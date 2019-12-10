High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2019

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 12:05 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Mike Rettger tournament

At Franklin Regional

Franklin Regional 71, Monessen 32

Norwin 56, Baldwin 48

Nonsection

Aliquippa 55, Blackhawk 49

Brownsville 60, Propel Andrew Street 56

Freedom 66, Ellwood City 60

Leechburg 72, Summit Academy 57

Penn Hills 72, Perry 32

Quaker Valley 54, Albert Gallatin 51

Riverside 55, Springdale 40

Saltsburg 84, St. Joseph Academy 52

Steel Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 48

South Allegheny 64, South Park 57 (OT)

Uniontown 71, Hempfield 47

Yough 71, Bentworth 33

Washington 70, Belle Vernon 67

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills (n)

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 46, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 27

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Mike Rettger tournament

At Franklin Regional

Baldwin vs. Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Ambridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Geibel, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Perry at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Acadmey at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.

United at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37

Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19

Aquinas Academy 53, Springdale 33

Armstrong 43, South Park 42

Beaver 46, Vincentian Academy 29

Beth-Center 76, Carmichaels 31

Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31

Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49

Central Valley 58, Rochester 56

Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20

Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41

East Allegheeny 44, Riverview 33

Freedom 53, New Brighton 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23

Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22

Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39

Lincoln Park 49, Sewickley Academy 40

Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47

Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25

Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34

Montour 38, Hampton 29

Mt. Lebanon 55, Altoona 50

North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18

Propel Andrew Street 52, Jefferson-Morgan 17

Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28

Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30

Shenango 48, Union 38

Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30

Trinity 66, Peters Township 53

Waynesburg 54, Yough 49

West Greene 62, McGuffey 18

Saltsburg at St. Joseph (n)

Wilmington at Laurel (n)

Brownsville at Mapletown, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony at Penns Manor (n)

West Shamokin at Brockway (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Brashear at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Derry at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Moon, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 7:15 p.m.

United at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 1

Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair (n)

Seneca Valley vs. Butler (n)

Nonconference

Avonworth 5, Elizabeth Forward 4

Latrobe 7, West Allegheny 0

South Park 6, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 1

Thomas Jefferson 7, Bishop McCort 0

Neshannock 9, Connellsville 2

Baldwin 10, Hampton 2

Hempfield 9, Plum 2

Montour 3, Shaler 0Kiski Area at Chartiers Valley (n)

3 goals or more: Eddie Pazo, Thomas Jefferson

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, 9:10 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Southeast

Norwin vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Central Valley vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Fox Chael at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Meadville vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Moon vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Summit Academy vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 6:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Beaver 122, Seton LaSalle 28

Franklin Regional 87.5, Norwin 77.5

Penn-Trafford 96, Plum 71

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 87, Norwin 78

Plum 87, Penn-Trafford 83

Seton LaSalle 83, Beaver 74

Wrestling

Tuesday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. Westinghouse at Brasher, 4 p.m.

Westinghouse at Brashear, 4 p.m.

