High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2019
By:
Saturday, December 28, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Apollo-Ridge 66, Leechburg 58
Consolation
Saltsburg 52, Riverview 49
Avella tournament
Consolations
Avella 85, Brownsville 79
Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour 43
Semifinals
Burgettstown 61, Avonworth 54
McGuffey 64, Chartiers-Houston 50
Bentworth tournament
Championship
Eden Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills (n)
Consolation
Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 89, Bethel Park 87 (3OT)
Consolation
Shaler 66, Sto-Rox 65
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Bishop Canevin 54, Keystone Oaks 43
Consolation
Carrick 69, Imani Christian 63
Bob Runyon Memorial tournament
Consolation
Woodland Hills 58, Mt. View (W.Va.) 47
Championship
Chapmanvile Regional (W. Va.) 107, Beth Haven Christian (W.Va). 48
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Beaver Falls 74, Butler 70
Central Valley 60, Montour 56
Pine-Richland 71, Aliquippa 34
Highlands vs. Lincoln Park (n)
Carmichaels tournament
Championship
Carmichaels 69, Beth-Center 54
Consolation
Geibel 80, Mapletown 53
Charleroi tournament
Charleroi 64, Southmoreland 58
Clairton 75, Fazier 47
Belle Vernon 66, Ringgold 60
Deer Lakes tournament
OLSH 80, Deer Lakes 42
Propel Andrew Street 67, East Allegheny 31
Freeport tournament
Freeport 82, Kiski Area 79
Knoch 71, Mercyhurst Prep 53
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville 61, Mt. Pleasant 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34
Hempfield 60, Greensburg Salem 54
Laurel Highlands 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 47
Hampton tournament
Championship
Chartiers Valley 61, North Hills 53
Consolation
Hampton 56, Grove City 53
Harbor Creek tournament
Championship
Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 52, Harbor Creek 46
Consolation
South Park 51, Seneca 42
Junior Orange Bowl Tournament
At Miami, Fla.
Mount St. Joseph (Md.) vs. Mt. Lebanon (n)
KSA Holiday Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
Community School of Naples (Fla.) 58, Vincentian Academy 48
Laurel tournament
Obama Academy 69, Riverside 37
Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60
Mercer tournament
Championship
Ambridge 72, Mercer 29
Consolation
Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 65 (OT)
New Castle tournament
Championship
Allderdice 65, New Castle 46
Consolation
Central Catholic 85, Nazareth Prep 60
North Allegheny tournament
Championship
McDowell 69, North Allegheny 64
Consolation
The Steward School (Va.) 66, Gateway 46
Northgate tournament
Brentwood 54, Hopewell 47
Carlynton 65, Perry 63
Northgate 42, Quigley Catholic 35
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 47
Norwin 49, Franklin Regional 46
Peters Township tournament
Peters Township 69, Monessen 49
Upper St. Clair 88, South Fayette 67
Phoenix Cactus Jam
At Phoenix, Ariz.
Xavier (N.Y.) 69, Seneca Valley 61
Richland tournament
Championship
Richland 64, Derry 37
Consolation
Blairsville vs. Homer-Center (n)
Shady Side Academy tournament
Championship
Fox Chapel 59, Penn Charter 39
Consolation
Shady Side Academy 68, Plum 66 (OT)
Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament
Championship
Thomas Jefferson 61, Baldwin 58
Consolation
Southern Garrett (Md.) 78, Seton LaSalle 56
South Allegheny tournament
Championship
Shenango 61, South Allegheny 55
Consolation
Elizabeth Forward 54, West Mifflin 33
South Side tournament
Beaver 51, Westinghouse 48
South Side 83, Rochester 34
Western Beaver vs. New Brighton (n)
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Springdale 56, Winchester Thurston 42
Consolation
St. Joseph 78, Aquinas Academy 70
Trinity tournament
Albert Gallatin 93, California 74
Trinity 78, Canon-McMillan 72
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Clarion-Limestone vs. West Shamokin (n)
Consolation
Karns City 52, Burrell 44
Nonsection
West Allegheny 92, Quaker Valley 82
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Avella tournament
Championship
Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Third place game
Avonworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Fifth place game
Avella vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.
Seventh place game
Brownsville vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Neshannock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Greenville vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Saltsburg 55, Apollo-Ridge 48
Consolation
Highlands 41, Leechburg 19
Bentworth tournament
Consolation
California 55, Mapletown 17
Championship
Ringgold 65, Bentworth 20
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
Bethel Park 82, Seton LaSalle 44
Consolation
Brashear 44, Ambridge 40
Betsy Invitational
At Elizabeth Forward
Championship
Gateway 58, South Park 33
Consolation
Elizabeth Forward 59, Brentwood 41
Butler tournament
Championship
Mohawk 50, Butler 47
Consolation
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, West Allegheny 40
C.J. Betters tournament
At CCBC
Championship
Central Valley 37, Beaver 27
Consolation
Aliquippa 37, Quigley Catholic 36
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35
Moon 67, West Mifflin 42
Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40
Southmoreland 53, Baldwin 38
Thomas Jefferson 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53
Vincentian Academy 56, Charleroi 35
Carmichaels tournament
Championship
Waynesburg 44, Frazier 26
Consolation
Carmichaels vs. Propel Montour, ppd.
East Allegheny tournament
East Allegheny 47, Nazareth Prep 24
Westinghouse 48, Steel Valley 28
Ellis School tournament
Championship
Ellis School 57, Eden Christian 24
Consolation
Sto-Rox 50, Propel Braddock Hills 2
Hampton tournament
Championship
Upper St. Clair 63, Neshannock 40
Consolation
North Hills 36, Hampton 32
Hempfield tournament
Allderdice 70, Mars 65
Hempfield 60, Jeannette 19
OLSH 55, Kiski Area 24
Hoover (Ohio) tournament
Hilliard (Ohio) 57, Blackhawk 54
Mt. Lebanon 60, Hoover (Ohio) 57
KSA Holiday tournament
At Orlando, Fla.
South Fayette 39, Huntsville (Ala.), 33
Latrobe tournament
Indiana 52, Hollidaysburg 47
Latrobe 77, Connellsville 22
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin 64, South Allegheny 27
Beth-Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16
Uniontown 65, Washington 44
Laurel tournament
Kennedy Catholic 48, Laurel 25
Rochester 46, Ellwood City 45
Marietta College (Ohio) tournament
Warren (Ohio) 55, Carlynton 16
McGuffey tournament
Avella 56, Fort Cherry 39
McGuffey 48, Burgettstown 39
Mercer tournament
Championship
Grove City 53, Mercer 21
Consolation
Imani Christian 44, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Belle Vernon 50, Greensburg Salem 31
Derry 47, Bishop Canevin 46
New Castle tournament
Championship
New Castle 54, Armstrong 45
Consolation
Union 41, Beaver Falls 34
North Allegheny tournament
Forest Hills 50, Plum 38
McDowell 42, Shaler 35
North Catholic 54, Altoona 47
Obama Academy 43, Pine-Richland 39
Penn Hills 40, Peters Township 33
Penn-Trafford tournament
Penn-Trafford 75, McKeesport 62
Norwin 66, Franklin Regional 15
Riverside tournament
Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9
Montour 57, Hopewell 54
Riverside 60, Northgate 21
Seneca Valley 72, Keystone Oaks 29
Shady Side Academy tournament
Championship
Fox Chapel 45, Avonworth 33
Consolation
Knoch 57, Shady Side Academy 42
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes 35, South Side 29
Consolation
Riverview 45, St. Joseph 30
Valley tournament
Championship
Clairton 78, Springdale 18
Consolation
Yough 42, Valley 24
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
West Shamokin 48, Freeport 38
Consolation
Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park 57
Nonsection
New Brighton at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Cal (Pa.) tournament
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Southmoreland, 11 a.m.
West Mifflin vs. Monessen, 1 p.m.
Moon vs. Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.
Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Shenango at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Governors Challenge
At Salisbury, Md.
Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.
KSA Holiday Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
South Fayette vs. St. Joseph Central (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL
Saturday’s results
Powerade tournament
At Canon-McMillan
106 pounds
Championship: Mac Church, Waynesburg m.d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 9-1
Third place: Jacob Van Dee, Erie Prep d. Ethan Liptzin, Howell (N.J.), 6-2
Fifth place: Pacey Najdusak, Mason (Ohio) d. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 3-0
Seventh place: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 3-0
113 pounds
Championship: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 5-2
Third place: Brennen Cernus, Wyoming Seminary d. Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep, 3-0
Fifth place: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 7-2
Seventh place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1
120 pounds
Championship: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Dominic, Chavez, Arlington-Martin, Texas, 2-1 (TB-2)
Third place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Gregir McNeil, Wyomiing Seminary, 8-6
Fifth place: Joey Fischer, South Park def. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward
Seventh place: Dayton Delviscio, Malvern Prep d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 7-2
126 pounds
Championship: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin won by DQ Nic Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary, 2:18.
Third place: Meyer Shapiro, Bullis, d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 1-0
Fifth place: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 7-2
Seventh place: Landon Hacker, Wadsworth (Ohio) d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 4-1
132 pounds
Championship: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, 2-0 (UTB)
Third place: Drew Munch, Wyoming Seminary d. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg
Fifth place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell m.d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 8-0
Seventh place: Jaheid Lucas, Oscar Smith (Va.) p. Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph Academy, 2:06
138 pounds
Championship: Beau Bartlett, Wyoming Seminary d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 5-3
Third place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 13-5
Fifth place: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-0
Seventh place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, 1-0
145 pounds
Championship: Lachlan McNeil, Wyoming Seminary d. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 9-2
Third place: Paniro Johnson, Erie Cathedral Prep d. Gavin Qulocho, Parkersburg South (W.Va.), 7-2
Fifth place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 3-2
Seventh place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley p. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 2:58
152 pounds
Championship: Ed Scott, DuBois d. Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South (W.Va.), 11-6
Third place: Dalton Harkins, Malvern Prep def. Caleb Dowling, Saint Josesph Academy, 1-0
Fifth place: Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North m.d. Connor Kievman, Wyoming Seminary, 11-0
Seventh place: Dante Monaco, Camden Catholic (N.J.) def. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley
160 pounds
Championship: John Martin Best, Parkersburg (W.Va.) d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 3-2
Third place: Logan Messer, Wadsworth (Ohio) m.d. Dillon Sheehy, Council Rock North, 9-1
Fifth place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg def. Gabe Arnold, Wyoming Seminary
Seventh place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Harrison Hinojosa, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 3-1 (OT)
170 pounds
Championship: Tyler Stoltfus, Saint Joseph Academy d. Shane Reitsma, Howell (N.J.), 5-2
Third place: Leonard Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 5-1 (SV)
Fifth place: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County wbf. Connor O’Neil, DePaul Catholic (N.J.)
Seventh place: Jaden Bullock def. Andrew Donahue, Wyoming Seminary
182 pounds
Championship: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan m.d. Cole Rees, Wyoming Seminary, 10-0
Third place: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township p. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, 1:51
Fifth place: Nathan Warden, Christianburg (Va.) d. Andrew Connolly, Malvern Prep, 4-2
Seventh place: Owen Amburgy, Mason (Ohio) m.d. Zion Carpenter, Oscar Smith (Va.), 8-0
195 pounds
Championship: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep, 3-2
Third place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Dom Loparo, Wadsworth (Ohio), 2:39
Fifth place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area p. Braydon Herbster, Reynolds, 1:48
220 pounds
Championship: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South (W.Va.) d. Kolby Franklin, Wyoming Seminary, 6-2
Third place: Dorian Crosby, Erie Cathedral Prep p. Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 2:50
Fifth place: Cameron Wood, Montoursville m.d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 10-2
Seventh place: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 6-4
285 pounds
Championship: Cole Deery, Malvern Prep d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 4-2
Third place: Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan def. over Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 0:59
Fifth place: Dawson Deitz, Hampton p. Justin Wright, Howell (N.J.), 2:50
Seventh place: Nate Miller, Wyoming Seminary d. Blaine Davis, Mifflin County, 7-4
Team results
Wyoming Seminary, 272; Malvern Prep, 178; Waynesburg, 146.5; Canon-McMillan, 133; Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 131; Seneca Valley, 130; Hempfield, 110.5; Kiski Area, 106; Norwin 104.5; Reynolds, 104
Southmoreland Holiday Classic
At Southmoreland
106 pounds
Championship: Lucas Munsee, Corry d. Nathan Pelesky, North Star, 6-5
Third place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown p. Micah Hughes, Valley, 2:56
Fifth place: Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley p. Michael Lazor, Tussey Mountain, 1:53
Seventh place: Spencer Whitney, Palmyra p. Lucas Dearmitt, Somerset, 4:31
113 pounds
Championship: Levi Donnel, Butler d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 5-3
Third place: Tyler Diggins, Moon d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 3-1
Fifth place: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain wbf. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale
Seventh place: James Brown, Ligonier Valley d. Reyan Imler, Northern Bedford, 8-4
120 pounds
Championship: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 6-3
Third place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Cody Miller, Hickory, 0:25
Fifth place: Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 0:59
Seventh place: Mat Emerick, Bedford wbf. Josh Augistine, Somerset
126 pounds
Championship: Eli Brougher, North Star p. Clayton Dressler, Butler, 0:18
Third place: Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem m.d. Derek Hurd, Corry, 13-5
Fifth place: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 9-4
Seventh place: Camden Koontz, Bedford d. Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown, 7-0
132 pounds
Championship: Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center p. Carter Gill, Hickory, 3:17
Third place: Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem d. Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain, 1-0
Fifth place: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, wbf. Nathan Yagle, McGuffey
Seventh place: Matt Carroll, Palmyra p. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 2:32
138 pounds
Championship: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford t.f. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 3:51
Third place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 6-4
Fifth place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center d. Logan Reffner, North Star, 7-2
Seventh place: Colt Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 1-0
145 pounds
Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Nate McMaster, Butler, 3-2
Third place: Nick Lapinski, Corry d. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 3-1
Fifth place: Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland d. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 5-1
Seventh place: Kolton Furry, North Star d. Matt Batzel, Bedford, 1-0
152 pounds
Championship: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 6-0
Third place: Alec Supanick, North Star d. Andrew Bungar, Hickory, 6-4 (OT)
Fifth place: Steve Green, Butler p. Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park, 0:58
Seventh place: Payton Matson, Ligonier Valley p. Roman Hall, Palmyra, 1:55
160 pounds
Championship: Ethan Barr, McGuffey m.d. Austin Broadwater, Meyersdale, 9-1
Third place: Braelin Steward, Hickory m.d. Dylan Gourley, Corry, 9-1
Fifth place: Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, wbf. Nate McDonald, Butler
Seventh place: Alex Lange, Beth-Center p. Josh Thomas, Southmoreland, 4:57
170 pounds
Championship: Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, wbf. Seth Burdolt, McGuffey
Third place: Nick Kaday, Union City p. Drake Gindlesperger, Meyersdale, 0:17
Fifth place: Austin Sacchetti, Corry, wbf. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown
Seventh place: Scout Bucks, Palmyra d. Malique Smith, Moon, 9-3
182 pounds
Championship: Cooper Baxter, Butler, m.d. Matt Petrilla, Corry, 9-1
Third place: Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston d. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 8-7
Fifth place: Keegan Whitfield, Marion Center m.d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 18-8
Seventh place: Jonah Smith, Meyersdale m.d. Christian Mcchesney, Greensburg Salem, 10-2
195 pounds
Championship: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, d. Marshall Vantassel, Union City, 5-0
Third place: Hayden Linkerhof, Corry p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 0:38
Fifth place: Caleb Hartung, Butler, wbf. Garrett Boone, McGuffey
Seventh place: Dalton Dobyns, Moon d. Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford, 4-3
220 pounds
Championship: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Shawn Proctor, Corry, 0:24
Third place: Bryant Most, Meyersdale d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 5-1
Fifth place: Jake Pomykata, Butler d. Ty Thimons, Bethel Park, 7-0
Seventh place: Andrew Sampson, Moon d. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey, 10-6
285 pounds
Championship: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 3-1
Third place: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center d. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 5-0
Fifth place: Xavier Reyda, Corry p. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 1:39
Seventh place: Sennaca Harney, Moon, wbf. Timmy Pollock, Upper St. Clair
Team results
Corry, 225; Butler, 205; Greensburg Salem, 186.5; Burgettstown, 164.5; McGuffey, 141; North Star, 138; Hickory, 134; Marion Center, 114; Moon, 111; Bedford, 96; Beth-Center, 96
Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic
At West Mifflin
106 pounds
Championship: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Jackson Stroud, Brentsville (Va.), 2:56
Third place: Taylor Hebenstriet, Carlisle d. Shane Momyer, Yough, 6-0
Fifth place: James Walzer, Montour p. Brad Yeager, Shaler, 1:29
Seventh place: Collin Bartley, Laurel p. Caden Milne, Richland, 2:37
113 pounds
Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Noah Clawson, Carlisle, 6-5
Third place: Dylan Mayer, Allderdice d. Ethan Zukus, Richland, 3-1
Fifth place: Stone Miller, New Castle p. Anthony Coukar, Portage, 0:29
Seventh place: Ryan Fisher, West Mifflin p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:20
120 pounds
Championship: Foster Cardinale, Brentsville (Va.) p. Austin Syfert, Richland, 0:58
Third place: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley p. Christian Michaels, West Mifflin, 0:58
Fifth place: Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills m.d. Paul McClintock, Plum, 11-2
Seventh place: Azzy Ibrahim, Carlisle m.d. Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel, 10-0
126 pounds
Championship: Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 8-7
Third place: Trentin Walker, Carlisle d. Cole Yocca, Plum, 6-5
Fifth place: Caleb Higdon, McKeesport d. Jose Morales, Fox Chapel, 7-2
Seventh place: Giovonni Carlucci, New Castle p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 2:39
132 pounds
Third place: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Hunter Shields, Penn Hills, 8-2
Fifth place: Nick Moore, Laurel d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 8-2
Seventh place: Troy Jacobson, Allderdice p. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 2:31
138 pounds
Championship: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, d. Allen Mangus, Richland, 3-0
Third place: Aaron DeLuca, Montour p. Nate Lucas, Allderdice, 4:24
Fifth place: Zach Esswein, Pine-Richland p. Jackson Schnetzler, Brentsville (Va.), 0:43
Seventh place: Cole Stuchal, Blairsville p. Jaden Brown, Central Catholic, 0:57
145 pounds
Championship: Nate Lukez, Pine-Richland p. Collin Brady, Brentsville (Va.), 1:32
Third place: Cooper Warshel, Richland m.d. Blake Clark, Highlands, 12-1
Fifth place: Scott Berardinelli, Portage d. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 4-3
Seventh place: Jarrett Wilson, Carlisle d. Steve Schramm, Carrick, 9-8
152 pounds
Championship: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Sean Smith, Carlisle, 5:37
Third place: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge p. Matthew Basala, Brentsville (Va.), 4:10
Fifth place: Josh Miller, Fox Chapel p. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 1:20
Seventh place: Jake Moore, Laurel p. Nathan Shaffer, Portage, 4:22
160 pounds
Championship: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. Brock White, Highlands, 3:37
Third place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin m.d. Seth Finnigan, Carrick, 11-3
Fifth place: Jarrod Citrano, Plum p. Mikey Ewing, Washington, 0:19
Seventh place: Jon Wolford, Portage d. Josh Morris, Allderdice, 8-3
170 pounds
Championship: Jake Sabol, Richland p. Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, 2:47
Third place: Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville (Va.) won by DQ, Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle
Fifth place: Glenn Christner, Yough d. Aidan DeLuca, Montour, 3-1
Seventh place: Robert Harris, Penn Hills p. Tyler Thompson, Highlands, 3:30
182 pounds
Championship: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, m.d. Kosei Cuyler, Brentsville (Va.), 12-2
Third place: Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport d. Luke O’Connor, Fox CHapel, 10-4
Fifth place: Brandon Halbedl, Montour p. Nate Riddell, Highlands, 4:53
Seventh place: Donnie Kerns, Carlisle p. Tyler Frank, Central Valley, 2:42
195 pounds
Championship: Howard Congdon, West Mifflin, p. Logan Rhoades, Carlisle, 3:26
Third place: Braden Strohecker, Laurel p. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 3:47
Fifth place: Ray Kennedy, McKeesport p. Cody Mocek, Blairsville, 0:55
Seventh place: Nick Knoblach, Carrick p. Nick Griffin, Brentsville (Va.), 3:33
220 pounds
Championship: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 4-3
Third place: Zach Shaver, Pine-Richland p. Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, 2:30
Fifth place: Josh Sobeck, Montour p. Gabriel Kennedy-Citero, Blairsville, 4:05
Seventh place: Malik Miller, Carlisle p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 2:34
285 pounds
Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Dale Moehring, McKeesport, 1:31
Third place: Cam Carter-Green, Washington p. Justin Burns, Carrick, 1:59
Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands p. Mike Deluca, Central Catholic, 2:50
Seventh place: Micah Killion, New Castle d. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 5-3 (OT)
Team results
Brentsville (Va.), 223; Pine-Richland, 211; West Mifflin, 196.5; Carlisle, 181; Richland, 132; Montour, 131; Laurel, 128; McKeesport, 125.5; Highlands, 121; Fox Chapel, 115
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.