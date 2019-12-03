High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 2, 2019

Monday, December 2, 2019 | 11:49 PM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday’s schedule

Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 4, Seneca Valley 0

Class B

North

Central Valley vs. Neshannock (n)

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 5, South Fayette 4

Hampton 4, Meadville 1

Hempfield 1, Mars 0

Latrobe 6, Montour 4

Plum 5, Moon 4

Avonworth 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Ringgold vs. Burrell (n)

North Hills 12, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 1

Wilmington vs. Carrick (n)

3 goals or more: Cole Ferri, Latrobe; Logan Schlegel, Plum

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Freeport vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Southeast

Greensburg Salem vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 8 p.m.

Class B

North

Neshannock vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Norwin at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

