High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2019
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 11:58 PM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 59, Woodland Hills 48
McKeesport 75, Greensburg Salem 62
Penn Hills 77, Gateway 61
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 52, South Fayette 50
Moon 58, West Mifflin 47
Thomas Jefferson 79, West Allegheny 65
Trinity 100, Montour 97
Section 3
Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 38
Hampton 76, Indiana 43
Kiski Area 62, Plum 60
Shaler 73, Mars 62
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 63, New Castle 61
Quaker Valley 61, Beaver 42
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 50, New Brighton 48
Lincoln Park 68, Aliquippa 64
Neshannock 43, Riverside 41
Section 2
Avonworth 72, Fort Cherry 61
Carlynton 58, Keystone Oaks 49
Seton LaSalle 76, Freedom 65
Section 3
East Allegheny 63, Deer Lakes 54
South Allegheny 62, Burrell 38
Steel Valley 60, Shady Side Academy 58
Section 4
Charleroi 71, Brownsville 32
McGuffey 54, Frazier 31
Southmoreland 52, Beth-Center 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 61, Riverview 47
Springdale 86, Sto-Rox 85
Summit Academy 70, Propel Braddock Hills 36
Winchester Thurston 88, Northgate 58
Section 2
Brentwood 89, Bentworth 42
Chartiers-Houston 70, California 65
Serra Catholic 47, Carmichaels 41
Section 3
Laurel 73, Burgettstown 65
OLSH 79, South Side 63
Shenango 64, Mohawk 36
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 82, Western Beaver 39
Eden Christian 73, Rochester 39
Union 63, Quigley Catholic 31
Vincentian Academy 51, Nazareth Prep 48
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 68, Mapletown 28
Monessen 82, Jefferson-Morgan 60
West Greene 64, Geibel 58
Section 3
Imani Christian 54, Propel Andrew Street 44
Leechburg 77, Aqinas Academy 26
Propel Montour at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Bethel Park 84, Hempfield 74
Butler 75, Mt. Lebanon 71
Fox Chapel 69, North Hills 42
Highlands 82, Beaver Falls 60
Knoch 85, Valley 50
North Catholic 74, Seneca Valley 71
Norwin 54, Jeannette 43
Pine-Richland 59, Canon-McMillan 50
South Park 55, Derry 54
Uniontown 69, Albert Gallatin 57
Waynesburg 52, Yough 44
Obama Academy at North Allegheny (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Westinghouse, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Highlands, 3 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at California, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 54, Pine-Richland 39
Norwin 66, North Hills 23
Shaler 53, Butler 46
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 57, Lincoln Park 42
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Plum 47, Franklin Regional 43
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, ppd.
Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 39, Indiana 37
Section 3
Southmoreland 47, McKeesport 40
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Mapletown 21
Nonsection
Allderdice 62, Montour 45
Avella 71, Carmichaels 33
Beth-Center 42, Burgettstown 38
Central Valley 67, Neshannock 56
Connellsville 49, Mt. Pleasant 19
Hampton 69, Freeport 59
Kiski Area 63, Propel Andrew Street 22
South Fayette 64, Brentwood 45
Yough 44, Geibel 20
Carrick at McGuffey, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg 59, Ligonier Valey 21
United 62, Homer-Center 50
Purchase Line at Marion Center (n)
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 50, Calvary Chapel 14
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIBL
Chartiers Valley 7, West Allegheny 0
Kiski Area 4, Apollo-Ridge 3
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIBL
Chartiers Valley 5, West Allegheny 2
Kiski Area 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 6, North Allegheny 2
Mt. Lebanon 3, Central Catholic 1
Peters Township 13, Butler 1
Class A
Northeast
Kiski Area 5, Indiana 4
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 5, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4 (SO)
Montour 7, Franklin Regional 5
North Hills 2, Fox Chapel 1 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 11, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 2
3 goals or more: Dusty Geregach, Montour; Michael Felsing, Montour
Swimming & diving
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 88, East Allegheny 59
Seneca Valley 107, Peters Township 73
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 60, East Allegheny 58
Seneca Valley 105, Peters Township 73
Wrestling
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville 63, Belle Vernon 6
District 6
Blairsville 36, United 24
Tuesday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville 63, Belle Vernon 6
106: Chad Orias (C) wbf
113: No match
120: Ayden Henry (C) p. Aniya Sails
126: Cole Mulnix (C) wbf
132: Zach Bigman (C) wbf
138: Kyle Trout (C) wbf
145: Jared Keslar (C) p. Jake Thompson
152: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Jerom Gillian
160: George Shultz (C) wbf
170: Casper Hinklie (C) d. Logan Hoffman, 8-5
182: Dakota Rogers (C) p. Chase Walker
195: Cole Weightman (BV) p. Seth Kuhns
220: Chase Shreve (C) p. Jack Bryer
285: Chad Ozias (C) wbf
Records: C (4-1, 1-0); BV (0-2, 0-1)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Central Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Elizabeth Forward at Derry, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Yough at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Section 3B
Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Valley at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at South Side, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
