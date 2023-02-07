High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2023
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 12:18 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 50, Propel Montour 12
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Pittsburgh Christian Academy 55, Cheswick Christian Academy 54
Nonsection
Propel Andrew Street 53, Hillcrest Academy 44
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Mars at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
South Side at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Propel Braddock Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at California, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Summit Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 62, Pine-Richland 29
Section 2
Bethel Park 75, Baldwin 67
Peters Township 59, Chartiers Valley 53
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 49, Plum 35
Indiana 61, Woodland Hills 56
Section 2
North Hills 51, Mars 45
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29
Latrobe 39, Thomas Jefferson 30
Section 4
Lincoln Park 67, Montour 48
South Fayette 48, Trinity 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 46, Greensburg Salem 34
Knoch 57, Valley 24
Section 2
Beaver 94, Ambridge 26
Hopewell 26, Central Valley 25
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26
Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53
West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 65, Ellwood City 44
Neshannock 48, Mohawk 44
Laurel 54, Riverside 22
Section 2
Avonworth 57, East Allegheny 23
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Seton LaSalle 42
Keystone Oaks 75, South Allegheny 36
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 58, Burrell 22
Mt. Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41
Shady Side Academy 51, Deer Lakes 21
Section 4
Charleroi 56, Brownsville 35
South Park 50, Waynesburg 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester 59, New Brighton 19
South Side 51, Sewickley Academy 20
Section 2
Burgettstown 49, Brentwood 29
Fort Cherry 50, Northgate 10
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 40
Ellis School 30, Springdale 23
Serra Catholic 33, Winchester Thurston 30
Section 4
Beth-Center 32, Bentworth 19
Washington 79, California 45
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 57, Aquinas Academy 46
Section 2
Section 3
Jeannette 53, Hillel Academy 11
St. Joseph 49, Leechburg 24
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Frazier at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Hopewell at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 10, Baldwin 2
Class 2A
South Fayette 5, Meadville 0
Class A
Avonworth 5, Blackhawk 3
North Hills 6, Wheeling Park 1
Freeport at Plum, (n)
Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 0
Hampton 3, Westmont Hilltop 1
Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, (n)
Varsity D2
Bishop Canevin 2, Deer Lakes 1
Morgantown at Neshannock, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Mars at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Montour at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Shaler at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Hempfield 72, Allderdice 6
Council Rock South 41, Wilson 25
Nazareth 69, St. Joseph’s Prep 4
Chambersburg 36, Quakertown 31
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Pennridge vs. Hempfield; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Saucon Valley 41, Bishop McDevitt 34
Fort LeBoeuf 45, Frazier 24
Huntingdon 34, Quaker Valley 26
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Burgettstown vs. Honesdale; United vs. Saucon Valley; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Berks Catholic vs. Canton; Brookville vs. Burrell; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
