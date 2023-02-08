High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2023
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 12:45 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 65, Butler 43
New Castle 72, Pine-Richland 51
Seneca Valley 70, North Allegheny 49
Section 2
Norwin 58, Mt. Lebanon 46
Upper St. Clair 68, Canon-McMillan 43
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township 77, Trinity 58
Ringgold 57, Connellsville 54
Section 2
Penn Hills 72, Plum 44
Woodland Hills 56, Fox Chapel 47
Section 3
Gateway 62, Franklin Regional 43
Kiski Area 63, McKeesport 44
Penn-Trafford 64, Latrobe 62
Section 4
Mars 57, Chartiers Valley 42
South Fayette 48, North Hills 45
Moon 56, West Allegheny 43
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 68, Greensburg Salem 41
Section 2
Beaver 85, Ambridge 44
Lincoln Park 66, Central Valley 53
North Catholic 74, Blackhawk 58
Section 3
Belle Vernon 72, Albert Gallatin 42
Laurel Highlands 57, Southmoreland 35
Uniontown 78, Elizabeth Forward 40
Section 4
Quaker Valley 46, South Allegheny 43
East Allegheny 59, West Mifflin 58
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 57, Beaver Falls 51
Mohawk 89, New Brighton 64
Section 2
Brentwood 58, Keystone Oaks 51
Seton LaSalle 66, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 58
Sto-Rox 61, South Park 51
Section 3
Burrell 62, Apollo-Ridge 34
Derry 65, Shady Side Academy 59
Deer Lakes 77, Valley 51
Section 4
Brownsville 69, Charleroi 55
Mt. Pleasant 71, Waynesburg 14
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 62, Laurel 25
Shenango 61, Sewickley Academy 27
Northgate 57, South Side 55
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 57, Eden Christian 44
Propel Braddock Hills 57, Nazareth Prep 39
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Clairton 48
Jeannette 49, Springdale 45
Section 4
Bentworth 80, Beth-Center 61
Fort Cherry 77, Carmichaels 34
Burgettstown 68, Frazier 43
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 58, Cornell 32
Section 2
Geibel 78, California 60
Jefferson-Morgan 52, West Greene 40
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 71, Hillel Academy 50
Neighborhood Academy 60, St. Joseph 28
Imani Christian 84, Summit Academy 46
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 78, Chartiers-Houston 72
Wednesday’s schedule
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 48, Seneca Valley 34
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 33
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 57, Gateway 39
Section 2
Armstrong 49, Fox Chapel 37
Section 3
McKeesport 47, Penn-Trafford 32
Section 4
West Allegheny 38, Moon 15
Class 4A
Section 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Monessen 61, Mapletown 44
Section 4
Carmichaels 55, Frazier 40
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 59, Mapletown 26
West Greene 55, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Hopewell 38, New Castle 25
Propel Braddock Hills 31, Carrick 30
Riverview 56, Springdale 32
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 7, Cathedral Prep 0
Pine-Richland 6, Canon-McMillan 3
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Mars 0
Class A
Montour 3, McDowell 2 (OT)
Greensburg Salem 2, Wheeling Catholic 1
Kiski 4, Shaler 2
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
North Hills 90, Penn Hills 61
Penn-Trafford 91, Kiski Area 77
Girls
North Hills 90, Penn Hills 55
Kiski Area 95, Penn-Trafford 85
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Carlynton at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mars, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Yough at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Pennridge vs. Hempfield; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Burgettstown vs. Honesdale; United vs. Saucon Valley; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf; Berks Catholic vs. Canton; Brookville vs. Burrell; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
