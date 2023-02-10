High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2023
By:
Friday, February 10, 2023 | 12:18 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 55, Carmichaels 29
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 66, California 34
Nonsection
Derry 60, Homer-Center 58
Summit Academy at Beaver Falls, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Propel Montour at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Ambridge at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
California at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 54, Butler 50
North Allegheny 75, Hempfield 62
Norwin 50, Seneca Valley 17
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 65, Bethel Park 31
Mt. Lebanon 37, Chartiers Valley 31
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills 72, Gateway 40
Section 2
North Hills 52, Hampton 46
Mars 57, New Castle 39
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 53, Connellsville 32
Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 54
Section 4
Trinity 57, Lincoln Park 47
Montour 47, Moon 43
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 37, Freeport 27
Highlands 84, Valley 42
North Catholic 51, Knoch 36
Section 2
Blackhawk 31, Beaver 21
Quaker Valley 46, Central Valley 35
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 51, West Mifflin 41
Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 30
Uniontown 39, Southmoreland 35
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 24
Laurel 56, Ellwood City 26
Section 2
Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 52
Keystone Oaks 51, East Allegheny 30
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, South Allegheny 25
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 54, Mt. Pleasant 45
Burrell 40, Deer Lakes 24
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 16
Section 4
Waynesburg 46, Brownsville 40
South Park 51, Yough 45
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 60, New Brighton 16
Rochester 52, South Side 46
Shenango 68, Sewickley Academy 39
Section 2
Burgettstown 60, Carlynton 29
Fort Cherry 66, Sto-Rox 41
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Winchester Thurston 41
Serra Catholic 61, Ellis School 20
Springdale 52, Steel Valley 50
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, (n)
Frazier 47, California 34
Chartiers-Houston 54, Carmichaels 26
Class A
Section 1
Union 52, Eden Christian 29
Section 2
Geibel 46, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Section 3
St. Joseph 38, Riverview 31
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 63, Belle Vernon 52
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 4, Baldwin 3 (OT)
Seneca Valley 5, Bethel Park 3
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 2A
Armstrong 7, Hempfield 0
Bishop McCort 4, Thomas Jefferson 3
Latrobe 7, Butler 1
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 7, Plum 3
Hampton at Freeport, (n)
Chartiers Valley 3, Wheeling Park 1
Norwin at Indiana, (n)
Montour 12, Beaver 4
Quaker Valley 8, North Catholic 4
McDowell 5, Moon 1
Varsity D2
Carrick at Ringgold, (n)
Wilmington 7, Central Valley 3
Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Penn-Trafford 91, Hempfield 89
Girls
Hempfield 96, Penn-Trafford 88
Section 3
Boys
Penn Hills 79, Plum 70
Girls
Plum 89, Penn Hills 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Boys
Carlynton 70, Keystone Oaks 33
Girls
Carlynton 96, Keystone Oaks 74
Section 2
Boys
Blackhawk 91, Beaver Falls 31
Girls
Blackhawk 100, Beaver Falls 39
Section 3
Boys
Hampton 110, Freeport 33
Girls
Hampton 111, Freeport 67
Section 5
Boys
Belle Vernon 84, Connellsville 84
Girls
Connellsville 93, Belle Vernon 64
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
At Hershey
Thursday’s results
First round
Hempfield 34, Pennridge 32
Central Mountain 36, Cumberland Valley 29
Waynesburg 32, Shikellamy 27
Bethlehem Catholic 55, Council Rock South 3
Central Dauphin 59, La Salle College 12
Nazareth 48, Delaware Valley 15
Spring-Ford 33, Cathedral Prep 25
Canon McMillan 41, Chambersburg 24
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Hempfield (11-5) vs. Central Mountain (9-0), 2 p.m.; Waynesburg (14-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (15-0), 2 p.m.; Central Dauphin (16-0) vs. Nazareth (16-2), 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (17-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (15-2), 2 p.m.
Consolation first round
Pennridge (20-4) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-4), 10:30 a.m.; Shikellamy (18-3) vs. Council Rock South (13-4), 10:30 a.m.; La Salle College (14-4) vs. Delaware Valley (15-3), 10:30 a.m.; Cathedral Prep (13-8) vs. Chambersburg (19-4), 10:30 a.m.
Class 2A
At Hershey
Thursday’s results
First round
Burgettstown 34, Honesdale 27
Saucon Valley 42, United 21
Chestnut Ridge 31, West Perry 27
Fort LeBoeuf 33, Warrior Run 24
Berks Catholic 38, Canton 15
Brookville 32, Burrell 25
Notre Dame GP 63, Huntingdon 6
Faith Christian 55, Reynolds 10
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Burgettstown (16-0) vs. Saucon Valley (18-2), noon; Chestnut Ridge (15-2) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (16-5), noon; Berks Catholic (23-0) vs. Brookville (19-2), noon; Notre Dame GP (12-1) vs. Faith Christian (10-1), noon
Consolation first round
Honesdale (18-5) v United (20-1), 9 a.m.; West Perry (15-3) v Warrior Run (19-2), 9 a.m.; Canton (17-4) v Burrell (11-5), 9 a.m.; Huntingdon (19-5) v Reynolds (14-4), 9 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
