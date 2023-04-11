High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 | 10:50 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Hempfield 8, Baldwin 6

Central Catholic 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Canon-McMillan 16, Norwin 13

Nonsection

Carmichaels 2, McGuffey 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Northgate at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Rochester at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

McGuffey at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s result

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Hampton 10, Indiana 3

Mars 18, Freeport 0

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 19, Fox Chapel 4

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 9, Baldwin 2

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny 15, Moon 4

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 2, Charleroi 1

Class A

Section 2

Carmichaels 10, Mapletown 0

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0

Chartiers Valley 7, Upper St. Clair 0

Frazier 12, Bentworth 1

Hampton 4, Mars 3

Laurel 7, Mohawk 1

New Castle 3, Blackhawk 2

South Allegheny 7, Seton LaSalle 6

Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, (n)

Yough at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 4 p.m.

Plum at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Mars 4, Butler 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Valley 3, Indiana 2

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 5, McGuffey 0

Section 3

Hampton 4, Burrell 1

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 4, Blackhawk 1

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Derry, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Obama Academy, 3 p.m.

