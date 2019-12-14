High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 13, 2019

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 12:12 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township 61, Upper St. Clair 52

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 60, Greensburg Salem 47

Gateway 58, Woodland Hills 53

Laurel Highlands 65, McKeesport 58

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson 63, South Fayette 62

Trinity 84, Chartiers Valley 73

West Allegheny 56, Moon 47

Section 3

Hampton 42, Franklin Regional 38

Mars 84, Indiana 55

Plum 44, Armstrong 40

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 70, Beaver 54

New Castle 89, Hopewell 53

Blackhawk at Central Valley (n)

Section 3

Uniontown 70, South Park 49

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 51, Aliquippa 50

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 71, Fort Cherry 51

North Catholic 91, Freedom 42

Seton LaSalle 83, Avonworth 66

Section 3

Burrell 40, Shady Side Academy 35

South Allegheny 49, Deer Lakes 28

Steel Valley 62, Valley 54

Section 4

Beth-Center 70, Frazier 54

McGuffey 58, Brownsville 36

Washington 58, Charleroi 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 58, Summit Academy 43

Winchester Thurston 64, Propel Braddock Hills 59

Springdale 67, Northgate 48

Sto-Rox 69, Apollo-Ridge 53

Section 2

Brentwood 50, Jeannette 48

California 51, Carmichaels 38

Serra Catholic 77, Bentworth 28

Section 3

Laurel 78, South Side 66

OLSH 89, Shenango 56

Sewickley Academy 58, Mohawk 46

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 76, Nazareth Prep 54

Eden Christian 49, Union 43

Vincentian Academy 99, Rochester 27

Western Beaver 51, Quigley Catholic 47

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 78, West Greene 48

Jefferson-Morgan 71, Mapletown 34

Section 3

Clairton 104, Aquinas Academy 74

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, St. Joseph 46

Imani Christian 65, Propel Montour 19

Leechburg 73, Propel Andrew Street 58

Nonsection

Baldwin 74, Connellsville 58

Cathdral Prep 72, Bethel Park 67

Carlynton 71, East Allegehny 42

Fox Chapel 52, Seneca Valley 29

Mt. Lebanon 61, Pine-Richland 53

Mt. Pleasant 56, Waynesburg 43

North Allegheny 54, Shaler 38

Yough 44, Southmoreland 42

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Montour 76, Umatilla (Fla.) 40

The Villages Charter (Fla.) 71, Lincoln Park 61

District 6

Hollidaysburg tournament

Susquehannock 75, Ligonier Valley 69

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bethel Park at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Catholic, 1 p.m.

North Allegheny at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Perry at Sharon, 1:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 1 p.m.

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park vs. Inspire Prep Academy (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Montour vs. Shiloh (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.

JBL Hoops Showcase

At Struthers, Ohio

Butler vs. Canton McKinley (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Laurel vs. Struthers (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Springfield (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.

The Clash at New Castle

Penn Hills vs. Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. New Castle, 8 p.m.

Mohawk vs. Riverside, 5 p.m.

Westmoreland County Coaches Association Showcase

At Hempfield

Burrell vs. Jeannette, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Belle Vernon, 5:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Hempfield, noon

Mt. Pleasant vs. Monessen, noon

Southmoreland vs. Derry, 1:45 p.m.

Valley vs. Norwin, 1:45 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

United at Tyrone, 3:30 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Portersville Christian at Cheswick Christian Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 36

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 55, Montour 36

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 51, Valley 27

Nonsection

Carmichaels 64, Jefferson-Morgan 33

Elizabeth Forward 76, Frazier 35

Imani Christian 53, Carrick 38

Riverview 56, Aquinas Academy 29

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park 70, Altantic (Fla.) 35

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

Bethel Park 54, North Point (Md.) 41

Trinity 39, American Heritage (Fla.) 38

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 61, Ligonier Valley 10

United 59, Purchase Line 42

Marion Center at Blairsville (n)

West Shamokin at Saltsburg (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 12:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Latrobe, 3:30 p.m.

Florida Elks Holiday Basketball Classic

At Umatilla, Fla.

Lincoln Park vs. South East Storm (Australia), 10:30 a.m.

JBL Hoops Showcase

At Struthers, Ohio

Laurel vs. Western Reserve (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

She Got Game Classic

At Springfield, Va.

Bethel Park vs. Pikesville (Md.), 11:10 a.m.

Frederick Douglass (Md.) vs. Norwin, 11:10 a.m.

North Catholic vs. North Point (Md.), 12:50 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Chantilly (Va.), 12:20 p.m.

Trinity vs. Spotswood (Va.), 12:50 p.m.

The Clash at New Castle

Blackhawk vs. Rochester, 5 p.m.

Mohawk vs. New Castle, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2A

Laurel 48, Freedom 27

Nonsection

Butler 54, Freedom 18

Pine-Richland 59, Hickory 21

Indiana at Carrick (n)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.