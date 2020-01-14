High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2020
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 12:02 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 76, Mapletown 64
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Clairton 65 (OT)
Nonsection
Brownsville 71, Bentworth 50
Freedom 87, Rochester 35
Mohawk 68, Portersville Christian 62
Mt. Pleasant 43, Brentwood 42
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 69, West Shamokin 53
Purchase Line 64, United 63
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Perry at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 76, Fox Chapel 39
Seneca Valley 59, Butler 46
Shaler 46, Pine-Richland 20
North Hills at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park 40, Baldwin 38
Hempfield 48, Connellsville 46
Mt. Lebanon 47, Upper St. Clair 42
Peters Township 64, Canon-McMillan 26
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 48
Lincoln Park 57, West Allegheny 29
Moon 55, Montour 35
Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 50
Section 2
Mars 48, Hampton 35
Plum 41, Gateway 27
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 60, Laurel Highlands 27
Oakland Catholic 72, Uniontown 33
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 40, Greensburg Salem 39
Burrell 54, Highlands 30
Freeport 54, Indiana 43
North Catholic 68, Knoch 35
Section 2
Blackhawk 76, New Castle 21
Central Valley 62, Hopewell 41
Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 15
Section 3
Belle Vernon 61, Elizabeth Forward 49
McKeesport 56, West Mifflin 42
Ringgold 50, Yough 24
Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 11
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 43, Freedom 28
Beaver 58, Beaver Falls 28
Mohawk 68, Neshannock 42
Riverside 43, Ellwood City 21
Section 2
Brownsville 68, Waynesburg 50
Charleroi 49, Beth-Center 35
McGuffey 59, Washington 45
Seton LaSalle 54, South Park 53 (OT)
Section 3
Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 44
Deer Lakes 58, Shady Side Academy 23
Derry 67, Valley 33
East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 46, Shenango 28
OLSH 54, South Side 44
Sto-Rox 49, Northgate 28
Section 2
Ellis School 56, Winchester Thurston 41
Riverview 51, Springdale 13
Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 37
Section 3
Burgettstown 58, Fort Cherry 19
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10
Frazier 42, Carmichaels 36
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 67, Quigley Catholic 21
Sewickley Academy 49, Eden Christian 37
Vincentian Academy 77, Cornell 11
Section 2
California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21
Monessen 65, Mapletown 21
West Greene 66, Avella 49
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 34, Propel Andrew Street 24
Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Clairton 52
St. Joseph 43, Leechburg 38
Nonsection
Carrick 43, Imani Christian 25
St. Joseph (W. Va.) 65, North Allegheny 59
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.
United at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 4 (OT)
Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 2, North Hills 1
Meadville 5, Hempfield 2
Quaker Valley 6, Armstrong 5 (SO)
Ringgold 11, Avonworth 2
Franklin Regional at Baldwin (n)
Hampton at Montour (n)
Penn-Trafford at Plum (n)
South Fayette at Moon (n)
Kiski Area at South Park (n)
Carrick at Neshannock (n)
3 goals or more: Brad Bujdos, Ringgold; Chris Barefoot, Quaker Valley
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.
Class B
North
Burrell at McDowell, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Swimming and diving
Boys
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Shady Side Academy 79, Penn Hills 52
Girls
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Shady Side Academy 96, Penn Hills 80
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Central Catholic at Norwin (n)
Section 4A
Ambridge at South Fayette (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at New Castle, 6 p.m.
