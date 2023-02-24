High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 23023

Friday, February 24, 2023

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Consolation first round

Friday’s schedule

McKeesport (11-11) at South Fayette (14-10), 6 p.m.; Mars (15-9) vs. Fox Chapel (14-10) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Lincoln Park 50, South Allegheny 40

Highlands 58, Hampton 41

Laurel Highlands 75, Belle Vernon 71 (OT)

North Catholic 73, Uniontown 58

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

South Allegheny (19-5) vs. Hampton (21-3); Belle Vernon (11-12) vs. Uniontown (19-4)

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3); Laurel Highlands (20-3) vs. North Catholic (18-6)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Steel Valley 56, Seton LaSalle 54

Deer Lakes 59, Mohawk 45

Neshannock 53, Yough 49

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Shady Side Academy 42

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-11) vs. Mohawk (20-4); Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8)

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8); Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (17-6) vs. Shenango (14-8) at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (16-5) vs. Eden Christian (17-5) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Serra Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Clairton (11-12) vs. Northgate (17-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Consolation first round

Friday’s schedule

Rochester (11-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-5) at Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (19-5) at Monessen (21-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon; Union (21-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Cheswick Christian Academy vs. Harvest Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Upper St. Clair 60, Peters Township 43

Mt. Lebanon 47, Chartiers Valley 46

North Allegheny 69, Pine-Richland 56

Norwin 57, Baldwin 26

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6); North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

South Fayette (21-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Trinity (16-6) vs. Woodland Hills (12-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Mars (16-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; McKeesport (19-4) vs. Hampton (15-8) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (15-8) at Blackhawk (19-3), 6 p.m.; Knoch (15-8) at Quaker Valley (15-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver (14-7) at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Highlands (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5)at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Consolation first round

Friday’s schedule

Waynesburg (20-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Mohawk (15-9) at Keystone Oaks (16-8), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.; Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon

Class 2A

Consolation first round

Friday’s schedule

Brentwood (13-10) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-8) at Serra Catholic (17-3), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.; Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Union 64, West Greene 20

St. Joseph 53, Monessen 46

Bishop Canevin 84, Avella 54

Aquinas Academy 45, Eden Christian 25

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

West Greene (13-10) vs. Monessen (15-6); Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian (8-15)

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph (20-4); Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8)

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair 4, Baldwin 2

Cathedral Prep 7, Bethel Park 2

Central Catholic 2, Seneca Valley 1

Mt Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 1

Class 2A

South Fayette 6, Meadville 3

Thomas Jefferson at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

North Catholic 5, Beaver 2

North Hills 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Kiski at Indiana, (n)

Hampton at Wheeling Catholic, (n)

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, (n)

Wheeling Park at Moon, (n)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Morgantown 12, Trinity 1

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.