High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 12:02 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s result

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 5:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 65, Hempfield 63

North Allegheny 56, Seneca Valley 26

Norwin 41, Pine-Richland 33

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 35

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 51, Gateway 38

Indiana 54, Woodland Hills 44

Plum 54, Kiski Area 47

Section 2

Fox Chapel 55, Armstrong 48 (2OT)

Mars 50, North Hills 44

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31

Latrobe 67, Thomas Jefferson 59

Section 4

Lincoln Park 55, Montour 48

West Allegheny 49, Moon 38

South Fayette 47, Trinity 25

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 60, Derry 29

Highlands 54, Greensburg Salem 52

Knoch 60, Valley 27

Section 2

Beaver 75, Ambridge 19

Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37

Hopewell 61, Central Valley 41

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 65, Belle Vernon 43

West Mifflin 49, Laurel Highlands 31

Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 58, Ellwood City 53

Laurel 59, Riverside 35

Neshannock 53, Mohawk 50

Section 2

Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10

Keystone Oaks 53, South Allegheny 32

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Seton LaSalle 52

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 57, Burrell 45

Deer Lakes 54, Shady Side Academy 20

Mt. Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28

Section 4

Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49

Yough 39, McGuffey 23

Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom 57, Aliquippa 54

Rochester 54, New Brighton 12

South Side 47, Sewickley Academy 30

Section 2

Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38

Carlynton 51, Sto-Rox 36

Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48

Serra Catholic 55, Winchester Thurston 32

Section 4

Bentworth 39, Beth-Center 25

Washington 59, California 50

Carmichaels 41, Frazier 34

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 62, Aquinas Academy 50

Section 2

Geibel 50, Avella 44

West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Monessen 43, Mapletown 27

Section 3

St. Joseph 55, Leechburg 11

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 62, Altoona 52

Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Christian 13

Propel Montour 45, Neighborhood Academy 21

Allderdice 54, Steel Valley 42

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

MVI Shootout Classic

Monessen at California, 2 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Clairton, 3:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

Woodland Hills vs Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, (n)

Bethel Park 5, Central Catholic 2

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, (n)

Class 2A

South Fayette 5, Hempfield 2

Latrobe 7, Bishop McCort 2

Armstrong 7, Mars 0

Class A

Shaler 4, Westmont Hilltop 2

McDowell 8, Wheeling Park 1

Hampton at Indiana, (n)

Fox Chapel 13, Freeport 2

Wheeling Catholic at Plum, (n)

Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3

Varsity D2

Neshannock 3, Ringgold 2

Central Valley 5, Trinity 3

Deer Lakes 5, Morgantown 0

Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 2

Rifle

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 796-63x, Plum 758-29x

Woodland Hills 790-48x, Indiana 761-26x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Franklin Regional 93, Norwin 69

Hempfield 94, Latrobe 85

Penn-Trafford 85, Armstrong 49

Girls

Franklin Regional 88, Norwin 74

Latrobe 99, Hempfield 85

Penn-Trafford 97, Armstrong 75

Class 2A

Section 4

Boys

Valley 67, Burrell 20

Girls

Burrell 84, Valley 62

Section 5

Boys

Belle Vernon 89, South Park 71

Girls

Belle Vernon 62, South Park 62

Nonsection

Girls

Carlynton 116, Ellis School 45

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

