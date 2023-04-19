High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 18, 2023
By:
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | 11:54 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 6, Allderdice 1
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Section 2
Baldwin 2, Central Catholic 1
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Plum at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park 5, Peters Township 4
South Fayette 7, Connellsville 0
Trinity 5, Upper St. Clair 4
Section 3
New Castle 1, Mars 0
North Hills 5, Moon 0
Shaler 6, West Allegheny 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley 3, Beaver 1
Section 2
Latrobe 13, Albert Gallatin 3
Laurel Highlands 13, Belle Vernon 3
Section 3
McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Thomas Jefferson 2
West Mifflin 11, Woodland Hills 1
Section 4
North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Ellwood City, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Shenango, ppd.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Avonworth, ppd.
South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2
Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, (n)
Section 3
Derry 12, Deer Lakes 9
East Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.
Freeport 4, Valley 2
Section 4
McGuffey at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant 17, Brownsville 7
Yough 7, Southmoreland 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 17, Beth-Center, 1
Chartiers-Houston 4, Bentworth 2
Charleroi 7, Washington 0
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 10, Laurel 0
New Brighton 15, Northgate 0
South Side 14, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 18, Brentwood 2
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Serra Catholic 7, Ligonier Valley 4
Class A
Section 1
California 5, Carmichaels 4
Avella 5, Fort Cherry 4
Jefferson-Morgan 7, West Greene 0
Section 2
Leechburg 14, St. Joseph 0
Springdale at Rochester, ppd.
Western Beaver 14, Summit Academy 2
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Cornell, ppd.
Eden Christian 16, Sewickley Academy 2
Nonsection
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Plum at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mars at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Shaler at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi at Washington, 4 p.m.
Section 2
New Brighton at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Laurel, 4 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
South Fayette 13, Franklin Regional 0
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Latrobe 19, Yough 4
Plum 8, Hampton 6
Section 2
Blackhawk 12, South Fayette 5
Mars 21, North Catholic 4
Quaker Valley 13, Knoch 6
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 20, Pine-Richland 15
Seneca Valley at Butler, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Shaler 15, Penn Hills 5
Section 4
Trinity 11, Bethel Park 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 18, Woodland Hills 2
Section 2
Greensburg Salem 12, Laurel Highlands 3
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 16, Hampton 6
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 15, Shady Side Academy 0
Burrell at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 2
Hopewell 14, Quaker Valley 4
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Burgettstown, ppd.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 5, Connellsville 2
Armstrong 9, Deer Lakes 1
Armstrong at Karns City, ppd.
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.
New Brighton 15, Beaver Falls 4
Serra Catholic 12, Ambridge 1
Union at Ellwood City, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Peters Township at Connellsville, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Section 2
California at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL Section Doubles
Class 3A
Section 2
At North Allegheny
First round
Nathan Craig/Tom Beresnyak Seneca Valley d. Rilley Farrah/Othmans Eljoufri, North Hills, 10-2; Alex Stern/Aarav Surapaneni, Moon d. Patrick Miko/Jaxon Hittle, Mars, 10-4; Ian Hurt/Nathan Bang, Pine-Richland d. Jackson Morgus/Thomas Sheptak, Butler, 10-6; Ryan Moore/Udi Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Mike deVyver/Mark Evelsizer, Seneca Valley, 10-7; Andrew Bocci/Ben Busler, Butler d. Logan Condle/Nishu Malikarjarun, Moon, 10-2; Sri Thirumala/Adhav Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Evan Palmiero/Ethan Palmer, Mars, 10-6
Quarterfinals
Evan Kaufman/Matthew Kampi, North Allegheny d. Craig/Beresnyak Seneca Valley, 10-0; Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland d. Stern/Surapaneni, Moon, 10-6; Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland d. Bocci/Busler, Butler, 10-7; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Josh Kim/Lucas Clement, North Hills
Semifinals
Kaufman/Kampi, North Allegheny d. Hurt/Bang, Pine-Richland; Thirumala/Ramadas, North Allegheny d. Moore/Akolkar, Pine-Richland, 6-1, 6-2
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
First round
Nolan Le/Ethan Opiela, Shaler d. Ryan Powers/Jack Rattigan, Woodland Hills, 10-3; Chase Hartman/Sid Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. WIll Kane/Jake Pistolesi, Central Catholic, 10-0; Braden Yokopenic/Leyton Yokopenic, Baldwin d. Daniel Patel/Tre Grazier, Shaler, 10-0; Cooper Friday/Mason Friday, Fox Chapel d. Eyves Agbodoh/Ivan Remaley, Woodland Hills, 10-0; Anthony Arshoun/Yosei Fukasaku, Central Catholic d. Owen Garofalo/David Werner, Baldwin, 10-1; Jack Delaney/Travis Malone, Fox Chapel d. Hari Arunachalam/Josh Kotov, Allderdice, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Deniz Finkel/Ian Kuchera, Allderdice d. Le/Opiela, Shaler, 10-0; Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy d. B. Yokopenic/L. Yokopenic, Baldwin, 11-10 (7-3); C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Arshoun/Fukasaku, Central Catholic, 10-2; Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel d. David Mnuskin/Sai Chaudry, Shady Side Academy, 11-10 (7-2)
Semifinals
Finkel/Kuchera, Allderdice d. Hartman/Ramineni, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-0; C. Friday/M. Friday, Fox Chapel d. Delaney/Malone, Fox Chapel, 6-2, 6-4
Class 2A
Section 1
At Valley
First round
Kyle Zhong/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Nolan Blaze/Aidan Guyer, Southmoreland, 10-1; Dylan Gentile/Ethan Harclerode, Valley d. Cole Surma/Carter Mates, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Jackson Newell/Ethan Beck, Kiski Area d. Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3; Aydan Gross/Eli Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Ethan Kenney/Derek Huff, Southmoreland, 10-3; Gabe Nettleton/Noah Weigner, Indiana d. Koen Fulton/Vinni Zaccinni, Latrobe, 10-5; Sam Spigarelli/Silos Morris, Greensburg Salem d. Trey Curry/Austin Beck, Kiski Area, 11-9.
Quarterfinals
Josh Havrilla/August Lawrence, Latrobe d. Zhong/Weigner, Indiana, 10-3; Gentile/Harclerode, Valley d. Newell/Beck, Kiski Area, 10-6; Gross/Duval, Mt. Pleasant d. Nettleton/Weigner, Indiana 10-8; Nicholas Bussard/Landon Harclerode, Valley d. Spigarelli/Morris, Greensburg Salem 10-3.
Semifinals
Havrilla/Lawrence, Latrobe d. Gentile/E. Harclerode, Valley 6-2, 6-2; Bussard/L. Harclerode, Valley d. Gross/Duvall, Mt. Pleasant 6-0, 6-3.
Section 2-2A
At South Park
First round
Cam Loveland/Kirk Brdar, South Park d. Nick Cherry/Diamond Dibble, Seton LaSalle, 10-2; Braden Baxendell/Eric Donnelly, McGuffey d. Gavin Sweeney/Dylan Staniak, Thomas Jefferson, 11-10 (5); Tony Smida/George Stasko, Ringgold d. Calvin Roberts/Harlon Baker, West Mifflin, 10-2; Kyle Siler/Rylan Barr, South Park d. Ryan Cole/Mike Stasko, Ringgold, 10-6; Shokhrukh Kholmatjonov/Brandon Gallo, Chartiers Valley d. Adam McElhinney/Justin Collins, West Mifflin, 10-4; Anthony Zatta/Dalton Kuhn, McGuffey d. Vincent Chen/Darien Hannen, Seton LaSalle, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Liam Pederson/Brendan Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Loveland/Brdar, South Park, 10-0; Smida/Stasko, Ringgold d. Baxendell/Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-3; Siler/Barr, South Park d. Kholmatjonov/Gallo, Chartiers Valley; Jonah Jasek/Steven Duing, South Park d. Zatta/Kuhn, McGuffey, 10-1
Semifinals
Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-1, 6-4; Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Siler/Barr, South Park, 6-2, 6-4
Championship
Jasek/Duing, South Park d. Pederson/Hallisey, Chartiers Valley, 6-2, 6-4
Third place
Siler/Barr, South Park, d. Smida/Stasko, Ringgold, 6-3, 6-0
Section 4
At Beaver
First round
Zane Atkins/Ian McCarty-Cogis, Beaver d. Nate Toney/Jansen Lincoln, Beaver Falls, 10-6; Aiden Terry/Jack Hanlon, Blackhawk d. Reece Pilarski/Jeff Weisz, Riverside, 10-5; Grant Phillips/Donovan Matsook, Central Valley d. Kaden Schlictkrull/Hunter Rock, Ellwood City, 10-3; Spencer Kryzinski/Quigley Jackson, Sewickley Academy d. Cosso Benn/Aydin Murphy, Beaver Falls, 10-2; Nathan Kolesar/Samuel Hughes, Riverside d. Cody Clayton/Tanner Baughman, Central Valley, 10-4; Daniel Rodenbeck/Evan Kennely, Blackhawk d. Grady Smith/Ryan Odom, Ellwood City, 11-10 (5).
Quarterfinals
Sebastian Tan/Alex Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Atkins/McCarty-Cogis, Beaver, 10-1; Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley d. Terry/Hanlon, Blackhawk 10-3; Krzyinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Kolesar/Hughes, Riverside, 10-6; Andrew Cavett/Zach Masters, Beaver d. Rodenbeck/Kennely, Blackhawk 10-2.
Semifinals
Tan/Quigley, Sewickley Academy d. Phillips/Matsook, Central Valley 6-4, 6-1; Cavett/Masters, Beaver d. Kryzinski/Quigley, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
Section 5
At Sewickley Academy
First round
Jake Kent/Caleb Groth, West Allegheny d. Wilson Choate/Gabe DiPietro, Carlynton, 10-7; Oliver Daboo/Rishul Sharma, Winchester Thurston d. Andrew Pancake/Nick Weimer, Carlynton, 10-3; Grant Webb/Nick Allan, Quaker Valley d. Bakhiyor Alimov/Logan Laughlin, Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Jacob Erdner/Evan Tannehill, Montour d. Chris Lewis/Toby Dowlin, Ambridge, 10-3; Brahm Gianiodis/Will Watson, Quaker Valley d. Cy Spivak/Dylan Blair, Keystone Oaks, 10-1; Logan Karlik/Jonah Camardese, Montour d. Roarke Richard/Evan Waschak, Ambridge, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Chris Zhu/Mack Jamison, Winchester Thurston d. Kent/Groth, West Allegheny, 10-0; Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Daboo/Sharma, Winchester Thurston, 10-5; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Erdner/Tannehill, Montour, 10-3; Drew Dudek/Nick Collins, West Allegheny d. Karlik/Camardese, Montour, 10-8
Semifinals
Webb/Allan, Quaker Valley d. Zhu/Jamison, Winchester Thurston, 6-2, 6-4; Gianiodis/Watson, Quaker Valley d. Dudek/Collins, West Allegheny, 6-2, 6-1
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0
Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0
Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 2
Section 2
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Central Catholic 0
Penn Hills at Plum, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 3, Montour 2
North Catholic 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Section 2
Derry 3, Deer Lakes 1
Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0
Mars 3, Gateway 2
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Park, (n)
South Fayette 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Trinity 0
City League
Allderdice 3, Brashear 0
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Gateway at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Hempfield’s Tapper, Norwin’s Bilinsky win Scholar Athlete Excellence Awards
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 17, 2023
• Ellis senior Grayson Honig skis her way to victory in PA Governor’s Cup
• A closer look at 2023 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 15, 2023