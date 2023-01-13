High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2023
By:
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 12:02 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s result
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 5:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Nazareth Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Nonsection
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 56, Seneca Valley 26
Norwin 41, Pine-Richland 33
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 67, Canon-McMillan 35
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 51, Gateway 38
Indiana 54, Woodland Hills 44
Plum 54, Kiski Area 47
Section 2
Fox Chapel 55, Armstrong 48 (2OT)
Mars 50, North Hills 44
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 54, Connellsville 31
Latrobe 67, Thomas Jefferson 59
Section 4
Lincoln Park 55, Montour 48
West Allegheny 49, Moon 38
South Fayette 47, Trinity 25
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 54, Greensburg Salem 52
Knoch 60, Valley 27
Section 2
Beaver 75, Ambridge 19
Blackhawk 48, Quaker Valley 37
Hopewell 61, Central Valley 41
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 65, Belle Vernon 43
West Mifflin 49, Laurel Highlands 31
Ringgold 42, Southmoreland 29
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 58, Ellwood City 53
Laurel 59, Riverside 35
Neshannock 53, Mohawk 50
Section 2
Avonworth 63, East Allegheny 10
Keystone Oaks 53, South Allegheny 32
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Seton LaSalle 52
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 57, Burrell 45
Deer Lakes 54, Shady Side Academy 20
Mt. Pleasant 62, Ligonier Valley 28
Section 4
Charleroi 67, Brownsville 49
Waynesburg Central 51, South Park 32
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester 54, New Brighton 12
South Side 47, Sewickley Academy 30
Section 2
Burgettstown 54, Brentwood 38
Fort Cherry 63, Northgate 25
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Clairton 48
Serra Catholic 55, Winchester Thurston 32
Section 4
Bentworth 39, Beth-Center 25
Washington 59, California 50
Carmichaels 41, Frazier 34
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 62, Aquinas Academy 50
Section 2
West Greene 50, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Section 3
St. Joseph 55, Leechburg 11
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 62, Altoona 52
Propel Braddock Hills 43, Calvary Christian 13
Propel Montour 45, Neighborhood Academy 21
Allderdice 54, Steel Valley 42
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Section 3
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
MVI Shootout Classic
Monessen at California, 2 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Clairton, 3:30 p.m.
South Park vs. Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic vs. Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
Woodland Hills vs Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, (n)
Bethel Park 5, Central Catholic 2
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, (n)
Class 2A
South Fayette 5, Hempfield 2
Latrobe 7, Bishop McCort 2
Armstrong 7, Mars 0
Class A
Shaler 4, Westmont Hilltop 2
McDowell 8, Wheeling Park 1
Hampton at Indiana, (n)
Fox Chapel 13, Freeport 2
Wheeling Catholic at Plum, (n)
Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3
Varsity D2
Neshannock 3, Ringgold 2
Central Valley 5, Trinity 3
Deer Lakes 5, Morgantown 0
Elizabeth Forward 5, Carrick 2
Rifle
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 796-63x, Plum 758-29x
Woodland Hills 790-48x, Indiana 761-26x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Franklin Regional 93, Norwin 69
Hempfield 94, Latrobe 85
Penn-Trafford 85, Armstrong 49
Girls
Franklin Regional 88, Norwin 74
Latrobe 99, Hempfield 85
Penn-Trafford 97, Armstrong 75
Class 2A
Section 4
Boys
Valley 67, Burrell 20
Girls
Burrell 84, Valley 62
Section 5
Boys
Belle Vernon 89, South Park 71
Girls
Belle Vernon 62, South Park 62
Nonsection
Girls
Carlynton 116, Ellis School 45
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
