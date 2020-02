High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 18, 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 12:28 AM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Bethel Park 53, North Allegheny 50

Central Catholic 50, Penn-Trafford 35

Peters Township 55, Hempfield 46

Pine-Richland 81, Connellsville 51

Byes: Butler (17-4), Upper St. Clair (19-3), Fox Chapel (21-1), Mt. Lebanon (16-6)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Butler vs. Peters Township (14-9)

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland (15-8)

Fox Chapel vs. Central Catholic (13-10)

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park (14-8)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn Hills (18-11) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. West Allegheny (13-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (18-4) vs. Shaler (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mars (17-5) vs. South Fayette (16-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ambridge (11-8) vs. Ringgold (13-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Blackhawk (11-10) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (15-7) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Belle Vernon (16-6) vs. Derry (7-14) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Byes: Highlands (19-3), Uniontown (20-2), Knoch (19-3), Quaker Valley (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Highlands vs. Ambridge/Ringgold winner

Uniontown vs. Blackhawk/Elizabeth Forward winner

Knoch vs. New Castle/Mt. Pleasant winner

Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon/Derry winner

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Neshannock (16-7) at New Castle, 8 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (16-6) vs. Aliquippa (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (21-2) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

South Allegheny (22-1) vs. Beaver Falls (14-7) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-1) vs. South Side (12-11) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Springdale (20-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10) at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Sto-Rox (16-6) vs. Brentwood (18-5) at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette (15-7) vs. Shenango (18-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Geibel (15-8) at Peters Townshiop, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian (14-9) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-7) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Union (14-8) at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Cornell (16-6) vs. Imani Christian (15-8), Northgate, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Altoona (10-12) vs. State College (6-16) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Johnstown (19-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Penn Cambria (12-10) at Huntingdon (20-2), 7 p.m.

Central-Martinsburg (14-8) at Tyrone (20-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s result

Cambria Heights 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Cambria Heights (11-12) at Ligonier Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penns Valley (14-8) at West Shamokin (17-5), 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (11-10) at Westmont Hilltop (17-5), 7 p.m.

Mt. Union (13-9) at Richland (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

United (11-12) at Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2), 7 p.m.

Southern Huntingdon (14-8) at Homer-Center (15-7), 7 p.m.

Penns Manor (12-10) at West Branch (18-3), 7 p.m.

Purchase Line (12-9) at Portage (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (5-17) at Bishop Carroll (13-9), 7 p.m.

Saltsburg (12-10) at Williamsburg (13-7), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Gateway 37, Penn-Trafford 36

Moon 52, Mars 36

Penn Hills 43, Plum 35

Thomas Jefferson 47, Armstrong 23

Byes: Chartiers Valley (22-0), Oakland Catholic (16-6), Woodland Hills (18-4), Trinity (17-4)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Chartiers Valley vs. Penn Hills (12-11)

Oakland Catholic vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6)

Woodland Hills vs. Moon (17-6)

Trinity vs. Gateway (17-5)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (21-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-5) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk (19-3) vs. Indiana (14-9) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland (22-0) vs. Freeport (17-6) at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Central Valley (17-3) vs. Knoch (17-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (14-7) vs. Deer Lakes (13-9) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Avonworth (16-6) vs. Brownsville (13-8) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (12-10) vs. Charleroi (14-7) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Derry (14-8) vs. Freedom (14-8) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Byes: Beaver (19-3), South Park (14-8), Mohawk (19-3), Carlynton (14-8)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle/Deer Lakes winner

South Park vs. Avonworth/Brownsville winner

Mohawk vs. East Allegheny/Charleroi winner

Carlynton vs. Derry/Freedom winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-8) at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Laurel (15-7) vs. South Side (16-7) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (16-6) vs. Riverview (15-8) at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

OLSH (16-6) vs. Ellis School (17-6) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Aquinas Academy 34, Monessen 30

Avella 52, Propel Andrew Street 12

California 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Clairton 61, Eden Christian 58

Sewickley Academy 53, St. Joseph 27

Byes: Rochester (21-1), West Greene (22-0), Vincentian Academy (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Rochester vs. Aquinas Academy (10-11) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton (19-3) vs. California (13-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene vs. Avella (17-6) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Vincentian Academy vs. Sewickley Academy (13-10) at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

State College (17-5) vs. Altoona (11-9) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

DuBois (13-10) at Hollidaysburg (15-6), 7 p.m.

Obama Academy (10-9) at Portage (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Forest Hills 60, Bedford 36

Huntingdon 50, Juniata 38

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Forest Hills (23-1) vs. Huntingdon (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Penns Valley (11-12) at Tyrone (18-3), 7 p.m.

Central Cambria (15-7) at United (19-3), 7 p.m.

West Shamokin (14-9) at Cambria Heights (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria (13-9) at Central-Martinsburg (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Glendale (15-8) at Bellwood-Antis (21-1), 7 p.m.

Homer-Center (17-5) at Bishop Guilfoyle (16-6), 7 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel (14-8) at Penns Manor (20-2), 7 p.m.

Juniata Valley (18-3) vs. Bishop McCort (13-9) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Purchase Line 60, Williamsburg 44

St. Joseph’s Academy 42, Saltsburg 39

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (12-9) at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Purchase Line (14-9) at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AA

Southeast

Hempfield 10, Penn-Trafford 7

Class A

Northeast

Indiana 5, Fox Chapel 4 (OT)

Hampton at Shaler (n)

Southeast

Bishop McCort 5, Norwin 2

Class B

North

Avonworth at McDowell (n)

Nonconference

Freeport at North Catholic (n)

Kiski Area at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Park (W. Va.) (n)

3 goals or more: Colby Zmenkowski, Fox Chapel; Matt Traczynski, Hempfield (4)

