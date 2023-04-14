High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2023
By:
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 8, Norwin 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Central Catholic 2
Class A
Section 2
Springdale 13, Summit Academy 5
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 4
McGuffey 6, Chartiers-Houston 5
Peters Township 8, Mohawk 7
Punxsutawney 11, Latrobe 2
Upper St. Clair 4, Seton LaSalle 3
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Moon, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Cornell at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Frazier at California, 4:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 5 p.m.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township 20, Baldwin 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 18, Chartiers Valley 5
Section 2
Hampton 14, Quaker Valley 12
Nonsection
Hempfield 12, Fox Chapel 4
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 17, Hempfield 2
Peters Township 15, Sewickley Academy 14
Class 2A
Section 1
Plum 17, Greensburg Salem 2
Quaker Valley 14, Chartiers Valley 8
Section 2
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
West Allegheny 16, Western Beaver 6
Class 3A
Section 2
Central Valley 11, Beaver Falls 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0
Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0
Section 2
Serra Catholic 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5
Section 3
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0
Class A
Section 1
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 15, Mapletown 0
Nonsection
Ambridge 10, New Brighton 0
Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
New Castle at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Washington, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.
South Side at Union, 4 p.m.
Section 2
California at Avella, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 3, Hempfield 2
Section 3
Baldwin 4, Woodland Hills 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Kiski Area 3, Mt. Pleasant 2
Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 2
McGuffey 3, West Mifflin 2
Section 3
Hampton 5, Springdale 0
Section 4
Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0
Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 5
Quaker Valley 4, Montour 1
Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0
Track and field
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 4
Kiski Area 80, Hampton 70
Class 2A
Section 4
Valley 74, Burrell 65
Girls
Class 3A
Section 4
Kiski Area 96, Hampton 54
Class 2A
Section 4
Burrell 104, Valley 23
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0
Moon 3, Peters Township 1
Section 2
Butler at Fox Chapel, ppd.
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1
Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0
Central Catholic 3, Plum 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0
North Catholic 3, Hopewell 2
Section 2
Armstrong at Deer Lakes, (n)
Latrobe 3, Gateway 0
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0
South Fayette at Trinity, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 3, South Park 1
Nonsection
Mars 3, Montour 1
City League
Brashear 3, Perry 0
Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Moon finds replacement for retiring athletic director Ron Ledbetter
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 12, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 11, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 10, 2023
• High school sports schedules for April 10, 2023