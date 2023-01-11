High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2023
By:
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 1:03 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 63, North Allegheny 50
Central Catholic 56, New Castle 45
Pine-Richland 59, Seneca Valley 58
Section 2
Hempfield 46, Canon-McMillan 44
Mt. Lebanon 74, Upper St. Clair 69
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57
Peters Township at Ringgold, (n)
Thomas Jefferson 61, Trinity 59
Section 2
Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 39
Plum 58, Woodland Hills 52
Penn Hills 54, Shaler 46
Section 3
Franklin Regional 52, Latrobe 39
Gateway 65, Kiski Area 43
McKeesport 65, Penn-Trafford 59
Section 4
Moon 54, Chartiers Valley 46
Mars 49, South Fayette 48
North Hills 77, West Allegheny 45
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 95, Greensburg Salem 28
Section 2
Lincoln Park 84, Hopewell 62
North Catholic 74, Central Valley 63
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 82, Albert Gallatin 73
Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 64
Uniontown 85, Southmoreland 40
Section 4
Quaker Valley 59, Avonworth 39
Montour at East Allegheny, ppd.
South Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 47
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 64, Freedom 27
Neshannock 79, New Brighton 34
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 64, Brentwood 55
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, South Park 26
Steel Valley 86, Sto-Rox 47
Section 3
Deer Lakes 87, Apollo-Ridge 33
Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52
Derry 47, Valley 38
Section 4
McGuffey 42, Brownsville 36
Washington 65, Waynesburg 21
Yough 75, Mt. Pleasant 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 44, Sewickley Academy 42
Shenango 70, South Side 44
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Braddock Hills 62
Eden Christian 69, Propel Montour 10
Nazareth Prep 37, Winchester Thurston 32
Section 3
Serra Catholic 82, Riverview 72
Springdale 69, Leechburg 65
Section 4
Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58
Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston 48
Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59
Class A
Section 1
Union 72, Western Beaver 38
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 60, California 52
Monessen 74, West Greene 47
Section 3
Imani Christian 110, Aquinas Academy 77
Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, (n)
Summit Academy 66, St. Joseph 65
District 8
City League
Brashear 51, Obama Academy 47
Allderdice 75, Perry Traditional Academy 32
Carrick 57, Westinghouse 55
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Harvest Academy 56, Cheswick Christian 40
Nonsection
Charleroi 72, Beth-Center 33
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Highlands at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 64, Butler 47
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills 43, Plum 42
Woodland Hills 61, Kiski Area 48
Section 3
McKeesport 71, Thomas Jefferson 47
Oakland Catholic 61, Penn-Trafford 43
Class 2A
Section 2
City League
Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Obama Academy 58, Brashear 21
Westinghouse 38, Carrick 17
Nonsection
Connellsville 64, Southmoreland 25
Fox Chapel 60, Elizabeth Forward 50
Portersville Christian 35, Ellwood City 34
Beth-Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37
Neighborhood Academy 38, Calvary Christian 27
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Geibel at Hundred (WV), 6 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.
New Castle at Farrell, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
High series: Dom Freed (FR) 571, Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 582
Girls
St. Joseph 7, Franklin Regional 0
High series: Olivia Svitek (SJ) 383
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 1
Class A
Kiski 4, Norwin 3 (OT)
North Hills 5, McDowell 2
North Catholic 5, Chartiers Valley 4 (OT)
Varsity D2
Connellsville 6, Carrick 2
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 798-65x, Penn-Trafford 798-55x
Section 4
Butler 798-59x, Indiana 776-34x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 65, East Allegheny 36
Blackhawk 106, Seton LaSalle 59
Hempfield 95, Connellsville 73
Girls
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 55, East Allegheny 40
Blackhawk 101, Seton LaSalle 53
Freeport 79, Burrell 60
Hempfield 93, Connellsville 74
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Township 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Norwin, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Moon at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Frazier at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge, Blackhawk, Freedom at South Side, 5 p.m.
Hopewell, Central Valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Section 5
Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
