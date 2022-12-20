High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM
High Schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 61, Beth-Center 25
Seahawk Holiday Classic (Hilton Head, S.C.)
Boyd Anderson (Fla.) 50, Mt. Lebanon 45
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Upper St. Clair 69, Sierra Vista (Nev.) 56
The King of Bluegrass Holiday Classic (Fairdale, Ky.)
Central Catholic 49, Woodford County (Ky.) 47
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 76, Harvest Baptist 44
California 77, Waynesburg 67
Canon-McMillan 71, Latrobe 44
Clay-Batelle (WV) 72, Mapletown 66
Highlands 69, Penn-Trafford 30
Jefferson-Morgan 58, Charleroi 44
Ligonier Valley 67, Mt. Pleasant 56
Propel Andrew Street 49, Redeemer Lutheran 24
Quaker Valley 46, Ambridge 41
Springdale 64, Cheswick Christian Academy 43
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Grove City at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 57, Canon-McMillan 44
Mt. Lebanon 57, Bethel Park 39
Peters Township 60, Baldwin 49
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 40, Franklin Regional 38
Section 2
Armstrong 57, North Hills 30
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 96, Connellsville 23
Penn-Trafford 71, Albert Gallatin 50
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 52, Knoch 41
North Catholic 66, Freeport 28
Derry 53, Valley 37
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Ringgold 14
Laurel Highlands 50, Southmoreland 22
Elizabeth Forward 67, Uniontown 25
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester 55, Sewickley Academy 15
South Side at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 3
Clairton 50, Ellis School 9
Serra Catholic 59, Springdale 11
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Steel Valley 14
Section 4
California 58, Carmichaels 54
Chartiers-Houston 51, Beth-Center 24
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 62, Riverview 31
Beaver County Christian 41, Propel Montour 30
Beaver Falls 75, Ambridge 12
Burgettstown 42, South Park 34
Central Valley 59, Riverside 23
Charleroi 84, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Deer Lakes 61, Leechburg 31
Ellwood City 76, New Brighton 4
Fort Cherry 57, Mapletown 30
Keystone Oaks 60, Freedom 47
Mt. Pleasant 60, McGuffey 59
Neshannock 73, Allderdice 31
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, ppd.
Quaker Valley 52, Avonworth 38
Seton LaSalle 53, Montour 41
St. Joseph 45, Burrell 35
Thomas Jefferson 50, West Mifflin 33
Washington 34, Brownsville 21
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 4, North Allegheny 1
Class 2A
Class A
Indiana 5, Wheeling Catholic 1
North Hills 5, Montour 0
Avonworth 5, West Allegheny 4 (SO)
Plum 3, Hampton 2
Varsity D2
Carrick 4, Morgantown 2
Connellsville 5, Neshannock 1
Bishop Canevin 3, Burrell 2 (SO)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Indiana at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling Park at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Monday’s result
Burrell 65, Derry 43
Girls
Monday’s result
Derry 69, Burrell 65
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Nonsection
Latrobe 66, Derry 12
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 5
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.