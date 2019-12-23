High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 23, 2019
Monday, December 23, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s scores
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Fox Chapel 63, Latrobe 47
Nonsection
Connellsville 91, Derry 73
Central Catholic 59, Penn Hills 57
Central Florida Christian 61, Butler 52
Peters Township 56, North Allegheny 47
Indiana 54, West Shamokin 47
Washington 58, Albert Gallatin 53
Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 51
Girls
Monday’s scores
WPIAL
Mt. Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29
Jeannette 56, Valley 38
McKeesport 87, Uniontown 36
Indiana 57, Brookville 38
Wilmington at Shenango, ppd
Wrestling
Monday’s summary
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13
106: Hunter Swedish (SV) wbf
120: Dylan Chappell (SV) t.f. Braeden Trumbull, 17-2 (5:04)
126: Evan Vetter (SV) d. Michael Kinzey, 3-1
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Dylan Wolfe, 0:34
138: Connor Jacobs (A) def. Ronan O’Shea
145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Paydon Tyrrell, 1:33
152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) t.f. Hunter Turner, 19-4 (5:42)
160: Noah Cooper (A) d. Caden Leighty, 13-7
170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Landon Harmon, 3:40
182: Marshall Adamson (SV) p. Isaac Ridinger, 3:19
195: Logan Harmon (A) m.d. Patrick Johnson, 20-8
220: Nick Funovits (SV) d. Josh Shaner, 7-3
285: Davin Beahm (SV) m.d. Zak Dillingham, 11-2
