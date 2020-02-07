High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2020
By:
Friday, February 7, 2020 | 12:11 AM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Washington 51, McGuffey 30
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 73, Hollidaysburg 67
District 8
City League
Allderdice 2, Obama Academy 0 (Obama Academy forfeits)
Perry 50, Carrick 44
Westinghouse 2, Brashear 0 (Brashear forfeits)
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 a.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 12 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage Championship
At IUP
Homer-Center vs. Ligonier Valley, 8 p.m.
Nonconference
Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 53, Butler 50 (OT)
Shaler 44, Pine-Richland 24
Section 2
Bethel Park 58, Baldwin 43
Connellsville 54, Hempfield 50
Peters Township 63, Canon-McMillan 30
Upper St. Clair 53, Mt. Lebanon 40
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 76, South Fayette 37
Lincoln Park 68, West Allegheny 24
Moon 57, Montour 25
Thomas Jefferson 50, Trinity 44
Section 2
Hampton at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 56, Laurel Highlands 12
Penn-Trafford 44, Latrobe 40
Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 47, Highlands 44
Freeport 71, Indiana 57
Greensburg Salem 55, Apollo-Ridge 48
North Catholic 78, Knoch 47
Section 2
Blackhawk 81, New Castle 29
Central Valley 65, Hopewell 49
Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 15
Section 3
Belle Vernon 58, Elizabeth Forward 48
Ringgold 45, Yough 35
Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 22
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 41, Freedom 38
Beaver 63, Beaver Falls 25
Mohawk 75, Neshannock 53
Riverside 51, Ellwood City 31
Section 2
Brownsville 45, Waynesburg 33
Charleroi 52, Beth-Center 46
South Park 46, Seton LaSalle 40
Washington 49, McGuffey 42
Section 3
Carlynton 61, Steel Valley 28
Deer Lakes 56, Shady Side Academy 13
Derry 45, Valley 22
South Allegheny 48, East Allegheny 46
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 53, Shenango 29
OLSH 50, South Side 38
Sto-Rox 44, Northgate 39
Section 2
Ellis School 51, Winchester Thurston 33
Riverview 51, Springdale 27
Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 32
Section 3
Burgettstown 45, Fort Cherry 21
Chartiers-Houston 68, Bentworth 28
Frazier 51, Carmichaels 39
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 64, Quigley Catholic 44
Sewickley Academy 46, Eden Christian 24
Vincentian Academy 56, Cornell 15
Section 2
Monessen 49, Mapletown 18
West Greene 78, Avella 40
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 26
Union 32, Aquinas Academy 29
Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street (n)
District 8
City League
Allderdice 73, Obama Academy 47
Carrick 60, Perry 39
Westinghouse 2, Brashear 0 (Brashear forfeits)
District 6
Nonconference
North Star 46, Ligonier Valley 40
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 25, Beaver County Christian 15
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway at Plum, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, 5:45 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage Championship
At IUP
United vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 1 (OT)
Class A
Northeast
Fox Chapel 4, Kiski Area 3 (SO)
Class B
North
Wilmington 10, Central Valley 5
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley 5, Westmont Hilltop 2
Morgantown (W. Va.) 9, Trinity 0
Mars 4, Shaler 3
Armstrong 5, South Fayette 2
Freeport 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4
3 goals or more: Drake Tomak, Wilmington
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 72, Steel Valley 50
Hempfield 88, Kiski Area 74
Seneca Valley 91, Hampton 81
Shady Side Academy 38, Highlands 29
South Fayette 99, West Allegheny 81
South Park 104, Thomas Jefferson 74
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Shady Side Academy 38, Highlands 29
200-yard medley relay: SSA (Akshay Amesur, Daniel Xu, Sean Kelley, Will Roberson), 2:03.95
200 freestyle: Stefan Stratimirovic (SSA), 2:01.22
200 IM: Kelley, 2:31.44
50 freestyle: Luke Vunora (H), 28.14
100 butterfly: Stratimirovic (SSA), 55.04
100 freestyle: Harry Crytzer (H), 54.71
500 freestyle: Sam Tan (SSA), 5:32.62
200 freestyle relay: SSA (Patterson, Will Badeer, Dev Weiss, Kelley), 1:47.68
100 backstroke: Amesur (SSA), 1:10.44
100 breaststroke: Vurnova (H), 1:18.40
400 freestyle relay: SSA (Roberson, Amesur, Xu, Kelley), 4:07.18
Diving: No event
*WPIAL qualifying time
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 38
Hempfield 86, Kiski Area 78
Seneca Valley 97, Hampton 81
Shady Side Academy 73, Highlands 59
South Fayette 101, West Allegheny 63
Thomas Jefferson 100, South Park 74
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Shady Side Academy 73, Highlands 59
200-yard medley relay: SSA (Chloe Wells, Maya Grof, Alexandra Jaffe, Kira Meyers), 1:59.15
200 freestyle: Ashley Chu (SSA), 2:12.79
200 IM: Grof (SSA), 2:21.83
50 freestyle: Meyers (SSA), 27.32
100 butterfly: Brenna Bonnett (H), 1:02.95
100 freestyle: Chu (SSA), 59.27
500 freestyle: Bonnett (H), 5:38.20
200 freestyle relay: SSA (Chu, Meyers, Jaffe, Groff), 1:48.57
100 backstroke: Gina Musico (H), 1:27.64
100 breaststroke: Rachel Blackburn (H), 1:10.21
400 freestyle relay: SSA (Chu, Meyers, Crystal Ma, Jaffe), 4:07.31
Diving: No event
*WPIAL qualifying time
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Ambridge 36, Hopewell 24
Norwin 64, Brooke County (W. Va.) 12
Altoona at Hempfield (n)
Fort Cherry at Upper St. Clair (n)
McKeesport at South Park (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity (n)
District 6
Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 15
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Thursday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Bethlehem Catholic 62, Williamsport 6
Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18
Cathedral Prep 41, Quakertown 28
Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23
Nazareth 69, Garnet Valley 3
Seneca Valley 34, State College 29
Spring Fored 36, Delaware Valley 26
Waynesburg 34, Central Dauphin 27
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.
Spring Ford vs. Dallastown
Seneca Valley vs. Nazareth Prep
Waynesburg vs. Cathedral Prep
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan
Consolation bracket
First round
Friday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, 10 a.m.
Delaware Valley vs. Father Judge
State College vs. Garnet Valley
Central Dauphin vs. Quakertown
Williamsport vs. Gettysburg
Class AA
First round
Thursday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33
Burrell 46, Montoursville 21
Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12
Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22
Reynolds 39, Notre Dame Green Pond 25
Saucon Valley 53, Mountain Line 18
Southern Columbia 55, Corry 21
Westmont Hilltop 38, Hamburg 30
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
Westmont Hilltop vs. Chestnut Ridge
Brookville vs. Southern Columbia
Burrell vs. Saucon Valley
Forest Hills vs. Reynolds
Consolation bracket
First round
Friday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 a.m.
Hamburg vs. Burgettstown
Tunkhannock vs. Corry
Montoursville vs. Line Mountain
Faith Christian vs. Notre Dame Green Pond
Thursday’s summaries
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18
106: Conlan O’Donoghue (CM) m.d. Reed Miller, 13-4
113: Brandon Dami (CM) m.d. Montana Deawder, 11-1
120: Costa Moore (CM) m.d. Tyler Withers, 12-1
126: Jacob Gardner (CM) t.f. Dalton Redden, 16-0 (4:00)
132: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Ethan Dalton, 1:41
138: Jacob Cherry (G) d. Tyler Soule, 8-1
145: Gabriel Stafford (CM) d. Jared Townsend, 11-7
152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) m.d. Luke Sainato, 9-0
160: Compton Devin (G) d. Blake Joseph, 8-3
170: Matthew Furman (CM) m.d.. Nathan Ridgley, 8-0
182: Dylan Reinert (G) p. Tyler Rohaley, 0:33
195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) t.f. Max Gourley, 16-1 (3:46)
220: Evan Miller (CM) p. Christian Conner, 2:51
285: Trevor Gallaghner (G) p. Austin Miller, 3:07
*Match started at 113 pounds
Records: CM (16-4); G (21-1)
Seneca Valley 34, State College 29
106: Hayden Cunningham (SC) wbf.
113: Hunter Swedish (SV) m.d. Bailey Weaverling, 16-4
120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Eric Weaver, 8-2
126: Carter Weaverling (SC) d. Evan Vetter, 5-1
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Owen Woolcott, 5-0
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Clayton Leidy, 2:55
145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Kyle Martin, 5:09
152: Harrison Hoopes (SC) d. Aidan Hayes, 8-1
160: Noah Prewitt (SC) d. Caden Leighty, 8-5
170: Lance Urbas (SC) t.f. Marshall Adamson, 16-1 (4:56)
182: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ty Price, 3:49
195: Josiah Lose (SC) d. Patrick Johnson, 2-0 (SV)
220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Nick Beebe, 5:05
285: Harrison Schoen (SC) wbf.
*Match started at 113 pounds.
Records: SV (15-2); SC (11-5)
Waynesburg 40, Central Dauphin 21
106: Mac Church (W) p. Alliyar Nassyrov, 2:14.
*113: Matt Repos (CD) d. Nate Jones, 3-2.
120: Hunter Shriver (W) p. Liam Kennedy, 3:57.
126: Rocco Welsh (W) wbf.
132: Cole Homet (W) d. Josh Miller, 7-1.
138: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Bryce Buckman, 7-5.
145: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Wade McClune, 12-4.
152: Tye Weathersby (CD) d. Nate Stephenson, 6-0.
160: Luca Augustine (W) p. Ethan Pae, 2:44.
170: Eli Makel (W) d. Behruz Anvarov, 4-3.
182: Timmy Smith (CD) d. Darnell Johnson, 2-0.
195: Jackson Talbott (CD) p. Noah Tustin, 4:52.
220: Marques Holton (CD) wbf.
285: Ron Howard (W) d. Nathaniel Mosey, 7-2
*Match started at 113 pounds
Records: W (13-0); CD (19-3)
Class AA
Burrell 46, Montoursville 21
106: Branden Wentzel (M) m.d. Nico Ferra, 15-2
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Cole Johnson, 7-5
120: Nick Salerno (B) p. Lucas Sherwood, 4:47
126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Broc Lutz, 1:23
132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. James Batkowski, 0:49
138: Logan Bechtold (B) d. Alexander Oberheim, 3-2
145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) major dec. Emery Balint, 12-2
152: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Jacob Dinges, 0:18
160: Isaac Cory (M) d. Noah Linderman, 3-1 (SV)
170: Cael Crebs (M) t.f. Dominic Holmes, 16-0 (5:02)
182: Cole Clark (B) p. Gavin Livermore, 5:28
195: Dylan Bennett (M) d. Ricky Feroce, 6-0
220: Cameron Wood (M) wbf.
285: Michael Scherer (B) p. Lane Stutzman, 3:37
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: B (11-5); M (23-2)
Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12
106: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Shane Ilgenfritz, 10-1
113: Kai Burkett (CR) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:34
120: Nathan Holdebaum (CR) d. Joey Sentipal, 5-3
126: Ross Dull (CR) p. Hunter Guiddy, 5:07
132: Kaleb Miller (CR) p. Anthony Lancos, 3:11
138: Trevor Weyandt (CR) m.d. Jacob Noyes, 12-0
145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Ryan Green, 5:20
152: Shane Kemper (B) d. Luke Moore, 2-0
160: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Jacob Loudin, 1:32
170: D.J. Slovick (B) d. Baltzer Bollman, 6-2
182: Seth Holderbaum (CR) d. Turner Lehman, 6-0
195: Trey Maxwell (CR) p. Garret Suica, 2:26
220: Duane Knisely (CR) p. Tyler Cody, 0:31
285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Noah Smith, 0:33
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: CR (15-1); B (14-3)
WPIAL
Nonsection
Norwin 64, Brooke County (W. Va.) 12
106: Carson Handra (N) p. Xzander Eltringham, 1:25
113: Conner Henning (N) d. Daniel Yost, 8-3
120: Luke Passarelli (N) t.f. Braydon DeMaria, 17-2 (2:24)
126: Aiden Beam (N) wbf.
132: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. John George, 1:15
138: Luke Weyandt (N) p. David Music, 4:25
145: John Altieri (N) p. Dylan Reordan, 3:06
152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Jacob Smith, 1:35
160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Josh McEvoy, 0:30
170: Maxwell Camilletti (BC) p. Josh Page, 3:00
182: Anthony Barle (N) m.d. Dylan Debnar, 16-2
195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf.
220: Clayton Morris (N) m.d. Stephen Hunter, 10-0
285: Daniel Rawson (BC) p. Evan Kline, 0:40
Records: N (12-2); BC (0-3)
