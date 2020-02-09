High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2020

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 11:18 PM

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 56, McKeesport 54

Section 2

South Fayette 77, Trinity 63

Section 3

Indiana 60, Armstrong 53 (OT)

Mars 67, Hampton 41

Class 4A

Section 2

New Castle 60, Ambridge 50

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 44

Valley 49, Burrell 33

Section 4

Beth-Center 56, Brownsville 52

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 48, Propel Braddock Hills 38

Sto-Rox 92, Northgate 51

Section 2

California 72, Bentworth 44

Chartiers-Houston 78, Carmichaels 62

Section 3

OLSH 81, Sewickley Academy 41

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 53

Section 2

Monessen 77, Mapletown 56

West Greene 34, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Section 3

Imani Christian 93, Aquinas Academy 57

Leechburg 67, St. Joseph 40

Propel Andrew Street 54, Propel Montour 27

Nonsection

Bethel Park 75, Steel Valley 64

Blackhawk 66, Seneca Valley 61

Brentwood 58, South Park 46

McDowell 69, Pine-Richland 54

Mt. Lebanon 54, Allderdice 52

Mt. Pleasant 80, Geibel 67

Peters Township 64, Connellsville 59

Uniontown 67, Greensburg Salem 62

North Hills at Gateway, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) (n)

Bash with the Bronx

At Hickory

ISA/Andrews Academy (Ohio) 79, Brooklyn Tech (N.Y.) 45

Penn Hills 62, Spire Institute (Ohio) 57

Sewickley Academy vs. Erie First Christian (n)

Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Hickory (n)

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Fairview 73, Knoch 50

Moon 57, Eden Christian 54

Penn Hills 62, Spire Institute 57

District 6

Nonconference

Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria (n)

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 55, Hampton 48

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 80, Uniontown 30

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport 60, West Mifflin 33

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 49, Neshannock 28

Class 2A

Section 2

Riverview 48, Ellis School 44

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Nonsection

Clairton 54, Frazier 38

Cumberland Valley 49, Mt. Lebanon 39

Deer Lakes 42, Highlands 29

Greensburg Salem 51, Laurel Highlands 10

Latrobe 71, Hempfield 57

OLSH 53, Eden Christian 44

Propel Andrew Street 47, Cornell 23

Quaker Valley 47, Montour 23

Sewickley Academy 38, Serra Catholic 34

South Side 47, West Allegheny 21

Trinity 56, Upper St. Clair 50

Vincentian Academy 53, Shaler 48

Baldwin at Gateway ppd.

Bash with the Bronx

At Hickory

Norwin 57, Kennedy Catholic 39

Wrestling

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Saturday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Championship

Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 21

Consolation bracket

Third round

Cathedral Prep 29, Canon-McMillan 26

Seneca Valley 34, Spring-Ford 27

Semifinals

Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 16

Cathedral Prep 41, Dallastown 24

Finals

Bethlehem Catholic 45, Cathedral Prep 15

Class AA

Saturday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Championship

Reynolds 34, Southern Columbia 27

Consolation bracket

Third round

Burrell 35, Hamburg 29

Notre Dame Green Pond 41, Brookville 28

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame Green Pond 33

Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10

Finals

Chestnut Ridge 36, Saucon Valley 31

Saturday’s summaries

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 21

106: Mac Church (W) d. Charlie Bunting, 1-0.

113: Jake Doone (N) t.f. Nate Jones, 25-10 (4:49)

120: Andrew Smith (N) p. Hunter Shriver, 1:20

126: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Vinny Hebel, 16-5

132: Blaine Wilson (N) d. Cole Homet, 5-4

138: Wyatt Henson (W) t.f. Foster Nicholas, 23-8 (4:05)

145: Dashawn Farber (N) p. Colton Stoneking, 2:31

152: Nate Stefanik (N) d. Nate Stephenson, 7-1

160: Jake Dressler (N) d. Eli Makel, 7-2

170: Luca Augustine (W) d. Conner Herceg, 2-1 (TB-2)

182: Joseph Capobianco (N) p. Darnell Johnson, 5:44

195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Drew Clearie, 9-6

*220: Stephen Schott (N) wbf.

285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Matthew Burton, 5-3 (SV)

Records: Nazareth 21-1; Waynesburg 15-1

Consolation Round

Round III

Cathedral Prep 29, Canon-McMillan 26

106: Jacob Van Dee (CP) m.d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 14-3

113: Jacob Houpt (CM) d. Philip Stark, 5-0

120: Bradnon Dami (CM) d. Elijah Hunt, 3-0

126: Kaemen Smith (CP) d. Costa Moore, 7-3

132: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Steffan Lynch, 6-3

138: Ben Tirpak (CP) d. Gabriel Stafford, 4-1

145: Paniro Johnson (CP) p. Tyler Soule, 1:40

152: Marques Johnson (CP) p. Austin Slavick, 1:25

160: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Owen Shetler, 2:31

**170: Kelyn Blossey (CP) d. Blake Joseph, 6-2

*182: Matthew Furman (CM) d. Luke Sittlinger, 1-0

195: Tyler Rohaley (CM) d. Hunter Tirpak, 6-1

220: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. John Campbell, 3:54

285: Dorian Crosby (CP) m.d. Evan Miller, 13-3

(*) denotes the starting weight of the match.

(**) denotes Canon-McMillan had a team point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Records: Cathedral Prep 21-2; Canon-McMillan 17-6

Seneca Valley 34, Spring-Ford 27

106: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Cole Smith, 6-1

113: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Quinn Smith, 6-3

120: Evan Vetter (SV) d. Gus Carfagno, 5-4

126: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Aidan Phelan, :43

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Quinn Tobin, 1:52

138: Zach Needles (SF) p. Austin Fischer, 3:52

145: Chanz Shearer (SV) m.d. Alex Johns, 20-9

152: Jack McGill (SF) d. Antonio Amelio, 4-2

160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) p. Aaron Judge, 2:32

170: Xavier Cushman (SF) p. Chase Wearing, 2:26

*182: Patrick Johnson (SV) d. Jason Lepore, 3-0

195: Joey Milano (SF) p. Conor Hayes, 2:28

220: Louis Carbajal (SF) d. Nick Funovits, 8-6

285: Sean Brogan (SF) d. Davin Beahm, 3-2

Records: Seneca Valley 18-3, Spring-Ford 17-3

Round IV

Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 16

106: Cael McIntyre (BC) d. Tyler Chappell, 7-0

113: Dante Frinzi (BC) p. Hunter Swedish, 2:18

120: Matt Mayer (BC) m.d. Evan Vetter, 21-10

126: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Trey Miletics, 9-1

132: Kenny Herrmann (BC) d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, 4-0

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Evan Gleason, 2:27

145: Cole Handlovic (BC) p. Aiden Hayes, 1:58

152: Matt Lackman (BC) d. Antonio Amelio, 6-3

160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Luke Thomas, 6-3

170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) wbf.

182: Patrick Johnson (SV) wbf.

*195: Justus Bozzi (BC) m.d. Conor Hayes, 8-0

220: Tavion Banks (BC) m.d. Nick Funovits, 16-8

285: Davin Beahm (SV) won by DQ (illegal slam) over Mike Maldonado, 4:26

Records: Seneca Valley 18-4; Bethlehem Catholic 15-3.

Class AA

Consolations

Round III

Burrell 35, Hamburg 29

106: Niko Ferra (B) p. Trenton Wahl, :20

113: Parker Davidson (H) d. Shawn Szymanski, 5-3

120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Tanner Macberth, 14-2

126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Ronny Parra, :30

132: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Kyle Vernon, 10-0

138: Dalton Gimbor (H) p. Logan Bechtold, 4:00

145: Bailey Gimbor (H) m.d. Simon Slahtovsky, 13-4

152: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Ayden Kauffman, 1:40

160: Noah Linderman (B) d. Lane Albrecht, 9-3

170: Brant Mason (H) p. Domini Holmes, 3:37

*182: Rick Feroce (B) d. Travis Colson, 11-4

195: Tristan Baer (H) m.d. Cole Clark, 10-1

220: Michael Shearer (B) d. Nick James, 3-1

285: Jacob Phillips (H) wbf.

(*) denotes the starting weight of the match

Records: Burrell 13-6. Hamburg 19-2.

Round IV

Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10

106: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Niko Ferra, 10-0

113: Kai Burkett (CR) m.d. Shawn Szymanski, 8-0

120: Nathan Holdenbaum (CR) d. Nick Salerno, 7-4

126: Ross Dull (CR) d. Aaron Edwards, 7-2

**132: Kaleb Miller (CR) p. Trent Valovchik, 1:28

138: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Trevor Weyandt, 2-1 (TB-2)

145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Adam Gimbel, 3:51

152: Jack Moyer (CR) d. Dalton Corwin, 5-1

***160: A.J. Corrado (B) m.d. Quentyn Riggleman, 11-0

170: Baltzer Bollman (CR) d. Dominic Holmes, 4-2

182: Cole Clark (B) p. Dominick CLaar, 5:26 (SV)

*195: Seth Holderbaum (CR) d. Rick Feroce, 3-1 (SV)

220: Duane Knisely (CR) d. Michael Scherer, 7-2

285: Noah Smith (CR) wbf.

(*) denotes the starting weight of the match.

(**) denotes Burrell had three team points deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.

(***) denotes Burrell had a team point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Records: Chestnut Ridge 18-2; Burrell 13-7.

