High school scores, summaries and schedule for Nov. 22, 2019
Friday, November 22, 2019 | 10:23 PM
Football
WPIAL Championships
Saturday’s schedule
Class 5A
Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, noon
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Central Catholic 24, State College 21
Downingtown West 48, Coatesville 36
St. Joseph’s Prep 45, Nazareth 24
Bye: Central Dauphin (11-2)
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin; St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2) vs. Central Catholic (11-1)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Archbishop Wood 41, Southern Lehigh 7
Cheltenham 43, Academy Park 42
Cocalico 45, Cedar Cliff 7
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Cocalico (10-2) vs. Cheltenham (12-1); Peters Township/Gateway-winner vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Dallas 43, Imhotep Charter 36
Jersey Shore 42, Pottsville 35 (3OT)
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Berks Catholic 21
Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Jersey Shore (10-3) vs. Dallas (13-0); Thomas Jefferson (13-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Bald Eagle Area 21, Sharon 20
Tamaqua 20, Wyomissing 10
Saturday’s schedule
Montoursville (12-1) vs. Wyoming Area (11-1) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.
Bye: Central Valley (12-1)
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Montoursville/Williamsport-winner vs. Tamaqua (11-2); Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (10-3)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Richland 29, Bishop McDevitt-District 12 21
Southern Columbia 63, Upper Dauphin 22
Wilmington 45, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 27
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Southern Columbia (13-0) vs. Richland (12-0); Wilmington (11-0) vs. Washington/Avonworth-winner
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Juniata Valley 17
Farrell 28, Coudersport 0
Lackawanna Trail 26, Muncy 13
Bye: Clairton (11-2)
Semifinals
Nov. 29-30 schedule
Date, site, time TBD
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (9-3); Clairton vs. Farrell (11-2)
Friday’s summaries
Class 6A
Central Catholic 24, State College 21
State College 14 0 0 7 — 21
Central Catholic 7 7 7 3 — 24
SC: Lokey Howell 94 kickoff return (Aiden Spitler kick)
SC: Dresyn Green 6 run (Spitler kick)
CC: Gannon Carothers 65 pass from Dom Pieto (Johnathan Opalko kick)
CC: Carothers 26 pass from Pieto (Opalko kick)
CC: J.D. Younger 44 run (Opalko kick)
SC: Howell 21 pass from Brady Dorner (Spitler kick)
CC: Opalko 37 field goal
Rushing leaders: CC, Edward Tillman 33-168.
Passing leaders: CC, Dom Pieto 8-21-152-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 3-128, 2 TDs.
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson 28, Cathedral Prep 13
Cathedral Prep 7 3 3 0 — 13
Thomas Jefferson 7 7 0 14 — 28
TJ: Dylan Mallozzi 2 run (Dylan Sullivan kick)
CP: Jaelen Carson 10 pass from Tamar Sample (Cole Constable kick)
CP: Constable 27 field goal
TJ: Dan Deabner 9 pass from Shane Stump (Sullivan kick)
CP: Constable 32 field goal
TJ: Stump 1 run (Sullivan kick)
TJ: Mallozzi 33 run (Sullivan kick)
Rushing leaders: , Tamar Sample 22-108. TJ, Dylan Mallozzi 29-162, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: TJ, Shane Stump 9-14-108-1TD-0INT.
Hockey
Saturday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
St. Edwards (Ohio) at Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconfernce
Holy Name (Ohio) vs. Cathedral Prep at Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, 6 p.m.
