High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 30, 2019
Monday, December 30, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Central Valley 64, Sharon 54
Cornell 70, Brashear 40
Quaker Valley 77, Aliquippa 50
Imani Christian at West Greene, ppd.
Avella tournament
Championship
Burgettstown 59, McGuffey 57
Third-place game
Chartiers-Houston 68, Avonworth 61
Fifth-place game
Avella 64, Propel Montour 35
Seventh-place game
Brownsville 49, Fort Cherry 41
Deer Lakes tournament
OLSH 88, East Allegheny 45
Propel Andrew Street at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Junior Orange Bowl Tournament
At Miami, Fla.
Mt. Lebanon 64, Schoolhouse Prep (Fla.) 55
KSA tournament
At Orlando, Fla.
Vincentian Academy 61, Rejoice Christian (Okla.) 34
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Neshannock 48, Union 42
Consolation
Wilmington 32, Greenville 30
Phoenix Cactus Jam
At Phoenix, Ariz.
Friends Seminary (N.Y.) 63, Seneca Valley 60
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Shenango 43, Wilmington 33
Governors Challenge
At Salisbury, Md.
Medgar Evers (N.Y.) 49, Walt Whitman (Md.) 29
South Lakes (Va.) 61, Woodland Hills 58
KSA Holiday Classic
At Orlando, Fla.
St. Joseph Central (Mo.) 62, South Fayette 32
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Governors Challenge
At Salisbury, Md.
Woodland Hills vs. Walt Whitman (Md.), 10 a.m.
Medgar Evers (N.Y.) vs. South Lakes (Va.), 11:45 a.m.
Wrestling
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4A
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
