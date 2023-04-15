TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 14, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, April 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 5, North Allegheny 2

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 3

Bentworth 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3

California 12, Frazier 11

Carmichaels 6, Charleroi 2

Eden Christian 12, Northgate 2

Fort Cherry 2, Cornell 0

Greensburg Salem 14, Connellsville 7

Indiana 2, Laurel Highlands 0

Jeannette 17, Springdale 1

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3

Leechburg 11, Burrell 5

Ligonier Valley 9, Derry 6

Mapletown at Hundred (WV), ppd.

Mars 7, Peters Township 6

Moon 12, Beaver 2

Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, ppd.

New Castle 7, Central Valley 2

Penn Hills 12, Woodland Hills 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 4

Riverside 10, Hopewell 6

Seneca Valley 7, Gateway 2

South Allegheny 13, Sewickley Academy 6

Thomas Jefferson 5, South Park 4

Uniontown 14, Southmoreland 6

Waynesburg Central 1, West Greene 0

West Allegheny 9, Montour 4

Western Beaver 17, Aliquippa 7

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 12 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Seneca Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Moon 13, Bethel Park 8

Nonsection

Shaler 5, Trinity 4

Detroit Catholic Central 14, Peters Township 6

Girls

Class 2A

Section 2

Mars 17, South Fayette 4

Nonsection

Freeport 12, Yough 10

Penn-Trafford 15, Hempfield 4

Softball

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 5, Baldwin 1

Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 1

Hempfield 8, Pine-Richland 3

Norwin 11, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Oakland Catholic at Shaler, ppd.

Plum 7, Penn Hills 0

Section 2

Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3

Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 0

Latrobe 20, Kiski Area 3

Section 3

Mars 10, Moon 9

New Castle 10, Western Beaver 8

West Allegheny 13, South Fayette 7

Section 4

Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2

Trinity 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana 5, Highlands 4

Knoch at Woodland Hills, ppd.

West Mifflin 8, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0

Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0

Greensburg Salem 14, Ringgold 4

Section 3

Beaver 14, Ambridge 3

Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 2

Chartiers Valley 5, Montour 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Burrell 1

Deer Lakes 5, Valley 0

Freeport 14, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 2

Ellwood City 17, Quaker Valley 0

Hopewell 8, Mohawk 7

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 11, Derry 0

Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Southmoreland 11, South Allegheny 1

Section 4

Brownsville 5, Keystone Oaks 4

Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 4

South Park 7, Seton LaSalle 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 18, Aliquippa 0

Laurel 9, Shenango 1

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 15, Brentwood 10

Steel Valley 15, Ellis School 0

Section 3

Burgettstown 13, Washington 1

Charleroi 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, ppd.

Union 15, South Side 0

Section 2

California 13, Avella 1

Carmichaels 1, West Greene 0

Section 3

Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 0

Frazier 16, Jeannette 2

St. Joseph 10, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Fort Cherry 2

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Central Valley at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

Nonsection

Homer-Center at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

South Park 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 4, Sewickley Academy 1

Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1

Indiana 4, Highlands 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Springdale 0

Woodland Hills 4, Gateway 1

MAC Tennis Championships

At Beaver and Blackhawk

Finals

Singles: 1. Anthony Lounder (Moon) d. Josh Dunham (Mars); 2. Matteo Castellini (Quaker Valley) d. Alexander Stern (Moon); 3. Ben Crefeld (Blackhawk) d. Aarav Surapaneni (Moon).

Doubles: 1. Evan Palmiero/Ethan Palmer (Mars) d. Logan Cordle/Nolan Jaczar (Moon); 2. Jackson Hittle/Patrick Miko (Mars) d. Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson (Quaker Valley).

Team champion: Mars.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Nonsection

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

