High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 17, 2023

By:

Monday, April 17, 2023 | 11:54 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, ppd.

Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 2

Section 2

Central Catholic at Baldwin, ppd.

Hempfield 7, Canon-McMillan 6

Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 8, Gateway 5

Fox Chapel 4, Franklin Regional 2

Plum 8, Penn Hills 3

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.

South Fayette 9, Connellsville 2

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Section 3

Mars at New Castle, ppd.

Moon at North Hills, ppd.

Shaler at West Allegheny, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Blackhawk, ppd.

Beaver 6, Central Valley 0

Montour 11, Hopewell 1

Section 2

Latrobe 12, Albert Gallatin 0

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Ringgold at Uniontown, ppd.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 4, Thomas Jefferson 3

West Mifflin 21, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Indiana 6, Hampton 5

Highlands at Kiski Area, ppd.

North Catholic 11, Knoch 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 22, Beaver Falls 2

Neshannock 17, Beaver Falls 2

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

Shenango at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, (n)

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, ppd.

Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Section 4

Mt. Pleasant 16, Brownsville 1

McGuffey 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 5

Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

Section 2

Freedom 18, Aliquippa 3

Northgate at New Brighton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Laurel, ppd.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, ppd.

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Serra Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 2

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Fort Cherry, (n)

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 2

Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 7

Rochester 14, Springdale 6

Western Beaver at Summit Academy, (n)

Section 3

Carlynton at Clairton, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 13, Cornell 0

Eden Christian 11, Sewickley Academy 1

Nonsection

Frazier at Monessen, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

New Castle at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Laurel at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Northgate at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Summit Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Union at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 9

Section 2

North Allegheny 16, Fox Chapel 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 17, Baldwin 8

Peters Township 16, Bethel Park 2

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 16, Hempfield 0

Section 2

Fox Chapel 18, Shaler 8

North Allegheny 20, Allderdice 1

Pine-Richland 21, Seneca Valley 6

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 17, Winchester Thurston 4

Section 2

Quaker Valley 21, Trinity 1

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Norwin 10, Hempfield 8

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

North Hills at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Plum 12, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Franklin Regional 18, Gateway 0

Armstrong 16, Kiski Area 7

Latrobe 11, Penn-Trafford 0

Section 3

Moon at New Castle, ppd.

West Allegheny 17, Mars 5

South Fayette 12, Western Beaver 8

Section 4

Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 10, Thomas Jefferson 6

Class 4A

Section 1

Indiana at Knoch, ppd.

West Mifflin at Highlands, ppd.

McKeesport 17, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 16, Ringgold 0

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Section 3

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.

North Catholic at Beaver, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Valley at Freeport, (n)

Section 2

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2

Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.

Yough at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, ppd.

South Park at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 18, New Brighton 1

Riverside at Laurel, ppd.

Shenango 12, Freedom 1

Section 2

Brentwood at Ellis School, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Charleroi 16, Fort Cherry 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, ppd.

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at South Side, ppd.

Rochester at Cornell, ppd.

Union at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 13, Jefferson-Morgan 2

West Greene at California, ppd.

Section 3

Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.

Monessen at Frazier, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Shaler at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Armstrong at Karns City, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 3, Fox Chapel 1

Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0

Seton LaSalle 3, North Catholic 2

Norwin 3, North Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, McKeesport 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Obama Academy 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mars at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.