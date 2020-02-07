High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2020

Friday, February 7, 2020 | 12:11 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Washington 51, McGuffey 30

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 73, Hollidaysburg 67

District 8

City League

Allderdice 2, Obama Academy 0 (Obama Academy forfeits)

Perry 50, Carrick 44

Westinghouse 2, Brashear 0 (Brashear forfeits)

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 a.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 12 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Brentwood at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at McDowell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Championship

At IUP

Homer-Center vs. Ligonier Valley, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 53, Butler 50 (OT)

Shaler 44, Pine-Richland 24

Section 2

Bethel Park 58, Baldwin 43

Connellsville 54, Hempfield 50

Peters Township 63, Canon-McMillan 30

Upper St. Clair 53, Mt. Lebanon 40

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 76, South Fayette 37

Lincoln Park 68, West Allegheny 24

Moon 57, Montour 25

Thomas Jefferson 50, Trinity 44

Section 2

Hampton at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 56, Laurel Highlands 12

Penn-Trafford 44, Latrobe 40

Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 47, Highlands 44

Freeport 71, Indiana 57

Greensburg Salem 55, Apollo-Ridge 48

North Catholic 78, Knoch 47

Section 2

Blackhawk 81, New Castle 29

Central Valley 65, Hopewell 49

Quaker Valley 58, Ambridge 15

Section 3

Belle Vernon 58, Elizabeth Forward 48

Ringgold 45, Yough 35

Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 22

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 41, Freedom 38

Beaver 63, Beaver Falls 25

Mohawk 75, Neshannock 53

Riverside 51, Ellwood City 31

Section 2

Brownsville 45, Waynesburg 33

Charleroi 52, Beth-Center 46

South Park 46, Seton LaSalle 40

Washington 49, McGuffey 42

Section 3

Carlynton 61, Steel Valley 28

Deer Lakes 56, Shady Side Academy 13

Derry 45, Valley 22

South Allegheny 48, East Allegheny 46

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 53, Shenango 29

OLSH 50, South Side 38

Sto-Rox 44, Northgate 39

Section 2

Ellis School 51, Winchester Thurston 33

Riverview 51, Springdale 27

Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 32

Section 3

Burgettstown 45, Fort Cherry 21

Chartiers-Houston 68, Bentworth 28

Frazier 51, Carmichaels 39

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 64, Quigley Catholic 44

Sewickley Academy 46, Eden Christian 24

Vincentian Academy 56, Cornell 15

Section 2

Monessen 49, Mapletown 18

West Greene 78, Avella 40

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 84, St. Joseph 26

Union 32, Aquinas Academy 29

Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street (n)

District 8

City League

Allderdice 73, Obama Academy 47

Carrick 60, Perry 39

Westinghouse 2, Brashear 0 (Brashear forfeits)

District 6

Nonconference

North Star 46, Ligonier Valley 40

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 25, Beaver County Christian 15

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway at Plum, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, 5:45 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Championship

At IUP

United vs. Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Peters Township 2, Bethel Park 1 (OT)

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel 4, Kiski Area 3 (SO)

Class B

North

Wilmington 10, Central Valley 5

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley 5, Westmont Hilltop 2

Morgantown (W. Va.) 9, Trinity 0

Mars 4, Shaler 3

Armstrong 5, South Fayette 2

Freeport 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4

3 goals or more: Drake Tomak, Wilmington

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 72, Steel Valley 50

Hempfield 88, Kiski Area 74

Seneca Valley 91, Hampton 81

Shady Side Academy 38, Highlands 29

South Fayette 99, West Allegheny 81

South Park 104, Thomas Jefferson 74

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Shady Side Academy 38, Highlands 29

200-yard medley relay: SSA (Akshay Amesur, Daniel Xu, Sean Kelley, Will Roberson), 2:03.95

200 freestyle: Stefan Stratimirovic (SSA), 2:01.22

200 IM: Kelley, 2:31.44

50 freestyle: Luke Vunora (H), 28.14

100 butterfly: Stratimirovic (SSA), 55.04

100 freestyle: Harry Crytzer (H), 54.71

500 freestyle: Sam Tan (SSA), 5:32.62

200 freestyle relay: SSA (Patterson, Will Badeer, Dev Weiss, Kelley), 1:47.68

100 backstroke: Amesur (SSA), 1:10.44

100 breaststroke: Vurnova (H), 1:18.40

400 freestyle relay: SSA (Roberson, Amesur, Xu, Kelley), 4:07.18

Diving: No event

*WPIAL qualifying time

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 38

Hempfield 86, Kiski Area 78

Seneca Valley 97, Hampton 81

Shady Side Academy 73, Highlands 59

South Fayette 101, West Allegheny 63

Thomas Jefferson 100, South Park 74

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Shady Side Academy 73, Highlands 59

200-yard medley relay: SSA (Chloe Wells, Maya Grof, Alexandra Jaffe, Kira Meyers), 1:59.15

200 freestyle: Ashley Chu (SSA), 2:12.79

200 IM: Grof (SSA), 2:21.83

50 freestyle: Meyers (SSA), 27.32

100 butterfly: Brenna Bonnett (H), 1:02.95

100 freestyle: Chu (SSA), 59.27

500 freestyle: Bonnett (H), 5:38.20

200 freestyle relay: SSA (Chu, Meyers, Jaffe, Groff), 1:48.57

100 backstroke: Gina Musico (H), 1:27.64

100 breaststroke: Rachel Blackburn (H), 1:10.21

400 freestyle relay: SSA (Chu, Meyers, Crystal Ma, Jaffe), 4:07.31

Diving: No event

*WPIAL qualifying time

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Ambridge 36, Hopewell 24

Norwin 64, Brooke County (W. Va.) 12

Altoona at Hempfield (n)

Fort Cherry at Upper St. Clair (n)

McKeesport at South Park (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity (n)

District 6

Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 15

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Bethlehem Catholic 62, Williamsport 6

Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18

Cathedral Prep 41, Quakertown 28

Dallastown 49, Father Judge 23

Nazareth 69, Garnet Valley 3

Seneca Valley 34, State College 29

Spring Fored 36, Delaware Valley 26

Waynesburg 34, Central Dauphin 27

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, 2 p.m.

Spring Ford vs. Dallastown

Seneca Valley vs. Nazareth Prep

Waynesburg vs. Cathedral Prep

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Canon-McMillan

Consolation bracket

First round

Friday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, 10 a.m.

Delaware Valley vs. Father Judge

State College vs. Garnet Valley

Central Dauphin vs. Quakertown

Williamsport vs. Gettysburg

Class AA

First round

Thursday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Brookville 42, Tunkhannock 33

Burrell 46, Montoursville 21

Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12

Forest Hills 48, Faith Christian 22

Reynolds 39, Notre Dame Green Pond 25

Saucon Valley 53, Mountain Line 18

Southern Columbia 55, Corry 21

Westmont Hilltop 38, Hamburg 30

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Westmont Hilltop vs. Chestnut Ridge

Brookville vs. Southern Columbia

Burrell vs. Saucon Valley

Forest Hills vs. Reynolds

Consolation bracket

First round

Friday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, 8 a.m.

Hamburg vs. Burgettstown

Tunkhannock vs. Corry

Montoursville vs. Line Mountain

Faith Christian vs. Notre Dame Green Pond

Thursday’s summaries

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 45, Gettysburg 18

106: Conlan O’Donoghue (CM) m.d. Reed Miller, 13-4

113: Brandon Dami (CM) m.d. Montana Deawder, 11-1

120: Costa Moore (CM) m.d. Tyler Withers, 12-1

126: Jacob Gardner (CM) t.f. Dalton Redden, 16-0 (4:00)

132: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Ethan Dalton, 1:41

138: Jacob Cherry (G) d. Tyler Soule, 8-1

145: Gabriel Stafford (CM) d. Jared Townsend, 11-7

152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) m.d. Luke Sainato, 9-0

160: Compton Devin (G) d. Blake Joseph, 8-3

170: Matthew Furman (CM) m.d.. Nathan Ridgley, 8-0

182: Dylan Reinert (G) p. Tyler Rohaley, 0:33

195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) t.f. Max Gourley, 16-1 (3:46)

220: Evan Miller (CM) p. Christian Conner, 2:51

285: Trevor Gallaghner (G) p. Austin Miller, 3:07

*Match started at 113 pounds

Records: CM (16-4); G (21-1)

Seneca Valley 34, State College 29

106: Hayden Cunningham (SC) wbf.

113: Hunter Swedish (SV) m.d. Bailey Weaverling, 16-4

120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Eric Weaver, 8-2

126: Carter Weaverling (SC) d. Evan Vetter, 5-1

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Owen Woolcott, 5-0

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Clayton Leidy, 2:55

145: Antonio Amelio (SV) p. Kyle Martin, 5:09

152: Harrison Hoopes (SC) d. Aidan Hayes, 8-1

160: Noah Prewitt (SC) d. Caden Leighty, 8-5

170: Lance Urbas (SC) t.f. Marshall Adamson, 16-1 (4:56)

182: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ty Price, 3:49

195: Josiah Lose (SC) d. Patrick Johnson, 2-0 (SV)

220: Nick Funovits (SV) p. Nick Beebe, 5:05

285: Harrison Schoen (SC) wbf.

*Match started at 113 pounds.

Records: SV (15-2); SC (11-5)

Waynesburg 40, Central Dauphin 21

106: Mac Church (W) p. Alliyar Nassyrov, 2:14.

*113: Matt Repos (CD) d. Nate Jones, 3-2.

120: Hunter Shriver (W) p. Liam Kennedy, 3:57.

126: Rocco Welsh (W) wbf.

132: Cole Homet (W) d. Josh Miller, 7-1.

138: Colton Stoneking (W) d. Bryce Buckman, 7-5.

145: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Wade McClune, 12-4.

152: Tye Weathersby (CD) d. Nate Stephenson, 6-0.

160: Luca Augustine (W) p. Ethan Pae, 2:44.

170: Eli Makel (W) d. Behruz Anvarov, 4-3.

182: Timmy Smith (CD) d. Darnell Johnson, 2-0.

195: Jackson Talbott (CD) p. Noah Tustin, 4:52.

220: Marques Holton (CD) wbf.

285: Ron Howard (W) d. Nathaniel Mosey, 7-2

*Match started at 113 pounds

Records: W (13-0); CD (19-3)

Class AA

Burrell 46, Montoursville 21

106: Branden Wentzel (M) m.d. Nico Ferra, 15-2

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Cole Johnson, 7-5

120: Nick Salerno (B) p. Lucas Sherwood, 4:47

126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Broc Lutz, 1:23

132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. James Batkowski, 0:49

138: Logan Bechtold (B) d. Alexander Oberheim, 3-2

145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) major dec. Emery Balint, 12-2

152: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Jacob Dinges, 0:18

160: Isaac Cory (M) d. Noah Linderman, 3-1 (SV)

170: Cael Crebs (M) t.f. Dominic Holmes, 16-0 (5:02)

182: Cole Clark (B) p. Gavin Livermore, 5:28

195: Dylan Bennett (M) d. Ricky Feroce, 6-0

220: Cameron Wood (M) wbf.

285: Michael Scherer (B) p. Lane Stutzman, 3:37

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: B (11-5); M (23-2)

Chestnut Ridge 56, Burgettstown 12

106: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Shane Ilgenfritz, 10-1

113: Kai Burkett (CR) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:34

120: Nathan Holdebaum (CR) d. Joey Sentipal, 5-3

126: Ross Dull (CR) p. Hunter Guiddy, 5:07

132: Kaleb Miller (CR) p. Anthony Lancos, 3:11

138: Trevor Weyandt (CR) m.d. Jacob Noyes, 12-0

145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Ryan Green, 5:20

152: Shane Kemper (B) d. Luke Moore, 2-0

160: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Jacob Loudin, 1:32

170: D.J. Slovick (B) d. Baltzer Bollman, 6-2

182: Seth Holderbaum (CR) d. Turner Lehman, 6-0

195: Trey Maxwell (CR) p. Garret Suica, 2:26

220: Duane Knisely (CR) p. Tyler Cody, 0:31

285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Noah Smith, 0:33

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: CR (15-1); B (14-3)

WPIAL

Nonsection

Norwin 64, Brooke County (W. Va.) 12

106: Carson Handra (N) p. Xzander Eltringham, 1:25

113: Conner Henning (N) d. Daniel Yost, 8-3

120: Luke Passarelli (N) t.f. Braydon DeMaria, 17-2 (2:24)

126: Aiden Beam (N) wbf.

132: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. John George, 1:15

138: Luke Weyandt (N) p. David Music, 4:25

145: John Altieri (N) p. Dylan Reordan, 3:06

152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Jacob Smith, 1:35

160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Josh McEvoy, 0:30

170: Maxwell Camilletti (BC) p. Josh Page, 3:00

182: Anthony Barle (N) m.d. Dylan Debnar, 16-2

195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf.

220: Clayton Morris (N) m.d. Stephen Hunter, 10-0

285: Daniel Rawson (BC) p. Evan Kline, 0:40

Records: N (12-2); BC (0-3)

