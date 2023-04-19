High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2023

By:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 11:54 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 1

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 1

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Armstrong 10, Gateway 5

Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 5, Peters Township 4

South Fayette 7, Connellsville 0

Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Section 3

New Castle 1, Mars 0

North Hills 5, Moon 0

Shaler 6, West Allegheny 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 3, Beaver 1

Montour 9, Hopewell 4

Section 2

Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3

Laurel Highlands 13, Belle Vernon 3

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 0

Section 3

McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Thomas Jefferson 2

West Mifflin 11, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, ppd.

North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2

Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, (n)

Section 3

Derry 12, Deer Lakes 9

East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

Freeport 4, Valley 2

Section 4

McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7

Yough 7, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 17, Beth-Center, 1

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 2

Charleroi 7, Washington 0

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 10, Laurel 0

New Brighton 15, Northgate 0

South Side 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Brentwood 2

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Serra Catholic 7, Ligonier Valley 4

Class A

Section 1

California 5, Carmichaels 4

Avella 5, Fort Cherry 4

Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0

Section 2

Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 0

Springdale at Rochester, ppd.

Western Beaver 14, Summit Academy 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Eden Christian 16, Sewickley Academy 2

Nonsection

Riverside 10, Union 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Laurel, 4 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 13, Franklin Regional 0

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Latrobe 19, Yough 4

Plum 8, Hampton 6

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, South Fayette 5

Mars 21, North Catholic 4

Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 6

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 20, Pine-Richland 15

Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Shaler 15, Penn Hills 5

Section 4

Trinity 11, Bethel Park 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 18, Woodland Hills 2

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 3

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 16, Hampton 6

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 15, Shady Side Academy 0

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Hopewell 14, Quaker Valley 4

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 5, Connellsville 2

Armstrong 9, Deer Lakes 1

Armstrong at Karns City, ppd.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 4

Serra Catholic 12, Ambridge 1

Union at Ellwood City, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Nathan Craig/Tom Beresnyak Seneca Valley d. Rilley Farrah/Othmans Eljoufri, North Hills, 10-2; Alex Stern/Aarav Surapaneni, Moon d. Patrick Miko/Jaxon Hittle, Mars, 10-4; Ian Hurt/Nathan Bang, Pine-Richland d. Jackson Morgus/Thomas Sheptak, Butler, 10-6; Ryan Moore/Udi Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Mike deVyver/Mark Evelsizer, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Andrew Bocci/Ben Busler, Butler d. Logan Condle/Nishu Malikarjarun, Moon, 10-2; Sri Thirumala/Adhav Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Evan Palmiero/Ethan Palmer, Mars, 10-6

Quarterfinals

Evan Kaufman/Matthew Kampi, North Allegheny d. Craig/Beresnyak Seneca Valley, 10-0; Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland d. Stern/Surapaneni, Moon, 10-6; Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Bocci/Busler, Butler, 10-7; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Josh Kim/Lucas Clement, North Hills

Semifinals

Kaufman/Kampi, North Allegheny d. Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 6-2

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler d. Ryan Powers/Jack Rattigan, Woodland Hills, 10-3; Chase Hartman/Sid Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. WIll Kane/Jake Pistolesi, Central Catholic, 10-0; Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Daniel Patel/Tre Grazier, Shaler, 10-0; Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Eyves Agbodoh/Ivan Remaley, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Anthony Arshoun/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/David Werner, Baldwin, 10-1; Jack Delaney/Travis Malone, Fox Chapel d. Hari Arunachalam/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Le/Opiela, Shaler, 10-0; Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 11-10 (7-3); C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Arshoun/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-2; Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel d. David Mnuskin/Sai Chaudry, Shady Side Academy, 11-10 (7-2)

Semifinals

Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-0; C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel, 6-2, 6-4

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Kyle Zhong/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Nolan Blaze/Aidan Guyer, Southmoreland, 10-1; Dylan Gentile/Ethan Harclerode, Valley d. Cole Surma/Carter Mates, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Jackson Newell/Ethan Beck, Kiski Area d. Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Aydan Gross/Eli Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Ethan Kenney/Derek Huff, Southmoreland, 10-3; Gabe Nettleton/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Koen Fulton/Vinni Zaccinni, Latrobe, 10-5; Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem d. Trey Curry/Austin Beck, Kiski Area, 11-9.

Quarterfinals

Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Zhong/Weigner, Indiana, 10-3; Gentile/Harclerode, Valley d. Newell/Beck, Kiski Area, 10-6; Gross/Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Nettleton/Weigner, Indiana 10-8; Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley d. Spigarelli/Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3.

Semifinals

Havrilla/Lawrence, Latrobe d. Gentile/E. Harclerode, Valley 6-2, 6-2; Bussard/L. Harclerode, Valley d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant 6-0, 6-3.

Section 2-2A

At South Park

First round

Cam Loveland/Kirk Brdar, South Park d. Nick Cherry/Diamond Dibble, Seton LaSalle, 10-2; Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey d. Gavin Sweeney/Dylan Staniak, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (5); Tony Smida/George Stasko, Ringgold d. Calvin Roberts/Harlon Baker, West Mifflin, 10-2; Kyle Siler/Rylan Barr, South Park d. Ryan Cole/Mike Stasko, Ringgold, 10-6; Shokhrukh Kholmatjonov/Brandon Gallo, Chartiers Valley d. Adam McElhinney/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-4; Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey d. Vincent Chen/Darien Hannen, Seton LaSalle, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Liam Pederson/Brendan Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Loveland/Brdar, South Park, 10-0; Smida/Stasko, Ringgold d. Baxendell/Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-3; Siler/Barr, South Park d. Kholmatjonov/Gallo, Chartiers Valley; Jonah Jasek/Steven Duing, South Park d. Zatta/Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-1

Semifinals

Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-1, 6-4; Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Siler/Barr, South Park, 6-2, 6-4

Championship

Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-4

Third place

Siler/Barr, South Park, d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-3, 6-0

Section 4

At Beaver

First round

Zane Atkins/Ian McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Nate Toney/Jansen Lincoln, Beaver Falls, 10-6; Aiden Terry/Jack Hanlon, Blackhawk d. Reece Pilarski/Jeff Weisz, Riverside, 10-5; Grant Phillips/Donovan Matsook, Central Valley d. Kaden Schlictkrull/Hunter Rock, Ellwood City, 10-3; Spencer Kryzinski/Quigley Jackson, Sewickley Academy d. Cosso Benn/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-2; Nathan Kolesar/Samuel Hughes, Riverside d. Cody Clayton/Tanner Baughman, Central Valley, 10-4; Daniel Rodenbeck/Evan Kennely, Blackhawk d. Grady Smith/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 11-10 (5).

Quarterfinals

Sebastian Tan/Alex Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-1; Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley d. Terry/Hanlon, Blackhawk 10-3; Krzyinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Kolesar/Hughes, Riverside, 10-6; Andrew Cavett/Zach Masters, Beaver d. Rodenbeck/Kennely, Blackhawk 10-2.

Semifinals

Tan/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley 6-4, 6-1; Cavett/Masters, Beaver d. Kryzinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Jake Kent/Caleb Groth, West Allegheny d. Wilson Choate/Gabe DiPietro, Carlynton, 10-7; Oliver Daboo/Rishul Sharma, Winchester Thurston d. Andrew Pancake/Nick Weimer, Carlynton, 10-3; Grant Webb/Nick Allan, Quaker Valley d. Bakhiyor Alimov/Logan Laughlin, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Jacob Erdner/Evan Tannehill, Montour d. Chris Lewis/Toby Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-3; Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson, Quaker Valley d. Cy Spivak/Dylan Blair, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Logan Karlik/Jonah Camardese, Montour d. Roarke Richard/Evan Waschak, Ambridge, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Kent/Groth, West Allegheny, 10-0; Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Daboo/Sharma, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Erdner/Tannehill, Montour, 10-3; Drew Dudek/Nick Collins, West Allegheny d. Karlik/Camardese, Montour, 10-8

Semifinals

Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-4; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Dudek/Collins, West Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 2

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn Hills at Plum, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Montour 2

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Section 2

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Mars 3, Gateway 2

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Park, (n)

South Fayette 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0

City League

Allderdice 3, Brashear 0

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.