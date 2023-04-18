High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023 | 11:54 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, ppd.
Pine-Richland 4, Seneca Valley 2
Section 2
Central Catholic at Baldwin, ppd.
Hempfield 7, Canon-McMillan 6
Mt. Lebanon 10, Norwin 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 4, Franklin Regional 2
Plum 8, Penn Hills 3
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, ppd.
South Fayette 9, Connellsville 2
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Section 3
Mars at New Castle, ppd.
Moon at North Hills, ppd.
Shaler at West Allegheny, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Beaver 6, Central Valley 0
Section 2
Latrobe 12, Albert Gallatin 0
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Thomas Jefferson 3
West Mifflin 21, Woodland Hills 1
Section 4
Highlands at Kiski Area, ppd.
North Catholic 11, Knoch 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 22, Beaver Falls 2
Neshannock 17, Beaver Falls 2
Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.
Shenango at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, (n)
Section 3
Burrell at East Allegheny, ppd.
Deer Lakes at Derry, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Section 4
Mt. Pleasant 16, Brownsville 1
McGuffey 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 15, Bentworth 5
Burgettstown 15, Beth-Center 0
Charleroi at Washington, ppd.
Section 2
Northgate at New Brighton, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Laurel, ppd.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, ppd.
Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Serra Catholic 8, Ligonier Valley 2
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Fort Cherry, (n)
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Section 2
Leechburg 15, St. Joseph 7
Rochester 14, Springdale 6
Western Beaver at Summit Academy, (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 13, Cornell 0
Eden Christian 11, Sewickley Academy 1
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at Butler, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
New Castle at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Section 4
North Catholic at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Northgate at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Avella, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Summit Academy at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 12, Canon-McMillan 9
Section 2
North Allegheny 16, Fox Chapel 0
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 17, Baldwin 8
Peters Township 16, Bethel Park 2
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park 16, Hempfield 0
Section 2
Fox Chapel 18, Shaler 8
North Allegheny 20, Allderdice 1
Pine-Richland 21, Seneca Valley 6
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 17, Winchester Thurston 4
Section 2
Quaker Valley 21, Trinity 1
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Norwin 10, Hempfield 8
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
North Hills at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Plum 12, Fox Chapel 0
Shaler at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Franklin Regional 18, Gateway 0
Armstrong 16, Kiski Area 7
Latrobe 11, Penn-Trafford 0
Section 3
Moon at New Castle, ppd.
West Allegheny 17, Mars 5
South Fayette 12, Western Beaver 8
Section 4
Connellsville at Peters Township, ppd.
Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair 10, Thomas Jefferson 6
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana at Knoch, ppd.
West Mifflin at Highlands, ppd.
McKeesport 17, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 16, Ringgold 0
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Section 3
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Montour at Blackhawk, ppd.
North Catholic at Beaver, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Valley at Freeport, (n)
Section 2
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 6, Ligonier Valley 2
Southmoreland at Derry, ppd.
Yough at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, ppd.
South Park at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 18, New Brighton 1
Riverside at Laurel, ppd.
Shenango 12, Freedom 1
Section 2
Brentwood at Ellis School, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Charleroi 16, Fort Cherry 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, ppd.
Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at South Side, ppd.
Rochester at Cornell, ppd.
Union at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 13, Jefferson-Morgan 2
West Greene at California, ppd.
Section 3
Jeannette at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Leechburg at Springdale, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Shaler at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Armstrong at Karns City, 6 p.m.
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 3, Fox Chapel 1
Derry 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 0
Seton LaSalle 3, North Catholic 2
Norwin 3, North Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, McKeesport 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Obama Academy 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Latrobe at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mars at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
