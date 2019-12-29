High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 28, 2019

Saturday, December 28, 2019

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Apollo-Ridge 66, Leechburg 58

Consolation

Saltsburg 52, Riverview 49

Avella tournament

Consolations

Avella 85, Brownsville 79

Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour 43

Semifinals

Burgettstown 61, Avonworth 54

McGuffey 64, Chartiers-Houston 50

Bentworth tournament

Championship

Eden Christian vs. Propel Braddock Hills (n)

Consolation

Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Worthington Kilbourne (Ohio) 89, Bethel Park 87 (3OT)

Consolation

Shaler 66, Sto-Rox 65

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship

Bishop Canevin 54, Keystone Oaks 43

Consolation

Carrick 69, Imani Christian 63

Bob Runyon Memorial tournament

Consolation

Woodland Hills 58, Mt. View (W.Va.) 47

Championship

Chapmanvile Regional (W. Va.) 107, Beth Haven Christian (W.Va). 48

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Beaver Falls 74, Butler 70

Central Valley 60, Montour 56

Pine-Richland 71, Aliquippa 34

Highlands vs. Lincoln Park (n)

Carmichaels tournament

Championship

Carmichaels 69, Beth-Center 54

Consolation

Geibel 80, Mapletown 53

Charleroi tournament

Charleroi 64, Southmoreland 58

Clairton 75, Fazier 47

Belle Vernon 66, Ringgold 60

Deer Lakes tournament

OLSH 80, Deer Lakes 42

Propel Andrew Street 67, East Allegheny 31

Freeport tournament

Freeport 82, Kiski Area 79

Knoch 71, Mercyhurst Prep 53

Greensburg Salem tournament

Connellsville 61, Mt. Pleasant 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34

Hempfield 60, Greensburg Salem 54

Laurel Highlands 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 47

Hampton tournament

Championship

Chartiers Valley 61, North Hills 53

Consolation

Hampton 56, Grove City 53

Harbor Creek tournament

Championship

Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 52, Harbor Creek 46

Consolation

South Park 51, Seneca 42

Junior Orange Bowl Tournament

At Miami, Fla.

Mount St. Joseph (Md.) vs. Mt. Lebanon (n)

KSA Holiday Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

Community School of Naples (Fla.) 58, Vincentian Academy 48

Laurel tournament

Obama Academy 69, Riverside 37

Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60

Mercer tournament

Championship

Ambridge 72, Mercer 29

Consolation

Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 65 (OT)

New Castle tournament

Championship

Allderdice 65, New Castle 46

Consolation

Central Catholic 85, Nazareth Prep 60

North Allegheny tournament

Championship

McDowell 69, North Allegheny 64

Consolation

The Steward School (Va.) 66, Gateway 46

Northgate tournament

Brentwood 54, Hopewell 47

Carlynton 65, Perry 63

Northgate 42, Quigley Catholic 35

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 47

Norwin 49, Franklin Regional 46

Peters Township tournament

Peters Township 69, Monessen 49

Upper St. Clair 88, South Fayette 67

Phoenix Cactus Jam

At Phoenix, Ariz.

Xavier (N.Y.) 69, Seneca Valley 61

Richland tournament

Championship

Richland 64, Derry 37

Consolation

Blairsville vs. Homer-Center (n)

Shady Side Academy tournament

Championship

Fox Chapel 59, Penn Charter 39

Consolation

Shady Side Academy 68, Plum 66 (OT)

Southern Garrett (Md.) tournament

Championship

Thomas Jefferson 61, Baldwin 58

Consolation

Southern Garrett (Md.) 78, Seton LaSalle 56

South Allegheny tournament

Championship

Shenango 61, South Allegheny 55

Consolation

Elizabeth Forward 54, West Mifflin 33

South Side tournament

Beaver 51, Westinghouse 48

South Side 83, Rochester 34

Western Beaver vs. New Brighton (n)

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Springdale 56, Winchester Thurston 42

Consolation

St. Joseph 78, Aquinas Academy 70

Trinity tournament

Albert Gallatin 93, California 74

Trinity 78, Canon-McMillan 72

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Clarion-Limestone vs. West Shamokin (n)

Consolation

Karns City 52, Burrell 44

Nonsection

West Allegheny 92, Quaker Valley 82

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Brashear at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Avella tournament

Championship

Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Third place game

Avonworth vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Fifth place game

Avella vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.

Seventh place game

Brownsville vs. Propel Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Neshannock vs. Union, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Greenville vs. Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Saltsburg 55, Apollo-Ridge 48

Consolation

Highlands 41, Leechburg 19

Bentworth tournament

Consolation

California 55, Mapletown 17

Championship

Ringgold 65, Bentworth 20

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

Bethel Park 82, Seton LaSalle 44

Consolation

Brashear 44, Ambridge 40

Betsy Invitational

At Elizabeth Forward

Championship

Gateway 58, South Park 33

Consolation

Elizabeth Forward 59, Brentwood 41

Butler tournament

Championship

Mohawk 50, Butler 47

Consolation

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, West Allegheny 40

C.J. Betters tournament

At CCBC

Championship

Central Valley 37, Beaver 27

Consolation

Aliquippa 37, Quigley Catholic 36

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35

Moon 67, West Mifflin 42

Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40

Southmoreland 53, Baldwin 38

Thomas Jefferson 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53

Vincentian Academy 56, Charleroi 35

Carmichaels tournament

Championship

Waynesburg 44, Frazier 26

Consolation

Carmichaels vs. Propel Montour, ppd.

East Allegheny tournament

East Allegheny 47, Nazareth Prep 24

Westinghouse 48, Steel Valley 28

Ellis School tournament

Championship

Ellis School 57, Eden Christian 24

Consolation

Sto-Rox 50, Propel Braddock Hills 2

Hampton tournament

Championship

Upper St. Clair 63, Neshannock 40

Consolation

North Hills 36, Hampton 32

Hempfield tournament

Allderdice 70, Mars 65

Hempfield 60, Jeannette 19

OLSH 55, Kiski Area 24

Hoover (Ohio) tournament

Hilliard (Ohio) 57, Blackhawk 54

Mt. Lebanon 60, Hoover (Ohio) 57

KSA Holiday tournament

At Orlando, Fla.

South Fayette 39, Huntsville (Ala.), 33

Latrobe tournament

Indiana 52, Hollidaysburg 47

Latrobe 77, Connellsville 22

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin 64, South Allegheny 27

Beth-Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16

Uniontown 65, Washington 44

Laurel tournament

Kennedy Catholic 48, Laurel 25

Rochester 46, Ellwood City 45

Marietta College (Ohio) tournament

Warren (Ohio) 55, Carlynton 16

McGuffey tournament

Avella 56, Fort Cherry 39

McGuffey 48, Burgettstown 39

Mercer tournament

Championship

Grove City 53, Mercer 21

Consolation

Imani Christian 44, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Belle Vernon 50, Greensburg Salem 31

Derry 47, Bishop Canevin 46

New Castle tournament

Championship

New Castle 54, Armstrong 45

Consolation

Union 41, Beaver Falls 34

North Allegheny tournament

Forest Hills 50, Plum 38

McDowell 42, Shaler 35

North Catholic 54, Altoona 47

Obama Academy 43, Pine-Richland 39

Penn Hills 40, Peters Township 33

Penn-Trafford tournament

Penn-Trafford 75, McKeesport 62

Norwin 66, Franklin Regional 15

Riverside tournament

Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9

Montour 57, Hopewell 54

Riverside 60, Northgate 21

Seneca Valley 72, Keystone Oaks 29

Shady Side Academy tournament

Championship

Fox Chapel 45, Avonworth 33

Consolation

Knoch 57, Shady Side Academy 42

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Deer Lakes 35, South Side 29

Consolation

Riverview 45, St. Joseph 30

Valley tournament

Championship

Clairton 78, Springdale 18

Consolation

Yough 42, Valley 24

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

West Shamokin 48, Freeport 38

Consolation

Redbank Valley 67, Ligonier Valley 26

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park 57

Nonsection

New Brighton at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Cal (Pa.) tournament

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Southmoreland, 11 a.m.

West Mifflin vs. Monessen, 1 p.m.

Moon vs. Canon-McMillan, 3 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Shenango at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Governors Challenge

At Salisbury, Md.

Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. South Lakes (Va.), 3:15 p.m.

KSA Holiday Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

South Fayette vs. St. Joseph Central (Mo.), 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL

Saturday’s results

Powerade tournament

At Canon-McMillan

106 pounds

Championship: Mac Church, Waynesburg m.d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 9-1

Third place: Jacob Van Dee, Erie Prep d. Ethan Liptzin, Howell (N.J.), 6-2

Fifth place: Pacey Najdusak, Mason (Ohio) d. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 3-0

Seventh place: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan d. Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe, 3-0

113 pounds

Championship: Gary Steen, Reynolds d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 5-2

Third place: Brennen Cernus, Wyoming Seminary d. Spencer Barnhart, Malvern Prep, 3-0

Fifth place: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 7-2

Seventh place: Mason Prinkey, Connellsville d. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 6-1

120 pounds

Championship: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Dominic, Chavez, Arlington-Martin, Texas, 2-1 (TB-2)

Third place: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Gregir McNeil, Wyomiing Seminary, 8-6

Fifth place: Joey Fischer, South Park def. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward

Seventh place: Dayton Delviscio, Malvern Prep d. Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff, 7-2

126 pounds

Championship: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin won by DQ Nic Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary, 2:18.

Third place: Meyer Shapiro, Bullis, d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 1-0

Fifth place: Tyler Cymmerman, Derry d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 7-2

Seventh place: Landon Hacker, Wadsworth (Ohio) d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 4-1

132 pounds

Championship: Gabe Willochell, Latrobe d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley, 2-0 (UTB)

Third place: Drew Munch, Wyoming Seminary d. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg

Fifth place: Ian Oswalt, Burrell m.d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 8-0

Seventh place: Jaheid Lucas, Oscar Smith (Va.) p. Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph Academy, 2:06

138 pounds

Championship: Beau Bartlett, Wyoming Seminary d. Sam Hillegas, North Hills, 5-3

Third place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg m.d. Chanz Shearer, Seneca Valley, 13-5

Fifth place: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-0

Seventh place: Jared Keslar, Connellsville p. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, 1-0

145 pounds

Championship: Lachlan McNeil, Wyoming Seminary d. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 9-2

Third place: Paniro Johnson, Erie Cathedral Prep d. Gavin Qulocho, Parkersburg South (W.Va.), 7-2

Fifth place: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Mason Spears, Franklin Regional, 3-2

Seventh place: Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley p. Michael Zacur, Thomas Jefferson, 2:58

152 pounds

Championship: Ed Scott, DuBois d. Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South (W.Va.), 11-6

Third place: Dalton Harkins, Malvern Prep def. Caleb Dowling, Saint Josesph Academy, 1-0

Fifth place: Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North m.d. Connor Kievman, Wyoming Seminary, 11-0

Seventh place: Dante Monaco, Camden Catholic (N.J.) def. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley

160 pounds

Championship: John Martin Best, Parkersburg (W.Va.) d. Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, 3-2

Third place: Logan Messer, Wadsworth (Ohio) m.d. Dillon Sheehy, Council Rock North, 9-1

Fifth place: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg def. Gabe Arnold, Wyoming Seminary

Seventh place: Brendan Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Harrison Hinojosa, Camden Catholic (N.J.), 3-1 (OT)

170 pounds

Championship: Tyler Stoltfus, Saint Joseph Academy d. Shane Reitsma, Howell (N.J.), 5-2

Third place: Leonard Pinto, Stroudsburg d. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 5-1 (SV)

Fifth place: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County wbf. Connor O’Neil, DePaul Catholic (N.J.)

Seventh place: Jaden Bullock def. Andrew Donahue, Wyoming Seminary

182 pounds

Championship: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan m.d. Cole Rees, Wyoming Seminary, 10-0

Third place: Donovan McMillon, Peters Township p. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, 1:51

Fifth place: Nathan Warden, Christianburg (Va.) d. Andrew Connolly, Malvern Prep, 4-2

Seventh place: Owen Amburgy, Mason (Ohio) m.d. Zion Carpenter, Oscar Smith (Va.), 8-0

195 pounds

Championship: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Nicholas Feldman, Malvern Prep, 3-2

Third place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Dom Loparo, Wadsworth (Ohio), 2:39

Fifth place: Brayden Roscosky, Kiski Area p. Braydon Herbster, Reynolds, 1:48

220 pounds

Championship: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South (W.Va.) d. Kolby Franklin, Wyoming Seminary, 6-2

Third place: Dorian Crosby, Erie Cathedral Prep p. Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 2:50

Fifth place: Cameron Wood, Montoursville m.d. Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 10-2

Seventh place: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Damon Thompson, North Hills, 6-4

285 pounds

Championship: Cole Deery, Malvern Prep d. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 4-2

Third place: Giomar Ramos, Canon-McMillan def. over Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 0:59

Fifth place: Dawson Deitz, Hampton p. Justin Wright, Howell (N.J.), 2:50

Seventh place: Nate Miller, Wyoming Seminary d. Blaine Davis, Mifflin County, 7-4

Team results

Wyoming Seminary, 272; Malvern Prep, 178; Waynesburg, 146.5; Canon-McMillan, 133; Parkersburg South (W. Va.), 131; Seneca Valley, 130; Hempfield, 110.5; Kiski Area, 106; Norwin 104.5; Reynolds, 104

Southmoreland Holiday Classic

At Southmoreland

106 pounds

Championship: Lucas Munsee, Corry d. Nathan Pelesky, North Star, 6-5

Third place: Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown p. Micah Hughes, Valley, 2:56

Fifth place: Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley p. Michael Lazor, Tussey Mountain, 1:53

Seventh place: Spencer Whitney, Palmyra p. Lucas Dearmitt, Somerset, 4:31

113 pounds

Championship: Levi Donnel, Butler d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 5-3

Third place: Tyler Diggins, Moon d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 3-1

Fifth place: Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain wbf. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale

Seventh place: James Brown, Ligonier Valley d. Reyan Imler, Northern Bedford, 8-4

120 pounds

Championship: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 6-3

Third place: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Cody Miller, Hickory, 0:25

Fifth place: Nick Schaukowitsch, Butler p. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 0:59

Seventh place: Mat Emerick, Bedford wbf. Josh Augistine, Somerset

126 pounds

Championship: Eli Brougher, North Star p. Clayton Dressler, Butler, 0:18

Third place: Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem m.d. Derek Hurd, Corry, 13-5

Fifth place: Gavin Stewart, Marion Center d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 9-4

Seventh place: Camden Koontz, Bedford d. Hunter Guiddy, Burgettstown, 7-0

132 pounds

Championship: Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center p. Carter Gill, Hickory, 3:17

Third place: Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem d. Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain, 1-0

Fifth place: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, wbf. Nathan Yagle, McGuffey

Seventh place: Matt Carroll, Palmyra p. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 2:32

138 pounds

Championship: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford t.f. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 3:51

Third place: Parker Loera, Bethel Park d. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 6-4

Fifth place: Todd Fisher, Beth-Center d. Logan Reffner, North Star, 7-2

Seventh place: Colt Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 1-0

145 pounds

Championship: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Nate McMaster, Butler, 3-2

Third place: Nick Lapinski, Corry d. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 3-1

Fifth place: Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland d. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 5-1

Seventh place: Kolton Furry, North Star d. Matt Batzel, Bedford, 1-0

152 pounds

Championship: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 6-0

Third place: Alec Supanick, North Star d. Andrew Bungar, Hickory, 6-4 (OT)

Fifth place: Steve Green, Butler p. Vinny Riepole, Bethel Park, 0:58

Seventh place: Payton Matson, Ligonier Valley p. Roman Hall, Palmyra, 1:55

160 pounds

Championship: Ethan Barr, McGuffey m.d. Austin Broadwater, Meyersdale, 9-1

Third place: Braelin Steward, Hickory m.d. Dylan Gourley, Corry, 9-1

Fifth place: Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, wbf. Nate McDonald, Butler

Seventh place: Alex Lange, Beth-Center p. Josh Thomas, Southmoreland, 4:57

170 pounds

Championship: Colby Imler, Northern Bedford, wbf. Seth Burdolt, McGuffey

Third place: Nick Kaday, Union City p. Drake Gindlesperger, Meyersdale, 0:17

Fifth place: Austin Sacchetti, Corry, wbf. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown

Seventh place: Scout Bucks, Palmyra d. Malique Smith, Moon, 9-3

182 pounds

Championship: Cooper Baxter, Butler, m.d. Matt Petrilla, Corry, 9-1

Third place: Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston d. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 8-7

Fifth place: Keegan Whitfield, Marion Center m.d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 18-8

Seventh place: Jonah Smith, Meyersdale m.d. Christian Mcchesney, Greensburg Salem, 10-2

195 pounds

Championship: Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, d. Marshall Vantassel, Union City, 5-0

Third place: Hayden Linkerhof, Corry p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 0:38

Fifth place: Caleb Hartung, Butler, wbf. Garrett Boone, McGuffey

Seventh place: Dalton Dobyns, Moon d. Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford, 4-3

220 pounds

Championship: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Shawn Proctor, Corry, 0:24

Third place: Bryant Most, Meyersdale d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 5-1

Fifth place: Jake Pomykata, Butler d. Ty Thimons, Bethel Park, 7-0

Seventh place: Andrew Sampson, Moon d. Tasso Makripodis, McGuffey, 10-6

285 pounds

Championship: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 3-1

Third place: Marvin Beatty, Marion Center d. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 5-0

Fifth place: Xavier Reyda, Corry p. Shawn Loring, Albert Gallatin, 1:39

Seventh place: Sennaca Harney, Moon, wbf. Timmy Pollock, Upper St. Clair

Team results

Corry, 225; Butler, 205; Greensburg Salem, 186.5; Burgettstown, 164.5; McGuffey, 141; North Star, 138; Hickory, 134; Marion Center, 114; Moon, 111; Bedford, 96; Beth-Center, 96

Steve DeAugustino Holiday Classic

At West Mifflin

106 pounds

Championship: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Jackson Stroud, Brentsville (Va.), 2:56

Third place: Taylor Hebenstriet, Carlisle d. Shane Momyer, Yough, 6-0

Fifth place: James Walzer, Montour p. Brad Yeager, Shaler, 1:29

Seventh place: Collin Bartley, Laurel p. Caden Milne, Richland, 2:37

113 pounds

Championship: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Noah Clawson, Carlisle, 6-5

Third place: Dylan Mayer, Allderdice d. Ethan Zukus, Richland, 3-1

Fifth place: Stone Miller, New Castle p. Anthony Coukar, Portage, 0:29

Seventh place: Ryan Fisher, West Mifflin p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:20

120 pounds

Championship: Foster Cardinale, Brentsville (Va.) p. Austin Syfert, Richland, 0:58

Third place: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley p. Christian Michaels, West Mifflin, 0:58

Fifth place: Steve Tucibat, Penn Hills m.d. Paul McClintock, Plum, 11-2

Seventh place: Azzy Ibrahim, Carlisle m.d. Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel, 10-0

126 pounds

Championship: Robert Palmieri, Pine-Richland d. Jesse Galioto, West Mifflin, 8-7

Third place: Trentin Walker, Carlisle d. Cole Yocca, Plum, 6-5

Fifth place: Caleb Higdon, McKeesport d. Jose Morales, Fox Chapel, 7-2

Seventh place: Giovonni Carlucci, New Castle p. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 2:39

132 pounds

Third place: Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Hunter Shields, Penn Hills, 8-2

Fifth place: Nick Moore, Laurel d. Nyzair Burt, West Mifflin, 8-2

Seventh place: Troy Jacobson, Allderdice p. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 2:31

138 pounds

Championship: Tony Salopek, West Mifflin, d. Allen Mangus, Richland, 3-0

Third place: Aaron DeLuca, Montour p. Nate Lucas, Allderdice, 4:24

Fifth place: Zach Esswein, Pine-Richland p. Jackson Schnetzler, Brentsville (Va.), 0:43

Seventh place: Cole Stuchal, Blairsville p. Jaden Brown, Central Catholic, 0:57

145 pounds

Championship: Nate Lukez, Pine-Richland p. Collin Brady, Brentsville (Va.), 1:32

Third place: Cooper Warshel, Richland m.d. Blake Clark, Highlands, 12-1

Fifth place: Scott Berardinelli, Portage d. Nick Reconnu, Montour, 4-3

Seventh place: Jarrett Wilson, Carlisle d. Steve Schramm, Carrick, 9-8

152 pounds

Championship: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland p. Sean Smith, Carlisle, 5:37

Third place: Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge p. Matthew Basala, Brentsville (Va.), 4:10

Fifth place: Josh Miller, Fox Chapel p. Omar Williams, Keystone Oaks, 1:20

Seventh place: Jake Moore, Laurel p. Nathan Shaffer, Portage, 4:22

160 pounds

Championship: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. Brock White, Highlands, 3:37

Third place: Gavin Rosso, West Mifflin m.d. Seth Finnigan, Carrick, 11-3

Fifth place: Jarrod Citrano, Plum p. Mikey Ewing, Washington, 0:19

Seventh place: Jon Wolford, Portage d. Josh Morris, Allderdice, 8-3

170 pounds

Championship: Jake Sabol, Richland p. Frank Guzzi, West Mifflin, 2:47

Third place: Yuri Smaltz, Brentsville (Va.) won by DQ, Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle

Fifth place: Glenn Christner, Yough d. Aidan DeLuca, Montour, 3-1

Seventh place: Robert Harris, Penn Hills p. Tyler Thompson, Highlands, 3:30

182 pounds

Championship: Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, m.d. Kosei Cuyler, Brentsville (Va.), 12-2

Third place: Bolivar Campusano, McKeesport d. Luke O’Connor, Fox CHapel, 10-4

Fifth place: Brandon Halbedl, Montour p. Nate Riddell, Highlands, 4:53

Seventh place: Donnie Kerns, Carlisle p. Tyler Frank, Central Valley, 2:42

195 pounds

Championship: Howard Congdon, West Mifflin, p. Logan Rhoades, Carlisle, 3:26

Third place: Braden Strohecker, Laurel p. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 3:47

Fifth place: Ray Kennedy, McKeesport p. Cody Mocek, Blairsville, 0:55

Seventh place: Nick Knoblach, Carrick p. Nick Griffin, Brentsville (Va.), 3:33

220 pounds

Championship: Ed Farrell, Fox Chapel d. Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, 4-3

Third place: Zach Shaver, Pine-Richland p. Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, 2:30

Fifth place: Josh Sobeck, Montour p. Gabriel Kennedy-Citero, Blairsville, 4:05

Seventh place: Malik Miller, Carlisle p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 2:34

285 pounds

Championship: Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Dale Moehring, McKeesport, 1:31

Third place: Cam Carter-Green, Washington p. Justin Burns, Carrick, 1:59

Fifth place: Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands p. Mike Deluca, Central Catholic, 2:50

Seventh place: Micah Killion, New Castle d. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 5-3 (OT)

Team results

Brentsville (Va.), 223; Pine-Richland, 211; West Mifflin, 196.5; Carlisle, 181; Richland, 132; Montour, 131; Laurel, 128; McKeesport, 125.5; Highlands, 121; Fox Chapel, 115

