High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 18, 2019

By:

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 11:31 PM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 65, West Mifflin 32

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 72, St. Joseph 59

Belle Vernon 67, Laurel Highlands 64

California 58, Yough 47

Highlands 76, Shaler 49

Hopewell 55, Ellwood City 46

Ringgold 88, Charleroi 77

Woodland Hills 58, Mt. Pleasant 37

Central Valley at Westinghouse (n)

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 46, United 42

Ligonier Valley 75, Blairsville 17

Purchase Line 54, Marion Center 52

Penns Manor at Northern Cambria (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Bobcat Classic

At Greensboro, N.C.

Upper St. Clair vs. Woodberry Forest School (Va.), 5 p.m.

Kreul Classic

At Coral Springs, Fla.

Mars vs. Monarch (Fla.), 3:30 p.m.

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Central Virginia (Va.) vs. Uniontown, 10 a.m.

Latrobe vs. Broken Arrow (Okla.), 10 a.m.

McGuffey vs. Waynesburg, 11:30 a.m.

Salem (Mass.) vs. Penn-Trafford, 1 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 51, Quigley Catholic 30

Nonsection

Charleroi 25, Chartiers-Houston 24

Oakland Catholic 48, Gateway 44

Quaker Valley 66, Shady Side Academy 25

Hopewell at Ellwood City, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center (n)

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Penns Manor (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

OLSH at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Moneseen, 7 p.m.

California at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Edison (Va.), 11:30 a.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 8 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2

Blackhawk 7, Beaver 0

Carlynton 7, Chartiers Valley 0

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Plum 7, Burrell 0

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

Blackhawk 7, Beaver 0

Burrell 5, Plum 2

Carlynton 7, Chartiers Valley 0

Hempfield 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Class B

South

Trinity vs. Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, Belle Vernon, 7:35 p.m.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.

Indiana vs. Blackhawk at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Mars vs. Plum at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7:10 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 8:45 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop vs. Freeport at Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Rifle

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 799, West Greene 794

Swimming & diving

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Hampton 99, Knoch 73

Penn-Trafford 90, Penn Hills 52

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Hampton 95, Knoch 59

Penn-Trafford 83, Penn Hills 68

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional 66, Plum 18

Kiski Area 66, Penn-Trafford 10

Central Catholic at Norwin, ppd.

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 72, Gateway 6

Hempfield 37, Latrobe 33

Penn Hills 36, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2A

West Mifflin 38, McKeesport 30

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon 72, Baldwin 6

Peters Township 43, Bethel Park 33

Upper St. Clair 41, Ringgold 27

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 58, Knoch 9

Seneca Valley 62, Butler 9

Armstrong at Mars (n)

Section 3B

Fox Chapel 72, Shaler 6

Hampton 48, Indiana 30

North Allegheny 51, North Hills 19

Section 4A

South Fayette 60, New Castle 21

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)

Section 4B

Trinity 42, Chartiers Valley 29

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park 54, Washington 21

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown (n)

Section 1B

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth (n)

West Greene at McGuffey (n)

Section 2A

Laurel 69, Blackhawk 8

Central Valley at Freedom (n)

Section 2B

Elizabeth Forward 56, Derry 24

Quaker Valley 48, Hopewell 27

Carlynton at South Side (n)

Yough at Frazier (n)

Section 3A

Burrell 72, Riverview 6

Highlands 62, South Allegheny 12

Valley at Summit Academy (n)

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks (n)

Section 3B

Southmoreland 40, Mt. Pleasant 31

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional 66, Plum 18

106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf

113: Vince Citrano (P) p. Kaleb Sheetz, 1:07

120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Paul McClintock, 3:36

126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) p. Cole Yocca, 3:18

132: Garret Thompson (FR) p. Willem Powell, 0:40

138: Nathan Stone (FR) wbf

145: Travis Hall (FR) wbf

152: Mason Spears (FR) p. Andrew Claassen, 4:43

160: Gavyn Beck (FR) p. Jarrod Citrano, 5:39

170: Christo Marion (FR) p. Damon Bracco, 1:03

182: Dylan Singleton (FR) p. Lucas Health, 2:41

195: Browndon Wafo (P) wbf

220: Anthony Alesi (FR) wbf

285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: FR (2-0); P (1-1)

Kiski Area 66, Penn-Trafford 10

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf

113: Conner Murphy (KA) wbf

120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) m.d. Ryan Klingensmith, 16-8

126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Ryan Auel, 6-3

132: Vince Lapiana (KA) p. Owen Ott, 1:00

138: Deon Taylor (KA) p. Dylan Breze, 0:41

145: Lucas Paszek (P-T) wbf

152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Noah Johnson, 0:51

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Ryan Bachar, 1:21

170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Tony Zona, 6-0

182: Jared Curcio (KA) wbf

195: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Scott Coy, 1:38

220: Jack Dilts (KA) wbf

285: Stone Joseph (KA) wbf

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: KA (2-0); P-T (0-2)

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 72, Gateway 6

106: No match

113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf

120: Evan Whiteside (G) p. Riley Stoner, 0:38

126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Sivaraman Asuresh, 0:29

132: Cody Kaufman (GS) wbf

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ganesham Asuresh, 0:39

145: Connor Moore (GS) p. Oscar Portis, 1:43

152: Ian Ewing (GS) wbf

160: Cooper Phillips (GS) p. Floyd McKeena, 1:20

170: Dwight Sarver (GS) p. David Clark, 4:10

182: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Racari El, 1:13

195: Caleb Chismar (GS) wbf

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Chris Horton, 0:33

*Match started at 182 pounds

Records: GS (2-0); G (0-2)

Hempfield 37, Latrobe 33

106: Vincent Kikleary (L) d. Ethan Lebin, 7-5 SV

113: Briar Priest (H) m.d. Lucio Angelicchio, 11-0

120: Nate Roth (L) wbf.

126: Lucas Kapustah (H) d. Connor Johnson, 5-0

132: Nolan Daerr (H) m.d. Connor Johnson, 16-3

138: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Derek Choby, 1:50

145: Ty Lisenbigler (H) t.f. Ricky Armstrong, 19-3

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Jack Pletcher, 5:42

160: Mitch Tryon (L) p. Alex Urbani, 3:09

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Julian Chillinsky, 2:56

182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Daniel Beck, 1:24

**195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Tyler Lunch, 0:48

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) m.d. Tyler Ross, 13-3

285: Isaiah Vance wbf

*Match started at 113 pounds

**One point deducted from the winner from unsportsmanlike conduct

Records: H (2-0); L (1-1)

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 58, Knoch 9

106: Shane Simpson (P-R) p.Matthew Frank, 1:54

113: Anthony Ferraro (P-R) p. Nicholas Golab, 2:34

120: No Match

126: Robert Palmieri (P-R) wbf

132: Kelin Laffey (P-R) p. Christopher Michaux, :47

138: Zachary Esswein (P-R) p. Ty Misitis, 1:48

145: No Match

152: Jacob Lukez (P-R) m.d. Kameron Grassi, 19-7

160: Cole Spencer (P-R) p. Adam Stobert, 1:44

170: Jacob Lukez (P-R) wbf

182: Samuel Freyermuth (K) d. Luke Levendusky, 7-4

195: John Hoffman (P-R) p. Robert Kotchey, 6:00

220: Zachary Shaver(P-R) wbf

285: Eli Reese (K) p. Joseph Schneck, 0:40

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: P-R 6-1, 1-1; K: 0-2, 0-2

Section 3B

Fox Chapel 72, Shaler 6

106: Brad Yeager (S) p. Henry Byrne, 0:44

113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf

120: Samuel Zuckerman (FC) wbf

126: Ray Worsen (FC) d. Josh Maida (S), 6-4

132: Jose Morales (FC) wbf

138: Dakoda Pisano (FC) wbf

145: Brendan Kost (FC) d. Callun Montgomery, 10-5

152: Josh Miller (FC) wbf

160: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Ethan Gross, 0:12

170: Trevor Katz (FC) wbf

182: Luke O’Connor (FC) wbf

195: Henry Gavazzi (FC) wbf

220: Eddie Farrell (FC) wbf

285: Jordan White (FC) wbf

*Match started at 126 pounds

Records: FC (1-1); S (0-2)

Class 2A

Section 3A

Burrell 72, Riverview 6

106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) wbf

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf

126: Trent Valovchik (B) wbf

132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Thristone Acierno, 2:26

138: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf

145: Logan Bechtold (B) wbf

152: Damian Barr (B) wbf

160: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Giovanni Savko, 0:31

170: Domnic Holmes (B) wbf

182: Cole Clark (B) wbf

195: Richard Feroce (B) p. Ethan Zahner, 0:26

220: Michael Scherer (B) wbf

285: No match

*Match started at 132 pounds

Section 3B

Southmoreland 40, Mt. Pleasant 31

106: Dakota Kaylor (SM) m.d. Lane Golkosky (MP), 11-1

113: Tristan Ice (SM) p. Sean Cain (MP)

120: Luke Geibig (MP) t.f. Austin Hunker (SM), 17-1

126: Damian George (MP) p. Henry Miller (SM)

132: Lucas Shaulis (MP) d. Andrew Johnson (SM), 3-2

138: Mt. Pleasant wbf

145: Nicholas Laughner (MP) d. Nicholas Yeskey, 8-4

152: Kyle Jones (MP) t.f. Bryson Robinson (SM), 15-0

160: Patrick Brewer (MP) d. Josh Thoma (SM), 6-1

170: Brendan Moore (SM) p. Jacob Proctor (MP)

182: Southmoreland wbf

195: Southmoreland wbf

220: Brandon Peterson (SM) p. Ian Fasano (MP)

285: Bret Huffman (SM) p. Colton Zelmore (MP)

Records: SM (1-1); MP (1-1)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2A

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 4 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.