High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 22, 2020 | 12:06 AM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Butler (17-4) vs. Peters Township (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, noon

Upper St. Clair (19-3) vs. Pine-Richland (15-8) at North Hills, 3:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel (21-1) vs. Central Catholic (13-10) at Plum, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (16-6) vs. Bethel Park (14-8) at Canon-McMillan, 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Chartiers Valley 52, Shaler 45

Laurel Highlands 62, Penn Hills 60

Mars 57, South Fayette 44

Thomas Jefferson 54, West Allegheny 43

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7)

Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Highlands (19-3) vs. Ringgold (14-9) at North Hills, noon

Uniontown (20-2) vs. Blackhawk (12-10) at Canon-McMillan, noon

Knoch (19-3) vs. New Castle (16-7) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (17-5) vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. Aliquippa (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (22-2) vs. South Allegheny (23-1) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

OLSH 64, South Side 40

Shenango 52, Jeannette 34

Sto-Rox 71, Brentwood 61

Winchester Thurston 57, Springdale 54

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11)

Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5)

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (19-4) vs. Nazareth Prep (17-7) at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (18-5) vs. Cornell (17-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s result

Altoona 61, State College 54

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Johnstown (19-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (21-2) vs. Tyrone (21-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Ligonier Valley 59, Cambria Heights 50

Penns Valley 50, West Shamokin 47

Richland 53, Mt. Union 32

Westmont Hilltop 62, Bellwood-Antis 33

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. West Shamokin (18-5)

Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (20-2) vs. Homer-Center (16-7) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Branch (19-3) vs. Portage (19-4) at Tyrone MS, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Bishop Carroll 72, Blacklick Valley 25

Williamsburg 63, Saltsburg 60

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s results

Bethel Park 33, Fox Chapel 29

Mt. Lebanon 53, Seneca Valley 40

North Allegheny 65, Baldwin 46

Upper St. Clair 52, Norwin 39

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5)

North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-0) vs. Penn Hills (12-11) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (16-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Moon (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 3:15 p.m.

Trinity (18-4) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (22-1) vs. Blackhawk (20-3) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Southmoreland (23-0) vs. Central Valley (18-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver (19-3) vs. Seton LaSalle (15-7) at North Allegheny, 3:15 p.m.

South Park (14-8) vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk (19-3) vs. East Allegheny (13-10) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Carlynton (14-8) vs. Freedom (15-8) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-3) vs. Laurel (16-7) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (17-6) vs. Ellis School (18-6) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Clairton 43, California 41 (OT)

Rochester 64, Aquinas Academy 24

Sewickley Academy 43, Vincentian Academy 31

West Greene 55, Avella 45

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3)

West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10)

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s result

Altoona 52, State College 33

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg (16-6) vs. Portage (20-3) at Mt. Aloysius, noon

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Forest Hills (23-1) vs. Huntingdon (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s result

United 41, Central Cambria 36

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3)

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (12-9) at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Purchase Line (14-9) at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.

Diving

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL individual championship

1. Kyle Maziarz, North Catholic, 558.05; 2. Simon Iwanonkiw, Quaker Valley, 422.90; Cole O’Connor, South Park, 409.30; 4. Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold, 403.25; 5. Gavin Guern, Elizabeth Forward, 386.20; 6. Alex Oleksak, Keystone Oaks, 350.35; 7. Kevin Golden, Knoch, 335.50; 8. Benjamin Gutschow, Winchester Thurston, 311.70; 9. Cameron Washburn, Derry, 305.30; 10. Luke Dale, West Allegheny, 302.20; 11. Jakob Riggle, Derry, 297.55; 12. Jake Workmaster, Keystone Oaks, 290.00; 13. Kevin Butler, Mars, 261.10; 14. Andrew Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 246.25, 15. Aaron Butler, Knoch, 238.35; Cian Williamson-Rea, Indiana, 237.70; 17. Brady Kodman, Indiana, 170.65; 18. Justin Walls, Knoch, 153.75; 19. Nathan Grundberg, Beaver, 141.20; 20. Joseph Holp, Laurel Highlands, 132.85

*Top 7 qualify for PIAAs

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL individual championship

1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 440.45; 2. Taylor Weyrich, Seton LaSalle, 399.05; 3. Alexa Gonczi, Central Valley, 392.20; 4. Ary Napora, Knoch, 329.95; 5. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 323.35; 6. Alison Cowan, Derry, 317.35; 7. Payton Cowan, Central Valley, 313.40; 8. Krystle Ekas, Knoch, 286.25; 9. Ashley Baker, Derry, 283.25; 10. Brooke Mihalik, Ringgold, 256.85; 11. Alexis Hutton, South Park, 250.00; 12. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 237.40; 13. Faith Hartle, Indiana, 218.95; 14. Allie Rutledge, Indiana, 218.25

*Top 6 qualify for PIAAs

Wrestling

Friday’s results

PIAA Southwest regional

Class AA

Quarterfinals

106: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Korry Walls, Tyrone Area, 12-0; 106: Jaxon Matthews, Central Martinsburg dec. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 5-4; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Nathan Pelesky, North Star, 0:25; Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area p. Landon Dunsmore, Huntingdon Area, 2:08.

113: Joey Fischer, South Park m.d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 20-11; Hunter Walk, Tyrone Area p. Hunter Cornell, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 1:21; Easton Toth, Forest Hills dec. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 4-0; Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 13-4.

120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 3:34; Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area dec. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 6-0; Roland Mills, Huntingdon Area t.f. Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center, 16-1 4:35; Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Nick Salerno, Burrell, 1:08.

126: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills t.f. Camden Koontz, Bedford, 18-3 2:40; Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 9-0; Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain dec. Suds Dubler, Glendale, 2-0 UTB; Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area m.d. Gavin Stewart, Marion Center, 17-3

132: Brock Mcmillen, Glendale m.d. Jacob Dawson, Bedford, 17-5; Kaleb Miller, Chestnut Ridge dec. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 9-7; Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy p. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 1:34; Ian Oswalt, Burrell dec. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills, 5-1.

138: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford p. Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, 1:25; Clayton Royer, Penns Valley p. Eddie Huehn, Carlynton, 1:29; Kenny Duschek, Freedom Area dec. Tyler Coddington, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 3-2; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy dec. Todd Fisher, Beth-Center, 7-4.

145: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills p. Tristan Rutter, Glendale, 1:50; Noah Korenoski, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Ethan Hemminger, Somerset, 4-2; Gage Mcclenahan, Bald Eagle Area p. Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge, 3:03; Cooper Warshel, Richland dec. Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 3-1.

152: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy p. Austin Mcbeth, Southmoreland, 1:03; Shane Kemper, Burgettstown dec. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 3-0; Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley p. Clayton Lee, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 0:54.; AJ Corrado, Burrell dec. Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills, 10-7.

160: Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy dec. Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton, 6-4; Thayne Lawrence, Frazier p. Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort, 1:49; Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola t.f. Austin Broadwater, Meyersdale, 15-0 5:31; Alex Taylor, Bellwood-Antis dec. Ethan Barr, McGuffey, 5-2.

170: Colby Imler, Northern Bedford dec. Glenn Christner, Yough, 4-3; Jacob Sabol, Richland dec. Drake Gindlesperger, Meyersdale, 2-1; Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area t.f. Alex Weaver, Tyrone Area, 17-0 2:47; Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy p. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:36.

182: Myles Baney, Huntingdon Area dec. Collin Milko, Carlynton, 5-4; Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley, 4:07; Austin Walley, Ellwood City p. Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights, 2:50; Ricky Feroce, Burrell dec. Mason Muto, Westmont-Hilltop, 8-4.

195: Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola dec. Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 7-4; Ethan Cain, Elizabeth p. orward dec. Jake Most, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 5-0; Ashton Dull, Bedford dec. Seth Dudurich, Glendale, 7-3; Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Bret Huffman, Southmoreland, 6-1.

220: Cory Johnston, Glendale p. Robbie West, Fort Cherry, 1:46; Jake Ryan, Mount Union p. Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 1:49; Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan M def. Jake Barbabella, Avonworth; Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge m.d. David Close, Bald Eagle Area, 8-0

285: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale p. Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands, 1:27; ; Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis, 2:25 ; Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain, 2:56; Marvin Beatty, Marion Center d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 8-5.

First round consolation

106: Niko Ferra, Burrell dec. Chase Fleshman, Penns Valley, 7-3; Reyan Imler, Northern Bedford dec. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 8-5; Micah Hughes, Valley m.d. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 11-2; Shane Momyer, Yough dec. Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown, 10-7.

113: Zach Brandis, Central Cambria dec. Matthew Schultheis, Freedom Area, 2-0; Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton p. Jacob Thomas, Frazier, 1:42; Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale p. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 1:47; Zeke Dubler, Glendale m.d. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 14-5.

120: Nick Bryan, Philipsburg-Osceola p. Ian Crouch, Central Martinsburg, 3:20; Eli Brougher, North Star dec. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 5-2; Mat Emerick, Bedford p. Colton McCallen, Derry, 3:25; Tanner Kushner, Westmont-Hilltop p. Ashton Sipes, Tyrone Area, 3:54.

126: Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 16-6; Conner Polacek, Westmont-Hilltop m.d. Nate Long, Penns Valley, 11-1; Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center dec. Aiden Pearce, Laurel, 6-0; Caden Reamer, Huntingdon Area p. Evan Henry, Highlands, 1:50.

132: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center dec. Nasier Sutton, Fort Cherry, 6-1; Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 4:56; Nate Yagle, McGuffey p. Lane Younker, Everett, 2:56; Dion Lyons, Valley dec. Roy Dunn, Westmont-Hilltop, 14-12.

138: Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant dec. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 2-0; Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford dec. Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland, 8-3; Noah Weston, Bentworth dec. Cade Keithley, Claysburg-Kimmel, 8-3; Allen Mangus, Richland p. Logan Bechtold, Burrell, 2:21

145: Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward p. Anthony Navarra, South Side, 4:50; Anthony Weil, South Park dec. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 10-7; Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey dec. Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell, 6-3; Austin Foster, Philipsburg-Osceola dec. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 5-3.

152: Jacob Moore, Laurel dec. Gavin Habinyak, Bedford, 4-2; Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Aiden Taylor, Bellwood-Antis, 5-3; Joe Boughton, Avonworth p. Kyle Jones, Mt. Pleasant, 2:51; Drew Koleno, Bald Eagle Area t.f. Garrett Ammon, South Park, 17-0.

160: Brock White, Highlands dec. Patrick Brewer, Mt. Pleasant, 6-4; Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge p. Kobe Harr, Claysburg-Kimmel, 6:20; Noah Foltz, Bald Eagle Area p. Peyton Pauline, South Park, 1:24; Noah Linderman, Burrell m.d. Connor Clarke, Bedford, 9-1.

170: Isaac Watson, Juniata Valley p. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, 4:49; Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley p. Cole Clark, Burrell, 2:05; Shquincy Smart-johnson, Summit Academy dec. Baltzer Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 7-3; Gage Peters, Huntingdon Area p. Zach Weakland, Cambria Heights, 2:04.

182: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland m.d. Jonah Smith, Meyersdale, 17-4; Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge dec. Ethan Yingling, West Branch, 9-4; Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks t.f. Zack Lash, Tyrone Area, 19-3 4:46; Turner Lehman, Burgettstown p. Cooper Lingenfelter, Bedford, 4:34.

195: Clayton Arnold, Mount Union p. Garret Suica, Burgettstown, 2:38; Bryce Salyers, North Star dec. Brayden Mickinac, Derry, 3-0; Zack Peck, Huntingdon Area dec. Dominic Caracciolo, Bellwood-Antis, 3-1; Alex Kuzma, Central Valley p. Amir Mccracken, Quaker Valley, 2:21.

220: Austin Wagner, Penn Cambria p. Tyler Cody, Burgettstown, 4:40; Logan Propst, Everett p. Matthew Kordich, Frazier, 4:53; Brady Boburchock, Berlin-Brothersvalley M def. Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Blairsville; Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands dec. Tyler Anderson, Philipsburg-Osceola, 10-6

285: Frank Cortazzo, South Allegheny dec. Max Clevenger, United, 3-2; J.D. Black, Richland p. Chase Klinger, Philipsburg-Osceola, 1:53; Derek Beach, Northern Bedford dec. Sonny Peterson, Carlynton, 6-2; Kyle Jasper, Glendale p. Charles Yanniello, McGuffey, 1:42.

Preliminary round

106: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge t.f. Chase Fleshman, Penns Valley, 17-0 5:08; Korry Walls, Tyrone Area dec. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 7-5; Jaxon Matthews, Central Martinsburg p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 3:14; Colin Bartley, Laurel dec. Reyan Imler, Northern Bedford, 6-2; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 1:25; Nathan Pelesky, North Star m.d. Micah Hughes, Valley, 13-1; Landon Dunsmore, Huntingdon Area p. Shane Ilgenfritz, Burgettstown, 4:50; Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area p. Shane Momyer, Yough, 0:42.

113: Joey Fischer, South Park t.f. Zach Brandis, Central Cambria, 25-8 6:00; Liam Cornetto, Marion Center dec. Matthew Schultheis, Freedom Area, 4-3; Hunter Cornell, Berlin-Brothersvalley m.d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 11-2; Hunter Walk, Tyrone Area p. Jacob Thomas, Frazier, 1:40; Easton Toth, Forest Hills p. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 1:24; Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant dec. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 3-1; Bryce Beatty, Mount Union p. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 3:01; Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge dec. Zeke Dubler, Glendale, 6-0.

120: Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward p. Nick Bryan, Philipsburg-Osceola, 2:39; 120Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown dec. Ian Crouch, Central Martinsburg, 10-5; Ambrose Boni, Central Valley p. Eli Brougher, North Star, 0:43; Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle Area p. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 3:56; Roland Mills, Huntingdon Area p. Colton McCallen, Derry, 3:15; Kyle Mccollum, Beth-Center dec. Mat Emerick, Bedford, 7-3; Nick Salerno, Burrell m.d. Ashton Sipes, Tyrone Area, 10-0; Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge p. Tanner Kushner, Westmont-Hilltop, 1:30.

126: Jackson Arrington,Forest Hills p. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 3:10; Camden Koontz, Bedford dec. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, 3-0; Damian George, Mt. Pleasant dec. Conner Polacek, Westmont-Hilltop, 3-1; Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge t.f. Nate Long, Penns Valley, 18-1 3:54; Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain p. Aiden Pearce, Laurel, 0:38; Suds Dubler, Glendale p. Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center, 1:20; Gavin Stewart, Marion Center t.f. Evan Henry, Highlands, 21-2 5:38; Tyler Cymmerman, Derry t.f. Caden Reamer, Huntingdon Area, 16-1 4:17.

132: Brock McMillen, Glendale t.f. Nasier Sutton, Fort Cherry, 15-0 4:13; Jacob Dawson, Bedford dec. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 2-1; Jrake Burford, Highlands dec. Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, 10-7; Kaleb Miller, Chestnut Ridge p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 5:51; Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown dec. Lane Younker, Everett, 12-5; Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy dec. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 9-6; Noah Teeter, Forest Hills Tp. Dion Lyons, Valley, 17-0 5:44; Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Roy Dunn, Westmont-Hilltop, 1:53

138: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford t.f. Dustin Flinn, Forest Hills, 15-0 4:14; Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola dec. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 1-0; Clayton Royer, Penns Valley m.d. Nick Yeskey, Southmoreland, 16-3; Eddie Huehn, Carlynton dec. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford, 12-11; Kenny Duschek, Freedom Area dec. Cade Keithley, Claysburg-Kimmel, 7-2; Tyler Coddington, Berlin-Brothersvalley p. Noah Weston, Bentworth, 2:27; Todd Fisher, Beth-Center dec. Allen Mangus, Richland, 4-3; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy t.f. Logan Bechtold, Burrell, 15-0 2:59.

145: Erik Gibson, Forest Hills p. Anthony Navarra, South Side, 1:07; Tristan Rutter, Glendale dec. Noah Hunnell, Elizabeth Forward, 6-1; Ethan Hemminger, Somerset p. Jake Tkach, Fort Cherry, 0:32; Noah Korenoski, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Anthony Weil, South Park, 6-2; Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey, 10-2; Gage Mcclenahan, Bald Eagle Area p. Alex Obeldobel, Hopewell, 1:09; Cooper Warshel, Richland dec. Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center, 5-0; Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley p. Austin Foster, Philipsburg-Osceola, 2:42.

152: Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy t.f. Jacob Moore, Laurel, 17-1 2:00; Austin Mcbeth, Southmoreland m.d. Gavin Habinyak, Bedford, 15-3; Shane Kemper, Burgettstown m.d. Aiden Taylor, Bellwood-Antis, 17-3; Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge dec. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop, 6-3; Clayton Lee, Berlin-Brothersvalley p. Kyle Jones, Mt. Pleasant, 2:47; Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley p. Joe Boughton, Avonworth, 4:39; Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills p. Garrett Ammon, South Park, 2:47; AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Drew Koleno, Bald Eagle Area, 3:39.

160: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier p. Noah Foltz, Bald Eagle Area, 3:13; Ethan Marcozzi, Bishop McCort m.d. Peyton Pauline, South Park, 10-1; Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola p. Brock White, Highlands, 2:55; Austin Broadwater, Meyersdale dec. Patrick Brewer, Mt. Pleasant, 5-0; Alex Taylor, Bellwood-Antis p. Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge, 3:03; Ethan Barr, McGuffey dec. Kobe Harr, Claysburg-Kimmel, 8-7; Oleg Melnyk, Carlynton dec. Connor Clarke, Bedford, 8-3; Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Tp. Noah Linderman, Burrell, 16-0 3:00.

170: Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area p. Isaac Watson, Juniata Valley, 0:51; Alex Weaver, Tyrone Area p. Owen Petrisek, Bentworth, 2:49; Jacob Sabol, Richland p. Austin Pantaleo, Quaker Valley, 4:15; Drake Gindlesperger, Meyersdale p. Cole Clark, Burrell, 1:53; Colby Imler, Northern Bedford p. Zach Weakland, Cambria Heights, 0:28; Glenn Christner, Yough p. Gage Peters, Huntingdon Area, 5:08; D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown p. Baltzer Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 2:57; Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy p. Shquincy Smart-johnson, Summit Academy, 1:39.

182: Austin Walley, Ellwood City t.f. Zack Lash, Tyrone Area, 17-2 2:26; Ian Eckenrode, Cambria Heights p. Nick Whittington, Keystone Oaks, 2:52; Collin Milko, Carlynton p. Jonah Smith, Meyersdale, 0:41; Myles Baney, Huntingdon Area p. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 3:30; Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley m.d. Turner Lehman, Burgettstown, 8-0; Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Cooper Lingenfelter, Bedford, 1:12; Ricky Feroce, Burrell dec. Ethan Yingling, West Branch, 8-3; Mason Muto, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1 TB2.

195: Tanner Dluhos, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Brayden Mickinac, Derry Area, 5-1; Bret Huffman, Southmoreland p. Bryce Salyers, North Star, 2:37; Ethan Cain, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Zack Peck, Huntingdon Area, 10-0; Jake Most, Berlin-Brothersvalley p. Dominic Caracciolo, Bellwood-Antis, 5:07; Ashton Dull, Bedford p. Amir Mccracken, Quaker Valley, 3:05; Seth Dudurich, Glendale dec. Alex Kuzma, Central Valley, 7-6; Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola p. Garret Suica, Burgettstown, 1:42; Garrett Boone, McGuffey p. Clayton Arnold, Mount Union, 1:21.

220: Cory Johnston, Glendale p. Tyler Cody, Burgettstown, 0:15; Robbie West, Fort Cherry p. Austin Wagner, Penn Cambria, 4:14; Jonathan Wolfe, Jefferson-Morgan p. Brady Boburchock, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 4:56; Jake Barbabella, Avonworth p. Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Blairsville, 3:01; Donovan Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Logan Propst, Everett, 0:24; Jake Ryan, Mount Union p. Matthew Kordich, Frazier, 0:35; David Close, Bald Eagle Area t.f. Jeremiah Saunders, Highlands, 17-2 6:00; Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Tyler Anderson, Philipsburg-Osceola, 13-0.

285: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale p. Chase Klinger, Philipsburg-Osceola, 0:37; Jeremiah Nelson, Highlands p. J.D. Black, Richland, 2:55; Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis p. Sonny Peterson, Carlynton, 2:25; Cameron Carter-Green, Washington p. Kyle Jasper, Glendale, 5:47; Riley Kemper, Burgettstown p. Derek Beach, Northern Bedford, 1:13; Mitch Miles, Laurel p. Max Clevenger, United, 0:13; Matt Watkins, Tussey Mountain dec. Frank Cortazzo, South Allegheny, 7-5.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.