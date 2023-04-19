TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 11:54 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 1

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 1

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Armstrong 10, Gateway 5

Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 5, Peters Township 4

South Fayette 7, Connellsville 0

Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Section 3

New Castle 1, Mars 0

North Hills 5, Moon 0

Shaler 6, West Allegheny 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 8, Ambridge 1

Central Valley 3, Beaver 1

Montour 9, Hopewell 4

Section 2

Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3

Laurel Highlands 13, Belle Vernon 3

Uniontown 5, Ringgold 0

Section 3

McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Thomas Jefferson 2

West Mifflin 11, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Indiana at Hampton, ppd.

North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Shenango, ppd.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2

Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, (n)

Section 3

Derry 12, Deer Lakes 9

East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

Freeport 4, Valley 2

Section 4

McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7

Yough 7, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 17, Beth-Center, 1

Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 2

Charleroi 7, Washington 0

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 10, Laurel 0

New Brighton 15, Northgate 0

South Side 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Brentwood 2

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Serra Catholic 7, Ligonier Valley 4

Class A

Section 1

California 5, Carmichaels 4

Avella 5, Fort Cherry 4

Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0

Section 2

Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 0

Springdale at Rochester, ppd.

Western Beaver 14, Summit Academy 2

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.

Eden Christian 16, Sewickley Academy 2

Nonsection

Riverside 10, Union 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mars at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Laurel, 4 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 13, Franklin Regional 0

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Latrobe 19, Yough 4

Plum 8, Hampton 6

Section 2

Blackhawk 12, South Fayette 5

Mars 21, North Catholic 4

Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 6

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 20, Pine-Richland 15

Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Shaler 15, Penn Hills 5

Section 4

Trinity 11, Bethel Park 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 18, Woodland Hills 2

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 3

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 16, Hampton 6

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 15, Shady Side Academy 0

Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Hopewell 14, Quaker Valley 4

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 5, Connellsville 2

Armstrong 9, Deer Lakes 1

Armstrong at Karns City, ppd.

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 4

Serra Catholic 12, Ambridge 1

Union at Ellwood City, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Peters Township at Connellsville, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 2

California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL Section Doubles

Class 3A

Section 2

At North Allegheny

First round

Nathan Craig/Tom Beresnyak Seneca Valley d. Rilley Farrah/Othmans Eljoufri, North Hills, 10-2; Alex Stern/Aarav Surapaneni, Moon d. Patrick Miko/Jaxon Hittle, Mars, 10-4; Ian Hurt/Nathan Bang, Pine-Richland d. Jackson Morgus/Thomas Sheptak, Butler, 10-6; Ryan Moore/Udi Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Mike deVyver/Mark Evelsizer, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Andrew Bocci/Ben Busler, Butler d. Logan Condle/Nishu Malikarjarun, Moon, 10-2; Sri Thirumala/Adhav Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Evan Palmiero/Ethan Palmer, Mars, 10-6

Quarterfinals

Evan Kaufman/Matthew Kampi, North Allegheny d. Craig/Beresnyak Seneca Valley, 10-0; Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland d. Stern/Surapaneni, Moon, 10-6; Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Bocci/Busler, Butler, 10-7; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Josh Kim/Lucas Clement, North Hills

Semifinals

Kaufman/Kampi, North Allegheny d. Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 6-2

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

First round

Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler d. Ryan Powers/Jack Rattigan, Woodland Hills, 10-3; Chase Hartman/Sid Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. WIll Kane/Jake Pistolesi, Central Catholic, 10-0; Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Daniel Patel/Tre Grazier, Shaler, 10-0; Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Eyves Agbodoh/Ivan Remaley, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Anthony Arshoun/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/David Werner, Baldwin, 10-1; Jack Delaney/Travis Malone, Fox Chapel d. Hari Arunachalam/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Le/Opiela, Shaler, 10-0; Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 11-10 (7-3); C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Arshoun/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-2; Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel d. David Mnuskin/Sai Chaudry, Shady Side Academy, 11-10 (7-2)

Semifinals

Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-0; C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel, 6-2, 6-4

Class 2A

Section 1

At Valley

First round

Kyle Zhong/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Nolan Blaze/Aidan Guyer, Southmoreland, 10-1; Dylan Gentile/Ethan Harclerode, Valley d. Cole Surma/Carter Mates, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Jackson Newell/Ethan Beck, Kiski Area d. Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Aydan Gross/Eli Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Ethan Kenney/Derek Huff, Southmoreland, 10-3; Gabe Nettleton/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Koen Fulton/Vinni Zaccinni, Latrobe, 10-5; Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem d. Trey Curry/Austin Beck, Kiski Area, 11-9.

Quarterfinals

Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Zhong/Weigner, Indiana, 10-3; Gentile/Harclerode, Valley d. Newell/Beck, Kiski Area, 10-6; Gross/Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Nettleton/Weigner, Indiana 10-8; Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley d. Spigarelli/Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3.

Semifinals

Havrilla/Lawrence, Latrobe d. Gentile/E. Harclerode, Valley 6-2, 6-2; Bussard/L. Harclerode, Valley d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant 6-0, 6-3.

Section 2-2A

At South Park

First round

Cam Loveland/Kirk Brdar, South Park d. Nick Cherry/Diamond Dibble, Seton LaSalle, 10-2; Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey d. Gavin Sweeney/Dylan Staniak, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (5); Tony Smida/George Stasko, Ringgold d. Calvin Roberts/Harlon Baker, West Mifflin, 10-2; Kyle Siler/Rylan Barr, South Park d. Ryan Cole/Mike Stasko, Ringgold, 10-6; Shokhrukh Kholmatjonov/Brandon Gallo, Chartiers Valley d. Adam McElhinney/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-4; Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey d. Vincent Chen/Darien Hannen, Seton LaSalle, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Liam Pederson/Brendan Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Loveland/Brdar, South Park, 10-0; Smida/Stasko, Ringgold d. Baxendell/Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-3; Siler/Barr, South Park d. Kholmatjonov/Gallo, Chartiers Valley; Jonah Jasek/Steven Duing, South Park d. Zatta/Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-1

Semifinals

Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-1, 6-4; Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Siler/Barr, South Park, 6-2, 6-4

Championship

Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-4

Third place

Siler/Barr, South Park, d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-3, 6-0

Section 4

At Beaver

First round

Zane Atkins/Ian McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Nate Toney/Jansen Lincoln, Beaver Falls, 10-6; Aiden Terry/Jack Hanlon, Blackhawk d. Reece Pilarski/Jeff Weisz, Riverside, 10-5; Grant Phillips/Donovan Matsook, Central Valley d. Kaden Schlictkrull/Hunter Rock, Ellwood City, 10-3; Spencer Kryzinski/Quigley Jackson, Sewickley Academy d. Cosso Benn/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-2; Nathan Kolesar/Samuel Hughes, Riverside d. Cody Clayton/Tanner Baughman, Central Valley, 10-4; Daniel Rodenbeck/Evan Kennely, Blackhawk d. Grady Smith/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 11-10 (5).

Quarterfinals

Sebastian Tan/Alex Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-1; Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley d. Terry/Hanlon, Blackhawk 10-3; Krzyinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Kolesar/Hughes, Riverside, 10-6; Andrew Cavett/Zach Masters, Beaver d. Rodenbeck/Kennely, Blackhawk 10-2.

Semifinals

Tan/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley 6-4, 6-1; Cavett/Masters, Beaver d. Kryzinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Section 5

At Sewickley Academy

First round

Jake Kent/Caleb Groth, West Allegheny d. Wilson Choate/Gabe DiPietro, Carlynton, 10-7; Oliver Daboo/Rishul Sharma, Winchester Thurston d. Andrew Pancake/Nick Weimer, Carlynton, 10-3; Grant Webb/Nick Allan, Quaker Valley d. Bakhiyor Alimov/Logan Laughlin, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Jacob Erdner/Evan Tannehill, Montour d. Chris Lewis/Toby Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-3; Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson, Quaker Valley d. Cy Spivak/Dylan Blair, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Logan Karlik/Jonah Camardese, Montour d. Roarke Richard/Evan Waschak, Ambridge, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Kent/Groth, West Allegheny, 10-0; Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Daboo/Sharma, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Erdner/Tannehill, Montour, 10-3; Drew Dudek/Nick Collins, West Allegheny d. Karlik/Camardese, Montour, 10-8

Semifinals

Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-4; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Dudek/Collins, West Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 2

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0

Penn Hills at Plum, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Montour 2

North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Section 2

Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Mars 3, Gateway 2

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Park, (n)

South Fayette 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0

City League

Allderdice 3, Brashear 0

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Gateway at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Hempfield’s Tapper, Norwin’s Bilinsky win Scholar Athlete Excellence Awards
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 17, 2023
Ellis senior Grayson Honig skis her way to victory in PA Governor’s Cup
A closer look at 2023 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter