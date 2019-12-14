High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2019
By:
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 12:12 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township 61, Upper St. Clair 52
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47
Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53
Laurel Highlands 65, McKeesport 58
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62
Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73
West Allegheny 56, Moon 47
Section 3
Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38
Mars 84, Indiana 55
Plum 44, Armstrong 40
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 70, Beaver 54
New Castle 89, Hopewell 53
Blackhawk at Central Valley (n)
Section 3
Uniontown 70, South Park 49
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51
North Catholic 91, Freedom 42
Seton LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66
Section 3
Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35
South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28
Steel Valley 62, Valley 54
Section 4
Beth-Center 70, Frazier 54
McGuffey 58, Brownsville 36
Washington 58, Charleroi 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43
Winchester Thurston 64, Propel Braddock Hills 59
Springdale 67, Northgate 48
Sto-Rox 69, Apollo-Ridge 53
Section 2
Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48
California 51, Carmichaels 38
Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28
Section 3
Laurel 78, South Side 66
OLSH 89, Shenango 56
Sewickley Academy 58, Mohawk 46
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 76, Nazareth Prep 54
Eden Christian 49, Union 43
Vincentian Academy 99, Rochester 27
Western Beaver 51, Quigley Catholic 47
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 78, West Greene 48
Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34
Section 3
Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy 74
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, St. Joseph 46
Imani Christian 65, Propel Montour 19
Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58
Nonsection
Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58
Cathdral Prep 72, Bethel Park 67
Carlynton 71, East Allegehny 42
Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 29
Mt. Lebanon 61, Pine-Richland 53
Mt. Pleasant 56, Waynesburg 43
North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38
Yough 44, Southmoreland 42
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Montour 76, Umatilla (Fla.) 40
The Villages Charter (Fla.) 71, Lincoln Park 61
District 6
Hollidaysburg tournament
Susquehannock 75, Ligonier Valley 69
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bethel Park at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Catholic, 1 p.m.
North Allegheny at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Perry at Sharon, 1:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 1 p.m.
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park vs. Inspire Prep Academy (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.
Montour vs. Shiloh (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.
JBL Hoops Showcase
At Struthers, Ohio
Butler vs. Canton McKinley (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Laurel vs. Struthers (Ohio), 4 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Springfield (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
The Clash at New Castle
Penn Hills vs. Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. New Castle, 8 p.m.
Mohawk vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.
Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase
At Hempfield
Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Belle Vernon, 5:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Hempfield, noon
Mt. Pleasant vs. Monessen, noon
Southmoreland vs. Derry, 1:45 p.m.
Valley vs. Norwin, 1:45 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
United at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Portersville Christian at Cheswick Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette 55, Montour 36
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27
Nonsection
Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Elizabeth Forward 76, Frazier 35
Imani Christian 53, Carrick 38
Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy 29
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park 70, Altantic (Fla.) 35
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
Bethel Park 54, North Point (Md.) 41
Trinity 39, American Heritage (Fla.) 38
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10
United 59, Purchase Line 42
Marion Center at Blairsville (n)
West Shamokin at Saltsburg (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 12:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.
Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic
At Umatilla, Fla.
Lincoln Park vs. South East Storm (Australia), 10:30 a.m.
JBL Hoops Showcase
At Struthers, Ohio
Laurel vs. Western Reserve (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
She Got Game Classic
At Springfield, Va.
Bethel Park vs. Pikesville (Md.), 11:10 a.m.
Frederick Douglass (Md.) vs. Norwin, 11:10 a.m.
North Catholic vs. North Point (Md.), 12:50 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Chantilly (Va.), 12:20 p.m.
Trinity vs. Spotswood (Va.), 12:50 p.m.
The Clash at New Castle
Blackhawk vs. Rochester, 5 p.m.
Mohawk vs. New Castle, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2A
Laurel 48, Freedom 27
Nonsection
Butler 54, Freedom 18
Pine-Richland 59, Hickory 21
Indiana at Carrick (n)
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.