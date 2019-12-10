High school scores, summaries and schedules for Dec. 9, 2019
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Mike Rettger tournament
At Franklin Regional
Franklin Regional 71, Monessen 32
Norwin 56, Baldwin 48
Nonsection
Aliquippa 55, Blackhawk 49
Brownsville 60, Propel Andrew Street 56
Freedom 66, Ellwood City 60
Leechburg 72, Summit Academy 57
Penn Hills 72, Perry 32
Quaker Valley 54, Albert Gallatin 51
Riverside 55, Springdale 40
Saltsburg 84, St. Joseph Academy 52
Steel Valley 53, Thomas Jefferson 48
South Allegheny 64, South Park 57 (OT)
Uniontown 71, Hempfield 47
Yough 71, Bentworth 33
Washington 70, Belle Vernon 67
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills (n)
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 46, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 27
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Mike Rettger tournament
At Franklin Regional
Baldwin vs. Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Ambridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Geibel, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Perry at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Acadmey at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.
United at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Allderdice 71, Keystone Oaks 37
Apollo-Ridge 64, Valley 19
Aquinas Academy 53, Springdale 33
Armstrong 43, South Park 42
Beaver 46, Vincentian Academy 29
Beth-Center 76, Carmichaels 31
Butler 66, Franklin Regional 31
Canon-McMillan 52, South Fayette 49
Central Valley 58, Rochester 56
Cornell 49, Propel Braddock Hills 20
Deer Lakes 57, Burrell 41
East Allegheeny 44, Riverview 33
Freedom 53, New Brighton 27
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Jeannette 23
Hopewell 57, Beaver Falls 22
Knoch 63, Kiski Area 39
Lincoln Park 49, Sewickley Academy 40
Mars 56, Pine-Richland 47
Mohawk 82, Quigley Catholic 25
Monessen 40, Fort Cherry 34
Montour 38, Hampton 29
Mt. Lebanon 55, Altoona 50
North Hills 47, West Allegheny 18
Propel Andrew Street 52, Jefferson-Morgan 17
Ringgold 50, Charleroi 28
Seneca Valley 69, New Castle 30
Shenango 48, Union 38
Southmoreland 64, Uniontown 30
Trinity 66, Peters Township 53
Waynesburg 54, Yough 49
West Greene 62, McGuffey 18
Saltsburg at St. Joseph (n)
Wilmington at Laurel (n)
Brownsville at Mapletown, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony at Penns Manor (n)
West Shamokin at Brockway (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Brashear at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Derry at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at California, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Moon, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 7:15 p.m.
United at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 1
Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair (n)
Seneca Valley vs. Butler (n)
Nonconference
Avonworth 5, Elizabeth Forward 4
Latrobe 7, West Allegheny 0
South Park 6, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 1
Thomas Jefferson 7, Bishop McCort 0
Neshannock 9, Connellsville 2
Baldwin 10, Hampton 2
Hempfield 9, Plum 2
Montour 3, Shaler 0Kiski Area at Chartiers Valley (n)
3 goals or more: Eddie Pazo, Thomas Jefferson
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, 9:10 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Southeast
Norwin vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Central Valley vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Fox Chael at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Meadville vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Moon vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.
Summit Academy vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 6:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Beaver 122, Seton LaSalle 28
Franklin Regional 87.5, Norwin 77.5
Penn-Trafford 96, Plum 71
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 87, Norwin 78
Plum 87, Penn-Trafford 83
Seton LaSalle 83, Beaver 74
Wrestling
Tuesday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Obama Academy at Brashear, 4 p.m.
Obama Academy vs. Westinghouse at Brasher, 4 p.m.
Westinghouse at Brashear, 4 p.m.
