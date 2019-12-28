High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2019
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 12:29 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 65, Saltsburg 46
Leechburg 66, Riverview 55
Avella tournament
Avonworth 85, Brownsville 50
Burgettstown 62, Avella 59
Chartiers-Houston 63, Propel Montour 25
McGuffey 63, Fort Cherry 28
Bentworth tournament
Eden Christian 45, Jefferson-Morgan 34
Propel Braddock Hills 63, Bentworth 18
Bethel Park tournament
Bethel Park 97, Sto-Rox 57
Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 75, Shaler 56
Bishop Canevin tournament
Bishop Canevin 49, Imani Christian 47
Keystone Oaks 74, Carrick 60
Bob Runyon Memorial tournament
At Chapmanville, W. Va.
Beth Haven Christian (W. Va.) 58, Woodland Hills 56
Chapmanville Regional (W. Va.) 77, Mt. View (W. Va.) 34
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Aliquippa 60, Central Valley 48
Highlands 65, Montour 57
Lincoln Park 74, Butler 60
Pine-Richland 76, Beaver Falls 46
Carmichaels tournament
Beth-Center 75, Mapletown 40
Carmichaels 41, Geibel 37
Charleroi tournament
Belle Vernon 69, Charleroi 66
Clairton 55, Yough 51
Ringgold 69, Southmoreland 50
Deer Lakes tournament
Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, ppd.
OLSH vs. East Allegheny, ppd.
Freeport tournament
Knoch 62, Kiski Area 46
Mercyhurst Prep 77, Freeport 71
Greensburg Salem tournament
Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Hempfield 53
Connellsville 60, Washington 53
Greensburg Salem 72, Greensburg Central Catholic 55
Laurel Highlands 71, Mt. Pleasant 61
Hampton tournament
Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39
North Hills 63, Hampton 57
Harbor Creek tournament
Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 64, South Park 61
Harbor Creek 59, Seneca 37
Jeannette tournament
Indiana 62, Serra Catholic 54
Jeannette 50, Valley 38
Junior Orange Bowl tournament
Mt. Lebanon 67, Palmetto (Fla.) 60
KSA tournament
At Orlando, Fla.
Vincentian Academy 74, Highlands Christian (Fla.) 62
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy 67, Laurel 56
Riverside 50, Sharpsville 46
Mercer tournament
Albert Gallatin 64, Ellwood City 55
Mercer 51, Moniteau 45
Neshannock tournament
Neshannock 55, Greenville 52
Union 51, Wilmington 49
New Castle tournament
Allderdice 61, Nazareth Prep 60
New Castle 63, Central Catholic 49
North Allegheny tournament
McDowell 57, The Steward School (Va.) 42
North Allegheny 58, Gateway 52
Northgate tournament
Brentwood 62, Perry 57
Carlynton 64, Northgate 61
Hopewell 59, Quigley Catholic 48
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin 58, McKeesport 53
Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 48
Peters Township tournament
Peters Township 58, South Fayette 44
Upper St. Clair 79, Monessen 31
Phoenix Cactus Jam tournament
At Chandler Prep Academy (Ariz.)
Seneca Valley 51, Bainbridge 45
Richland tournament
Derry 74, Homer-Center 68
Richland 70, Blairsville 38
Shady Side Academy tournament
Fox Chapel 45, Shady Side Academy 30
Penn Charter 78, Plum 60
Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament
Baldwin 63, Southern Garrett (Md.) 51
Thomas Jefferson 63, Seton LaSalle 61
South Allegheny tournament
Shenango 66, Elizabeth Forward 55
South Allegheny 55, West Mifflin 33
South Side tournament
Beaver 82, Rochester 46
South Side 52, New Brighton 50
Westinghouse 51, Western Beaver 49
St. Joseph tournament
Springdale 79, St. Joseph 53
Winchester Thurston 86, Aquinas Academy 63
Trinity tournament
Canon-McMillan 52, Blackhawk 51
Trinity 74, Albert Gallatin 60
West Shamokin tournament
Clarion-Limestone 84, Karns City 65
West Shamokin 57, Burrell 35
Nonsection
California 44, West Greene 42
Moon 62, Brashear 52
Saturday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge vs. Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Riverview vs. Saltsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Consolations
Fort Cherry vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Avella vs. Avonworth, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville vs. Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Eden Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Bentworth, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Bethel Park vs Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
Shaler vs. Sto-Rox, 2 p.m.
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Bishop Canevin vs. Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Carrick vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Bob Runyon Memorial tournament
Consolation, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Butler vs. Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Montour, 7 p.m.
Highlands vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30 p.m.
Carmichaels tournament
Championship
Beth-Center vs. Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Geibel vs. Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
East Allegheny vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Laurel Highlands, noon
Connellsville vs. Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship
Chartiers Valley vs. North Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Grove City vs. Hampton, 3:30 p.m.
Harbor Creek tournament
Championship
Berea-Midpark (Ohio) vs. Harbor Creek, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Seneca vs. South Park, 1 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Sharpsville at Laurel, 1:30 p.m.
Obama Academy vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship
Ambridge vs. Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Ellwood City vs. Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Neshannock vs. Union, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Greenville vs. Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Championship
Allderdice vs. New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Central Catholic vs. Nazareth Prep, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Championship
McDowell vs. North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Gateway vs. The Steward School (Va.), 6:30 p.m.
Northgate tournament
Carlynton vs. Perry, noon
Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 2 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
Franklin Regional vs. Norwin, 1 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.
Monessen at Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Richland tournament
Championship
Derry vs. Richland, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Blairsville vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy tournament
Championship
Fox Chapel vs. Penn Charter, 3 p.m.
Consolation
Plum vs. Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament
Championship
Baldwin vs. Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Seton LaSalle vs. Southern Garrett (Md.), 6:15 p.m.
South Allegheny tournament
Championship
Shenango vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
South Side tournament
Beaver vs. Westinghouse, 2 p.m.
Western Beaver vs. New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Springdale vs. Winchester Thurston, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
Aquinas Academy vs. St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.
Trinity tournament
California vs. Albert Gallatin, 2 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Clarion-Limestone vs. West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Burrell vs. Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
Avella tournament
Seventh place game, 1:30 p.m.
Fifth place game, 3:30 p.m.
Third place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 16
Saltsburg 76, Highlands 27
Bentworth tournament
Bentworth 53, Mapletown 22
California 43, Ringgold 22
Bethel Park tournament
Bethel Park 69, Ambridge 21
Seton LaSalle 66, Brashear 35
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Gateway 67, Brentwood 14
South Park 69, Elizabeth Forward 41
Butler tournament
Butler 62, West Allegheny 17
Mohawk 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 43
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Beaver 69, Aliquippa 31
Central Valley 65, Quigley Catholic 29
Carmichaels tournament
Frazier 64, Propel Montour 16
Waynesburg 46, Carmichaels 23
East Allegheny tournament
Steel Valley 2, Nazareth Prep 0 (Nazareth Prep forfeits)
Westinghouse 44, East Allegheny 35
Ellis School tournament
Eden Christian 53, Sto-Rox 44
Ellis School 69, Propel Braddock Hills 7
Hampton tournament
Neshannock 52, North Hills 25
Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33
Hempfield tournament
Burrell 59, Jeannette 54
Hempfield 56, Kiski Area 27
Mars 43, OLSH 36
Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk 79, Hoover (Ohio) 66
Mt. Lebanon 57, Hilliard (Ohio) 46
KSA Classic
At Orlando
South Fayette 79, Bayside (Fla.) 20
Latrobe tournament
Hollidaysburg 57, Latrobe 49
Indiana 49, Connellsville 16
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin 50, Washington 32
South Allegheny 57, Uniontown 50
Vincentian Academy 49, Laurel Highlands 19
Laurel tournament
Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44
Rochester 52, Laurel 49
Marietta College (Ohio) tournament
Fort Frye (Ohio) 58, Carlynton 21
Mercer tournament
Grove City 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26
Mercer 73, Imani Christian 34
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Belle Vernon 57, Derry 45
Bishop Canevin 39, Greensburg Salem 33
Winchester Thurston 41, Mt. Pleasant 14
New Castle tournament
Armstrong 62, Beaver Falls 28
New Castle 50, Union 21
North Allegheny tournament
Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 39
North Allegheny 62, Altoona 56
North Catholic 51, Penn Hills 41
Peters Township 43, Erie McDowell 36
Shaler 41, Obama Academy 19
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin 56, McKeesport 51
Penn-Trafford 53, Franklin Regional 34
Riverside tournament
Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 19
Montour 55, Keystone Oaks 32
Riverside 76, Cornell 10
Seneca Valley 62, Hopewell 29
Shady Side Academy tournament
Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 21
Fox Chapel 52, Knoch 29
St. Joseph tournament
Deer Lakes 43, Riverview 39
South Side 52, St. Joseph 16
Valley tournament
Clairton 57, Yough 15
Springdale 36, Valley 33
West Shamokin tournament
Freeport 68, Redbank Valley 59
West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep (Md.) 52
Saturday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge vs. Saltsburg, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Highlands vs. Leechburg, 3 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Consolation, 4:45 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Bethel Park vs. Seton LaSalle, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Ambridge vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Championship
Gateway vs. South Park, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Brentwood vs. Elizbeth Forward, 4:45 p.m.
Butler tournament
Championship
Butler vs. Mohawk, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Championship
Beaver vs. Central Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Aliquippa vs. Quigley Catholic, noon
Cal (Pa.) tournament
West Mifflin vs. Moon, 11 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 1 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street vs. Monessen, 5 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels tournament
Championship
Frazier vs. Waynesburg, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
Carmichaels vs. Propel Montour, 2:30 p.m.
East Allegheny tournament
Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon
Nazareth Prep at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.
Ellis School tournament
Championship
Eden Christian vs. Ellis School, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Sto-Rox, noon
Hampton tournament
Championship
Neshannock vs. Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Hampton vs. North Hills, 2 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Mars vs. Allderdice, 9 a.m.
Kiski Area vs. OLSH, 10:30 a.m.
Jeannette at Hempfield, noon
Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Blackhawk vs. Hilliard (Ohio), noon
Mt. Lebanon at Hoover (Ohio), 1:30 p.m.
Latrobe tournament
Indiana vs. Hollidaysburg, 6:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
South Allegheny vs. Albert Gallatin, noon
Washington vs. Uniontown, 1:45 p.m.
Beth-Center at Laurel Highlands, 3:30 p.m.
Laurel tournament
Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, noon
Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.
Marietta College (Ohio) tournament
Carlynton vs. Warren (Ohio), 2:45 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown vs. Avella, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship
Grove City vs. Mercer, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Allegheny-Clarion Valley vs. Imani Christian, 3 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Belle Vernon vs. Greensburg Salem, 11 a.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Derry, 12:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Championship
Armstrong vs. New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Consolation
Beaver Falls vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Shaler vs. Erie McDowell, 9 a.m.
Plum vs. Forest Hills, 10:30 a.m.
North Catholic vs. Altoona, noon
Pine-Richland vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
Norwin vs. Franklin Regional, 11 a.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.
Riverside tournament
Montour vs. Hopewell, noon
Seneca Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 1:30 p.m.
Cornell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.
Northgate at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy tournament
Championship
Avonworth vs. Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Knoch vs. Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes vs. South Side, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Riverview vs. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Valley tournament
Championship
Clairton vs. Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Valley vs. Yough, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Freeport vs. West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Ligonier Valley vs. Redbank Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Southmoreland, 11 a.m.
West Mifflin vs. Monessen, 1 p.m.
Moon vs. Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.
Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
Governors Challenge
Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3B
North Allegheny 56, Indiana 18
