High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023 | 10:50 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 0
Section 2
Central Catholic 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Canon-McMillan 16, Norwin 13
Nonsection
Carmichaels 2, McGuffey 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Shaler at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 3:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Northgate at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
California at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Rochester at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Carlynton at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
McGuffey at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s result
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair 19, Fox Chapel 4
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 9, Baldwin 2
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny 15, Moon 4
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 2, Charleroi 1
Class A
Section 2
Carmichaels 10, Mapletown 0
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 10, Steel Valley 0
Chartiers Valley 7, Upper St. Clair 0
Hampton 4, Mars 3
Laurel 7, Mohawk 1
New Castle 3, Blackhawk 2
South Allegheny 7, Seton LaSalle 6
Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, (n)
Yough at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.
Avella at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Union, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Franklin at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 4 p.m.
Plum at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Mars 4, Butler 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Valley 3, Indiana 2
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 5, McGuffey 0
Section 3
Hampton 4, Burrell 1
Section 4
Sewickley Academy 4, Blackhawk 1
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Montour, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Derry, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Obama Academy, 3 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
