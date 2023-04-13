TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 12:02 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 13, Gateway 3

Armstrong 16, Penn Hills 1

Plum 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 3

Peters Township 7, Trinity 5

Connellsville 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Section 3

North Hills 3, Mars 0

Shaler 11, New Castle 0

Moon 6, West Allegheny 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Valley 8, Ambridge 2

Blackhawk 13, Hopewell 5

Montour 9, Beaver 2

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 11, Albert Gallatin 1

Latrobe 6, Ringgold 0

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 5, Thomas Jefferson 4

West Mifflin 12, McKeesport 3

Elizabeth Forward 15, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Kiski Area 12, Hampton 6

Indiana 8, Knoch 1

North Catholic 8, Highlands 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 2, Neshannock 1

Quaker Valley 15, Beaver Falls 3

Riverside 11, Shenango 0

Section 2

Avonworth 15, South Park 14

South Allegheny 13, Steel Valley 7

Keystone Oaks 15, Sto-Rox 0

Section 3

East Allegheny 13, Deer Lakes 0

Freeport 12, Burrell 2

Valley 8, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 10, Mt. Pleasant 5

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 1

Yough 14, Waynesburg 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi 6, Bentworth 5

Chartiers-Houston 7, Beth-Center 2

Washington 20, Frazier 7

Section 2

New Brighton 15, Freedom 5

Laurel 2, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Seton LaSalle 33, Northgate 0

South Side 27, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Brentwood 13, Jeannette 10

Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 2

Serra Catholic 12, Riverview 0

Class A

Section 1

California 10, Fort Cherry 0

Avella 13, Jefferson-Morgan 3

West Greene 10, Mapletown 2

Section 2

Rochester 9, St. Joseph 3

Leechburg 15, Summit Academy 3

Union 12, Western Beaver 1

Section 3

Cornell 8, Carlynton 3

Eden Christian 9, Bishop Canevin 0

Sewickley Academy 16, Monessen 1

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 2, Franklin Regional 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Altoona, 3 p.m.

Leechburg at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Mars 22, Winchester Thurston 1

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 17, Freeport 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 13, Penn-Trafford 8

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 4

Mt. Lebanon 15, Pine-Richland 13

Norwin 10, North Allegheny 7

Hempfield 3, Seneca Valley 2

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 27, Oakland Catholic 4

North Hills 15, Penn Hills 0

Shaler 10, Plum 6

Section 2

Armstrong 26, Gateway 0

Latrobe 8, Franklin Regional 3

Penn-Trafford 10, Kiski Area 8

Section 3

Mars 9, New Castle 3

South Fayette 10, Moon 4

Section 4

Peters Township 18, Bethel Park 15

Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0

Trinity 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 9, Highlands 4

Indiana 9, McKeesport 8

West Mifflin 20, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 10, Albert Gallatin 0

Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 6

Uniontown 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Section 3

Blackhawk 17, Ambridge 0

Montour 14, Hampton 6

Chartiers Valley 23, North Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Deer Lakes 0

Freeport 3, Burrell 2

Valley 9, Shady Side Academy 3

Section 2

Ellwood City 15, Beaver Falls 0

Hopewell 8, Central Valley 7

Mohawk 12, Quaker Valley 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 10, Derry 0

Ligonier Valley 11, South Allegheny 5

Southmoreland 15, Yough 10

Section 4

McGuffey 8, Brownsville 4

Seton LaSalle 6, Keystone Oaks 4

Waynesburg 7, South Park 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Laurel, ppd.

Riverside 11, New Brighton 1

Neshannock 15, Shenango 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 19, Ellis School 0

Apollo-Ridge 17, Ellis School 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Brentwood 2

Serra Catholic 19, Steel Valley 4

Section 3

Bentworth 7, Burgettstown 6

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 14, Fort Cherry 3

Charleroi 17, Washington 2

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Northgate, ppd.

South Side 17, Rochester 0

Carlynton 20, Sewickley Academy 2

Union 16, Cornell 0

Union 17, Cornell 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 12, Avella 0

Jefferson-Morgan 14, Mapletown 13

Section 3

Leechburg 7, Jeannette 2

Monessen 15, Springdale 0

Frazier 17, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

California 24, Beth-Center 9

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Aliquippa, 3:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL singles tournament

At Bethel Park

Class 3A

Championship

Anthony Lounder, Moon d. Devin Collier, Bethel Park, 6-2, 6-0

Third place

Zidaan Hassan, Gateway d. Manas Kathir, North Allegheny, walkover

Class 2A

Championship

Austin He, Winchester Thurston d. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 6-4

Third place

Jackson Gillespie, Aquinas Academy d. John Rohrkaste, Montour, 7-6 (3), 6-3

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0

Section 2

Mars 3, Seneca Valley 2

Class 2A

Section 3

North Catholic 5, Burrell 0

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 3, Franklin Regional 2

Woodland Hills 4, West Mifflin 1

Track and field

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 75, Hempfield 75*

*Penn-Trafford won on second-place tiebreaker

Class 2A

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 100.5, Knoch 48.5

Apollo-Ridge 132, Leechburg 11

Knoch 114, Leechburg 8

Section 5

South Park 121, Chartiers-Houston 29

South Park 107, Keystone Oaks 43

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 109, Penn-Trafford 41

Class 2A

Section 4

Knoch 99, Apollo-Ridge 49

Apollo-Ridge 111, Leechburg 9

Knoch 145, Leechburg 1

Section 5

South Park 118, Chartiers-Houston 32

South Park 120, Keystone Oaks 30

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Section 2

Mars 3, Derry 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Montour at Mars, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

