obama Academy 2, Plum 0

Thomas Jefferson 8, Woodland Hills 0

Trinity 7, West Mifflin 0

Section 4

Ambridge 2, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 7, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 2, Avonworth 1

North Catholic 2, Steel Valley 1

Quaker Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 2

Burrell 13, East Allegheny 0

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 1

Freeport 2, Highlands 1 (OT)

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg 3, Yough 2

South Allegheny at Brownsville, ppd.

South Park at Derry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 11, Jeannette 1

Serra Catholic at Riverview, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 15, Geibel Catholic 3

Chartiers-Houston 8, Monessen 0

McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 3

Freedom 8, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 1

Quigley Catholic 6, Neshannock 0

Riverside at Sewickely Academy, ppd.

South Side Beaver at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 4

Carlynton 3, Vincentian Academy 2 (OT)

Seton LaSalle 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Ellis School at Eden Christian, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Brashear at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny at McKeesport, 5 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Hopwell, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Valley, 3 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Section doubles tournament

Class 2A

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Preliminary round

Ginger Cubakovic/Alli Restar, West Mifflin, d. Galatea Ziglin/Tessa Yutzy, Southmoreland, 10-3; Kylie Bodnovich/Rachel Polando, Brownsville, d. Zoe Manolis/Laci Zummo, Jeannette, 10-8.

First round

Kasey Storkel/Abby Jo Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Cubakovic/Restar, West Mifflin, 10-0; Jenna Bodnovich/Ashley Zosky, Brownsville, d. Alexie Shaw/Maddie Hill, Jeannette, 10-2; Sydney Smichnick/Gabby Crawford, California, d. Brooke Lavezoli, Carrie Ann Lang, South Park, 10-7; Mary Smithnosky/Madison Miller, Mt. Pleasant, d. Claire Hacker/Katie Sezekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2; Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, d. Asher Joy/Tiffany Bruzda, Greensburg Salem, 10-6; Alyssa Pemu/Catie Holmes, South Park, d. Abby Hustava/Noami Custer, California, 10-2; Maddie Reed/Casey Bornak, West Mifflin, d. Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, 10-7; Anna Vitale/Erin Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Bodnovich/Polando, Brownsville, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Storkel/Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Bodnovich/Zoskey, Brownsville, 10-0; Smithnosky/Miller, Mt. Pleasant, d. Smichnick/Crawford, California, 10-5; Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, d. Pemu/Holmes, South Park, 11-10 (8); Vitale/Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Reed/Bornak, West Mifflin, 10-2.

Semifinals

Storkel/Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Smithnosky/Miller, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 6-4; Vitale/Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Echard/Derr, Southmoreland, 6-0, 6-2.

Section 2

At Beaver Falls

Preliminary Round

Abby McGinley/Mimi Malcolm, Quaker Valley, d. Payton Schilling/ Anna Williams, Ellwood City, 10-3; Brooke Verrico/Brianna Stadtfeld, Riverside, d. Ava Kunselman/Marisa Santillo, Beaver Falls, 10-0; Shae Clayton/Gabriel Young, Central Valley, d. McKensie Davis/Lynzie Czarnecki, New Brighton, 10-1.

First round

Devyn Campbell/Anna Blum, Beaver, d. McGinley/Malcolm, Quaker Valley, 10-0; Rebekah Weyand/Peyton Landfair, Blackhawk, d. Mackenzie Bonifate/Gabby Pigza, 10-3; Haley Racioppo/Hilarie Walsh, Ambridge, d. Elise Smith/Emily Lentz, Beaver Falls, 10-1; Maura Thomas-Wright/Brooke Burhenn, Central Valley, d. Cristina Memo/Shenley Wish, Neshannock, 10-3; Julianna Begley/Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, d. Verrico/Stadtfield, Riverside, 10-1; Anna McSweeney/Abby Sanders, Quaker Valley, d. Jaycie Hunt/Serenity Short, New Brighton, 10-0; Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, Neshannock, d. Clayton/Young, Central Valley, 10-1; Grace Barrett/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, d. Bridget Allen/Ashley Fitzgibbons, Ellwood City, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Campbell/Blum, Beaver, d. Weyand/Landfair, Blackhawk, 10-1; Thomas-Wright/Berhenn, Central Valley, d. Racioppo/Walsh, Ambridge, 10-7; Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, d. McSweeney/Sanders, Quaker Valley, 10-3; Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, d. Barrett/Rubino, Beaver, 10-7.

Semifinals

Campbell/Blum, Beaver, d. Thomas-Wright/Berhenn, Central Valley, 6-2, 6-1; Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, d. Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, 6-3, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 4

Vincentian Academy 3, Eden Academy 1

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at Indiana, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.; Trinity at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 6 p.m.; Yough at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.; South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 6 p.m.; Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Derry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.; Union at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at California, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 6 p.m.; Mapletown at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 6 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Laurel at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Northgate, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.

