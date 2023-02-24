High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 23023
By:
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 12:07 AM
High schools
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Consolation first round
Friday’s schedule
McKeesport (11-11) at South Fayette (14-10), 6 p.m.; Mars (15-9) vs. Fox Chapel (14-10) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Lincoln Park 50, South Allegheny 40
Laurel Highlands 75, Belle Vernon 71 (OT)
North Catholic 73, Uniontown 58
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
South Allegheny (19-5) vs. Hampton (21-3); Belle Vernon (11-12) vs. Uniontown (19-4)
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3); Laurel Highlands (20-3) vs. North Catholic (18-6)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Steel Valley 56, Seton LaSalle 54
Deer Lakes 59, Mohawk 45
Neshannock 53, Yough 49
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Shady Side Academy 42
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (12-11) vs. Mohawk (20-4); Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8)
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8); Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (17-6) vs. Shenango (14-8) at Blackhawk, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (16-5) vs. Eden Christian (17-5) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Serra Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Clairton (11-12) vs. Northgate (17-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class A
Consolation first round
Friday’s schedule
Rochester (11-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-5) at Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (19-5) at Monessen (21-3), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon; Union (21-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Cheswick Christian Academy vs. Harvest Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Upper St. Clair 60, Peters Township 43
Mt. Lebanon 47, Chartiers Valley 46
North Allegheny 69, Pine-Richland 56
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6); North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
South Fayette (21-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Trinity (16-6) vs. Woodland Hills (12-11) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Mars (16-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; McKeesport (19-4) vs. Hampton (15-8) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (15-8) at Blackhawk (19-3), 6 p.m.; Knoch (15-8) at Quaker Valley (15-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver (14-7) at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Highlands (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5)at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Consolation first round
Friday’s schedule
Waynesburg (20-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) at Keystone Oaks, 8 p.m.; Mohawk (15-9) at Keystone Oaks (16-8), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.; Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon
Class 2A
Consolation first round
Friday’s schedule
Brentwood (13-10) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-8) at Serra Catholic (17-3), 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.; Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s results
Union 64, West Greene 20
St. Joseph 53, Monessen 46
Bishop Canevin 84, Avella 54
Aquinas Academy 45, Eden Christian 25
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
West Greene (13-10) vs. Monessen (15-6); Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian (8-15)
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph (20-4); Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8)
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair 4, Baldwin 2
Cathedral Prep 7, Bethel Park 2
Central Catholic 2, Seneca Valley 1
Mt Lebanon 3, Pine-Richland 1
Class 2A
South Fayette 6, Meadville 3
Thomas Jefferson at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
North Catholic 5, Beaver 2
North Hills 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Kiski at Indiana, (n)
Hampton at Wheeling Catholic, (n)
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, (n)
Wheeling Park at Moon, (n)
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 4, Bishop Canevin 3
Morgantown 12, Trinity 1
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, (n)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Freeport’s Julia Cummings steps up in finals to win WPIBL girls singles bowling title
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 22, 2023
• Plum’s Cade Schimmer storms to WPIBL boys singles bowling title
• PIAA cracks down on ‘redshirt’ years taken by junior high athletes
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2023