High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2019
Friday, December 13, 2019 | 12:34 AM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Shaler 42, Kiski Area 39
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon 78, Waynesburg 60
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 54, New Brighton 36
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 55, Avella 51
Nonsection
Allderdice 69, Canon-McMillan 37
Central Catholic 62, Latrobe 59
Chartiers-Houston 68, Burgettstown 56
Fox Chapel 66, Penn Hills 45
Westinghouse 53, Imani Christian 40
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Montour 60, S.L. Jones Christian (Fla.) 45
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 69, Northern Cambria 37
United 59, Marion Center 45
West Shamokin 64, Saltsburg 45
Blairsville at Penns Manor (n)
Homer-Center at Purchase Line (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 58, Fox Chapel 51
Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29
Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 45
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 52, Connellsville 29
Peters Township 45, Baldwin 42
Upper St. Clair 69, Canon-McMillan 47
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 67, Moon 53
Section 2
Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 47
Hampton 46, Armstrong 36
Mars 67, Kiski Area 28
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 58, Latrobe 57
Penn Hills 51, Penn-Trafford 44
Uniontown 60, Laurel Highlands 25
Woodland Hills 56, Oakland Catholic 39
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 55, Burrell 27
Freeport 59, Greensburg Salem 43
Knoch 56, Highlands 10
North Catholic 69, Indiana 37
Section 2
Central Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 37
Hopewell 62, Ambridge 24
Quaker Valley 43, New Castle 32
Section 3
Belle Vernon 43, Ringgold 37
Elizabeth Forward 55, Mt. Pleasant 31
McKeesport 55, Yough 6
Southmoreland 63, West Mifflin 34
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 66, Beaver Falls 30
Beaver 64, Neshannock 36
Freedom 46, Ellwood City 22
Mohawk 66, Riverside 22
Section 2
Brownsville 62, Washington 50
Seton LaSalle 58, Beth-Center 40
South Park 59, McGuffey 33
Waynesburg 41, Charleroi 35
Section 3
Carlynton 52, Derry 45
Deer Lakes 55, South Allegheny 46
East Allegheny 46, Steel Valley 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 70, Northgate 21
New Brighton 57, Shenango 46
OLSH 60, Aliquippa 14
South Side 60, Sto-Rox 55
Section 2
Brentwood 58, Springdale 28
Ellis School 47, Riverview 39
Winchester Thurston 43, Serra Catholic 39
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 52, Burgettstown 42
Chartiers-Houston 48, Frazier 36
Fort Cherry 53, Bentworth 33
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 52, Union 39
Rochester 58, Cornell 7
Vincentian Academy 56, Sewickley Academy 48
Section 2
California 52, Mapletown 27
West Greene 67, Monessen 25
Avella at Geibel, ppd.
Nonsection
Blackhawk 88, Sharpsville 28
Brashear 60, Propel Montour 28
Leechburg 43, Valley 42
Westinghouse 75, Imani Christian 31
District 6
Nonsection
Cambria Heights 69, Marion Center 41
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Shaler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park vs. Altantic (Fla.), 4:30 p.m.
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
Bethel Park vs. North Point (Md.), 5:30 p.m.
Trinity vs. American Heritage (Fla.), 5:40 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
United at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIBL
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Woodland Hills 7, Serra Catholic 0
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIBL
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Woodland Hills 7, Serra Catholic 0
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park vs. Pine-Richland (n)
Class AA
Southeast
Penn-Trafford vs. Hempfield (n)
Class B
South
Elizabeth Forward 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 1
Nonconference
Avonworth 2, Connellsville 1
Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 2
Greensburg Salem 6, Blackhawk 3
Indiana 8, Wheeling Central Catholic 0
North Hills 5, Beaver 2
Ringgold 12, McDowell 0
Plum at Quaker Valley (n)
3 goals or more: Nikita Zapolski, Bishop McCort; Zach Kalinowski, Ringgold
Rifle
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Mt. Lebanon 798-55x, Avella 794-50x
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 94, Blackhawk 81
Hampton 99, Fox Chapel 87
Hempfield 88, Derry 77
Penn-Trafford 100, Gateway 86
Shaler 76, Baldwin 71
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Blackhawk 107, Beaver 55
Hampton 107, Fox Chapel 78
Hempfield 86, Derry 78
Penn-Trafford 99, Gateway 85
Shaler 89, Baldwin 82
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
South Park 60, Bentworth 12
Burgettstown at South Side (n)
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan (n)
District 8
City League
Carrick 48, Obama Academy 29
Carrick 54, Westinghouse 12
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 1B
Laurel at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Carrick, 7 p.m.
