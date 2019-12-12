High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 11, 2019

Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 12:09 AM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 68, Riverside 53

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 42, Deer Lakes 41

Beaver 62, Freedom 52

Beth-Center 48, West Greene 31

Highlands 76, Nazareth Prep 53

Hollidaysburg 55, Hempfield 49

Hopewell 63, South Side 38

Keystone Oaks 64, Freeport 60

Neshannock 61, Mohawk 15

Quaker Valley 70, Bishop Canevin 60

Ringgold 62, California 48

Riverview 62, Derry 51

Shenango 63, Wilmington 43

South Allegheny 67, Charleroi 42

Springdale 75, Jefferson-Morgan 48

Winchester Thurston 54, St. Joseph 50

Shaler at South Park (n)

Valley at Imani Christian (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Shaler at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Montour vs. S.L. Jones Christian (Fla.), 1 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at United, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park 57, Hempfield 34

Nonsection

Allderdice 78, Plum 50

Clairton 65, Jefferson-Morgan 11

Imani Christian 50, Valley 37

Monessen 53, Washington 42

Quigley Catholic 47, Northgate 32

Shady Side Academy 49, Jeannette 34

South Allegheny 51, Charleroi 48

West Greene 61, Carmichaels 19

Wilmington 49, Union 41

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line 62, Ligonier Valley 43

Saltsburg 66, Marion Center 57

United 60, Northern Cambria 12

Blairsville at Penns Manor (n)

Homer-Center at West Shamokin (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 6 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Brahsear, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Yough 0

Kiski Area 5, St. Joseph 2

Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Freeport 5, Franklin Regional 2

Greensburg Salem 5, Hempfield 2

Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0

New Castle 4, Blackhawk 3

Yough 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Southeast

Penn-Trafford vs. Hempfield at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward vs. Morgantown (W. Va.) at Morgantown (W. Va.) Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Avonworth vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Conellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk vs. Greensburg Salem at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

McDowell vs. Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.

North Hills vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Plum at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

Wheeling Central Catholic vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

Knoch 94, Freeport 52

Girls

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

Freeport 89, Knoch 54

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional 54, Penn-Trafford 24

Kiski Area 47, Norwin 28

Plum 36, Central Catholic 30

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 66, Penn Hills 9

Latrobe 84, Woodland Hills 0

Gateway at Hempfield (n)

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin 60, Belle Vernon 18

Connellsville 57, West Mifflin 12

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport (n)

Section 2B

Bethel Park 45, Upper St. Clair 30

Mt. Lebanon 72, Ringgold 12

Baldwin at Peters Township (n)

Section 3A

Butler 42, Pine-Richland 28

Mars 33, Knoch 32

Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13

Section 3B

Hampton 40, North Hills 30

Indiana 40, Fox Chapel 32

North Allegheny 84, Shaler 0

Section 4A

West Allegheny 39, Ambridge 18

Canon-McMillan at New Castle (n)

Section 4B

Trinity 56, Moon 24

Waynesburg at Montour (n)

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston (n)

South Park at Burgettstown (n)

Section 1B

Beth-Center at West Greene (n)

Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey (n)

Section 2A

Ellwood City 39, Central Valley 36

Freedom 48, Blackhawk 21

Laurel 72, Beaver 6

Section 2B

Avonworth 48, South Side 18

Keystone Oaks 39, Hopewell 23

Quaker Valley at Carlynton (n)

Section 3A

Burrell 69, South Allegheny 3

Summit Academy 66, Riverview 6

Highlands at Valley (n)

Section 3B

Derry 47, Yough 24

Elizabeth Forward 46, Southmoreland 31

Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 24

Nonconference

South Fayette 48, Washington 30

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area 47, Norwin 28

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Carson Handra, 3:04

113: Conner Henning (N) p. Conner Murray, 1:53

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) d. Luke Passarelli, 8-2

126: Dom Giordano (KA) t.f. Gabe Conboy, 16-0 (5:00)

132: Colton Minerva (N) p. Vince Lapiana 1:35

138: Kurtis Phipps(N) p. Ethan Connor, 1:12

145: John Altieri (N) p. Deon Taylor, 1:35

152: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Chase Kranitz, 5-1

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Grant Williams, :12

170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Josh Page 1:21

182: Ryan Weinzen (N) m.d. Jared Curcio, 12-3

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Clayton Morris, 3:47

220: Jack Dilts (KA) wbf

285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Evan Kline, 0:37

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: KA (1-0, 1-0); N (1-2, 0-1)

Plum 36, Central Catholic 30

106: No Match

113: No Match

120: Paul McClintock (P) p. Andrew Patsy

126: Cole Yocca (P) p. Jake Meyers

132: Maxwell Kimbrough (PCC) wbf

138: Jaden Brown (CC) wbf

145: Luca Bonaroti (CC) wbf

152: Andrew Claassen (P) p. Thomas Muha

160: Jared Citrano (P) p. Matthew Best

170: Luke Heath (P) p. Jack Henne

182: Damon Bracco (P) p. Nick Pachete

195: Chris Aluise (CC) wbf

220: No Match

285: Mike DeLuca (CC) p. Ian Lamia

*Match started at 126 pounds

Records: P(1-0, 1-0); CC (0-1, 0-1)

Section 1B

Albert Gallatin 60, Belle Vernon 18

106: Alex Simon (AG) wbf

113: No match

120: Logan Nalepka (AG) p. Xoren Radusewic

126: Bailey Holbert (AG) p. Aniya Sails

132: Phil Dennis (AG) p. Tyler Lucy

138: Chase Theodore (AG) p. Liam Eyeth

145: Alex Serock (AG) p. Ziameir Smith

152: Vince Dice (AG) p. Jake Thompson

160: Richard Cartwright (AG) wbf

170: Logan Hoffman (BV) p. Landon Davis

182: Chase Walker (BV) wbf

195: Cole Weightman (BV) wbf

220: Jack Malik (AG) p. Jack Bryer

285: Shawn Long (AG) p. Nate Farley

Records: AG (1-0, 1-0); BV (0-1, 0-1)

Greensburg Salem 66, Penn Hills 9

106: No Match

113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf

120: Riley Stoner (GS) wbf

126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Raimond Stoner 3:49

132: Hunter Shields (PH) d. Cody Kauffman 6-4 SV

138: Colt Rubrucht (GS) p. Ray Jenkins 1:56

145: Luke Willett (GS) p. Mike DeVito 5:20

152: Ian Ewing (GS) wbf

160: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf.

170: Robert Harris (PH) p. Dwight Sarver 2:20

182: Christian McChesney wbf.

195: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Anthony Calumbo 2:51

220: John Meyers (S) wbf.

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Daequan Lewis 1:33

*Match started at 285 pounds

Records: GS (1-0, 1-0); PH (0-1, 0-1)

Latrobe 84, Woodland Hills 0

106: Vincent Killkary (L) wbf

113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) wbf

120: Nate Roth (L) wbf

126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Jaden Weems, 0:37

132: Connor Johnson (L) wbf

138: Gabe Willochell (L) wbf

145: Ricky Armstrong (L) wbf

152: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Josiah Martin, 3:51

160: Mitch Tryon (L) wbf

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) wbf

182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Benjamin Colaianne, 0:58

195: Tyler Lynch (L) wbf

220: Colton Zimmerman (L) wbf

285: Tyler Ross (L) p. Michael Nash, 1:47

Records: L (1-0, 1-0); WH (0-1, 0-1)

Section 3B

Indiana 40, Fox Chapel 32

106: Henry Byrne (FC) wbf

113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) m.d. Joe Clark, 9-0

120: Liam McFarlane (I) p. Samuel Zuckerman, 1:22

126: Brock Peters (I) p. Ray Worsen, 2:45

132: Danny Turner (I) m.d. Jose Morales, 16-2

138: Jack Turner (I) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 14-0

145: Fox Van Leer (I) d. Brendan Kost, 7-0

152: Brad Petras (I) p. Josh Miller, 2:27

160: Alex Wecht (FC) m.d. Brody Kunselman, 16-6

170: Trevor Katz (FC) wbf

182: A.J. Ryan (I) wbf

195: Luke O’Connor (FC) wbf

220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Gavin Prebish, 2:36

285: Tannor Smith (I) p. Jordan White, 0:37

*Match started at 120 pounds

Records: I (1-0, 1-0); FC (3-3, 0-1)

Class AA

Section 3A

Burrell 69, South Allegheny 3

106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Daniel Gilbert, 0:26

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf

126: No match

132: Thristone Acierno (B) p. Andrew Dornberger, 2:18

138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf

145: Mason Thomas (SA) d. Logan Bechtold, 4-2

152: Noah Linderman (B) p. Ricardo Vazquez, 0:14

160: Anthony Corrado (B) wbf

170: Colby Christie (B) p. Austin Halazynski, 4:12

182: Dominic Holmes (B) p. Drake Nesky, 0:29

195: Cole Clark (B) p. Jordyn Kasyan , 0:29

220: Richard Feroce (B) p. Chase Nicomatti, 3:08

285: Michael Scherer (B) d. Frank Cortazzo, 5-2

*Match started at 285 pounds

Records: B (1-0, 1-0); SA (0-1, 0-1)

Summit Academy 66, Riverview 6

106: No match

113: Joseph Palmer (Sum) wbf

120: Julius Burgos (Sum) wbf

Philip Morales (Sum) wbf

132: No match

138: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Robert Brubaker

145: Christian Hernandez (Sum) wbf

152: Donovan Cribbs (Sum) wbf

160: Logan Brunner (Sum) wbf

170: Damian Strausberger (Sum) p. Giovanni Savko

182: Shquincy Smart-Johnson (Sum) wbf

195: Tristan Young (Sum) wbf

220: Nicholas Liu (Sum) wbf

285: William Kern (Sum) wbf

Records: Sum (1-0, 1-0); R (0-1, 0-1)

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 24

106: Lane Golkosky (M) p. Trent Hayes, 1:04

113: Sean Cain (M) d. Jacob Kordich, 6-2

120: Luke Geibig (M) t.f. Jake Thomas, 17-0 (3:09)

126: Damian George (M) wbf

132: Lucas Shaulis (M) wbf

138: Noah Gnibus (M) wbf

145: Nick Loughner (M) wbf

152: Kyle Jones (M) p. Alex Poorbaugh, 1:45

160: Patrick Brewer (M) p. Danny Barnett, 0:42

170: No match

182: Thayne Lawrence (F) p. Jack Kramer, 1:58

195: Noah Phillips (F) wbf

220: Matthew Kordich (F) wbf

285: Dylan Slebodnik (F) wbf

*Match started at 132 pounds

Records: MP (2-0, 1-0); F (0-1, 0-1)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.

South Park at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 4 p.m.

