High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2019
Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 62, Central Catholic 46
Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 44
Butler 61, North Allegheny 51
Section 2
Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52
Mt. Lebanon 86, Baldwin 61
Section 3
Hempfield 48, Norwin 35
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 76, Albert Gallatin 57
Penn Hills 74, Laurel Highlands 71
Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 48
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 51
Montour 73, West Allegheny 66
South Fayette 50, Moon 41
Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34
Section 3
Armstrong 54, Kiski Area 47
Hampton 64, Plum 44
Shaler 65, Indiana 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 59, Freeport 57
Highlands 86, Yough 30
Knoch 65, Mt. Pleasant 35
Section 2
Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 33
Quaker Valley 72, Central Valley 64
Section 3
Ringgold 68, Elizabeth Forward 67
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51
Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38
Lincoln Park 67, New Brighton 41
Section 2
Carlynton 80, Avonworth 77
Freedom 76, Fort Cherry 65
North Cathlic 87, Seton LaSalle 47
Section 3
East Allegheny 55, Burrell 37
Shady Side Academy 66, Valley 62
Section 4
Charleroi 71, Frazier 49
Washington 77, Brownsville 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 57, Northgate 53
Riverview 44, Propel Braddock Hills 30
Springdale 77, Winchester Thurston 67
Sto-Rox 80, Summit Academy 55
Section 2
Brentwood 48, Carmichaels 39
Jeannette 107, Bentworth 47
Serra Catholic 59, Chartiers-Houston 56
Section 3
OLSH 87, Burgettstown 51
South Side 63, Mohawk 34
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 86, Rochester 37
Eden Christian 73, Quigley Catholic 38
Vincentian Academy 75, Union 55
Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep (n)
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 44, Monessen 38
West Greene 54, Avella 41
Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Imani Christian 77, Leechburg 66
St. Joseph 71, Propel Montour 26
Clairton at Propel Andrew Street (n)
Nonsection
Laurel 85, Riverside 54
Peters Township 48, Allderdice 44
South Park 56, Westinghouse 41
Kreul Classic
At Coral Springs, Fla.
Mars 48, Dwight School (N.Y.) 44
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Central Virginia (Va.) 64, Penn-Trafford 55
McGuffey 68, St. Augustine (Texas) 43
Uniontown 72, David Douglas (Ore.) 57
Waynesburg 55, Episcopal School of Acadiana (La.) 48
Tarkanian Classic
At Las Vegas
Las Vegas Western (Nev.) 84, Ambridge 56
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg 70, United 66 (OT)
West Shamokin 60, Purchase Line 54
Independent
First Baptist Academy 49, Cheswick Christian Acdemy 46
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Aquinas Academy, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at OLSH, 4:30 p.m.
Carrick at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.
Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.
Gateway at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.
Mohawk at East Palestine (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Washington at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.
Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational
At Hickory
Laurel vs. West Middlesex, 4 p.m.
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
McGuffey vs. Episcopal School Of Acadiana (La.), 1 p.m.
Uniontown vs. Penn-Trafford, 11:30 a.m.
Waynesburg vs. St. Augustine (Texas), 1 p.m.
PBC Holiday Festival
At Montour
Aliquippa vs. Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Carlynton vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.
Nazareth Prep vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.
At Moon
Beaver Falls vs. Moon, 3 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Hampton, noon
North Hills vs. Keystone Oaks, 1:30 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 45, Fox Chapel 35
Shaler 46, North Hills 34
Nonsection
Burgettstown 47, California 14
Derry 51, Homer-Center 36
Freedom 49, Aliquippa 32
Jeannette 47, Carrick 45
Kiski Area 48, St. Joseph 27
Obama Academy 48, Franklin Regional 47
Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40
Quaker Valley 37, Avonworth 32
Springdale 31, Leechburg 18
Thomas Jefferson 56, Keystone Oaks 30
Winchester Thurston 61, Knoch 54
Brashear at McGuffey, ppd.
KSA Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Chartiers Valley 73, West Orange (Fla.) 46
District 6
Nonsection
United 54, Meyersdale 17
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
West Allegheny at Trinity, noon
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, noon
West Greene at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.
Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational
At Hickory
Allderdice vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.
Rochester vs. West Middlesex, 2:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Thomas Jefferson 73, Seton LaSalle 51
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Thomas Jefferson 86, Seton LaSalle 74
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Beth-Center 60, Frazier 18
Burgettstown 42, Chartiers Valley 34
West Greene at Fort Cherry (n)
Kiski Area quad meet
At Kiski Area
Canon-McMillan 39, Hempfield 28
Canon-McMillan 32, Kiski Area 27
Seneca Valley 46, Hempfield 23
Seneca Valley 35, Kiski Area 29
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 39, Hempfield Area 28
106: Ethan Lebin (H) d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 15-2
113: Jacob Haupt (C-M) wbf.
120: Briar Priest (H) p. Brandon Domi 3:52
126: Jacob Garden (C-M) d. Lucas Kaputsa, 3-1
132: Jimmy Baxter (C-M) wbf.
138: Nolan Daerr (H) d. Tyler Soule, 7-2
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) t.f. Gabriel Stafford (CM), 19-3 (3:47)
152: Tanner Rohaley (C-M) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 6-0
160: Blake Joseph (C-M) d. Alex Urbani (H), 3-1
170: Matt Furman (C-M) p. Julian Chillinsky, 4:46
182: Tyler Rohaley (C-M) p. Daniel Beck (H), 4:22
195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (C-M) p. Justin Cramer (H), 3:31
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Evan Miller, 8-4
285: Isaiah Vance (H) wbf.
Records: C-M (2-0, 1-0); H (7-1, 2-0)
Canon-McMillan 32, Kiski Area 27
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 8-4
113: Jacob Houpt (C-M) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 8-3
120: Brandon Dami (C-M) t.f. Conner Murray, 15-0 (3:31)
126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Jacob Gardner, 5-3
132: Jimmy Baxter (C-M) p. Vincen Lapiana, 1:11
138: Tyler Soule (C-M) d. Ethan Connor, 4-3
145: Gabriel Stafford (C-M) p. Deon Taylor, 1:19
152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Tanner Rohaley, 3:42
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Blake Joseph, 1:30
170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Matthew Furman, 0:55
182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (C-M) m.d. Jared Curcio, 11-2
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Tyler Rohaley, 4:27
220: Evan Miller (C-M) d. Jack Dilts, 9-4
285: Giomar Ramos (C-M) d. Stone Joseph, 3-1 SV
*Match started at 113 pounds
Records: C-M (3-0, 1-0); KA (7-2, 2-0)
Seneca Valley 46, Hempfield 23
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Ethan Lebin, 6-5
113: Briar Priest (H) t.f. Tyler Chappell (SV), 15-0 (5:13)
120: Evan Vetter (SV) wbf.
126: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Lucas Kapusta, 8-0
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon wbf.
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Nolan Daerr, 4:42
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) d. Antonio Amelio, 5-3 SV
152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 10-3
160: Caden Leighty (SV) p. Alex Urbani, 1:14
170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Julian Chillinsky, 2:31
182: Marshall Adamson (SV) p. Sam Choby, 3:16
195: Justin Cramer (H) d. Patrick Johnson, 7-0
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Nick Funovits, 1:00
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Davin Beaham, 0:23
*Match started at 113
Records: SV (4-0, 2-0); H (7-2, 2-0)
Seneca Valley 35, Kiski Area 29
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Anotonio Giordano, 11-7
113: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Ryan Kligensmith, 4-3
120: Evan Vetter (SV) m.d. Conner Murray (KA), 8-0
126: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Dom Giordano, 3-2
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Vince Lapiana, 0:19
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Ethan Connor, 1:39
145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Deon Taylor, 0:45
152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d Enzo Morlacci, 11-3
160: Sammy Starr (KA) m.d. Caden Leighty, 12-1
170: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Michael Adamson, 0:57
182: Nick Delp (KA) p. Liam Volk-Klos, 2:15
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) m.d. Patrick Johnson, 11-1
220: Jack Dilts (KA) d. Nick Funovits, 8-2
285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Davin Beahm, 1:36
Records: SV (3-0, 2-0); KA (7-1, 2-0)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Derry, 7 p.m.
