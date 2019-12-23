High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 23, 2019

Monday, December 23, 2019

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s scores

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Fox Chapel 63, Latrobe 47

Nonsection

Connellsville 91, Derry 73

Central Catholic 59, Penn Hills 57

Central Florida Christian 61, Butler 52

Peters Township 56, North Allegheny 47

Indiana 54, West Shamokin 47

Washington 58, Albert Gallatin 53

Beaver Falls 59, Blackhawk 51

Girls

Monday’s scores

WPIAL

Mt. Lebanon 46, Quaker Valley 29

Jeannette 56, Valley 38

McKeesport 87, Uniontown 36

Indiana 57, Brookville 38

Wilmington at Shenango, ppd

Wrestling

Monday’s summary

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 56, Armstrong 13

106: Hunter Swedish (SV) wbf

120: Dylan Chappell (SV) t.f. Braeden Trumbull, 17-2 (5:04)

126: Evan Vetter (SV) d. Michael Kinzey, 3-1

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Dylan Wolfe, 0:34

138: Connor Jacobs (A) def. Ronan O’Shea

145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Paydon Tyrrell, 1:33

152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) t.f. Hunter Turner, 19-4 (5:42)

160: Noah Cooper (A) d. Caden Leighty, 13-7

170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Landon Harmon, 3:40

182: Marshall Adamson (SV) p. Isaac Ridinger, 3:19

195: Logan Harmon (A) m.d. Patrick Johnson, 20-8

220: Nick Funovits (SV) d. Josh Shaner, 7-3

285: Davin Beahm (SV) m.d. Zak Dillingham, 11-2

