High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 27, 2019

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 65, Saltsburg 46

Leechburg 66, Riverview 55

Avella tournament

Avonworth 85, Brownsville 50

Burgettstown 62, Avella 59

Chartiers-Houston 63, Propel Montour 25

McGuffey 63, Fort Cherry 28

Bentworth tournament

Eden Christian 45, Jefferson-Morgan 34

Propel Braddock Hills 63, Bentworth 18

Bethel Park tournament

Bethel Park 97, Sto-Rox 57

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 75, Shaler 56

Bishop Canevin tournament

Bishop Canevin 49, Imani Christian 47

Keystone Oaks 74, Carrick 60

Bob Runyon Memorial tournament

At Chapmanville, W. Va.

Beth Haven Christian (W. Va.) 58, Woodland Hills 56

Chapmanville Regional (W. Va.) 77, Mt. View (W. Va.) 34

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Aliquippa 60, Central Valley 48

Highlands 65, Montour 57

Lincoln Park 74, Butler 60

Pine-Richland 76, Beaver Falls 46

Carmichaels tournament

Beth-Center 75, Mapletown 40

Carmichaels 41, Geibel 37

Charleroi tournament

Belle Vernon 69, Charleroi 66

Clairton 55, Yough 51

Ringgold 69, Southmoreland 50

Deer Lakes tournament

Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, ppd.

OLSH vs. East Allegheny, ppd.

Freeport tournament

Knoch 62, Kiski Area 46

Mercyhurst Prep 77, Freeport 71

Greensburg Salem tournament

Bishop Guilfoyle 55, Hempfield 53

Connellsville 60, Washington 53

Greensburg Salem 72, Greensburg Central Catholic 55

Laurel Highlands 71, Mt. Pleasant 61

Hampton tournament

Chartiers Valley 74, Grove City 39

North Hills 63, Hampton 57

Harbor Creek tournament

Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 64, South Park 61

Harbor Creek 59, Seneca 37

Jeannette tournament

Indiana 62, Serra Catholic 54

Jeannette 50, Valley 38

Junior Orange Bowl tournament

Mt. Lebanon 67, Palmetto (Fla.) 60

KSA tournament

At Orlando, Fla.

Vincentian Academy 74, Highlands Christian (Fla.) 62

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy 67, Laurel 56

Riverside 50, Sharpsville 46

Mercer tournament

Albert Gallatin 64, Ellwood City 55

Mercer 51, Moniteau 45

Neshannock tournament

Neshannock 55, Greenville 52

Union 51, Wilmington 49

New Castle tournament

Allderdice 61, Nazareth Prep 60

New Castle 63, Central Catholic 49

North Allegheny tournament

McDowell 57, The Steward School (Va.) 42

North Allegheny 58, Gateway 52

Northgate tournament

Brentwood 62, Perry 57

Carlynton 64, Northgate 61

Hopewell 59, Quigley Catholic 48

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin 58, McKeesport 53

Penn-Trafford 56, Franklin Regional 48

Peters Township tournament

Peters Township 58, South Fayette 44

Upper St. Clair 79, Monessen 31

Phoenix Cactus Jam tournament

At Chandler Prep Academy (Ariz.)

Seneca Valley 51, Bainbridge 45

Richland tournament

Derry 74, Homer-Center 68

Richland 70, Blairsville 38

Shady Side Academy tournament

Fox Chapel 45, Shady Side Academy 30

Penn Charter 78, Plum 60

Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament

Baldwin 63, Southern Garrett (Md.) 51

Thomas Jefferson 63, Seton LaSalle 61

South Allegheny tournament

Shenango 66, Elizabeth Forward 55

South Allegheny 55, West Mifflin 33

South Side tournament

Beaver 82, Rochester 46

South Side 52, New Brighton 50

Westinghouse 51, Western Beaver 49

St. Joseph tournament

Springdale 79, St. Joseph 53

Winchester Thurston 86, Aquinas Academy 63

Trinity tournament

Canon-McMillan 52, Blackhawk 51

Trinity 74, Albert Gallatin 60

West Shamokin tournament

Clarion-Limestone 84, Karns City 65

West Shamokin 57, Burrell 35

Nonsection

California 44, West Greene 42

Moon 62, Brashear 52

Saturday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge vs. Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Riverview vs. Saltsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Consolations

Fort Cherry vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Avella vs. Avonworth, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville vs. Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Eden Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Bentworth, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Bethel Park vs Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

Shaler vs. Sto-Rox, 2 p.m.

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship

Bishop Canevin vs. Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Carrick vs. Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Bob Runyon Memorial tournament

Consolation, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Butler vs. Beaver Falls, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Montour, 7 p.m.

Highlands vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30 p.m.

Carmichaels tournament

Championship

Beth-Center vs. Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Geibel vs. Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

East Allegheny vs. Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

OLSH at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Laurel Highlands, noon

Connellsville vs. Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship

Chartiers Valley vs. North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Grove City vs. Hampton, 3:30 p.m.

Harbor Creek tournament

Championship

Berea-Midpark (Ohio) vs. Harbor Creek, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Seneca vs. South Park, 1 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Sharpsville at Laurel, 1:30 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Championship

Ambridge vs. Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Ellwood City vs. Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Neshannock vs. Union, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Greenville vs. Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Championship

Allderdice vs. New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Central Catholic vs. Nazareth Prep, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Championship

McDowell vs. North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Gateway vs. The Steward School (Va.), 6:30 p.m.

Northgate tournament

Carlynton vs. Perry, noon

Brentwood vs. Hopewell, 2 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

Franklin Regional vs. Norwin, 1 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 3 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

South Fayette vs. Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.

Monessen at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Richland tournament

Championship

Derry vs. Richland, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Blairsville vs. Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy tournament

Championship

Fox Chapel vs. Penn Charter, 3 p.m.

Consolation

Plum vs. Shady Side Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament

Championship

Baldwin vs. Thomas Jefferson, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Seton LaSalle vs. Southern Garrett (Md.), 6:15 p.m.

South Allegheny tournament

Championship

Shenango vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Elizabeth Forward vs. West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

South Side tournament

Beaver vs. Westinghouse, 2 p.m.

Western Beaver vs. New Brighton, 3:30 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Springdale vs. Winchester Thurston, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

Aquinas Academy vs. St. Joseph, 4:45 p.m.

Trinity tournament

California vs. Albert Gallatin, 2 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Clarion-Limestone vs. West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Burrell vs. Karns City, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Avella tournament

Seventh place game, 1:30 p.m.

Fifth place game, 3:30 p.m.

Third place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 63, Leechburg 16

Saltsburg 76, Highlands 27

Bentworth tournament

Bentworth 53, Mapletown 22

California 43, Ringgold 22

Bethel Park tournament

Bethel Park 69, Ambridge 21

Seton LaSalle 66, Brashear 35

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Gateway 67, Brentwood 14

South Park 69, Elizabeth Forward 41

Butler tournament

Butler 62, West Allegheny 17

Mohawk 83, Greensburg Central Catholic 43

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Beaver 69, Aliquippa 31

Central Valley 65, Quigley Catholic 29

Carmichaels tournament

Frazier 64, Propel Montour 16

Waynesburg 46, Carmichaels 23

East Allegheny tournament

Steel Valley 2, Nazareth Prep 0 (Nazareth Prep forfeits)

Westinghouse 44, East Allegheny 35

Ellis School tournament

Eden Christian 53, Sto-Rox 44

Ellis School 69, Propel Braddock Hills 7

Hampton tournament

Neshannock 52, North Hills 25

Upper St. Clair 39, Hampton 33

Hempfield tournament

Burrell 59, Jeannette 54

Hempfield 56, Kiski Area 27

Mars 43, OLSH 36

Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk 79, Hoover (Ohio) 66

Mt. Lebanon 57, Hilliard (Ohio) 46

KSA Classic

At Orlando

South Fayette 79, Bayside (Fla.) 20

Latrobe tournament

Hollidaysburg 57, Latrobe 49

Indiana 49, Connellsville 16

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin 50, Washington 32

South Allegheny 57, Uniontown 50

Vincentian Academy 49, Laurel Highlands 19

Laurel tournament

Kennedy Catholic 75, Ellwood City 44

Rochester 52, Laurel 49

Marietta College (Ohio) tournament

Fort Frye (Ohio) 58, Carlynton 21

Mercer tournament

Grove City 56, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 26

Mercer 73, Imani Christian 34

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Belle Vernon 57, Derry 45

Bishop Canevin 39, Greensburg Salem 33

Winchester Thurston 41, Mt. Pleasant 14

New Castle tournament

Armstrong 62, Beaver Falls 28

New Castle 50, Union 21

North Allegheny tournament

Forest Hills 55, Pine-Richland 39

North Allegheny 62, Altoona 56

North Catholic 51, Penn Hills 41

Peters Township 43, Erie McDowell 36

Shaler 41, Obama Academy 19

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin 56, McKeesport 51

Penn-Trafford 53, Franklin Regional 34

Riverside tournament

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 19

Montour 55, Keystone Oaks 32

Riverside 76, Cornell 10

Seneca Valley 62, Hopewell 29

Shady Side Academy tournament

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 21

Fox Chapel 52, Knoch 29

St. Joseph tournament

Deer Lakes 43, Riverview 39

South Side 52, St. Joseph 16

Valley tournament

Clairton 57, Yough 15

Springdale 36, Valley 33

West Shamokin tournament

Freeport 68, Redbank Valley 59

West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 15

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 86, St. John’s Catholic Prep (Md.) 52

Saturday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge vs. Saltsburg, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Highlands vs. Leechburg, 3 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Bethel Park vs. Seton LaSalle, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Ambridge vs. Brashear, 5 p.m.

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Championship

Gateway vs. South Park, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Brentwood vs. Elizbeth Forward, 4:45 p.m.

Butler tournament

Championship

Butler vs. Mohawk, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. West Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Championship

Beaver vs. Central Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Quigley Catholic, noon

Cal (Pa.) tournament

West Mifflin vs. Moon, 11 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 1 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Baldwin, 3 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street vs. Monessen, 5 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels tournament

Championship

Frazier vs. Waynesburg, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation

Carmichaels vs. Propel Montour, 2:30 p.m.

East Allegheny tournament

Steel Valley vs. Westinghouse, noon

Nazareth Prep at East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Ellis School tournament

Championship

Eden Christian vs. Ellis School, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Sto-Rox, noon

Hampton tournament

Championship

Neshannock vs. Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Hampton vs. North Hills, 2 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Mars vs. Allderdice, 9 a.m.

Kiski Area vs. OLSH, 10:30 a.m.

Jeannette at Hempfield, noon

Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Blackhawk vs. Hilliard (Ohio), noon

Mt. Lebanon at Hoover (Ohio), 1:30 p.m.

Latrobe tournament

Indiana vs. Hollidaysburg, 6:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands tournament

South Allegheny vs. Albert Gallatin, noon

Washington vs. Uniontown, 1:45 p.m.

Beth-Center at Laurel Highlands, 3:30 p.m.

Laurel tournament

Kennedy Catholic at Laurel, noon

Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.

Marietta College (Ohio) tournament

Carlynton vs. Warren (Ohio), 2:45 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown vs. Avella, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Championship

Grove City vs. Mercer, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Allegheny-Clarion Valley vs. Imani Christian, 3 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Belle Vernon vs. Greensburg Salem, 11 a.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Derry, 12:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Championship

Armstrong vs. New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation

Beaver Falls vs. Union, 1:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Shaler vs. Erie McDowell, 9 a.m.

Plum vs. Forest Hills, 10:30 a.m.

North Catholic vs. Altoona, noon

Pine-Richland vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

Norwin vs. Franklin Regional, 11 a.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Riverside tournament

Montour vs. Hopewell, noon

Seneca Valley vs. Keystone Oaks, 1:30 p.m.

Cornell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 3 p.m.

Northgate at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy tournament

Championship

Avonworth vs. Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Knoch vs. Shady Side Academy, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Deer Lakes vs. South Side, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Riverview vs. St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Valley tournament

Championship

Clairton vs. Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Valley vs. Yough, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Freeport vs. West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Ligonier Valley vs. Redbank Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Nonsection

New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Southmoreland, 11 a.m.

West Mifflin vs. Monessen, 1 p.m.

Moon vs. Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Governors Challenge

Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3B

North Allegheny 56, Indiana 18

