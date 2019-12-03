High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 2, 2019
Monday, December 2, 2019 | 11:49 PM
Football
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Central Dauphin (12-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cheltenham (14-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (10-3) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday’s schedule
Dallas (15-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (13-1) vs. Central Valley (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, noon
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (15-0) vs. Avonworth (15-0) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class A
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (12-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair 4, Seneca Valley 0
Class B
North
Central Valley vs. Neshannock (n)
Nonconference
Franklin Regional 5, South Fayette 4
Hampton 4, Meadville 1
Hempfield 1, Mars 0
Latrobe 6, Montour 4
Plum 5, Moon 4
Avonworth 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Ringgold vs. Burrell (n)
North Hills 12, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 1
Wilmington vs. Carrick (n)
3 goals or more: Cole Ferri, Latrobe; Logan Schlegel, Plum
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park vs. Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Freeport vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.
Southeast
Greensburg Salem vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 8 p.m.
Class B
North
Neshannock vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Norwin at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
