High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 11, 2023

By:

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 11:55 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 12, Allderdice 6

North Allegheny 13, Butler 0

Section 2

Norwin 7, Canon-McMillan 5

Hempfield 11, Baldwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 16, Central Catholic 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 12, Penn Hills 1

Fox Chapel 6, Gateway 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Plum 3

Section 2

Bethel Park 8, South Fayette 3

Upper St. Clair 9, Connellsville 2

Trinity 11, Peters Township 2

Section 3

North Hills 5, Mars 4

West Allegheny 10, Moon 0

Shaler 11, New Castle 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Valley 5, Ambridge 0

Montour 7, Beaver 0

Blackhawk 5, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Uniontown 11, Belle Vernon 1

Ringgold 3, Latrobe 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 1

Elizabeth Forward 15, Woodland Hills 0

West Mifflin 11, McKeesport 8

Section 4

Hampton 12, Kiski Area 0

North Catholic 13, Highlands 1

Indiana 6, Knoch 4

Class 3A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 13, Beaver Falls 3

Neshannock 8, Ellwood City 3

Riverside 6, Shenango 3

Section 2

Avonworth 2, South Park 0

Keystone Oaks 17, Sto-Rox 2

Steel Valley 9, South Allegheny 4

Section 3

Burrell 13, Freeport 7

East Allegheny 9, Deer Lakes 5

Shady Side Academy 9, Valley 0

Section 4

Brownsville 13, Southmoreland 9

Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5

Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi 14, Bentworth 7

Chartiers-Houston 10, Beth-Center 0

Frazier 8, Washington 6

Section 2

South Side 15, Aliquippa 0

New Brighton 5, Freedom 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 9, Laurel 3

Seton LaSalle 15, Northgate 0

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 5, Apollo-Ridge 2

Jeannette 5, Brentwood 2

Riverview 2, Serra Catholic 1

Class A

Section 1

Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5

Fort Cherry 12, California 9

West Greene 9, Mapletown 6

Section 2

Leechburg 22, Summit Academy 7

Rochester 16, St. Joseph 0

Union 13, Western Beaver 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 8, Eden Christian 6

Cornell 16, Carlynton 1

Sewickley Academy 15, Monessen 2

Nonsection

Carrick 17, Clairton 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

New Brighton at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Northgate, 4 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at California, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Franklin Regional at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 11, Norwin 7

Peters Township 15, Canon-McMillan 5

Class 2A

Section 1

Bethel Park 13, Latrobe 5

Franklin Regional 6, Chartiers Valley 3

Penn-Trafford 15, Seton LaSalle 3

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 9, Franklin Regional 8

Latrobe 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Mars 18, Chartiers Valley 8

Seton LaSalle 14, Trinity 3

South Fayette 9, Moon 8

Quaker Valley 14, North Catholic 10

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 4, Butler 2

Hempfield 12, Baldwin 2

North Allegheny 10, Pine-Richland 6

Seneca Valley 5, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 5A

Section 1

North Hills 12, Fox Chapel 2

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton 15, Aliquippa 0

Neshannock 10, Riverside 2

Class A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 9, West Greene 7

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 11, Northern Garrett (Md.) 6

Armstrong 10, Franklin 0

Ellwood City 15, Blackhawk 1

Fort Cherry 10, Avella 3

Greensburg Salem 9, Connellsville 6

Hopewell 13, Freedom 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0

Montour 13, West Allegheny 3

Plum 10, Serra Catholic 5

Shady Side Academy 19, Sewickley Academy 17

Shaler 13, Howland (Ohio) 4

Southmoreland 11, Ringgold 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, South Park 2

Union 23, Beaver 13

Valley 8, Mt. Pleasant 6

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 5 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Indiana at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Hampton, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg Central, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Springdale, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at California, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL singles tournament

Class 3A

At North Allegheny

First round

Adam Memije, Gateway d. Avi Sharma, Peters Township, 10-1; Manas Kathir, North Allegheny d. Ronan Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, 10-6; Aaron Allen, Franklin Regional d. Ian Kuchera, Allderdice, 10-7; Devin Collier, Bethel Park d. Dhruv Kulkarni, Franklin Regional, 10-5; Zidaan Hassan, Gateway, d. Josh Dunham, Mars, 10-5; Will Siegel, Fox Chapel d. Shaun Fernando, North Allegheny; Deniz Finkel, Allderdice d. Paul Gorun, Mt. Lebanon, 10-4; Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Braden Yokopenic, Baldwin, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Kathir, North Allegheny d. Memije, Gateway, 10-4; Collier, Bethel Park d. Allen, Franklin Regional, 11-10(5); Hassan, Gateway d. Siegel, Fox Chapel, 10-8; Lounder, Moon d. Finkel, Allderdice, 10-0

Semifinals

Collier, Bethel Park d. Kathir, North Allegheny, 6-2, 2-1 (ret.); Lounder, Moon d. Hassan, Gateway, 7-5, 6-0

Class 2A

At Bethel Park

First round

Austin He, Winchester Thurston, bye; Jonathan Varghese, Sewickley Academy d. Liam Pederson, Chartiers Valley, 10-2; John Rohrkaste, Montour d. Andrew Cavett, Beaver, 10-5; Vitaliy Pikalo, Hampton d. Josh Havrilla, Latrobe, 11-9; Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Chase Merkel, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Brendon Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. August Lawrence, Latrobe, 10-5; Nicholas Bussard, Valley d. Alex Garvey, North Catholic, 10-3; Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Jonah Jasek, South Park, 10-0

Quarterfinals

He, Winchester Thurston d. Varghese, Sewickley Academy, 10-1; Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. Hallisey, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Bussard, Valley, 10-1

Semifinals

He, Winchester Thurston d. Rohrkaste, Montour, 6-2, 6-0; Harmon, Sewickley Academy d. Gillespie, Aquinas Academy, 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 3

Norwin 3, Central Catholic 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 3, Plum 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Bishop Canevin 0

North Catholic 3, Montour 0

Hopewell 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Derry 3, Armstrong 1

Gateway 3, Deer Lakes 0

Latrobe 3, Mars 0

Section 3

South Fayette 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Steel Valley 0

Trinity 3, South Park 0

Nonsection

Butler 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Mt. Lebanon at Obama Academy, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.