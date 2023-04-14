TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 13, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 10, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Hempfield 10, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 8, Norwin 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Central Catholic 2

Class A

Section 2

Springdale 13, Summit Academy 5

Nonsection

Altoona 19, Latrobe 15

Armstrong 10, Leechburg 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Steel Valley 4

McGuffey 6, Chartiers-Houston 5

Peters Township 8, Mohawk 7

Punxsutawney 11, Latrobe 2

Upper St. Clair 4, Seton LaSalle 3

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Moon, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Frazier at California, 4:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 5 p.m.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 20, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 18, Chartiers Valley 5

Section 2

Hampton 14, Quaker Valley 12

Nonsection

Hempfield 12, Fox Chapel 4

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 17, Hempfield 2

Peters Township 15, Sewickley Academy 14

Class 2A

Section 1

Plum 17, Greensburg Salem 2

Quaker Valley 14, Chartiers Valley 8

Section 2

Mars 16, Moon 1

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

West Allegheny 16, Western Beaver 6

Class 3A

Section 2

Central Valley 11, Beaver Falls 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 15, Aliquippa 0

Section 2

Serra Catholic 6, Greensburg Central Catholic 5

Section 3

Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 0

Class A

Section 1

Northgate 12, Carlynton 2

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 15, Mapletown 0

Nonsection

Ambridge 10, New Brighton 0

Cornell at Aliquippa, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

New Castle at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Beaver at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Washington, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.

South Side at Union, 4 p.m.

Section 2

California at Avella, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Woodland Hills 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Kiski Area 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 2

McGuffey 3, West Mifflin 2

Section 3

Hampton 5, Springdale 0

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Ellwood City 0

Riverside 3, Blackhawk 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 5

Quaker Valley 4, Montour 1

Winchester Thurston 5, Carlynton 0

Track and field

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 4

Kiski Area 80, Hampton 70

Class 2A

Section 4

Valley 74, Burrell 65

Girls

Class 3A

Section 4

Kiski Area 96, Hampton 54

Class 2A

Section 4

Burrell 104, Valley 23

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 0

Moon 3, Peters Township 1

Section 2

Butler at Fox Chapel, ppd.

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Hempfield 1

Norwin 3, Penn Hills 0

Central Catholic 3, Plum 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0

North Catholic 3, Hopewell 2

Section 2

Armstrong at Deer Lakes, (n)

Latrobe 3, Gateway 0

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 0

South Fayette at Trinity, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Park 1

Nonsection

Mars 3, Montour 1

City League

Brashear 3, Perry 0

Obama Academy 3, Westinghouse 0

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

