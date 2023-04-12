High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 11, 2023
By:
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 6
North Allegheny 13, Butler 0
Section 2
Norwin 7, Canon-McMillan 5
Mt. Lebanon 16, Central Catholic 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Armstrong 12, Penn Hills 1
Fox Chapel 6, Gateway 0
Penn-Trafford 4, Plum 3
Section 2
Bethel Park 8, South Fayette 3
Upper St. Clair 9, Connellsville 2
Trinity 11, Peters Township 2
Section 3
North Hills 5, Mars 4
West Allegheny 10, Moon 0
Shaler 11, New Castle 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0
Montour 7, Beaver 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Uniontown 11, Belle Vernon 1
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 1
Elizabeth Forward 15, Woodland Hills 0
West Mifflin 11, McKeesport 8
Section 4
Hampton 12, Kiski Area 0
North Catholic 13, Highlands 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Quaker Valley 13, Beaver Falls 3
Neshannock 8, Ellwood City 3
Section 2
Avonworth 2, South Park 0
Keystone Oaks 17, Sto-Rox 2
Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 4
Section 3
East Allegheny 9, Deer Lakes 5
Shady Side Academy 9, Valley 0
Section 4
Brownsville 13, Southmoreland 9
Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 10, Beth-Center 0
Frazier 8, Washington 6
Section 2
South Side 15, Aliquippa 0
New Brighton 5, Freedom 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 9, Laurel 3
Seton LaSalle 15, Northgate 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 5, Apollo-Ridge 2
Riverview 2, Serra Catholic 1
Class A
Section 1
Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5
Fort Cherry 12, California 9
West Greene 9, Mapletown 6
Section 2
Leechburg 22, Summit Academy 7
Rochester 16, St. Joseph 0
Union 13, Western Beaver 3
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 8, Eden Christian 6
Sewickley Academy 15, Monessen 2
Nonsection
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at New Castle, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Hampton, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 2
New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Northgate, 4 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at California, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 2
St. Joseph at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 15, Canon-McMillan 5
Class 2A
Section 1
Bethel Park 13, Latrobe 5
Franklin Regional 6, Chartiers Valley 3
Penn-Trafford 15, Seton LaSalle 3
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 9, Franklin Regional 8
Latrobe 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Mars 18, Chartiers Valley 8
Seton LaSalle 14, Trinity 3
South Fayette 9, Moon 8
Quaker Valley 14, North Catholic 10
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 4, Butler 2
Hempfield 12, Baldwin 2
North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 6
Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 5A
Section 1
North Hills 12, Fox Chapel 2
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton 15, Aliquippa 0
Neshannock 10, Riverside 2
Class A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 9, West Greene 7
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 11, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6
Armstrong 10, Franklin 0
Ellwood City 15, Blackhawk 1
Fort Cherry 10, Avella 3
Greensburg Salem 9, Connellsville 6
Hopewell 13, Freedom 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0
Montour 13, West Allegheny 3
Plum 10, Serra Catholic 5
Shady Side Academy 19, Sewickley Academy 17
Shaler 13, Howland (Ohio) 4
Southmoreland 11, Ringgold 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, South Park 2
Union 23, Beaver 13
Valley 8, Mt. Pleasant 6
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 5 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Indiana at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Hampton, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Springdale, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at California, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL singles tournament
Class 3A
At North Allegheny
First round
Adam Memije, Gateway d. Avi Sharma, Peters Township, 10-1; Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-6; Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-7; Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 10-5; Zidaan Hassan, Gateway, d. Josh Dunham, Mars, 10-5; Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Shaun Fernando, North Allegheny; Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Paul Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 10-4; Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Kathir, North Allegheny d. Memije, Gateway, 10-4; Collier, Bethel Park d. Allen, Franklin Regional, 11-10(5); Hassan, Gateway d. Siegel, Fox Chapel, 10-8; Lounder, Moon d. Finkel, Allderdice, 10-0
Semifinals
Collier, Bethel Park d. Kathir, North Allegheny, 6-2, 2-1 (ret.); Lounder, Moon d. Hassan, Gateway, 7-5, 6-0
Class 2A
At Bethel Park
First round
Austin He, Winchester Thurston, bye; Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy d. Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley, 10-2; John Rohrkaste, Montour d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-5; Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 11-9; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Chase Merkel, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. August Lawrence, Latrobe, 10-5; Nicholas Bussard, Valley d. Alex Garvey, North Catholic, 10-3; Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Jonah Jasek, South Park, 10-0
Quarterfinals
He, Winchester Thurston d. Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 10-1; Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Hallisey, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Bussard, Valley, 10-1
Semifinals
He, Winchester Thurston d. Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-2, 6-0; Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 6-2, 6-1
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0
Moon 3, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 3
Norwin 3, Central Catholic 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Hempfield 3, Plum 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Bishop Canevin 0
North Catholic 3, Montour 0
Hopewell 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Derry 3, Armstrong 1
Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 0
Latrobe 3, Mars 0
Section 3
South Fayette 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0
Trinity 3, South Park 0
Nonsection
Butler 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Mt. Lebanon at Obama Academy, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry at Mars, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
