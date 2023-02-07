High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour 12

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Pittsburgh Christian Academy 55, Cheswick Christian Academy 54

Nonsection

Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Academy 44

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mars at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Propel Braddock Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at California, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Summit Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Hempfield 59, Butler 49

Norwin 62, Pine-Richland 29

Section 2

Bethel Park 75, Baldwin 67

Peters Township 59, Chartiers Valley 53

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 49, Plum 35

Indiana 61, Woodland Hills 56

Section 2

North Hills 51, Mars 45

Shaler 51, Hampton 38

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29

Latrobe 39, Thomas Jefferson 30

Section 4

Lincoln Park 67, Montour 48

South Fayette 48, Trinity 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 54, Derry 20

Highlands 46, Greensburg Salem 34

Knoch 57, Valley 24

Section 2

Beaver 94, Ambridge 26

Hopewell 26, Central Valley 25

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26

Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53

West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 65, Ellwood City 44

Neshannock 48, Mohawk 44

Laurel 54, Riverside 22

Section 2

Avonworth 57, East Allegheny 23

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Seton LaSalle 42

Keystone Oaks 75, South Allegheny 36

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 58, Burrell 22

Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41

Shady Side Academy 51, Deer Lakes 21

Section 4

Charleroi 56, Brownsville 35

South Park 50, Waynesburg 37

McGuffey 45, Yough 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 73, Aliquippa 42

Rochester 59, New Brighton 19

South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20

Section 2

Burgettstown 49, Brentwood 29

Fort Cherry 50, Northgate 10

Carlynton 63, Sto-Rox 42

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40

Ellis School 30, Springdale 23

Serra Catholic 33, Winchester Thurston 30

Section 4

Beth-Center 32, Bentworth 19

Washington 79, California 45

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 57, Aquinas Academy 46

Section 2

Avella 54, Geibel 30

Section 3

Jeannette 53, Hillel Academy 11

St. Joseph 49, Leechburg 24

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Frazier at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 10, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

South Fayette 5, Meadville 0

Class A

Avonworth 5, Blackhawk 3

North Hills 6, Wheeling Park 1

Freeport at Plum, (n)

Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 0

Hampton 3, Westmont Hilltop 1

Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, (n)

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin 2, Deer Lakes 1

Morgantown at Neshannock, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Montour at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Shaler at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Hempfield 72, Allderdice 6

Council Rock South 41, Wilson 25

Nazareth 69, St. Joseph’s Prep 4

Chambersburg 36, Quakertown 31

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Pennridge vs. Hempfield; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Saucon Valley 41, Bishop McDevitt 34

Fort LeBoeuf 45, Frazier 24

Huntingdon 34, Quaker Valley 26

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Burgettstown vs. Honesdale; United vs. Saucon Valley; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Berks Catholic vs. Canton; Brookville vs. Burrell; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian

