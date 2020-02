High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 12, 2020

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 | 11:55 PM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s result

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 71, Blairsville 35

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Hempfield (12-10) vs. Peters Township (13-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Pine-Richland (14-8) vs. Connellsville (8-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (12-10) vs. Penn-Trafford (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park (13-8) vs. North Allegheny (11-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Byes: Butler (17-4), Upper St. Clair (19-3), Fox Chapel (21-1), Mt. Lebanon (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Butler vs. Hempfield/Peters Township winner

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland/Connellsville winner

Fox Chapel vs. Central Catholic/Penn-Trafford winner

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park/North Allegheny winner

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (13-8) vs. Hampton (11-10) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

McKeesport (12-10) vs. West Allegheny (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Shaler (13-9) vs. Gateway (10-11) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

South Fayette (15-7) vs. Franklin Regional (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Byes: Penn Hills (18-11), Thomas Jefferson (15-7), Chartiers Valley (18-4), Mars (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

Penn Hills vs. Laurel Highlands/Hampton winner

Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport/West Allegheny winner

Chartiers Valley vs. Shaler/Gateway winner

Mars vs. South Fayette/Franklin Regional winner

Class 4A

First round

Feb. 19 schedule

Ambridge (11-8) vs. Ringgold (13-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Blackhawk (11-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (15-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Derry (7-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Byes: Highlands (19-3), Uniontown (20-2), Knoch (19-3), Quaker Valley (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

Highlands vs. Ambridge/Ringgold winner

Uniontown vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward winner

Knoch vs. New Castle/Mt. Pleasant winner

Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon/Derry winner

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Deer Lakes (12-9) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Washington (15-6) vs. Neshannock (15-7) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (15-6) vs. McGuffey (15-7) at Trinity, 8 p.m.

Aliquippa (14-8) vs. Steel Valley (13-8) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (20-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (10-10) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Charleroi (16-6) vs. Carlynton (14-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

South Allegheny (21-1) vs. Avonworth (11-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Beaver Falls (13-7) vs. Southmoreland (11-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (11-11) vs. South Side (11-11) at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Springdale (19-3) vs. Sewickley Academy (9-12) at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.

Laurel (14-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-10) at Shaler, 1 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge (16-6) vs. Brentwood (17-5) at Fox Chapel, 2:30 p.m.

Shenango (17-5) vs. California (12-9) at North Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Byes: OLSH (21-1), Sto-Rox (16-6), Jeannette (15-7)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

OLSH vs. Serra Catholic/South Side winner

Springdale/Sewickley Academy winner vs. Laurel/Winchester Thurston winner

Sto-Rox vs. Apollo-Ridge/Brentwood winner

Jeannette vs. Shenango/California winner

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Leechburg (15-5) vs. Geibel (14-8) at Thomas Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (16-6) vs. Eden Christian (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Nazareth Prep (15-7) vs. Clairton (13-9) at Thomas Jefferson, 2:30 p.m.

Monessen (10-12) vs. Union (13-8) at North Hills, 1 p.m.

Imani Christian (14-8) vs. West Greene (8-12) at Peters Township, 1 p.m.

Byes: Vincentian Academy (18-4), Bishop Canevin (17-5), Cornell (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 20 schedule

Vincentian Academy vs. Leechburg/Geibel winner

Greensburg Central Catholic/Eden Christian winner vs. Nazareth Prep/Clairton winner

Bishop Canevin vs. Monessen/Union winner

Cornell vs. Imani Christian/West Greene winner

District 8

City League championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (18-5) vs. Obama Academy (13-8) at Petersen Event Center, 2 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s result

District 6

Nonconference

Allegany (Md.) 62, Ligonier Valley 30

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

(Sites & times TBA)

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9)

Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7)

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9)

Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn Hills (11-11) vs. Plum (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (16-6) vs. Armstrong (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

Moon (16-6) vs. Mars (15-7) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (16-5) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-7) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Oakland Catholic (16-6), Woodland Hills (18-4), Trinity (17-4)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

Chartiers Valley vs. Penn Hills/Plum winner

Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson/Armstrong winner

Woodland Hills vs. Moon/Mars winner

Trinity vs. Gateway/Penn-Trafford winner

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (16-5) vs. West Mifflin (12-10) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport (15-7) vs. Indiana (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport (16-6) vs. Belle Vernon (16-6) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Knoch (16-6) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: North Catholic (21-1), Blackhawk (19-3), Southmoreland (22-0), Central Valley (17-3)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 20 schedule

North Catholic vs. Quaker Valley/West Mifflin winner

Blackhawk vs. McKeesport/Indiana winner

Southmoreland vs. Freeport/Belle Vernon winner

Central Valley vs. Knoch/New Castle winner

Class 3A

First round

Feb. 19 schedule

Seton LaSalle (14-7) vs. Deer Lakes (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Avonworth (16-6) vs. Brownsville (13-8) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (12-10) vs. Charleroi (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Derry (14-8) vs. Freedom (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Beaver (19-3), South Park (14-8), Mohawk (19-3), Carlynton (14-8)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle/Deer Lakes winner

South Park vs. Avonworth/Brownsville winner

Mohawk vs. East Allegheny/Charleroi winner

Carlynton vs. Derry/Freedom winner

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (12-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (14-8) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

South Side (15-7) vs. Frazier (9-13) at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Burgettstown (16-6) vs. Riverview (14-8) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Ellis School (16-6) vs. Shenango (12-10) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

Byes: Serra Catholic (16-3), Laurel (15-7), Bishop Canevin (16-6), OLSH (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 20 schedule

Serra Catholic vs. Chartiers-Houston/Winchester Thurston winner

Laurel vs. South Side/Frazier winner

Bishop Canevin vs. Burgettstown/Riverview winner

OLSH vs. Ellis School/Shenango winner

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Monessen (15-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (9-11) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Clairton (18-3) vs. Eden Christian (8-12) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-7) vs. California (12-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Avella (16-6) vs. Propel Andrew Street (8-14) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy (12-10) vs. St. Joseph (3-19) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Rochester (21-1), West Greene (22-0), Vincentian Academy (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Feb. 21 schedule

Rochester vs. Monessen/Aquinas Academy winner

Clairton/Eden Christian winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic/California winner

West Greene vs. Avella/Propel Andrew Street winner

Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy/St. Joseph winner

District 8

City League championship

Saturday’s schedule

Allderdice (21-2) vs. Westinghouse (15-5) at Petersen Event Center, noon

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL team championships

At Nesbit’s Lanes, Plum

Semifinal

Hempfield 2, Norwin 0 (183-153, 173-148)

Championship

Central Catholic 2, Hempfield 1 (155-145, 178-198, 167-159)

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Southeast

Latrobe at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:25 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 9 p.m.

Northwest

Blackhawk at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Southeast

Bishop McCort at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

South

Carrick at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Elizabeth Forward at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Mars at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Armstrong 56, Plum 9

Butler 48, Bethel Park 28

Chartiers Valley 60, West Mifflin 15

Fox Chapel 42, Mt. Lebanon 36

Greensburg Salem 67, Penn-Trafford 6

Latrobe 45, North Allegheny 21

Connellsville at Latrobe, ppd.

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Armstrong 56, Plum 9

106: No match

113: Dom Sheffo (P) p. Toby Atwood, 0:46

120: Vince Citrano (P) d. Michael Kinzy, 6-2

126: Braeden Trumbull (A) d. Paul McClintock, 7-4

132: Dylan Wolfe (A) p. Cole Yocca, 4:36

138: Paydon Tyrrell (A) wbf.

145: Connor Jacobs (A) d. Andrew Claassen, 7-2

152: Hunter Turner (A) wbf.

160: Noah Cooper (A) d. Jarrod Citrano, 6-4

170: Landon Harmon (A) p. Damon Bracco, 5:03

180: Sam Strobel (a) p. Luke Heath, 0:28

195: Logan Harmon t.f. Browndon Wafo, 17-2

220: Josh Shaner (A) wbf.

205: Zak Dillingham (A) p. Ian Lamia, 2:54

Records: A (6-5); P (2-5)

Fox Chapel 42, Mt. Lebanon 36

106: Henry Byrne (FC) wbf

113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) p. Totoy Abellar, 2:59

120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf

126: Louie Pietragallo (ML) d. Jose Morales, 9-6

132: Eli Crittenden (ML) d. Dakoda Pisano, 4-0

138: Darvish Kapitonov (ML) p. Brendan Kost, 1:50

145: Sam Mago (ML) p. Robbie Serrao, 5:12

152: Jackson Gray (ML) p. Jake Patterson, 2:34

160: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Fayzullo Solohiddinov, 0:52

170: Mac Stout (ML) p. Zane Gavazzi, 1:02

182: Luke O’Connor (FC) p. Ryan Horgan, 4:40

195: Henry Gavazzi (FC) p. Edward Kubit, 1:32

220: Luke Stout (ML) wbf

285: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Kade Capristo, 1:40

*Match started at 113 pounds

Records: FC (9-9); ML (13-5)

Greensburg Salem 67, Penn-Trafford 6

106: No match

113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf.

120: Riley Stoner (GS) wbf.

126: Nico Williams (GS) m.d. Ryan Auel, 10-2

132: Cody Kauffman (GS) p. Owen Ott, 1:10

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) d. Lucas Paszek, 6-3

145: Luke Willett (GS) p. Eli Glaser, 2:22

152: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf.

160: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Wesley Stull, 0:44

170: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Ryan Bachar, 3:03

182: Tony Zona (P-T) p. Caleb Chismar, 2:34

195: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Scott Coy, 0:22

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf.

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Peyton Kelly, 1:25

Records: GS (7-4); P-T (2-4)

Latrobe 45, North Allegheny 21

106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Brady Walker, 0:53

113: Nicholas Gorman (NA) m.d. Lucio Angelicchio, 11-3

120: Nate Roth (L) d. Dylan Coy, 9-3

126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Dom Hogan, 0:38

132: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Adam Rohan, 0:39

138: Maximus Stedeford (NA) p. Connor Johnson, 3:37

145: Ricky Armstrong (L) d. Freddy Junko, 3-2

152: Jack Pletcher (L) d. Ian Branstetter, 3-1

160: Mitch Tryon (L) d. Andrew Hart, 6-2

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Nick Caruso, 1:47

182: Nick Marcenelle (NA) t.f. Corey Boerio, 16-1 (5:30)

195: Tyler Lynch (L) p. Cameron Fries, 0:35

220: Tyler Ross (L) d. Luke Rumpler, 7-2

285: Ben Grafton (NA) p. Colton Zimmerman, 1:19

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: L (8-3); NA (7-3)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Indiana at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Mars, 7 p.m.

