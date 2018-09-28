High school scores, schedules for Sept. 27, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 12:03 AM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division II

Section 3

Brownsville 25, Waynesburg 31

West Greene 28, Brownsville 30

West Greene 15, Waynesburg 43

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division II

Section 3

Brownsville 15, West Greene 50

Waynesburg 25, Brownsville 30

Waynesburg 15, West Greene 50

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Fox Chapel 1, North Allegheny 0

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Football

Thursday’s result

City League

Perry 2, Carrick 0, forfeit

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Mt.

Lebanon at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Butler, 7:30

p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Moon Area, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at

Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at West Allegheny, 7

p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.;

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum,

7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Kiski

Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Indiana at

Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands,

7:30 p.m.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Highlands at

Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Derry at Elizabeth

Forward, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, 7

p.m.; Yough at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Hopewell at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at

Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Central Valley,

7 p.m.

Class 2A

Century

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at

McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; New Brighton

at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry

at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at

Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7

p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.;

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Monessen, 7 p.m.; California at

Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at

Mapletown, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver Falls at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at

Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at East

Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Brownsville, 7 p.m.;

North Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Riverside at

Carlynton, 7 p.m.; South Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.;

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Thomas

Jefferson at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair

at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Marion

Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at

Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.;

West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at USO, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Westinghouse,

3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Northern

Mars at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 2:30 p.m.;

Avonworth at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at OLSH, 3 p.m.; Union at Bishop Canevin, 7

p.m.

Eastern

Riverview at Imani Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Ringgold at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL individual semifinal

Class 3A

At Hannastown Golf Club

Par 70

Brady Pevarnik, Latrobe 67; Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional 69; Neal Shipley, Central Catholic 70; Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland 71; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional 71; Jack Wymard, Pine-Richland 72; Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic 72; Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel 72; Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel 73; Cade Zolkos, Pine-Richland 74; Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel 74; Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford 75; Jack Oberdorf, Greensburg Salem 75; Brayden Setnar, Butler 75; Tyler Blake, Central Catholic75; Palmer Cuny, Central Catholic 75; Matt Matioli, Fox Chapel 75; *Grant Thiel, Fox Chapel 76; *Shane Kelly, Central Catholic 76

*Thiel and Kelly will compete in Friday for last spot in WPIAL 3A championship (rest of players listed above advance to WPIAL championhip)

WPIAL individual championship

Class 2A

at Allegheny Country Club

Par 72

Skyler Fox, Riverside, 68; Angus McHolme, Elizabeth Forward, 69; Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 71; Jack Hritsko, Chartiers-Houston, 72; Stone Ellis, South Park, 73; J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 73; Trey Bartony, North Catholic, 73; Michael Tanabe, Quaker Valley, 74; Tiger Hubbard, Burrell, 74; Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 74; Luke Dziak, Bentworth, 75; Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 76; Colin Kyle, OLSH, 77; Justin Hand, Riverside, 77; Austin Applegate, Sewickley Academy, 78; Zach Boote, Greensburg Central Catholic, 78; C.J. King, McGuffey, 80; Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston, 80.

*Players listed advance to PIAA Western Regional

Match results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon 203, Thomas Jefferson 210

Medalist: Rich Allan (TJ), 37

Section 8

Hampton 200, Mars 202

Medalist: Cal Cummins (H), 37

Section 2A

Section 1

St. Joseph 300, Jeannette 320

Medalist: Joe Miller (SJ), 49

Nonsection

Peters Township 194, Mt. Lebanon 195

Medalist: Sam Bellini (MTL), 34

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars 193, Pine-Richland 200

Pine-Richland 200, Ambridge 267

Medalist: Lauren Freyvogel (P-R), 34

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 182, Bethel Park 216

Medalist: Lindsey Powanda (MTL), 39

Peters Township 185, Moon 213

Section 3

Norwin 213, Indiana 222

Medalist: Jenny Todd (I), 47; Cece Fidler (N), 50

Section 4

Butler 170, Armstrong 247

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 37

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 1, Pine-Richland 0

Fox Chapel 5, Allderdice 0

North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 1

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 2, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 6, Brashear 0

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Penn Trafford 1

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 5, Latrobe 0

Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Armstrong 1

Knoch 1, Highlands 0

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1

Mars 7, Indiana 1

Section 2

Ambridge 3, Obama Academy 2

Blackhawk 4, Montour 0

West Allegheny 2, Moon 1

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 4, Uniontown 0

Ringgold 8, Albert Gallatin 0

Trinity at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 4

Franklin Regional 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

South Fayette 5, Gateway 0

West Mifflin 2, McKeesport 1

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Keystone Oaks 3, McGuffey 0

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Deer Lakes 7, Burrell 0

Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Derry 0

Section 3

Brownsville 4, Yough 2

Waynesburg 6, Washington 1

Charleroi at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 4

Quaker Valley 7, Central Valley 0

North Catholic at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 1, Mohawk 0

Sewickley Academy 4, Riverside 0

Section 2

St. Joseph 3, Trinity Christian 0

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 1, Springdale 0

Vincentian Academy 4, Riverview 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, California 0

Brentwood at Bentworth, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Monessen, ppd. to Sat.

Nonsection

Beaver 2, Neshannock 0

Chartiers-Houston 5, Carlynton 3

Peters Township 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 7, Brashear 0

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 3, Riverview 2

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, ppd.

Nonsection

Derry 5, Laurel Highlands 1

East Allegheny 3, McKeesport 1

Hampton 4, Elizabeth Forward 0

South Park 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Springdale 5, Valley 1

Steel Valley 4, Carrick 2

Yough 8, Greensburg Salem 2

Freedom at Hopwell, ppd.

West Mifflin at Ringgold (n)

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Springdale at Riverview, 3:15 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

OLSH at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Shaler at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

Section doubles tournaments

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Hannah Fierle/Caitlin Van Alen, Franklin Regional, d. Anwitha Sherigar/Samantha Dilts, Gateway, 10-2; Allie Bruno/Lexy Pollick, Kiski Area, d. Lydia Pirl/Mariah Ulery, Connellsville, 10-4

First round

Jenna Bell/Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Fierle/Van Alen, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Ruby Chen/Sophia Pernick, Penn Trafford, d. Evelyn Brown/Stephanie Pantelas, Kiski Area, 10-1; Rhiannon Kelly/Maura Harbaugh, Hempfield, d. Sophia Solomon/Sydney Dally, Connellsville, 10-1; Anna Lanyi/Ashley Pesarsick, Norwin, d. Brooklyn Graham/Megan McLafferty, Armstrong, 10-2; Angela Popovich/Alexis Smith Hempfield, d. Olivia Carrera/Holly Monroe, Penn Trafford, 10-0; Carolina Walters/Gianna Ferry, Latrobe, d. Eva Crawford/Sylvia Hamilton, Armstrong, 10-1; Kyah Russell/Emma Dilts, Gateway, d. Trinity Miller/Sydney Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-8; Hannah Yan/Nandini Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Bruno/Pollick, Kiski Area, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Chen/Pernick, Penn Trafford, 10-0; Kelly/Harbaugh, Hempfield, d. Lanyi/Pesarsick, Norwin, 10-6; Popovich/Smith Hempfield, d. Walters/Ferry, Latrobe, 10-1; Yan/Rastogi, Franklin Regional, d. Russell/Dilts, Gateway, 10-1

Semifinals

Bell/Kemerer, Latrobe, d. Kelly/Harbaugh, Hempfield, 6-1, 6-1; Popovich/Smith, Hempfield, d. Yan/Rastogi, Franklin Regional, 6-1, 6-4

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Amber McGraffick/MacKenzie Romac, Shaler d. Alexa Whale/Julianna Vaccarro, North Hills, 10-1; Emma Kim/Megan Schlipp, North Hills d. Lydia Valentine/Allison Ketterer, Shaler, 10-3

First round

Amelia Haley/Emily Ivory, Mars, d. McGraffick/Romec, Shaler, 10-1; Maria Lounder/Ella PAtton, Moon, d. Grace Kang/Lehka Pendyala, Pine-Richland, 10-3; Sabrina Dunlap/Haley Davensizer, Seneca Valley, d. Katherine Staneil/Carley Billmier, Pine-Richland, 10-1; Biya Yadav/Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Caroline Simms/Natale CHerry, Butler, 10-1; Emma Patton/Sam Vachino, Moon, d. Sncha Padamati/Emily Grove, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Madison Cordisco/Gabie Miller, Hampton, d. Jenny Zhu/Claire Shao, North Allegheny, 10-7; Regan Sommariva/Sydney Hanratty, Butler, d. Isabella Gaydosh/Lauren Milko, Mars, 10-3; Alyssa Sarver/Abby Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Emma Kim/Megan Schlipp, North Hills, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Lounder/Patton, Moon, 10-4; Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Dunlap/Davensizer, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, d. Patton/Vachino, Moon, 10-0; Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Sommariva/Hanratty, Butler, 10-4

Semifinals

Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, d. Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5

Championship

Haley/Ivory, Mars, d. Sarver/Nordulli, Pine-Richland, 6-2, 6-4

Consolation

Cordisco/Miller, Hampton, d. Yadav/Sinciline, North Allegheny, 6-4, 6-2

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Preliminary round

Kiersten Beahm/Kate Gendron, Plum, d. Ravyn Brown/Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-5; Chloe Ruben/ Gwen Thompson, Allderdice, d. Sabrice Turner Johnson/Nicole Caldwell, Penn Hills, 10-5; Emma Sugal/Kelsey Murphy, Baldwin, d. Ayana Mallory/Mikayla Mclendon, Penn Hills, 10-0; Isabella Liu-Lopez/ Marianna Salinas, Oakland Catholic, d. Holly Vetter/Sherrise Plater, Woodland Hills, 10-0

First round

Elle Santora/Aya Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Beahm/Gendron, Plum, 10-0; Jenna Tarson/Natalie Zgurich, Baldwin, d. Lauren Bader/Jenna Chernicky, Bethel Park, 10-3; Baylin Bitar/Katie Voigt, Fox Chapel, d. Catherine Rossi/Morgan Newton, Thomas Jefferson, 10-3; Jordan Petrishen/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, d. Ruben/Thompson, Allderdice, 10-0; Isha Reddy/Paige Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Sugal/Murphy, Baldwin, 10-2; Christine Rossi/Faith Rockwell, Thomas Jefferson, d. Elizabeth Amen/Rachel Silvio, Plum, 10-2; Rachel Holt/Emma Petrick, Bethel Park, d. Anna Marks/Lauren Haffner, Allderdice, 10-4; Carissa Shepard/Lexi Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Liu-Lopez/Salinas, Oakland Catholic, 10-3

Quarterfinals

Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Tarson/Zgurich, Baldwin, 10-0; Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, d. Petrishen/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-8; Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Rossi/Rockwell, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2; Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Holt/Petrick, Bethel Park, 10-1

Semifinals

Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-0; Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, d. Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-1

Championship

Santora/Youssef, Shady Side Academy, d. Reddy/Golden, Shady Side Academy, 6-4, 6-2

Consolation

Shepard/Quackenbush, Fox Chapel, d. Bitar/Voigt, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 6-1

Section 4

At Bethel Park

Preliminary round

McKenna Hoffman/Mackenzie Marino, Trinity, d. Zipporah Rose/Vaishnari Vura, South Fayette, 10-4; Brittany Galb/Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, d. Tori Cehelsky/Raegan Compalong, Montour, 10-2

First round

Kat Wang/Mia Hofbauer, Peters Township, d. Hoffman/Marino, Trinity, 10-0; Bridget Zimmerman/Alexandra Renton, Mt. Lebanon, d. Kimmy Davis/Rachel Kiss, West Allegheny, 10-2; Anna Rush/Bella Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. Marlaina Bezak/Skylar Clawson, Trinity, 10-0; Nina DeRienzo/Baylee Sorrell, Peters Township, d. Emily Wilson/Hannah Markovich, Canon-McMillan, 10-0; Camila Buch/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Madison Cunningham/Maddy Lean, West Allegheny, 10-0; Kara Joseph/Sommya Talasila, Chartiers Valley, d. Katy Famar/Taylor Zanke, Canon-McMillan, 10-1; Savannah Vetterely/Jamie Liu, South Fayette, d. Madilyn Rimbey/Nini Curcione, Montour, 10-1; Danni Gibbons/Gia Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Galb/Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Zimmerman/Renton, Mt. Lebanon, d. Wang/Hofbauer, Peters Township, 10-8; Rush/Goldman, Upper St. Clair, d. DeRienzo/Sorrell, Peters Township, 10-8; Buch/Mastellar, Mt. Lebanon, d. Joseph/Talasila, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Gibbons/Winseck, Upper St. Clair, d. Vetterely/Liu, South Fayette, 10-1

Class 2A

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Championship

Kasey Storkel/Abby Jo Stull, Greensburg Salem, d. Anna Vitale/Erin Schulte, Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (3)

Consolation

Aly Derr/Amelia Echard, Southmoreland, d. Mary Smithnosky/Madison Miller, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2, 6-2

Section 2

At Beaver Falls

Championship

Devyn Campbell/Anna Blum, Beaver, d. Julianna Begley/ Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, 6-2, 6-2

Consolation

Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, d. Maura Thomas-Wright/Brooke Burhenn, 6-3, 6-3

Section 4

At Nichols Field, Sewickley

Preliminary round

Julie Carothers/Phoebe Appel, Carlynton, d. Leah Fleming/Abbey Powell, 10-4; Angie Dalton/Mara Brak, Vincentian, d. Sami Stump/Malorie Russel, Avella, 10-3; Shannon Mmitchel/Kelsey Stewart, McGuffey, d. Jodi Janecki/Janelle Hobbs, Hopewell, 10-4

First round

Victoria Keller/Alina Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Carothers/Appel, Carlynton, 10-0; Molly Helbley/Tristan Mitchell, McGuffey, d. Alyss Cameron/Megan Conning, Hopewell, 10-6; Fionna Connor/Sophia Piatt, Keystone Oaks, d. Ella Horner/Laurie Song, Vincentian, 11-10 (7-4); Jenna Craig/Taylor Renegar, Avella, d. Danielle Shear/Zoe Zpostolupis, Winchester Thurston, 10-6; CoCo Chen/Bridget Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Dalton/Brak, Vincneitna, 11-9; Samantha Mauer/Tiarra Carter-Green, Washington, d. Hannah McIntosh/Katlyn Vercamen, Ringgold, 10-7; Winnie Yang/Spencer Putnam, Carlynton, d. Brianna Pierce/Alyssa Getty, Keystone Oaks, 11-9; Emma Disantis/Aleena Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Mitchel/Stewart, McGuffey, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Keller/Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Helbley/Mitchel, McGuffey, 10-0; Craig/Renegar, Avella, d. Connor/Platt, Keystone Oaks, 10-5; Chen/Hughes, Winchester Thurston, d. Mauer/Carter-Green, Washington, 10-4; Disantis/Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Yang/Putnam, Carlynton, 10-3

Semifinals

Keller/Matson, Sewickley Academy, d. Craig/Renegar, Avella, 6-0, 6-1; Disantis/Purewal, Sewickley Academy, d. Chen/Hughes, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-0

Match results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Plum 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 4

Carlynton 3, Winchester Thurston 2

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 1

Shaler at North Allegheny (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 2

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park (n)

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Latrobe 1

Hempfield 3, Penn Trafford 0

Norwin 3, Plum 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, McKeesport 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Woodland Hills 1

Kiski Area 3, Indiana 1

Gateway at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, West Allegheny 1

Montour 3, Quaker Valley 0

Trinity at South Fayette (n)

West Mifflin at Obama Academy (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Yough 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown (n)

Section 4

Ambridge 3, Lincoln Park 1

Central Valley 3, Mars 0

Hampton 3, New Castle 0

Knoch 3, Blackhawk 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver (n)

Neshannock at Beaver Falls (n)

New Brighton at Mohawk (n)

Section 2

Freedom 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

North Catholic 3, South Park 0

OLSH 3, Avonworth 0

Section 3

Frazier 3, Waynesburg 0

Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 2

Brownsville at Charleroi (n)

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, South Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Carlynton 0

Steel Valley 3, Washington 1

Section 5

Burrell 3, East Allegheny 0

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 2

Apollo-Ridge at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side Beaver (n)

Union at Quigley Catholic (n)

Western Beaver at Aliquippa (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, California 0

Geibel Catholic 3, Mapletown 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Bentworth 0

Avella at West Greene (n)

Section 3

Brentwood 3, Burgettstown 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Cornell 0

Fort Cherry 3, Sto-Rox 0

Section 4

Eden Christian Academy 3, Leechburg 1

Trinity Christian 3, Springdale 0

Vincentian Academy 3, Riverview 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Freeport 3, Neshannock 0

Hopewell 3, Laurel 0

Lincoln Park at Armstrong (n)

McGuffey at Northgate (n)

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center 3, Ligonier Valley 1

Purchase Line 3, United 1

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Riverview at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Independent

Propel Braddock Hills at Perry, 4 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.