High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023 | 12:18 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 66, California 34

Nonsection

Derry 60, Homer-Center 58

Summit Academy at Beaver Falls, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Ambridge at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

California at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 54, Butler 50

North Allegheny 75, Hempfield 62

Norwin 50, Seneca Valley 17

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 65, Bethel Park 31

Mt. Lebanon 37, Chartiers Valley 31

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills 72, Gateway 40

Plum 57, Indiana 52

Section 2

North Hills 52, Hampton 46

Mars 57, New Castle 39

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 53, Connellsville 32

Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 54

Section 4

Trinity 57, Lincoln Park 47

Montour 47, Moon 43

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 37, Freeport 27

Highlands 84, Valley 42

North Catholic 51, Knoch 36

Section 2

Hopewell 67, Ambridge 25

Blackhawk 31, Beaver 21

Quaker Valley 46, Central Valley 35

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30

Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 24

Laurel 56, Ellwood City 26

Mohawk 54, Riverside 32

Section 2

Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 52

Keystone Oaks 51, East Allegheny 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, South Allegheny 25

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 54, Mt. Pleasant 45

Burrell 40, Deer Lakes 24

Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16

Section 4

Waynesburg 46, Brownsville 40

McGuffey 53, Charleroi 46

South Park 51, Yough 45

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 60, New Brighton 16

Rochester 52, South Side 46

Shenango 68, Sewickley Academy 39

Section 2

Brentwood 55, Northgate 29

Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29

Fort Cherry 66, Sto-Rox 41

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Winchester Thurston 41

Serra Catholic 61, Ellis School 20

Springdale 52, Steel Valley 50

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, (n)

Frazier 47, California 34

Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26

Class A

Section 1

Union 52, Eden Christian 29

Section 2

Monessen 63, Avella 33

Geibel 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Section 3

Leechburg 24, Jeannette 19

St. Joseph 38, Riverview 31

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

​​Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 3 (OT)

Seneca Valley 5, Bethel Park 3

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 2A

Armstrong 7, Hempfield 0

Bishop McCort 4, Thomas Jefferson 3

Latrobe 7, Butler 1

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 7, Plum 3

Hampton at Freeport, (n)

Chartiers Valley 3, Wheeling Park 1

Norwin at Indiana, (n)

Montour 12, Beaver 4

Quaker Valley 8, North Catholic 4

McDowell 5, Moon 1

Varsity D2

Carrick at Ringgold, (n)

Wilmington 7, Central Valley 3

Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Penn-Trafford 91, Hempfield 89

Girls

Hempfield 96, Penn-Trafford 88

Section 3

Boys

Penn Hills 79, Plum 70

Girls

Plum 89, Penn Hills 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Boys

Carlynton 70, Keystone Oaks 33

Girls

Carlynton 96, Keystone Oaks 74

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 91, Beaver Falls 31

Girls

Blackhawk 100, Beaver Falls 39

Section 3

Boys

Hampton 110, Freeport 33

Girls

Hampton 111, Freeport 67

Section 5

Boys

Belle Vernon 84, Connellsville 84

Girls

Connellsville 93, Belle Vernon 64

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

At Hershey

Thursday’s results

First round

Hempfield 34, Pennridge 32

Central Mountain 36, Cumberland Valley 29

Waynesburg 32, Shikellamy 27

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Council Rock South 3

Central Dauphin 59, La Salle College 12

Nazareth 48, Delaware Valley 15

Spring-Ford 33, Cathedral Prep 25

Canon McMillan 41, Chambersburg 24

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Hempfield (11-5) vs. Central Mountain (9-0), 2 p.m.; Waynesburg (14-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (15-0), 2 p.m.; Central Dauphin (16-0) vs. Nazareth (16-2), 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (17-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (15-2), 2 p.m.

Consolation first round

Pennridge (20-4) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-4), 10:30 a.m.; Shikellamy (18-3) vs. Council Rock South (13-4), 10:30 a.m.; La Salle College (14-4) vs. Delaware Valley (15-3), 10:30 a.m.; Cathedral Prep (13-8) vs. Chambersburg (19-4), 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A

At Hershey

Thursday’s results

First round

Burgettstown 34, Honesdale 27

Saucon Valley 42, United 21

Chestnut Ridge 31, West Perry 27

Fort LeBoeuf 33, Warrior Run 24

Berks Catholic 38, Canton 15

Brookville 32, Burrell 25

Notre Dame GP 63, Huntingdon 6

Faith Christian 55, Reynolds 10

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Burgettstown (16-0) vs. Saucon Valley (18-2), noon; Chestnut Ridge (15-2) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (16-5), noon; Berks Catholic (23-0) vs. Brookville (19-2), noon; Notre Dame GP (12-1) vs. Faith Christian (10-1), noon

Consolation first round

Honesdale (18-5) v United (20-1), 9 a.m.; West Perry (15-3) v Warrior Run (19-2), 9 a.m.; Canton (17-4) v Burrell (11-5), 9 a.m.; Huntingdon (19-5) v Reynolds (14-4), 9 a.m.

