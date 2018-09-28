High school scores, schedules for Sept. 27, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, September 28, 2018 | 12:03 AM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division II
Section 3
Brownsville 25, Waynesburg 31
West Greene 28, Brownsville 30
West Greene 15, Waynesburg 43
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division II
Section 3
Brownsville 15, West Greene 50
Waynesburg 25, Brownsville 30
Waynesburg 15, West Greene 50
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Football
Thursday’s result
City League
Perry 2, Carrick 0, forfeit
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Mt.
Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Butler, 7:30
p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Bethel Park at Moon Area, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at
Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at West Allegheny, 7
p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.;
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum,
7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Kiski
Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Indiana at
Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands,
7:30 p.m.
Northwest 8
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Highlands at
Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Derry at Elizabeth
Forward, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, 7
p.m.; Yough at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Hopewell at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at
Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Central Valley,
7 p.m.
Class 2A
Century
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at
McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; New Brighton
at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Burgettstown at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry
at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at
Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7
p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.;
Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.; California at
Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at
Mapletown, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver Falls at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at
Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at East
Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Brownsville, 7 p.m.;
North Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Riverside at
Carlynton, 7 p.m.; South Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.;
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Thomas
Jefferson at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair
at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Marion
Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at
Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.;
West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at USO, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Westinghouse,
3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Northern
Mars at Shaler, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.;
Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.; Union at Bishop Canevin, 7
p.m.
Eastern
Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL individual semifinal
Class 3A
At Hannastown Golf Club
Par 70
Brady Pevarnik, Latrobe 67; Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional 69; Neal Shipley, Central Catholic 70; Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland 71; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional 71; Jack Wymard, Pine-Richland 72; Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic 72; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel 72; Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel 73; Cade Zolkos, Pine-Richland 74; Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel 74; Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford 75; Jack Oberdorf, Greensburg Salem 75; Brayden Setnar, Butler 75; Tyler Blake, Central Catholic75; Palmer Cuny, Central Catholic 75; Matt Matioli, Fox Chapel 75; *Grant Thiel, Fox Chapel 76; *Shane Kelly, Central Catholic 76
*Thiel and Kelly will compete in Friday for last spot in WPIAL 3A championship (rest of players listed above advance to WPIAL championhip)
WPIAL individual championship
Class 2A
at Allegheny Country Club
Par 72
Skyler Fox, Riverside, 68; Angus McHolme, Elizabeth Forward, 69; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 71; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers-Houston, 72; Stone Ellis, South Park, 73; J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 73; Trey Bartony, North Catholic, 73; Michael Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 74; Tiger Hubbard, Burrell, 74; Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 74; Luke Dziak, Bentworth, 75; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 76; Colin Kyle, OLSH, 77; Justin Hand, Riverside, 77; Austin Applegate, Sewickley Academy, 78; Zach Boote, Greensburg Central Catholic, 78; C.J. King, McGuffey, 80; Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston, 80.
*Players listed advance to PIAA Western Regional
Match results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon 203, Thomas Jefferson 210
Medalist: Rich Allan (TJ), 37
Section 8
Hampton 200, Mars 202
Medalist: Cal Cummins (H), 37
Section 2A
Section 1
St. Joseph 300, Jeannette 320
Medalist: Joe Miller (SJ), 49
Nonsection
Peters Township 194, Mt. Lebanon 195
Medalist: Sam Bellini (MTL), 34
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Mars 193, Pine-Richland 200
Pine-Richland 200, Ambridge 267
Medalist: Lauren Freyvogel (P-R), 34
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 182, Bethel Park 216
Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 39
Peters Township 185, Moon 213
Section 3
Norwin 213, Indiana 222
Medalist: Jenny Todd (I), 47; Cece Fidler (N), 50
Section 4
Butler 170, Armstrong 247
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0
Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0
North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 1
Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 6, Brashear 0
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Penn Trafford 1
Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 5, Latrobe 0
Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton 9, Armstrong 1
Knoch 1, Highlands 0
Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1
Mars 7, Indiana 1
Section 2
Ambridge 3, Obama Academy 2
Blackhawk 4, Montour 0
West Allegheny 2, Moon 1
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 0
Ringgold 8, Albert Gallatin 0
Trinity at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Section 4
Franklin Regional 2, Thomas Jefferson 0
South Fayette 5, Gateway 0
West Mifflin 2, McKeesport 1
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 0
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Deer Lakes 7, Burrell 0
Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Derry 0
Section 3
Brownsville 4, Yough 2
Waynesburg 6, Washington 1
Charleroi at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 4
Quaker Valley 7, Central Valley 0
North Catholic at South Side Beaver, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 1, Mohawk 0
Sewickley Academy 4, Riverside 0
Section 2
St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 0
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Avonworth 1, Springdale 0
Vincentian Academy 4, Riverview 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, California 0
Brentwood at Bentworth, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Monessen, ppd. to Sat.
Nonsection
Beaver 2, Neshannock 0
Chartiers-Houston 5, Carlynton 3
Peters Township 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 7, Brashear 0
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 2
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, ppd.
Nonsection
Derry 5, Laurel Highlands 1
East Allegheny 3, McKeesport 1
Hampton 4, Elizabeth Forward 0
South Park 7, Thomas Jefferson 0
Springdale 5, Valley 1
Steel Valley 4, Carrick 2
Yough 8, Greensburg Salem 2
Freedom at Hopwell, ppd.
West Mifflin at Ringgold (n)
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, ppd.
Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Springdale at Riverview, 3:15 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
OLSH at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
Section doubles tournaments
Class 3A
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Preliminary round
Hannah Fierle/Caitlin Van Alen, Franklin Regional, d. Anwitha Sherigar/Samantha Dilts, Gateway, 10-2; Allie Bruno/Lexy Pollick, Kiski Area, d. Lydia Pirl/Mariah Ulery, Connellsville, 10-4
First round
Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Fierle/Van Alen, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Ruby Chen/Sophia Pernick, Penn Trafford, d. Evelyn Brown/Stephanie Pantelas, Kiski Area, 10-1; Rhiannon Kelly/Maura Harbaugh, Hempfield, d. Sophia Solomon/Sydney Dally, Connellsville, 10-1; Anna Lanyi/Ashley Pesarsick, Norwin, d. Brooklyn Graham/Megan McLafferty, Armstrong, 10-2; Angela Popovich/Alexis Smith Hempfield, d. Olivia Carrera/Holly Monroe, Penn Trafford, 10-0; Carolina Walters/Gianna Ferry, Latrobe, d. Eva Crawford/Sylvia Hamilton, Armstrong, 10-1; Kyah Russell/Emma Dilts, Gateway, d. Trinity Miller/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-8; Hannah Yan/Nandini Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Bruno/Pollick, Kiski Area, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Chen/Pernick, Penn Trafford, 10-0; Kelly/Harbaugh, Hempfield, d. Lanyi/Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-6; Popovich/Smith Hempfield, d. Walters/Ferry, Latrobe, 10-1; Yan/Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Russell/Dilts, Gateway, 10-1
Semifinals
Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Kelly/Harbaugh, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-1; Popovich/Smith, Hempfield, d. Yan/Rastogi, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 6-4
Section 2
At North Allegheny
Preliminary round
Amber McGraffick/MacKenzie Romac, Shaler d. Alexa Whale/Julianna Vaccarro, North Hills, 10-1; Emma Kim/Megan Schlipp, North Hills d. Lydia Valentine/Allison Ketterer, Shaler, 10-3
First round
Amelia Haley/Emily Ivory, Mars, d. McGraffick/Romec, Shaler, 10-1; Maria Lounder/Ella PAtton, Moon, d. Grace Kang/Lehka Pendyala, Pine-Richland, 10-3; Sabrina Dunlap/Haley Davensizer, Seneca Valley, d. Katherine Staneil/Carley Billmier, Pine-Richland, 10-1; Biya Yadav/Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Caroline Simms/Natale CHerry, Butler, 10-1; Emma Patton/Sam Vachino, Moon, d. Sncha Padamati/Emily Grove, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Madison Cordisco/Gabie Miller, Hampton, d. Jenny Zhu/Claire Shao, North Allegheny, 10-7; Regan Sommariva/Sydney Hanratty, Butler, d. Isabella Gaydosh/Lauren Milko, Mars, 10-3; Alyssa Sarver/Abby Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Emma Kim/Megan Schlipp, North Hills, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Lounder/Patton, Moon, 10-4; Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Dunlap/Davensizer, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, d. Patton/Vachino, Moon, 10-0; Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Sommariva/Hanratty, Butler, 10-4
Semifinals
Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5
Championship
Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, 6-2, 6-4
Consolation
Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, d. Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, 6-4, 6-2
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Preliminary round
Kiersten Beahm/Kate Gendron, Plum, d. Ravyn Brown/Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-5; Chloe Ruben/ Gwen Thompson, Allderdice, d. Sabrice Turner Johnson/Nicole Caldwell, Penn Hills, 10-5; Emma Sugal/Kelsey Murphy, Baldwin, d. Ayana Mallory/Mikayla Mclendon, Penn Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez/ Marianna Salinas, Oakland Catholic, d. Holly Vetter/Sherrise Plater, Woodland Hills, 10-0
First round
Elle Santora/Aya Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Beahm/Gendron, Plum, 10-0; Jenna Tarson/Natalie Zgurich, Baldwin, d. Lauren Bader/Jenna Chernicky, Bethel Park, 10-3; Baylin Bitar/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel, d. Catherine Rossi/Morgan Newton, Thomas Jefferson, 10-3; Jordan Petrishen/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, d. Ruben/Thompson, Allderdice, 10-0; Isha Reddy/Paige Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Sugal/Murphy, Baldwin, 10-2; Christine Rossi/Faith Rockwell, Thomas Jefferson, d. Elizabeth Amen/Rachel Silvio, Plum, 10-2; Rachel Holt/Emma Petrick, Bethel Park, d. Anna Marks/Lauren Haffner, Allderdice, 10-4; Carissa Shepard/Lexi Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Liu-Lopez/Salinas, Oakland Catholic, 10-3
Quarterfinals
Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Tarson/Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-0; Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, d. Petrishen/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-8; Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Rossi/Rockwell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2; Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Holt/Petrick, Bethel Park, 10-1
Semifinals
Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-0; Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-1
Championship
Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, 6-4, 6-2
Consolation
Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-1
Section 4
At Bethel Park
Preliminary round
McKenna Hoffman/Mackenzie Marino, Trinity, d. Zipporah Rose/Vaishnari Vura, South Fayette, 10-4; Brittany Galb/Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, d. Tori Cehelsky/Raegan Compalong, Montour, 10-2
First round
Kat Wang/Mia Hofbauer, Peters Township, d. Hoffman/Marino, Trinity, 10-0; Bridget Zimmerman/Alexandra Renton, Mt. Lebanon, d. Kimmy Davis/Rachel Kiss, West Allegheny, 10-2; Anna Rush/Bella Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. Marlaina Bezak/Skylar Clawson, Trinity, 10-0; Nina DeRienzo/Baylee Sorrell, Peters Township, d. Emily Wilson/Hannah Markovich, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Camila Buch/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Madison Cunningham/Maddy Lean, West Allegheny, 10-0; Kara Joseph/Sommya Talasila, Chartiers Valley, d. Katy Famar/Taylor Zanke, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Savannah Vetterely/Jamie Liu, South Fayette, d. Madilyn Rimbey/Nini Curcione, Montour, 10-1; Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Galb/Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Zimmerman/Renton, Mt. Lebanon, d. Wang/Hofbauer, Peters Township, 10-8; Rush/Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. DeRienzo/Sorrell, Peters Township, 10-8; Buch/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, d. Joseph/Talasila, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Gibbons/Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Vetterely/Liu, South Fayette, 10-1
Class 2A
Section 1
At Greensburg Racquet Club
Championship
Kasey Storkel/Abby Jo Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Anna Vitale/Erin Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (3)
Consolation
Aly Derr/Amelia Echard, Southmoreland, d. Mary Smithnosky/Madison Miller, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 6-2
Section 2
At Beaver Falls
Championship
Devyn Campbell/Anna Blum, Beaver, d. Julianna Begley/ Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, 6-2, 6-2
Consolation
Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, d. Maura Thomas-Wright/Brooke Burhenn, 6-3, 6-3
Section 4
At Nichols Field, Sewickley
Preliminary round
Julie Carothers/Phoebe Appel, Carlynton, d. Leah Fleming/Abbey Powell, 10-4; Angie Dalton/Mara Brak, Vincentian, d. Sami Stump/Malorie Russel, Avella, 10-3; Shannon Mmitchel/Kelsey Stewart, McGuffey, d. Jodi Janecki/Janelle Hobbs, Hopewell, 10-4
First round
Victoria Keller/Alina Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Carothers/Appel, Carlynton, 10-0; Molly Helbley/Tristan Mitchell, McGuffey, d. Alyss Cameron/Megan Conning, Hopewell, 10-6; Fionna Connor/Sophia Piatt, Keystone Oaks, d. Ella Horner/Laurie Song, Vincentian, 11-10 (7-4); Jenna Craig/Taylor Renegar, Avella, d. Danielle Shear/Zoe Zpostolupis, Winchester Thurston, 10-6; CoCo Chen/Bridget Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Dalton/Brak, Vincneitna, 11-9; Samantha Mauer/Tiarra Carter-Green, Washington, d. Hannah McIntosh/Katlyn Vercamen, Ringgold, 10-7; Winnie Yang/Spencer Putnam, Carlynton, d. Brianna Pierce/Alyssa Getty, Keystone Oaks, 11-9; Emma Disantis/Aleena Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Mitchel/Stewart, McGuffey, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Keller/Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Helbley/Mitchel, McGuffey, 10-0; Craig/Renegar, Avella, d. Connor/Platt, Keystone Oaks, 10-5; Chen/Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Mauer/Carter-Green, Washington, 10-4; Disantis/Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Yang/Putnam, Carlynton, 10-3
Semifinals
Keller/Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Craig/Renegar, Avella, 6-0, 6-1; Disantis/Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Chen/Hughes, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-0
Match results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Plum 5, Woodland Hills 0
Class 2A
Section 4
Carlynton 3, Winchester Thurston 2
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 3, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1
Shaler at North Allegheny (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Peters Township 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park (n)
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Latrobe 1
Hempfield 3, Penn Trafford 0
Norwin 3, Plum 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 1
Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1
Gateway at Armstrong (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, West Allegheny 1
Montour 3, Quaker Valley 0
Trinity at South Fayette (n)
West Mifflin at Obama Academy (n)
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 2
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 1
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown (n)
Section 4
Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 1
Central Valley 3, Mars 0
Hampton 3, New Castle 0
Knoch 3, Blackhawk 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver (n)
Neshannock at Beaver Falls (n)
New Brighton at Mohawk (n)
Section 2
Freedom 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
North Catholic 3, South Park 0
OLSH 3, Avonworth 0
Section 3
Frazier 3, Waynesburg 0
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 2
Brownsville at Charleroi (n)
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 3, South Allegheny 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0
Steel Valley 3, Washington 1
Section 5
Burrell 3, East Allegheny 0
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2
Apollo-Ridge at Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at South Side Beaver (n)
Union at Quigley Catholic (n)
Western Beaver at Aliquippa (n)
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, California 0
Geibel Catholic 3, Mapletown 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Bentworth 0
Avella at West Greene (n)
Section 3
Brentwood 3, Burgettstown 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0
Fort Cherry 3, Sto-Rox 0
Section 4
Eden Christian Academy 3, Leechburg 1
Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0
Vincentian Academy 3, Riverview 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)
Nonsection
Freeport 3, Neshannock 0
Hopewell 3, Laurel 0
Lincoln Park at Armstrong (n)
McGuffey at Northgate (n)
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 3, Ligonier Valley 1
Purchase Line 3, United 1
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Riverview at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Independent
Propel Braddock Hills at Perry, 4 p.m.
