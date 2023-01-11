TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 1:03 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 63, North Allegheny 50

Central Catholic 56, New Castle 45

Pine-Richland 59, Seneca Valley 58

Section 2

Baldwin 72, Norwin 48

Hempfield 46, Canon-McMillan 44

Mt. Lebanon 74, Upper St. Clair 69

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57

Peters Township at Ringgold, (n)

Thomas Jefferson 61, Trinity 59

Section 2

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 39

Plum 58, Woodland Hills 52

Penn Hills 54, Shaler 46

Section 3

Franklin Regional 52, Latrobe 39

Gateway 65, Kiski Area 43

McKeesport 65, Penn-Trafford 59

Section 4

Moon 54, Chartiers Valley 46

Mars 49, South Fayette 48

North Hills 77, West Allegheny 45

Class 4A

Section 1

Hampton 63, Freeport 35

Highlands 95, Greensburg Salem 28

Knoch 62, Indiana 59

Section 2

Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 53

Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 62

North Catholic 74, Central Valley 63

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 82, Albert Gallatin 73

Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 64

Uniontown 85, Southmoreland 40

Section 4

Quaker Valley 59, Avonworth 39

Montour at East Allegheny, ppd.

South Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 47

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 64, Freedom 27

Mohawk 66, Riverside 31

Neshannock 79, New Brighton 34

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 64, Brentwood 55

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, South Park 26

Steel Valley 86, Sto-Rox 47

Section 3

Deer Lakes 87, Apollo-Ridge 33

Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52

Derry 47, Valley 38

Section 4

McGuffey 42, Brownsville 36

Washington 65, Waynesburg 21

Yough 75, Mt. Pleasant 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 62, Northgate 51

Laurel 44, Sewickley Academy 42

Shenango 70, South Side 44

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Braddock Hills 62

Eden Christian 69, Propel Montour 10

Nazareth Prep 37, Winchester Thurston 32

Section 3

Jeannette 39, Clairton 34

Serra Catholic 82, Riverview 72

Springdale 69, Leechburg 65

Section 4

Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58

Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48

Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59

Class A

Section 1

Avella 51, Cornell 31

Carlynton 65, Rochester 47

Union 72, Western Beaver 38

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 60, California 52

Geibel 93, Mapletown 66

Monessen 74, West Greene 47

Section 3

Imani Christian 110, Aquinas Academy 77

Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, (n)

Summit Academy 66, St. Joseph 65

District 8

City League

Brashear 51, Obama Academy 47

Allderdice 75, Perry Traditional Academy 32

Carrick 57, Westinghouse 55

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Harvest Academy 56, Cheswick Christian 40

Nonsection

Charleroi 72, Beth-Center 33

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Highlands at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 64, Butler 47

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills 43, Plum 42

Woodland Hills 61, Kiski Area 48

Section 3

McKeesport 71, Thomas Jefferson 47

Oakland Catholic 61, Penn-Trafford 43

Class 2A

Section 2

Brentwood 54, Sto-Rox 42

City League

Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Obama Academy 58, Brashear 21

Westinghouse 38, Carrick 17

Nonsection

Connellsville 64, Southmoreland 25

Fox Chapel 60, Elizabeth Forward 50

Portersville Christian 35, Ellwood City 34

Beth-Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37

Neighborhood Academy 38, Calvary Christian 27

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Geibel at Hundred (WV), 6 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.

New Castle at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

High series: Dom Freed (FR) 571, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 582

Girls

St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0

High series: Olivia Svitek (SJ) 383

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 1

Class A

Kiski 4, Norwin 3 (OT)

North Hills 5, McDowell 2

North Catholic 5, Chartiers Valley 4 (OT)

Varsity D2

Connellsville 6, Carrick 2

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 798-65x, Penn-Trafford 798-55x

Section 4

Butler 798-59x, Indiana 776-34x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 65, East Allegheny 36

Blackhawk 106, Seton LaSalle 59

Burrell 60, Freeport 53

Hempfield 95, Connellsville 73

Girls

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 40

Blackhawk 101, Seton LaSalle 53

Freeport 79, Burrell 60

Hempfield 93, Connellsville 74

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Township 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Norwin, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Moon at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge, Blackhawk, Freedom at South Side, 5 p.m.

Hopewell, Central Valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
Westmoreland high school notebook: PIHL all-stars headed to RMU
Quaker Valley senior commits to storied Brown University rowing program
Penn Hills notebook: Indians boys hoops steps up competition
Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Jan. 7, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter