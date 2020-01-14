High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2020

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 12:02 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 76, Mapletown 64

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Clairton 65 (OT)

Nonsection

Brownsville 71, Bentworth 50

Freedom 87, Rochester 35

Mohawk 68, Portersville Christian 62

Mt. Pleasant 43, Brentwood 42

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 69, West Shamokin 53

Purchase Line 64, United 63

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Perry at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 76, Fox Chapel 39

Seneca Valley 59, Butler 46

Shaler 46, Pine-Richland 20

North Hills at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park 40, Baldwin 38

Hempfield 48, Connellsville 46

Mt. Lebanon 47, Upper St. Clair 42

Peters Township 64, Canon-McMillan 26

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 48

Lincoln Park 57, West Allegheny 29

Moon 55, Montour 35

Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 50

Section 2

Mars 48, Hampton 35

Plum 41, Gateway 27

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 60, Laurel Highlands 27

Oakland Catholic 72, Uniontown 33

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 40, Greensburg Salem 39

Burrell 54, Highlands 30

Freeport 54, Indiana 43

North Catholic 68, Knoch 35

Section 2

Blackhawk 76, New Castle 21

Central Valley 62, Hopewell 41

Quaker Valley 63, Ambridge 15

Section 3

Belle Vernon 61, Elizabeth Forward 49

McKeesport 56, West Mifflin 42

Ringgold 50, Yough 24

Southmoreland 55, Mt. Pleasant 11

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 43, Freedom 28

Beaver 58, Beaver Falls 28

Mohawk 68, Neshannock 42

Riverside 43, Ellwood City 21

Section 2

Brownsville 68, Waynesburg 50

Charleroi 49, Beth-Center 35

McGuffey 59, Washington 45

Seton LaSalle 54, South Park 53 (OT)

Section 3

Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 44

Deer Lakes 58, Shady Side Academy 23

Derry 67, Valley 33

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 46, Shenango 28

OLSH 54, South Side 44

Sto-Rox 49, Northgate 28

Section 2

Ellis School 56, Winchester Thurston 41

Riverview 51, Springdale 13

Serra Catholic 70, Jeannette 37

Section 3

Burgettstown 58, Fort Cherry 19

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 10

Frazier 42, Carmichaels 36

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 67, Quigley Catholic 21

Sewickley Academy 49, Eden Christian 37

Vincentian Academy 77, Cornell 11

Section 2

California 45, Jefferson-Morgan 21

Monessen 65, Mapletown 21

West Greene 66, Avella 49

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 34, Propel Andrew Street 24

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Clairton 52

St. Joseph 43, Leechburg 38

Nonsection

Carrick 43, Imani Christian 25

St. Joseph (W. Va.) 65, North Allegheny 59

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.

United at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 5, Canon-McMillan 4 (OT)

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 2, North Hills 1

Meadville 5, Hempfield 2

Quaker Valley 6, Armstrong 5 (SO)

Ringgold 11, Avonworth 2

Franklin Regional at Baldwin (n)

Hampton at Montour (n)

Penn-Trafford at Plum (n)

South Fayette at Moon (n)

Kiski Area at South Park (n)

Carrick at Neshannock (n)

3 goals or more: Brad Bujdos, Ringgold; Chris Barefoot, Quaker Valley

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Class B

North

Burrell at McDowell, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Swimming and diving

Boys

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Shady Side Academy 79, Penn Hills 52

Girls

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Shady Side Academy 96, Penn Hills 80

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Central Catholic at Norwin (n)

Section 4A

Ambridge at South Fayette (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at New Castle, 6 p.m.

