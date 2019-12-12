High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 11, 2019
Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 68, Riverside 53
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 42, Deer Lakes 41
Beaver 62, Freedom 52
Beth-Center 48, West Greene 31
Highlands 76, Nazareth Prep 53
Hollidaysburg 55, Hempfield 49
Hopewell 63, South Side 38
Keystone Oaks 64, Freeport 60
Neshannock 61, Mohawk 15
Quaker Valley 70, Bishop Canevin 60
Ringgold 62, California 48
Riverview 62, Derry 51
Shenango 63, Wilmington 43
South Allegheny 67, Charleroi 42
Springdale 75, Jefferson-Morgan 48
Winchester Thurston 54, St. Joseph 50
Shaler at South Park (n)
Valley at Imani Christian (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Shaler at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Waynesburg at Belle Vernon, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Montour vs. S.L. Jones Christian (Fla.), 1 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at United, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park 57, Hempfield 34
Nonsection
Allderdice 78, Plum 50
Clairton 65, Jefferson-Morgan 11
Imani Christian 50, Valley 37
Monessen 53, Washington 42
Quigley Catholic 47, Northgate 32
Shady Side Academy 49, Jeannette 34
South Allegheny 51, Charleroi 48
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 19
Wilmington 49, Union 41
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line 62, Ligonier Valley 43
Saltsburg 66, Marion Center 57
United 60, Northern Cambria 12
Blairsville at Penns Manor (n)
Homer-Center at West Shamokin (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 6 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Brahsear, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Franklin Regional 5, Freeport 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Yough 0
Kiski Area 5, St. Joseph 2
Hempfield 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Freeport 5, Franklin Regional 2
Greensburg Salem 5, Hempfield 2
Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0
New Castle 4, Blackhawk 3
Yough 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Southeast
Penn-Trafford vs. Hempfield at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
South
Elizabeth Forward vs. Morgantown (W. Va.) at Morgantown (W. Va.) Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Avonworth vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Conellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk vs. Greensburg Salem at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
McDowell vs. Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.
North Hills vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Plum at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.
Wheeling Central Catholic vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
Knoch 94, Freeport 52
Girls
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
Freeport 89, Knoch 54
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional 54, Penn-Trafford 24
Kiski Area 47, Norwin 28
Plum 36, Central Catholic 30
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 66, Penn Hills 9
Latrobe 84, Woodland Hills 0
Gateway at Hempfield (n)
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin 60, Belle Vernon 18
Connellsville 57, West Mifflin 12
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport (n)
Section 2B
Bethel Park 45, Upper St. Clair 30
Mt. Lebanon 72, Ringgold 12
Baldwin at Peters Township (n)
Section 3A
Butler 42, Pine-Richland 28
Mars 33, Knoch 32
Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13
Section 3B
Hampton 40, North Hills 30
Indiana 40, Fox Chapel 32
North Allegheny 84, Shaler 0
Section 4A
West Allegheny 39, Ambridge 18
Canon-McMillan at New Castle (n)
Section 4B
Trinity 56, Moon 24
Waynesburg at Montour (n)
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston (n)
South Park at Burgettstown (n)
Section 1B
Beth-Center at West Greene (n)
Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey (n)
Section 2A
Ellwood City 39, Central Valley 36
Freedom 48, Blackhawk 21
Laurel 72, Beaver 6
Section 2B
Avonworth 48, South Side 18
Keystone Oaks 39, Hopewell 23
Quaker Valley at Carlynton (n)
Section 3A
Burrell 69, South Allegheny 3
Summit Academy 66, Riverview 6
Highlands at Valley (n)
Section 3B
Derry 47, Yough 24
Elizabeth Forward 46, Southmoreland 31
Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 24
Nonconference
South Fayette 48, Washington 30
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 47, Norwin 28
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Carson Handra, 3:04
113: Conner Henning (N) p. Conner Murray, 1:53
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) d. Luke Passarelli, 8-2
126: Dom Giordano (KA) t.f. Gabe Conboy, 16-0 (5:00)
132: Colton Minerva (N) p. Vince Lapiana 1:35
138: Kurtis Phipps(N) p. Ethan Connor, 1:12
145: John Altieri (N) p. Deon Taylor, 1:35
152: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Chase Kranitz, 5-1
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Grant Williams, :12
170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Josh Page 1:21
182: Ryan Weinzen (N) m.d. Jared Curcio, 12-3
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Clayton Morris, 3:47
220: Jack Dilts (KA) wbf
285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Evan Kline, 0:37
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: KA (1-0, 1-0); N (1-2, 0-1)
Plum 36, Central Catholic 30
106: No Match
113: No Match
120: Paul McClintock (P) p. Andrew Patsy
126: Cole Yocca (P) p. Jake Meyers
132: Maxwell Kimbrough (PCC) wbf
138: Jaden Brown (CC) wbf
145: Luca Bonaroti (CC) wbf
152: Andrew Claassen (P) p. Thomas Muha
160: Jared Citrano (P) p. Matthew Best
170: Luke Heath (P) p. Jack Henne
182: Damon Bracco (P) p. Nick Pachete
195: Chris Aluise (CC) wbf
220: No Match
285: Mike DeLuca (CC) p. Ian Lamia
*Match started at 126 pounds
Records: P(1-0, 1-0); CC (0-1, 0-1)
Section 1B
Albert Gallatin 60, Belle Vernon 18
106: Alex Simon (AG) wbf
113: No match
120: Logan Nalepka (AG) p. Xoren Radusewic
126: Bailey Holbert (AG) p. Aniya Sails
132: Phil Dennis (AG) p. Tyler Lucy
138: Chase Theodore (AG) p. Liam Eyeth
145: Alex Serock (AG) p. Ziameir Smith
152: Vince Dice (AG) p. Jake Thompson
160: Richard Cartwright (AG) wbf
170: Logan Hoffman (BV) p. Landon Davis
182: Chase Walker (BV) wbf
195: Cole Weightman (BV) wbf
220: Jack Malik (AG) p. Jack Bryer
285: Shawn Long (AG) p. Nate Farley
Records: AG (1-0, 1-0); BV (0-1, 0-1)
Greensburg Salem 66, Penn Hills 9
106: No Match
113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf
120: Riley Stoner (GS) wbf
126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Raimond Stoner 3:49
132: Hunter Shields (PH) d. Cody Kauffman 6-4 SV
138: Colt Rubrucht (GS) p. Ray Jenkins 1:56
145: Luke Willett (GS) p. Mike DeVito 5:20
152: Ian Ewing (GS) wbf
160: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf.
170: Robert Harris (PH) p. Dwight Sarver 2:20
182: Christian McChesney wbf.
195: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Anthony Calumbo 2:51
220: John Meyers (S) wbf.
285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Daequan Lewis 1:33
*Match started at 285 pounds
Records: GS (1-0, 1-0); PH (0-1, 0-1)
Latrobe 84, Woodland Hills 0
106: Vincent Killkary (L) wbf
113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) wbf
120: Nate Roth (L) wbf
126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Jaden Weems, 0:37
132: Connor Johnson (L) wbf
138: Gabe Willochell (L) wbf
145: Ricky Armstrong (L) wbf
152: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Josiah Martin, 3:51
160: Mitch Tryon (L) wbf
170: Logan Zitterbart (L) wbf
182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Benjamin Colaianne, 0:58
195: Tyler Lynch (L) wbf
220: Colton Zimmerman (L) wbf
285: Tyler Ross (L) p. Michael Nash, 1:47
Records: L (1-0, 1-0); WH (0-1, 0-1)
Section 3B
Indiana 40, Fox Chapel 32
106: Henry Byrne (FC) wbf
113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) m.d. Joe Clark, 9-0
120: Liam McFarlane (I) p. Samuel Zuckerman, 1:22
126: Brock Peters (I) p. Ray Worsen, 2:45
132: Danny Turner (I) m.d. Jose Morales, 16-2
138: Jack Turner (I) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 14-0
145: Fox Van Leer (I) d. Brendan Kost, 7-0
152: Brad Petras (I) p. Josh Miller, 2:27
160: Alex Wecht (FC) m.d. Brody Kunselman, 16-6
170: Trevor Katz (FC) wbf
182: A.J. Ryan (I) wbf
195: Luke O’Connor (FC) wbf
220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Gavin Prebish, 2:36
285: Tannor Smith (I) p. Jordan White, 0:37
*Match started at 120 pounds
Records: I (1-0, 1-0); FC (3-3, 0-1)
Class AA
Section 3A
Burrell 69, South Allegheny 3
106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Daniel Gilbert, 0:26
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf
126: No match
132: Thristone Acierno (B) p. Andrew Dornberger, 2:18
138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf
145: Mason Thomas (SA) d. Logan Bechtold, 4-2
152: Noah Linderman (B) p. Ricardo Vazquez, 0:14
160: Anthony Corrado (B) wbf
170: Colby Christie (B) p. Austin Halazynski, 4:12
182: Dominic Holmes (B) p. Drake Nesky, 0:29
195: Cole Clark (B) p. Jordyn Kasyan , 0:29
220: Richard Feroce (B) p. Chase Nicomatti, 3:08
285: Michael Scherer (B) d. Frank Cortazzo, 5-2
*Match started at 285 pounds
Records: B (1-0, 1-0); SA (0-1, 0-1)
Summit Academy 66, Riverview 6
106: No match
113: Joseph Palmer (Sum) wbf
120: Julius Burgos (Sum) wbf
Philip Morales (Sum) wbf
132: No match
138: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Robert Brubaker
145: Christian Hernandez (Sum) wbf
152: Donovan Cribbs (Sum) wbf
160: Logan Brunner (Sum) wbf
170: Damian Strausberger (Sum) p. Giovanni Savko
182: Shquincy Smart-Johnson (Sum) wbf
195: Tristan Young (Sum) wbf
220: Nicholas Liu (Sum) wbf
285: William Kern (Sum) wbf
Records: Sum (1-0, 1-0); R (0-1, 0-1)
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant 50, Frazier 24
106: Lane Golkosky (M) p. Trent Hayes, 1:04
113: Sean Cain (M) d. Jacob Kordich, 6-2
120: Luke Geibig (M) t.f. Jake Thomas, 17-0 (3:09)
126: Damian George (M) wbf
132: Lucas Shaulis (M) wbf
138: Noah Gnibus (M) wbf
145: Nick Loughner (M) wbf
152: Kyle Jones (M) p. Alex Poorbaugh, 1:45
160: Patrick Brewer (M) p. Danny Barnett, 0:42
170: No match
182: Thayne Lawrence (F) p. Jack Kramer, 1:58
195: Noah Phillips (F) wbf
220: Matthew Kordich (F) wbf
285: Dylan Slebodnik (F) wbf
*Match started at 132 pounds
Records: MP (2-0, 1-0); F (0-1, 0-1)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.
South Park at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 4 p.m.
