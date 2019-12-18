High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2019

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 11:58 PM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 59, Woodland Hills 48

McKeesport 75, Greensburg Salem 62

Penn Hills 77, Gateway 61

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50

Moon 58, West Mifflin 47

Thomas Jefferson 79, West Allegheny 65

Trinity 100, Montour 97

Section 3

Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 38

Hampton 76, Indiana 43

Kiski Area 62, Plum 60

Shaler 73, Mars 62

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 63, New Castle 61

Quaker Valley 61, Beaver 42

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48

Lincoln Park 68, Aliquippa 64

Neshannock 43, Riverside 41

Section 2

Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61

Carlynton 58, Keystone Oaks 49

Seton LaSalle 76, Freedom 65

Section 3

East Allegheny 63, Deer Lakes 54

South Allegheny 62, Burrell 38

Steel Valley 60, Shady Side Academy 58

Section 4

Charleroi 71, Brownsville 32

McGuffey 54, Frazier 31

Southmoreland 52, Beth-Center 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 61, Riverview 47

Springdale 86, Sto-Rox 85

Summit Academy 70, Propel Braddock Hills 36

Winchester Thurston 88, Northgate 58

Section 2

Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42

Chartiers-Houston 70, California 65

Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41

Section 3

Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65

OLSH 79, South Side 63

Shenango 64, Mohawk 36

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 82, Western Beaver 39

Eden Christian 73, Rochester 39

Union 63, Quigley Catholic 31

Vincentian Academy 51, Nazareth Prep 48

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28

Monessen 82, Jefferson-Morgan 60

West Greene 64, Geibel 58

Section 3

Imani Christian 54, Propel Andrew Street 44

Leechburg 77, Aqinas Academy 26

Propel Montour at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 84, Hempfield 74

Butler 75, Mt. Lebanon 71

Fox Chapel 69, North Hills 42

Highlands 82, Beaver Falls 60

Knoch 85, Valley 50

North Catholic 74, Seneca Valley 71

Norwin 54, Jeannette 43

Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50

South Park 55, Derry 54

Uniontown 69, Albert Gallatin 57

Waynesburg 52, Yough 44

Obama Academy at North Allegheny (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Highlands, 3 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at California, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 54, Pine-Richland 39

Norwin 66, North Hills 23

Shaler 53, Butler 46

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 57, Lincoln Park 42

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Plum 47, Franklin Regional 43

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, ppd.

Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 39, Indiana 37

Section 3

Southmoreland 47, McKeesport 40

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21

Nonsection

Allderdice 62, Montour 45

Avella 71, Carmichaels 33

Beth-Center 42, Burgettstown 38

Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56

Connellsville 49, Mt. Pleasant 19

Hampton 69, Freeport 59

Kiski Area 63, Propel Andrew Street 22

South Fayette 64, Brentwood 45

Yough 44, Geibel 20

Carrick at McGuffey, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg 59, Ligonier Valey 21

United 62, Homer-Center 50

Purchase Line at Marion Center (n)

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 14

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIBL

Chartiers Valley 7, West Allegheny 0

Kiski Area 4, Apollo-Ridge 3

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIBL

Chartiers Valley 5, West Allegheny 2

Kiski Area 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 6, North Allegheny 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Central Catholic 1

Peters Township 13, Butler 1

Class A

Northeast

Kiski Area 5, Indiana 4

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 5, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4 (SO)

Montour 7, Franklin Regional 5

North Hills 2, Fox Chapel 1 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 11, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 2

3 goals or more: Dusty Geregach, Montour; Michael Felsing, Montour

Swimming & diving

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 88, East Allegheny 59

Seneca Valley 107, Peters Township 73

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 60, East Allegheny 58

Seneca Valley 105, Peters Township 73

Wrestling

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville 63, Belle Vernon 6

District 6

Blairsville 36, United 24

Tuesday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville 63, Belle Vernon 6

106: Chad Orias (C) wbf

113: No match

120: Ayden Henry (C) p. Aniya Sails

126: Cole Mulnix (C) wbf

132: Zach Bigman (C) wbf

138: Kyle Trout (C) wbf

145: Jared Keslar (C) p. Jake Thompson

152: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Jerom Gillian

160: George Shultz (C) wbf

170: Casper Hinklie (C) d. Logan Hoffman, 8-5

182: Dakota Rogers (C) p. Chase Walker

195: Cole Weightman (BV) p. Seth Kuhns

220: Chase Shreve (C) p. Jack Bryer

285: Chad Ozias (C) wbf

Records: C (4-1, 1-0); BV (0-2, 0-1)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Central Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 3B

Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

