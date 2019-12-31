High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 30, 2019

By:

Monday, December 30, 2019 | 11:07 PM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Valley 64, Sharon 54

Cornell 70, Brashear 40

Quaker Valley 77, Aliquippa 50

Imani Christian at West Greene, ppd.

Avella tournament

Championship

Burgettstown 59, McGuffey 57

Third-place game

Chartiers-Houston 68, Avonworth 61

Fifth-place game

Avella 64, Propel Montour 35

Seventh-place game

Brownsville 49, Fort Cherry 41

Deer Lakes tournament

OLSH 88, East Allegheny 45

Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Junior Orange Bowl Tournament

At Miami, Fla.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Schoolhouse Prep (Fla.) 55

KSA tournament

At Orlando, Fla.

Vincentian Academy 61, Rejoice Christian (Okla.) 34

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Neshannock 48, Union 42

Consolation

Wilmington 32, Greenville 30

Phoenix Cactus Jam

At Phoenix, Ariz.

Friends Seminary (N.Y.) 63, Seneca Valley 60

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Shenango 43, Wilmington 33

Governors Challenge

At Salisbury, Md.

Medgar Evers (N.Y.) 49, Walt Whitman (Md.) 29

South Lakes (Va.) 61, Woodland Hills 58

KSA Holiday Classic

At Orlando, Fla.

St. Joseph Central (Mo.) 62, South Fayette 32

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Governors Challenge

At Salisbury, Md.

Woodland Hills vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 10 a.m.

Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. South Lakes (Va.), 11:45 a.m.

Wrestling

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4A

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.