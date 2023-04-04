TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 12:26 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 3

Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2

Section 2

Central Catholic 8, Hempfield 6

Canon-McMillan 9, Mt. Lebanon 4

Norwin 10, Baldwin 5

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 2, Armstrong 0

Fox Chapel 14, Penn Hills 1

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0

Connellsville 8, Trinity 3

South Fayette 15, Peters Township 11

Section 3

Mars 2, West Allegheny 1

Shaler 4, Moon 0

North Hills 11, New Castle 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Montour 10, Ambridge 0

Hopewell 6, Beaver 5

Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 2

Section 2

Uniontown 6, Albert Gallatin 2

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1

Latrobe 13, Laurel Highlands 5

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 12, Woodland Hills 0

West Mifflin 15, Elizabeth Forward 6

Thomas Jefferson 13, McKeesport 2

Section 4

North Catholic 1, Hampton 0

Highlands 6, Knoch 5

Kiski Area 5, Indiana 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside 15, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Neshannock 10, Mohawk 6

Section 2

Avonworth 15, Sto-Rox 0

Steel Valley 12, Keystone Oaks 6

South Park 6, South Allegheny 2

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 4

Freeport 10, Deer Lakes 0

East Allegheny 8, Derry 4

Section 4

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 2

Greensburg Salem 20, Southmoreland 2

Mt. Pleasant 9, McGuffey 7

Class 2A

Section 1

Frazier 5, Bentworth 2

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0

Chartiers-Houston 2, Burgettstown 0

Section 2

Laurel 10, Northgate 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 9, New Brighton 1

Seton LaSalle at Aliquippa, ppd.

South Side 15, Freedom 0

Section 3

Riverview 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

Ligonier Valley 7, Brentwood 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Jeannette 1

Class A

Section 1

Mapletown 2, Avella 1

California 14, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Carmichaels 6, Fort Cherry 3

Section 2

Union 4, Leechburg 2

Rochester 16, Summit Academy 1

Springdale 15, St. Joseph 5

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 6, Monessen 3

Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 0

Cornell 11, Clairton 1

Nonsection

North Allegheny 8, Plum 7

Serra Catholic 10, Madonna Catholic 0

West Greene 6, Sewickley Academy 4

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 3

North Hills at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Freedom at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Laurel at Northgate, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 4:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 2

St. Joseph at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Summit Academy at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Union at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Knoch 13, Seton LaSalle 10

Norwin 14, Penn-Trafford 12

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 15, Hempfield 0

Sewickley Academy 16, Baldwin 5

Section 2

Pine-Richland 22, Butler 6

Shady Side Academy 7, Shaler 4

Class 2A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 15, Oakland Catholic 14

Softball

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Hempfield 2, Canon-McMillan 0

Butler 9, Mt. Lebanon 1

North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 1

Seneca Valley 10, Pine-Richland 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Shaler 13, Fox Chapel 0

North Hills 5, Plum 2

Penn Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1

Section 2

Armstrong 13, Penn-Trafford 3

Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 0

Latrobe 18, Gateway 0

Section 3

Western Beaver 8, Mars 7

South Fayette 8, New Castle 4

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0

Trinity 19, Connellsville 4

Thomas Jefferson 9, Peters Township 8

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 16, Woodland Hills 0

Indiana 2, West Mifflin 1

Knoch 6, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Albert Gallatin 5, Laurel Highlands 0

Belle Vernon 11, Greensburg Salem 1

Uniontown 9, Ringgold 1

Section 3

Hampton 11, Ambridge 1

Chartiers Valley 4, Beaver 1

Montour 15, North Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 17, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3

Section 2

Beaver Falls 14, Quaker Valley 3

Central Valley 9, Mohawk 7

Hopewell 3, Ellwood City 2

Section 3

Yough 11, Derry 1

Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 0

Mt. Pleasant 15, South Allegheny 1

Section 4

Waynesburg 8, Brownsville 0

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2

McGuffey 6, Seton LaSalle 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.

Neshannock 17, Freedom 0

Riverside 4, Shenango 2

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6

Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 19, Ellis School 0

Section 3

Bentworth 5, Fort Cherry 0

Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 15, Washington 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Carlynton 1

Northgate 22, Cornell 1

Union 14, Rochester 2

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Avella 0

Chartiers-Houston 15, California 0

West Greene 13, Mapletown 3

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 14, Springdale 8

Frazier 12, Leechburg 4

Monessen 14, St. Joseph 12

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Brownsville at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Carmichaels at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Burrell 4, Highlands 1

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Beaver 2

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 4, Moon 1

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 1

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 3, Baldwin 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

