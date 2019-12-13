High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 12, 2019

By:

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 12:34 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Shaler 42, Kiski Area 39

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon 78, Waynesburg 60

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 54, New Brighton 36

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 55, Avella 51

Nonsection

Allderdice 69, Canon-McMillan 37

Central Catholic 62, Latrobe 59

Chartiers-Houston 68, Burgettstown 56

Fox Chapel 66, Penn Hills 45

Westinghouse 53, Imani Christian 40

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Montour 60, S.L. Jones Christian (Fla.) 45

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 69, Northern Cambria 37

United 59, Marion Center 45

West Shamokin 64, Saltsburg 45

Blairsville at Penns Manor (n)

Homer-Center at Purchase Line (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Cathedral Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 58, Fox Chapel 51

Norwin 56, Pine-Richland 29

Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 45

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 52, Connellsville 29

Peters Township 45, Baldwin 42

Upper St. Clair 69, Canon-McMillan 47

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 67, Moon 53

Section 2

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 47

Hampton 46, Armstrong 36

Mars 67, Kiski Area 28

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 58, Latrobe 57

Penn Hills 51, Penn-Trafford 44

Uniontown 60, Laurel Highlands 25

Woodland Hills 56, Oakland Catholic 39

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 55, Burrell 27

Freeport 59, Greensburg Salem 43

Knoch 56, Highlands 10

North Catholic 69, Indiana 37

Section 2

Central Valley 64, Keystone Oaks 37

Hopewell 62, Ambridge 24

Quaker Valley 43, New Castle 32

Section 3

Belle Vernon 43, Ringgold 37

Elizabeth Forward 55, Mt. Pleasant 31

McKeesport 55, Yough 6

Southmoreland 63, West Mifflin 34

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 66, Beaver Falls 30

Beaver 64, Neshannock 36

Freedom 46, Ellwood City 22

Mohawk 66, Riverside 22

Section 2

Brownsville 62, Washington 50

Seton LaSalle 58, Beth-Center 40

South Park 59, McGuffey 33

Waynesburg 41, Charleroi 35

Section 3

Carlynton 52, Derry 45

Deer Lakes 55, South Allegheny 46

East Allegheny 46, Steel Valley 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 70, Northgate 21

New Brighton 57, Shenango 46

OLSH 60, Aliquippa 14

South Side 60, Sto-Rox 55

Section 2

Brentwood 58, Springdale 28

Ellis School 47, Riverview 39

Winchester Thurston 43, Serra Catholic 39

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 52, Burgettstown 42

Chartiers-Houston 48, Frazier 36

Fort Cherry 53, Bentworth 33

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 52, Union 39

Rochester 58, Cornell 7

Vincentian Academy 56, Sewickley Academy 48

Section 2

California 52, Mapletown 27

West Greene 67, Monessen 25

Avella at Geibel, ppd.

Nonsection

Blackhawk 88, Sharpsville 28

Brashear 60, Propel Montour 28

Leechburg 43, Valley 42

Westinghouse 75, Imani Christian 31

District 6

Nonsection

Cambria Heights 69, Marion Center 41

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Shaler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park vs. Altantic (Fla.), 4:30 p.m.

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

Bethel Park vs. North Point (Md.), 5:30 p.m.

Trinity vs. American Heritage (Fla.), 5:40 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Marion Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

United at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIBL

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Woodland Hills 7, Serra Catholic 0

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIBL

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Woodland Hills 7, Serra Catholic 0

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Pine-Richland (n)

Class AA

Southeast

Penn-Trafford vs. Hempfield (n)

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 1

Nonconference

Avonworth 2, Connellsville 1

Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 2

Greensburg Salem 6, Blackhawk 3

Indiana 8, Wheeling Central Catholic 0

North Hills 5, Beaver 2

Ringgold 12, McDowell 0

Plum at Quaker Valley (n)

3 goals or more: Nikita Zapolski, Bishop McCort; Zach Kalinowski, Ringgold

Rifle

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Mt. Lebanon 798-55x, Avella 794-50x

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 94, Blackhawk 81

Hampton 99, Fox Chapel 87

Hempfield 88, Derry 77

Penn-Trafford 100, Gateway 86

Shaler 76, Baldwin 71

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Blackhawk 107, Beaver 55

Hampton 107, Fox Chapel 78

Hempfield 86, Derry 78

Penn-Trafford 99, Gateway 85

Shaler 89, Baldwin 82

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

South Park 60, Bentworth 12

Burgettstown at South Side (n)

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan (n)

District 8

City League

Carrick 48, Obama Academy 29

Carrick 54, Westinghouse 12

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1B

Laurel at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Carrick, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.