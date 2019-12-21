High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2019

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 12:46 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 62, Central Catholic 46

Pine-Richland 82, Seneca Valley 44

Butler 61, North Allegheny 51

Section 2

Bethel Park 67, Canon-McMillan 52

Mt. Lebanon 86, Baldwin 61

Section 3

Hempfield 48, Norwin 35

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 76, Albert Gallatin 57

Penn Hills 74, Laurel Highlands 71

Woodland Hills 51, Greensburg Salem 48

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 51

Montour 73, West Allegheny 66

South Fayette 50, Moon 41

Trinity 74, West Mifflin 34

Section 3

Armstrong 54, Kiski Area 47

Hampton 64, Plum 44

Shaler 65, Indiana 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 59, Freeport 57

Highlands 86, Yough 30

Knoch 65, Mt. Pleasant 35

Section 2

Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 33

Quaker Valley 72, Central Valley 64

Section 3

Ringgold 68, Elizabeth Forward 67

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, Neshannock 51

Beaver Falls 52, Ellwood City 38

Lincoln Park 67, New Brighton 41

Section 2

Carlynton 80, Avonworth 77

Freedom 76, Fort Cherry 65

North Cathlic 87, Seton LaSalle 47

Section 3

East Allegheny 55, Burrell 37

Shady Side Academy 66, Valley 62

Section 4

Charleroi 71, Frazier 49

Washington 77, Brownsville 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 57, Northgate 53

Riverview 44, Propel Braddock Hills 30

Springdale 77, Winchester Thurston 67

Sto-Rox 80, Summit Academy 55

Section 2

Brentwood 48, Carmichaels 39

Jeannette 107, Bentworth 47

Serra Catholic 59, Chartiers-Houston 56

Section 3

OLSH 87, Burgettstown 51

South Side 63, Mohawk 34

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 86, Rochester 37

Eden Christian 73, Quigley Catholic 38

Vincentian Academy 75, Union 55

Western Beaver at Nazareth Prep (n)

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 44, Monessen 38

West Greene 54, Avella 41

Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Imani Christian 77, Leechburg 66

St. Joseph 71, Propel Montour 26

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street (n)

Nonsection

Laurel 85, Riverside 54

Peters Township 48, Allderdice 44

South Park 56, Westinghouse 41

Kreul Classic

At Coral Springs, Fla.

Mars 48, Dwight School (N.Y.) 44

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Central Virginia (Va.) 64, Penn-Trafford 55

McGuffey 68, St. Augustine (Texas) 43

Uniontown 72, David Douglas (Ore.) 57

Waynesburg 55, Episcopal School of Acadiana (La.) 48

Tarkanian Classic

At Las Vegas

Las Vegas Western (Nev.) 84, Ambridge 56

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg 70, United 66 (OT)

West Shamokin 60, Purchase Line 54

Independent

First Baptist Academy 49, Cheswick Christian Acdemy 46

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Aquinas Academy, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at OLSH, 4:30 p.m.

Carrick at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Deer Lakes at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.

Gateway at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk at East Palestine (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Washington at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Hempfield, 3:30 p.m.

Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational

At Hickory

Laurel vs. West Middlesex, 4 p.m.

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

McGuffey vs. Episcopal School Of Acadiana (La.), 1 p.m.

Uniontown vs. Penn-Trafford, 11:30 a.m.

Waynesburg vs. St. Augustine (Texas), 1 p.m.

PBC Holiday Festival

At Montour

Aliquippa vs. Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.

Nazareth Prep vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

At Moon

Beaver Falls vs. Moon, 3 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Hampton, noon

North Hills vs. Keystone Oaks, 1:30 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 45, Fox Chapel 35

Shaler 46, North Hills 34

Nonsection

Burgettstown 47, California 14

Derry 51, Homer-Center 36

Freedom 49, Aliquippa 32

Jeannette 47, Carrick 45

Kiski Area 48, St. Joseph 27

Obama Academy 48, Franklin Regional 47

Punxsutawney 56, Indiana 40

Quaker Valley 37, Avonworth 32

Springdale 31, Leechburg 18

Thomas Jefferson 56, Keystone Oaks 30

Winchester Thurston 61, Knoch 54

Brashear at McGuffey, ppd.

KSA Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Chartiers Valley 73, West Orange (Fla.) 46

District 6

Nonsection

United 54, Meyersdale 17

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

West Allegheny at Trinity, noon

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, noon

West Greene at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.

Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational

At Hickory

Allderdice vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.

Rochester vs. West Middlesex, 2:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Thomas Jefferson 73, Seton LaSalle 51

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Thomas Jefferson 86, Seton LaSalle 74

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Beth-Center 60, Frazier 18

Burgettstown 42, Chartiers Valley 34

West Greene at Fort Cherry (n)

Kiski Area quad meet

At Kiski Area

Canon-McMillan 39, Hempfield 28

Canon-McMillan 32, Kiski Area 27

Seneca Valley 46, Hempfield 23

Seneca Valley 35, Kiski Area 29

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 39, Hempfield Area 28

106: Ethan Lebin (H) d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 15-2

113: Jacob Haupt (C-M) wbf.

120: Briar Priest (H) p. Brandon Domi 3:52

126: Jacob Garden (C-M) d. Lucas Kaputsa, 3-1

132: Jimmy Baxter (C-M) wbf.

138: Nolan Daerr (H) d. Tyler Soule, 7-2

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) t.f. Gabriel Stafford (CM), 19-3 (3:47)

152: Tanner Rohaley (C-M) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 6-0

160: Blake Joseph (C-M) d. Alex Urbani (H), 3-1

170: Matt Furman (C-M) p. Julian Chillinsky, 4:46

182: Tyler Rohaley (C-M) p. Daniel Beck (H), 4:22

195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (C-M) p. Justin Cramer (H), 3:31

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Evan Miller, 8-4

285: Isaiah Vance (H) wbf.

Records: C-M (2-0, 1-0); H (7-1, 2-0)

Canon-McMillan 32, Kiski Area 27

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 8-4

113: Jacob Houpt (C-M) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 8-3

120: Brandon Dami (C-M) t.f. Conner Murray, 15-0 (3:31)

126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Jacob Gardner, 5-3

132: Jimmy Baxter (C-M) p. Vincen Lapiana, 1:11

138: Tyler Soule (C-M) d. Ethan Connor, 4-3

145: Gabriel Stafford (C-M) p. Deon Taylor, 1:19

152: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Tanner Rohaley, 3:42

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Blake Joseph, 1:30

170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Matthew Furman, 0:55

182: Gerrit Nijenhuis (C-M) m.d. Jared Curcio, 11-2

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Tyler Rohaley, 4:27

220: Evan Miller (C-M) d. Jack Dilts, 9-4

285: Giomar Ramos (C-M) d. Stone Joseph, 3-1 SV

*Match started at 113 pounds

Records: C-M (3-0, 1-0); KA (7-2, 2-0)

Seneca Valley 46, Hempfield 23

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Ethan Lebin, 6-5

113: Briar Priest (H) t.f. Tyler Chappell (SV), 15-0 (5:13)

120: Evan Vetter (SV) wbf.

126: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Lucas Kapusta, 8-0

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon wbf.

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Nolan Daerr, 4:42

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) d. Antonio Amelio, 5-3 SV

152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 10-3

160: Caden Leighty (SV) p. Alex Urbani, 1:14

170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Julian Chillinsky, 2:31

182: Marshall Adamson (SV) p. Sam Choby, 3:16

195: Justin Cramer (H) d. Patrick Johnson, 7-0

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Nick Funovits, 1:00

285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Davin Beaham, 0:23

*Match started at 113

Records: SV (4-0, 2-0); H (7-2, 2-0)

Seneca Valley 35, Kiski Area 29

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Anotonio Giordano, 11-7

113: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Ryan Kligensmith, 4-3

120: Evan Vetter (SV) m.d. Conner Murray (KA), 8-0

126: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Dom Giordano, 3-2

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Vince Lapiana, 0:19

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Ethan Connor, 1:39

145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Deon Taylor, 0:45

152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d Enzo Morlacci, 11-3

160: Sammy Starr (KA) m.d. Caden Leighty, 12-1

170: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Michael Adamson, 0:57

182: Nick Delp (KA) p. Liam Volk-Klos, 2:15

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) m.d. Patrick Johnson, 11-1

220: Jack Dilts (KA) d. Nick Funovits, 8-2

285: Stone Joseph (KA) p. Davin Beahm, 1:36

Records: SV (3-0, 2-0); KA (7-1, 2-0)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Derry, 7 p.m.

