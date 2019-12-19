High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2019
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 65, West Mifflin 32
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 72, St. Joseph 59
Belle Vernon 67, Laurel Highlands 64
California 58, Yough 47
Highlands 76, Shaler 49
Hopewell 55, Ellwood City 46
Ringgold 88, Charleroi 77
Woodland Hills 58, Mt. Pleasant 37
Central Valley at Westinghouse (n)
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 46, United 42
Ligonier Valley 75, Blairsville 17
Purchase Line 54, Marion Center 52
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Bobcat Classic
At Greensboro, N.C.
Upper St. Clair vs. Woodberry Forest School (Va.), 5 p.m.
Kreul Classic
At Coral Springs, Fla.
Mars vs. Monarch (Fla.), 3:30 p.m.
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Central Virginia (Va.) vs. Uniontown, 10 a.m.
Latrobe vs. Broken Arrow (Okla.), 10 a.m.
McGuffey vs. Waynesburg, 11:30 a.m.
Salem (Mass.) vs. Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 51, Quigley Catholic 30
Nonsection
Charleroi 25, Chartiers-Houston 24
Oakland Catholic 48, Gateway 44
Quaker Valley 66, Shady Side Academy 25
Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center (n)
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Penns Manor (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
OLSH at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Moneseen, 7 p.m.
California at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Edison (Va.), 11:30 a.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 8 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2
Blackhawk 7, Beaver 0
Carlynton 7, Chartiers Valley 0
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Plum 7, Burrell 0
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
Blackhawk 7, Beaver 0
Burrell 5, Plum 2
Carlynton 7, Chartiers Valley 0
Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Class B
South
Trinity vs. Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.
Indiana vs. Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Mars vs. Plum at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7:10 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:45 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.
Rifle
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 799, West Greene 794
Swimming & diving
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Hampton 99, Knoch 73
Penn-Trafford 90, Penn Hills 52
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Hampton 95, Knoch 59
Penn-Trafford 83, Penn Hills 68
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional 66, Plum 18
Kiski Area 66, Penn-Trafford 10
Central Catholic at Norwin, ppd.
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 72, Gateway 6
Hempfield 37, Latrobe 33
Penn Hills 36, Woodland Hills 3
Section 2A
West Mifflin 38, McKeesport 30
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon 72, Baldwin 6
Peters Township 43, Bethel Park 33
Upper St. Clair 41, Ringgold 27
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 58, Knoch 9
Seneca Valley 62, Butler 9
Armstrong at Mars (n)
Section 3B
Fox Chapel 72, Shaler 6
Hampton 48, Indiana 30
North Allegheny 51, North Hills 19
Section 4A
South Fayette 60, New Castle 21
West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)
Section 4B
Trinity 42, Chartiers Valley 29
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park 54, Washington 21
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown (n)
Section 1B
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth (n)
West Greene at McGuffey (n)
Section 2A
Laurel 69, Blackhawk 8
Central Valley at Freedom (n)
Section 2B
Elizabeth Forward 56, Derry 24
Quaker Valley 48, Hopewell 27
Carlynton at South Side (n)
Yough at Frazier (n)
Section 3A
Burrell 72, Riverview 6
Highlands 62, South Allegheny 12
Valley at Summit Academy (n)
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks (n)
Section 3B
Southmoreland 40, Mt. Pleasant 31
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional 66, Plum 18
106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf
113: Vince Citrano (P) p. Kaleb Sheetz, 1:07
120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Paul McClintock, 3:36
126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) p. Cole Yocca, 3:18
132: Garret Thompson (FR) p. Willem Powell, 0:40
138: Nathan Stone (FR) wbf
145: Travis Hall (FR) wbf
152: Mason Spears (FR) p. Andrew Claassen, 4:43
160: Gavyn Beck (FR) p. Jarrod Citrano, 5:39
170: Christo Marion (FR) p. Damon Bracco, 1:03
182: Dylan Singleton (FR) p. Lucas Health, 2:41
195: Browndon Wafo (P) wbf
220: Anthony Alesi (FR) wbf
285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: FR (2-0); P (1-1)
Kiski Area 66, Penn-Trafford 10
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf
113: Conner Murphy (KA) wbf
120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) m.d. Ryan Klingensmith, 16-8
126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Ryan Auel, 6-3
132: Vince Lapiana (KA) p. Owen Ott, 1:00
138: Deon Taylor (KA) p. Dylan Breze, 0:41
145: Lucas Paszek (P-T) wbf
152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Noah Johnson, 0:51
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Ryan Bachar, 1:21
170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Tony Zona, 6-0
182: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf
195: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Scott Coy, 1:38
220: Jack Dilts (KA) wbf
285: Stone Joseph (KA) wbf
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: KA (2-0); P-T (0-2)
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 72, Gateway 6
106: No match
113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf
120: Evan Whiteside (G) p. Riley Stoner, 0:38
126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Sivaraman Asuresh, 0:29
132: Cody Kaufman (GS) wbf
138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ganesham Asuresh, 0:39
145: Connor Moore (GS) p. Oscar Portis, 1:43
152: Ian Ewing (GS) wbf
160: Cooper Phillips (GS) p. Floyd McKeena, 1:20
170: Dwight Sarver (GS) p. David Clark, 4:10
182: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Racari El, 1:13
195: Caleb Chismar (GS) wbf
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Chris Horton, 0:33
*Match started at 182 pounds
Records: GS (2-0); G (0-2)
Hempfield 37, Latrobe 33
106: Vincent Kikleary (L) d. Ethan Lebin, 7-5 SV
113: Briar Priest (H) m.d. Lucio Angelicchio, 11-0
120: Nate Roth (L) wbf.
126: Lucas Kapustah (H) d. Connor Johnson, 5-0
132: Nolan Daerr (H) m.d. Connor Johnson, 16-3
138: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Derek Choby, 1:50
145: Ty Lisenbigler (H) t.f. Ricky Armstrong, 19-3
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Jack Pletcher, 5:42
160: Mitch Tryon (L) p. Alex Urbani, 3:09
170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Julian Chillinsky, 2:56
182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Daniel Beck, 1:24
**195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Tyler Lunch, 0:48
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) m.d. Tyler Ross, 13-3
285: Isaiah Vance wbf
*Match started at 113 pounds
**One point deducted from the winner from unsportsmanlike conduct
Records: H (2-0); L (1-1)
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 58, Knoch 9
106: Shane Simpson (P-R) p.Matthew Frank, 1:54
113: Anthony Ferraro (P-R) p. Nicholas Golab, 2:34
120: No Match
126: Robert Palmieri (P-R) wbf
132: Kelin Laffey (P-R) p. Christopher Michaux, :47
138: Zachary Esswein (P-R) p. Ty Misitis, 1:48
145: No Match
152: Jacob Lukez (P-R) m.d. Kameron Grassi, 19-7
160: Cole Spencer (P-R) p. Adam Stobert, 1:44
170: Jacob Lukez (P-R) wbf
182: Samuel Freyermuth (K) d. Luke Levendusky, 7-4
195: John Hoffman (P-R) p. Robert Kotchey, 6:00
220: Zachary Shaver(P-R) wbf
285: Eli Reese (K) p. Joseph Schneck, 0:40
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: P-R 6-1, 1-1; K: 0-2, 0-2
Section 3B
Fox Chapel 72, Shaler 6
106: Brad Yeager (S) p. Henry Byrne, 0:44
113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf
120: Samuel Zuckerman (FC) wbf
126: Ray Worsen (FC) d. Josh Maida (S), 6-4
132: Jose Morales (FC) wbf
138: Dakoda Pisano (FC) wbf
145: Brendan Kost (FC) d. Callun Montgomery, 10-5
152: Josh Miller (FC) wbf
160: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Ethan Gross, 0:12
170: Trevor Katz (FC) wbf
182: Luke O’Connor (FC) wbf
195: Henry Gavazzi (FC) wbf
220: Eddie Farrell (FC) wbf
285: Jordan White (FC) wbf
*Match started at 126 pounds
Records: FC (1-1); S (0-2)
Class 2A
Section 3A
Burrell 72, Riverview 6
106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) wbf
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf
126: Trent Valovchik (B) wbf
132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Thristone Acierno, 2:26
138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf
145: Logan Bechtold (B) wbf
152: Damian Barr (B) wbf
160: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Giovanni Savko, 0:31
170: Domnic Holmes (B) wbf
182: Cole Clark (B) wbf
195: Richard Feroce (B) p. Ethan Zahner, 0:26
220: Michael Scherer (B) wbf
285: No match
*Match started at 132 pounds
Section 3B
Southmoreland 40, Mt. Pleasant 31
106: Dakota Kaylor (SM) m.d. Lane Golkosky (MP), 11-1
113: Tristan Ice (SM) p. Sean Cain (MP)
120: Luke Geibig (MP) t.f. Austin Hunker (SM), 17-1
126: Damian George (MP) p. Henry Miller (SM)
132: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Andrew Johnson (SM), 3-2
138: Mt. Pleasant wbf
145: Nicholas Laughner (MP) d. Nicholas Yeskey, 8-4
152: Kyle Jones (MP) t.f. Bryson Robinson (SM), 15-0
160: Patrick Brewer (MP) d. Josh Thoma (SM), 6-1
170: Brendan Moore (SM) p. Jacob Proctor (MP)
182: Southmoreland wbf
195: Southmoreland wbf
220: Brandon Peterson (SM) p. Ian Fasano (MP)
285: Bret Huffman (SM) p. Colton Zelmore (MP)
Records: SM (1-1); MP (1-1)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2A
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 4 p.m.
