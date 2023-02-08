High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 12:45 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 65, Butler 43

New Castle 72, Pine-Richland 51

Seneca Valley 70, North Allegheny 49

Section 2

Hempfield 55, Baldwin 53

Norwin 58, Mt. Lebanon 46

Upper St. Clair 68, Canon-McMillan 43

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township 77, Trinity 58

Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54

Section 2

Penn Hills 72, Plum 44

Shaler 50, Armstrong 45

Woodland Hills 56, Fox Chapel 47

Section 3

Gateway 62, Franklin Regional 43

Kiski Area 63, McKeesport 44

Penn-Trafford 64, Latrobe 62

Section 4

Mars 57, Chartiers Valley 42

South Fayette 48, North Hills 45

Moon 56, West Allegheny 43

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 68, Greensburg Salem 41

Highlands 96, Indiana 65

Hampton 74, Knoch 47

Section 2

Beaver 85, Ambridge 44

Lincoln Park 66, Central Valley 53

North Catholic 74, Blackhawk 58

Section 3

Belle Vernon 72, Albert Gallatin 42

Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35

Uniontown 78, Elizabeth Forward 40

Section 4

Montour 53, Avonworth 46

Quaker Valley 46, South Allegheny 43

East Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 58

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 57, Beaver Falls 51

Mohawk 89, New Brighton 64

Riverside 54, Freedom 37

Section 2

Brentwood 58, Keystone Oaks 51

Seton LaSalle 66, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 58

Sto-Rox 61, South Park 51

Section 3

Burrell 62, Apollo-Ridge 34

Derry 65, Shady Side Academy 59

Deer Lakes 77, Valley 51

Section 4

Brownsville 69, Charleroi 55

Mt. Pleasant 71, Waynesburg 14

Yough 50, McGuffey 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 62, Laurel 25

Shenango 61, Sewickley Academy 27

Northgate 57, South Side 55

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 57, Eden Christian 44

Propel Braddock Hills 57, Nazareth Prep 39

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Clairton 48

Riverview 60, Leechburg 47

Jeannette 49, Springdale 45

Section 4

Bentworth 80, Beth-Center 61

Fort Cherry 77, Carmichaels 34

Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 72, Avella 25

Rochester 64, Union 63

Western Beaver 58, Cornell 32

Section 2

Geibel 78, California 60

Monessen 61, Mapletown 44

Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 71, Hillel Academy 50

Neighborhood Academy 60, St. Joseph 28

Imani Christian 84, Summit Academy 46

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 78, Chartiers-Houston 72

Wednesday’s schedule

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 57, Gateway 39

Section 2

Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37

Section 3

McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32

Section 4

West Allegheny 38, Moon 15

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 9

Class 2A

Section 2

Monessen 61, Mapletown 44

Section 4

Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 59, Mapletown 26

West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Hopewell 38, New Castle 25

Propel Braddock Hills 31, Carrick 30

Riverview 56, Springdale 32

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 7, Cathedral Prep 0

Pine-Richland 6, Canon-McMillan 3

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Mars 0

Class A

Montour 3, McDowell 2 (OT)

Greensburg Salem 2, Wheeling Catholic 1

Kiski 4, Shaler 2

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

North Hills 90, Penn Hills 61

Penn-Trafford 91, Kiski Area 77

Girls

North Hills 90, Penn Hills 55

Kiski Area 95, Penn-Trafford 85

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Carlynton at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mars, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Yough at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Pennridge vs. Hempfield; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Burgettstown vs. Honesdale; United vs. Saucon Valley; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Berks Catholic vs. Canton; Brookville vs. Burrell; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian

