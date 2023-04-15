High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 14, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 5, North Allegheny 2
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 3
Bentworth 6, Jefferson-Morgan 3
California 12, Frazier 11
Carmichaels 6, Charleroi 2
Eden Christian 12, Northgate 2
Fort Cherry 2, Cornell 0
Greensburg Salem 14, Connellsville 7
Indiana 2, Laurel Highlands 0
Jeannette 17, Springdale 1
Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3
Ligonier Valley 9, Derry 6
Mapletown at Hundred (WV), ppd.
Mars 7, Peters Township 6
Moon 12, Beaver 2
Nazareth Prep at Sto-Rox, ppd.
New Castle 7, Central Valley 2
Penn Hills 12, Woodland Hills 2
Penn-Trafford 5, Yough 4
Seneca Valley 7, Gateway 2
South Allegheny 13, Sewickley Academy 6
Thomas Jefferson 5, South Park 4
Uniontown 14, Southmoreland 6
Waynesburg Central 1, West Greene 0
West Allegheny 9, Montour 4
Western Beaver 17, Aliquippa 7
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 12 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Seneca Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 2:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Moon 13, Bethel Park 8
Nonsection
Detroit Catholic Central 14, Peters Township 6
Girls
Class 2A
Section 2
Mars 17, South Fayette 4
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 15, Hempfield 4
Softball
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 6, Canon-McMillan 1
Hempfield 8, Pine-Richland 3
Norwin 11, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Shaler, ppd.
Plum 7, Penn Hills 0
Section 2
Armstrong 4, Franklin Regional 3
Penn-Trafford 15, Gateway 0
Latrobe 20, Kiski Area 3
Section 3
Mars 10, Moon 9
New Castle 10, Western Beaver 8
West Allegheny 13, South Fayette 7
Section 4
Bethel Park 10, Connellsville 4
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2
Trinity 7, Thomas Jefferson 0
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Woodland Hills, ppd.
West Mifflin 8, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0
Elizabeth Forward 15, Uniontown 0
Greensburg Salem 14, Ringgold 4
Section 3
Beaver 14, Ambridge 3
Blackhawk 14, North Catholic 2
Chartiers Valley 5, Montour 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 5, Valley 0
Freeport 14, Shady Side Academy 0
Section 2
Ellwood City 17, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 11, Derry 0
Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 1
Southmoreland 11, South Allegheny 1
Section 4
Brownsville 5, Keystone Oaks 4
Waynesburg Central 9, McGuffey 4
South Park 7, Seton LaSalle 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 9, Shenango 1
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 15, Brentwood 10
Steel Valley 15, Ellis School 0
Section 3
Burgettstown 13, Washington 1
Charleroi 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Rochester, ppd.
Union 15, South Side 0
Section 2
California 13, Avella 1
Carmichaels 1, West Greene 0
Section 3
Leechburg 12, Bishop Canevin 0
St. Joseph 10, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Fort Cherry 2
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Central Valley at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.
Nonsection
Homer-Center at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 11 a.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
South Park 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 4, Sewickley Academy 1
Franklin Regional 4, Hampton 1
Indiana 4, Highlands 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Springdale 0
Woodland Hills 4, Gateway 1
MAC Tennis Championships
At Beaver and Blackhawk
Finals
Singles: 1. Anthony Lounder (Moon) d. Josh Dunham (Mars); 2. Matteo Castellini (Quaker Valley) d. Alexander Stern (Moon); 3. Ben Crefeld (Blackhawk) d. Aarav Surapaneni (Moon).
Doubles: 1. Evan Palmiero/Ethan Palmer (Mars) d. Logan Cordle/Nolan Jaczar (Moon); 2. Jackson Hittle/Patrick Miko (Mars) d. Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson (Quaker Valley).
Team champion: Mars.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
Nonsection
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, (n)
