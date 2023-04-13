High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2023
By:
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 12:02 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 13, Gateway 3
Armstrong 16, Penn Hills 1
Plum 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Section 2
Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 3
Peters Township 7, Trinity 5
Connellsville 5, Upper St. Clair 4
Section 3
North Hills 3, Mars 0
Shaler 11, New Castle 0
Moon 6, West Allegheny 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley 8, Ambridge 2
Montour 9, Beaver 2
Section 2
Laurel Highlands 11, Albert Gallatin 1
Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 4
West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 3
Elizabeth Forward 15, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Kiski Area 12, Hampton 6
North Catholic 8, Highlands 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 2, Neshannock 1
Quaker Valley 15, Beaver Falls 3
Section 2
Avonworth 15, South Park 14
South Allegheny 13, Steel Valley 7
Keystone Oaks 15, Sto-Rox 0
Section 3
East Allegheny 13, Deer Lakes 0
Valley 8, Shady Side Academy 0
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5
Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 1
Yough 14, Waynesburg 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 2
Washington 20, Frazier 7
Section 2
New Brighton 15, Freedom 5
Laurel 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Seton LaSalle 33, Northgate 0
South Side 27, Aliquippa 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 2
Serra Catholic 12, Riverview 0
Class A
Section 1
California 10, Fort Cherry 0
Avella 13, Jefferson-Morgan 3
West Greene 10, Mapletown 2
Section 2
Rochester 9, St. Joseph 3
Leechburg 15, Summit Academy 3
Union 12, Western Beaver 1
Section 3
Eden Christian 9, Bishop Canevin 0
Sewickley Academy 16, Monessen 1
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 2, Franklin Regional 0
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Mars 22, Winchester Thurston 1
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 17, Freeport 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 13, Penn-Trafford 8
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 4
Mt. Lebanon 15, Pine-Richland 13
Norwin 10, North Allegheny 7
Hempfield 3, Seneca Valley 2
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 27, Oakland Catholic 4
North Hills 15, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Armstrong 26, Gateway 0
Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 3
Penn-Trafford 10, Kiski Area 8
Section 3
Mars 9, New Castle 3
South Fayette 10, Moon 4
Section 4
Peters Township 18, Bethel Park 15
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0
Trinity 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 9, Highlands 4
Indiana 9, McKeesport 8
West Mifflin 20, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 10, Albert Gallatin 0
Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 6
Uniontown 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Section 3
Montour 14, Hampton 6
Chartiers Valley 23, North Catholic 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 4, Deer Lakes 0
Freeport 3, Burrell 2
Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 3
Section 2
Ellwood City 15, Beaver Falls 0
Hopewell 8, Central Valley 7
Mohawk 12, Quaker Valley 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 10, Derry 0
Ligonier Valley 11, South Allegheny 5
Southmoreland 15, Yough 10
Section 4
McGuffey 8, Brownsville 4
Seton LaSalle 6, Keystone Oaks 4
Waynesburg 7, South Park 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Laurel, ppd.
Riverside 11, New Brighton 1
Neshannock 15, Shenango 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 19, Ellis School 0
Apollo-Ridge 17, Ellis School 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Brentwood 2
Serra Catholic 19, Steel Valley 4
Section 3
Bentworth 7, Burgettstown 6
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Fort Cherry 3
Charleroi 17, Washington 2
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Northgate, ppd.
South Side 17, Rochester 0
Carlynton 20, Sewickley Academy 2
Union 17, Cornell 0
Section 2
Carmichaels 12, Avella 0
Jefferson-Morgan 14, Mapletown 13
Section 3
Leechburg 7, Jeannette 2
Monessen 15, Springdale 0
Frazier 17, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
California 24, Beth-Center 9
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL singles tournament
At Bethel Park
Class 3A
Championship
Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Devin Collier, Bethel Park, 6-2, 6-0
Third place
Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny, walkover
Class 2A
Championship
Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 6-4
Third place
Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 7-6 (3), 6-3
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0
Section 2
Mars 3, Seneca Valley 2
Class 2A
Section 3
North Catholic 5, Burrell 0
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 3, Franklin Regional 2
Woodland Hills 4, West Mifflin 1
Track and field
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 75, Hempfield 75*
*Penn-Trafford won on second-place tiebreaker
Class 2A
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 100.5, Knoch 48.5
Apollo-Ridge 132, Leechburg 11
Knoch 114, Leechburg 8
Section 5
South Park 121, Chartiers-Houston 29
South Park 107, Keystone Oaks 43
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 109, Penn-Trafford 41
Class 2A
Section 4
Knoch 99, Apollo-Ridge 49
Apollo-Ridge 111, Leechburg 9
Knoch 145, Leechburg 1
Section 5
South Park 118, Chartiers-Houston 32
South Park 120, Keystone Oaks 30
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s result
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 2
Section 2
Mars 3, Derry 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Montour at Mars, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 11, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 10, 2023
• High school sports schedules for April 10, 2023
• Penn-Trafford’s Schall, Tarabrella nominated for county scholar/athlete award
• Penn Hills gearing up for 1st girls flag football season