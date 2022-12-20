TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 61, Beth-Center 25

Seahawk Holiday Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Boyd Anderson (Fla.) 50, Mt. Lebanon 45

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Upper St. Clair 69, Sierra Vista (Nev.) 56

The King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic (Fairdale, Ky.)

Central Catholic 49, Woodford County (Ky.) 47

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 76, Harvest Baptist 44

California 77, Waynesburg 67

Canon-McMillan 71, Latrobe 44

Clay-Batelle (WV) 72, Mapletown 66

Highlands 69, Penn-Trafford 30

Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 44

Ligonier Valley 67, Mt. Pleasant 56

Monessen 48, Yough 47

Propel Andrew Street 49, Redeemer Lutheran 24

Quaker Valley 46, Ambridge 41

Springdale 64, Cheswick Christian Academy 43

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Grove City at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44

Mt. Lebanon 57, Bethel Park 39

Peters Township 60, Baldwin 49

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 40, Franklin Regional 38

Section 2

Mars 56, Hampton 55

Armstrong 57, North Hills 30

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23

Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 52, Knoch 41

North Catholic 66, Freeport 28

Derry 53, Valley 37

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14

Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22

Elizabeth Forward 67, Uniontown 25

Class 2A

Section 1

Rochester 55, Sewickley Academy 15

Shenango at Freedom, ppd.

South Side at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 3

Clairton 50, Ellis School 9

Serra Catholic 59, Springdale 11

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Steel Valley 14

Section 4

California 58, Carmichaels 54

Chartiers-Houston 51, Beth-Center 24

Bentworth 37, Frazier 28

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 62, Riverview 31

Avella 48, Northgate 11

Beaver County Christian 41, Propel Montour 30

Beaver Falls 75, Ambridge 12

Burgettstown 42, South Park 34

Carlynton 38, Jeannette 30

Central Valley 59, Riverside 23

Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Deer Lakes 61, Leechburg 31

Ellwood City 76, New Brighton 4

Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30

Keystone Oaks 60, Freedom 47

Mt. Pleasant 60, McGuffey 59

Neshannock 73, Allderdice 31

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, ppd.

Quaker Valley 52, Avonworth 38

Seton LaSalle 53, Montour 41

Shaler 46, Butler 39

St. Joseph 45, Burrell 35

Thomas Jefferson 50, West Mifflin 33

Union 58, Mohawk 49

Washington 34, Brownsville 21

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 4, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Meadville 7, Butler 2

Class A

Indiana 5, Wheeling Catholic 1

North Hills 5, Montour 0

Avonworth 5, West Allegheny 4 (SO)

Plum 3, Hampton 2

Varsity D2

Carrick 4, Morgantown 2

Connellsville 5, Neshannock 1

Bishop Canevin 3, Burrell 2 (SO)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling Park at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday’s result

Burrell 65, Derry 43

Girls

Monday’s result

Derry 69, Burrell 65

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Nonsection

Latrobe 66, Derry 12

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 5

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Sewickley Academy cheerleaders bring spirit to winter sports programs
Penn Hills notebook: Bowlers show early promise
Banner fall season for Pine-Richland athletics
Big things ahead for Plum bowling team
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 17, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter