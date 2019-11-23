High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 22, 2019

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 10:23 PM

Football

WPIAL Championships

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, noon

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Central Catholic 24, State College 21

Downingtown West 48, Coatesville 36

St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth 24

Bye: Central Dauphin (11-2)

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin; St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2) vs. Central Catholic (11-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7

Cheltenham 43, Academy Park 42

Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Cocalico (10-2) vs. Cheltenham (12-1); Peters Township/Gateway-winner vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36

Jersey Shore 42, Pottsville 35 (3OT)

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21

Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Jersey Shore (10-3) vs. Dallas (13-0); Thomas Jefferson (13-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20

Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10

Saturday’s schedule

Montoursville (12-1) vs. Wyoming Area (11-1) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Bye: Central Valley (12-1)

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Montoursville/Williamsport-winner vs. Tamaqua (11-2); Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (10-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Richland 29, Bishop McDevitt-District 12 21

Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22

Wilmington 45, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 27

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Southern Columbia (13-0) vs. Richland (12-0); Wilmington (11-0) vs. Washington/Avonworth-winner

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17

Farrell 28, Coudersport 0

Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13

Bye: Clairton (11-2)

Semifinals

Nov. 29-30 schedule

Date, site, time TBD

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (9-3); Clairton vs. Farrell (11-2)

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 24, State College 21

State College 14 0 0 7 — 21

Central Catholic 7 7 7 3 — 24

SC: Lokey Howell 94 kickoff return (Aiden Spitler kick)

SC: Dresyn Green 6 run (Spitler kick)

CC: Gannon Carothers 65 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)

CC: Carothers 26 pass from Pieto (Opalko kick)

CC: J.D. Younger 44 run (Opalko kick)

SC: Howell 21 pass from Brady Dorner (Spitler kick)

CC: Opalko 37 field goal

Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 33-168.

Passing leaders: CC, Dom Pieto 8-21-152-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 3-128, 2 TDs.

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13

Cathedral Prep 7 3 3 0 — 13

Thomas Jefferson 7 7 0 14 — 28

TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 2 run (Dylan Sullivan kick)

CP: Jaelen Carson 10 pass from Tamar Sample (Cole Constable kick)

CP: Constable 27 field goal

TJ: Dan Deabner 9 pass from Shane Stump (Sullivan kick)

CP: Constable 32 field goal

TJ: Stump 1 run (Sullivan kick)

TJ: Mallozzi 33 run (Sullivan kick)

Rushing leaders: , Tamar Sample 22-108. TJ, Dylan Mallozzi 29-162, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 9-14-108-1TD-0INT.

Hockey

Saturday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

St. Edwards (Ohio) at Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconfernce

Holy Name (Ohio) vs. Cathedral Prep at Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, 6 p.m.

