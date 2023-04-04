High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 12:26 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 3
Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2
Section 2
Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 6
Canon-McMillan 9, Mt. Lebanon 4
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 2, Armstrong 0
Fox Chapel 14, Penn Hills 1
Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0
Connellsville 8, Trinity 3
South Fayette 15, Peters Township 11
Section 3
Mars 2, West Allegheny 1
North Hills 11, New Castle 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Hopewell 6, Beaver 5
Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 2
Section 2
Uniontown 6, Albert Gallatin 2
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1
Latrobe 13, Laurel Highlands 5
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 12, Woodland Hills 0
West Mifflin 15, Elizabeth Forward 6
Thomas Jefferson 13, McKeesport 2
Section 4
North Catholic 1, Hampton 0
Kiski Area 5, Indiana 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside 15, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Neshannock 10, Mohawk 6
Section 2
Steel Valley 12, Keystone Oaks 6
South Park 6, South Allegheny 2
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 4
Freeport 10, Deer Lakes 0
East Allegheny 8, Derry 4
Section 4
Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 2
Greensburg Salem 20, Southmoreland 2
Mt. Pleasant 9, McGuffey 7
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0
Chartiers-Houston 2, Burgettstown 0
Section 2
Laurel 10, Northgate 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 9, New Brighton 1
Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, ppd.
South Side 15, Freedom 0
Section 3
Riverview 4, Apollo-Ridge 0
Ligonier Valley 7, Brentwood 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Jeannette 1
Class A
Section 1
California 14, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Carmichaels 6, Fort Cherry 3
Section 2
Rochester 16, Summit Academy 1
Springdale 15, St. Joseph 5
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 6, Monessen 3
Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
North Allegheny 8, Plum 7
Serra Catholic 10, Madonna Catholic 0
West Greene 6, Sewickley Academy 4
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 3
North Hills at New Castle, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.
Freedom at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Laurel at Northgate, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Summit Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Monday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Knoch 13, Seton LaSalle 10
Norwin 14, Penn-Trafford 12
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 15, Hempfield 0
Sewickley Academy 16, Baldwin 5
Section 2
Pine-Richland 22, Butler 6
Shady Side Academy 7, Shaler 4
Class 2A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 15, Oakland Catholic 14
Softball
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Hempfield 2, Canon-McMillan 0
Butler 9, Mt. Lebanon 1
North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 1
Seneca Valley 10, Pine-Richland 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Shaler 13, Fox Chapel 0
North Hills 5, Plum 2
Penn Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1
Section 2
Armstrong 13, Penn-Trafford 3
Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0
Latrobe 18, Gateway 0
Section 3
Western Beaver 8, Mars 7
South Fayette 8, New Castle 4
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0
Trinity 19, Connellsville 4
Thomas Jefferson 9, Peters Township 8
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 16, Woodland Hills 0
Indiana 2, West Mifflin 1
Knoch 6, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Albert Gallatin 5, Laurel Highlands 0
Belle Vernon 11, Greensburg Salem 1
Uniontown 9, Ringgold 1
Section 3
Hampton 11, Ambridge 1
Chartiers Valley 4, Beaver 1
Montour 15, North Catholic 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 17, Valley 0
Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3
Section 2
Beaver Falls 14, Quaker Valley 3
Central Valley 9, Mohawk 7
Hopewell 3, Ellwood City 2
Section 3
Yough 11, Derry 1
Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 0
Mt. Pleasant 15, South Allegheny 1
Section 4
Waynesburg 8, Brownsville 0
South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2
McGuffey 6, Seton LaSalle 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.
Neshannock 17, Freedom 0
Riverside 4, Shenango 2
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6
Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 19, Ellis School 0
Section 3
Bentworth 5, Fort Cherry 0
Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Washington 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side 3, Carlynton 1
Northgate 22, Cornell 1
Union 14, Rochester 2
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 10, Avella 0
Chartiers-Houston 15, California 0
West Greene 13, Mapletown 3
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 14, Springdale 8
Frazier 12, Leechburg 4
Monessen 14, St. Joseph 12
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.
Brownsville at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Carmichaels at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Burrell 4, Highlands 1
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Beaver 2
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 4, Moon 1
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 0
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Derry at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
