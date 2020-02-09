High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2020
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 56, McKeesport 54
Section 2
South Fayette 77, Trinity 63
Section 3
Indiana 60, Armstrong 53 (OT)
Mars 67, Hampton 41
Class 4A
Section 2
New Castle 60, Ambridge 50
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 44
Valley 49, Burrell 33
Section 4
Beth-Center 56, Brownsville 52
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 48, Propel Braddock Hills 38
Sto-Rox 92, Northgate 51
Section 2
California 72, Bentworth 44
Chartiers-Houston 78, Carmichaels 62
Section 3
OLSH 81, Sewickley Academy 41
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 53
Section 2
Monessen 77, Mapletown 56
West Greene 34, Jefferson-Morgan 31
Section 3
Imani Christian 93, Aquinas Academy 57
Leechburg 67, St. Joseph 40
Propel Andrew Street 54, Propel Montour 27
Nonsection
Bethel Park 75, Steel Valley 64
Blackhawk 66, Seneca Valley 61
Brentwood 58, South Park 46
McDowell 69, Pine-Richland 54
Mt. Lebanon 54, Allderdice 52
Mt. Pleasant 80, Geibel 67
Peters Township 64, Connellsville 59
Uniontown 67, Greensburg Salem 62
North Hills at Gateway, ppd.
Vincentian Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) (n)
Bash with the Bronx
At Hickory
ISA/Andrews Academy (Ohio) 79, Brooklyn Tech (N.Y.) 45
Penn Hills 62, Spire Institute (Ohio) 57
Sewickley Academy vs. Erie First Christian (n)
Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Hickory (n)
Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Fairview 73, Knoch 50
Moon 57, Eden Christian 54
Penn Hills 62, Spire Institute 57
District 6
Nonconference
Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria (n)
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 55, Hampton 48
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 80, Uniontown 30
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 60, West Mifflin 33
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 49, Neshannock 28
Class 2A
Section 2
Riverview 48, Ellis School 44
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 65, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Nonsection
Clairton 54, Frazier 38
Cumberland Valley 49, Mt. Lebanon 39
Deer Lakes 42, Highlands 29
Greensburg Salem 51, Laurel Highlands 10
Latrobe 71, Hempfield 57
OLSH 53, Eden Christian 44
Propel Andrew Street 47, Cornell 23
Quaker Valley 47, Montour 23
Sewickley Academy 38, Serra Catholic 34
South Side 47, West Allegheny 21
Trinity 56, Upper St. Clair 50
Vincentian Academy 53, Shaler 48
Baldwin at Gateway ppd.
Bash with the Bronx
At Hickory
Norwin 57, Kennedy Catholic 39
Wrestling
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Saturday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Championship
Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 21
Consolation bracket
Third round
Cathedral Prep 29, Canon-McMillan 26
Seneca Valley 34, Spring-Ford 27
Semifinals
Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 16
Cathedral Prep 41, Dallastown 24
Finals
Bethlehem Catholic 45, Cathedral Prep 15
Class AA
Saturday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Championship
Reynolds 34, Southern Columbia 27
Consolation bracket
Third round
Burrell 35, Hamburg 29
Notre Dame Green Pond 41, Brookville 28
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame Green Pond 33
Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10
Finals
Chestnut Ridge 36, Saucon Valley 31
Saturday’s summaries
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Nazareth 38, Waynesburg 21
106: Mac Church (W) d. Charlie Bunting, 1-0.
113: Jake Doone (N) t.f. Nate Jones, 25-10 (4:49)
120: Andrew Smith (N) p. Hunter Shriver, 1:20
126: Rocco Welsh (W) m.d. Vinny Hebel, 16-5
132: Blaine Wilson (N) d. Cole Homet, 5-4
138: Wyatt Henson (W) t.f. Foster Nicholas, 23-8 (4:05)
145: Dashawn Farber (N) p. Colton Stoneking, 2:31
152: Nate Stefanik (N) d. Nate Stephenson, 7-1
160: Jake Dressler (N) d. Eli Makel, 7-2
170: Luca Augustine (W) d. Conner Herceg, 2-1 (TB-2)
182: Joseph Capobianco (N) p. Darnell Johnson, 5:44
195: Noah Tustin (W) d. Drew Clearie, 9-6
*220: Stephen Schott (N) wbf.
285: Ryan Howard (W) d. Matthew Burton, 5-3 (SV)
Records: Nazareth 21-1; Waynesburg 15-1
Consolation Round
Round III
Cathedral Prep 29, Canon-McMillan 26
106: Jacob Van Dee (CP) m.d. Conlan O’Donoghue, 14-3
113: Jacob Houpt (CM) d. Philip Stark, 5-0
120: Bradnon Dami (CM) d. Elijah Hunt, 3-0
126: Kaemen Smith (CP) d. Costa Moore, 7-3
132: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Steffan Lynch, 6-3
138: Ben Tirpak (CP) d. Gabriel Stafford, 4-1
145: Paniro Johnson (CP) p. Tyler Soule, 1:40
152: Marques Johnson (CP) p. Austin Slavick, 1:25
160: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Owen Shetler, 2:31
**170: Kelyn Blossey (CP) d. Blake Joseph, 6-2
*182: Matthew Furman (CM) d. Luke Sittlinger, 1-0
195: Tyler Rohaley (CM) d. Hunter Tirpak, 6-1
220: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) p. John Campbell, 3:54
285: Dorian Crosby (CP) m.d. Evan Miller, 13-3
(*) denotes the starting weight of the match.
(**) denotes Canon-McMillan had a team point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Records: Cathedral Prep 21-2; Canon-McMillan 17-6
Seneca Valley 34, Spring-Ford 27
106: Tyler Chappell (SV) d. Cole Smith, 6-1
113: Hunter Swedish (SV) d. Quinn Smith, 6-3
120: Evan Vetter (SV) d. Gus Carfagno, 5-4
126: Dylan Chappell (SV) p. Aidan Phelan, :43
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) p. Quinn Tobin, 1:52
138: Zach Needles (SF) p. Austin Fischer, 3:52
145: Chanz Shearer (SV) m.d. Alex Johns, 20-9
152: Jack McGill (SF) d. Antonio Amelio, 4-2
160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) p. Aaron Judge, 2:32
170: Xavier Cushman (SF) p. Chase Wearing, 2:26
*182: Patrick Johnson (SV) d. Jason Lepore, 3-0
195: Joey Milano (SF) p. Conor Hayes, 2:28
220: Louis Carbajal (SF) d. Nick Funovits, 8-6
285: Sean Brogan (SF) d. Davin Beahm, 3-2
Records: Seneca Valley 18-3, Spring-Ford 17-3
Round IV
Bethlehem Catholic 33, Seneca Valley 16
106: Cael McIntyre (BC) d. Tyler Chappell, 7-0
113: Dante Frinzi (BC) p. Hunter Swedish, 2:18
120: Matt Mayer (BC) m.d. Evan Vetter, 21-10
126: Dylan Chappell (SV) m.d. Trey Miletics, 9-1
132: Kenny Herrmann (BC) d. Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, 4-0
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Evan Gleason, 2:27
145: Cole Handlovic (BC) p. Aiden Hayes, 1:58
152: Matt Lackman (BC) d. Antonio Amelio, 6-3
160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Luke Thomas, 6-3
170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) wbf.
182: Patrick Johnson (SV) wbf.
*195: Justus Bozzi (BC) m.d. Conor Hayes, 8-0
220: Tavion Banks (BC) m.d. Nick Funovits, 16-8
285: Davin Beahm (SV) won by DQ (illegal slam) over Mike Maldonado, 4:26
Records: Seneca Valley 18-4; Bethlehem Catholic 15-3.
Class AA
Consolations
Round III
Burrell 35, Hamburg 29
106: Niko Ferra (B) p. Trenton Wahl, :20
113: Parker Davidson (H) d. Shawn Szymanski, 5-3
120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Tanner Macberth, 14-2
126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Ronny Parra, :30
132: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Kyle Vernon, 10-0
138: Dalton Gimbor (H) p. Logan Bechtold, 4:00
145: Bailey Gimbor (H) m.d. Simon Slahtovsky, 13-4
152: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Ayden Kauffman, 1:40
160: Noah Linderman (B) d. Lane Albrecht, 9-3
170: Brant Mason (H) p. Domini Holmes, 3:37
*182: Rick Feroce (B) d. Travis Colson, 11-4
195: Tristan Baer (H) m.d. Cole Clark, 10-1
220: Michael Shearer (B) d. Nick James, 3-1
285: Jacob Phillips (H) wbf.
(*) denotes the starting weight of the match
Records: Burrell 13-6. Hamburg 19-2.
Round IV
Chestnut Ridge 44, Burrell 10
106: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Niko Ferra, 10-0
113: Kai Burkett (CR) m.d. Shawn Szymanski, 8-0
120: Nathan Holdenbaum (CR) d. Nick Salerno, 7-4
126: Ross Dull (CR) d. Aaron Edwards, 7-2
**132: Kaleb Miller (CR) p. Trent Valovchik, 1:28
138: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Trevor Weyandt, 2-1 (TB-2)
145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Adam Gimbel, 3:51
152: Jack Moyer (CR) d. Dalton Corwin, 5-1
***160: A.J. Corrado (B) m.d. Quentyn Riggleman, 11-0
170: Baltzer Bollman (CR) d. Dominic Holmes, 4-2
182: Cole Clark (B) p. Dominick CLaar, 5:26 (SV)
*195: Seth Holderbaum (CR) d. Rick Feroce, 3-1 (SV)
220: Duane Knisely (CR) d. Michael Scherer, 7-2
285: Noah Smith (CR) wbf.
(*) denotes the starting weight of the match.
(**) denotes Burrell had three team points deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.
(***) denotes Burrell had a team point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Records: Chestnut Ridge 18-2; Burrell 13-7.
