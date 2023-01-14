High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 55, Butler 33
New Castle 55, Pine-Richland 49
Seneca Valley 64, North Allegheny 42
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39
Baldwin 71, Hempfield 61 (2OT)
Mt. Lebanon 69, Norwin 50
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold 57, Connellsville 43
Bethel Park 82, Thomas Jefferson 71
Peters Township 75, Trinity 44
Section 2
Fox Chapel 55, Woodland Hills 45
Penn Hills 64, Plum 27
Section 3
Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 50
Kiski Area 70, McKeesport 56
Latrobe 66, Penn-Trafford 63
Section 4
Mars 71, Chartiers Valley 34
West Allegheny 53, Moon 50
North Hills 62, South Fayette 61 (OT)
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 72, Greensburg Salem 27
Section 2
Beaver 74, Ambridge 51
North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54
Lincoln Park 72, Central Valley 54
Section 3
Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49
Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38
Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53
Section 4
West Mifflin 75, East Allegheny 57
South Allegheny 68, Quaker Valley 42
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 62, Ellwood City 32
Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 65, Brentwood 58
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Seton LaSalle 52
Sto-Rox 60, South Park 41
Section 3
Burrell 61, Apollo-Ridge 42
Deer Lakes 76, Valley 32
Shady Side Academy 66, Derry 63
Section 4
Charleroi 64, Brownsville 62 (OT)
Mt. Pleasant 59, Waynesburg 42
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43
Northgate 70, South Side 39
Shenango 75, Sewickley Academy 38
Section 2
Eden Christian 66, Bishop Canevin 44
Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66 (2OT)
Winchester Thurston 45, Propel Montour 28
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Clairton 54
Jeannette 40, Springdale 28
Section 4
Bentworth 76, Beth-Center 71
Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52
Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 72, Cornell 36
Section 2
Geibel 90, California 48
Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene 31
Section 3
Imani Christian 92, Summit Academy 49
Neighborhood Academy 53, St. Joseph 48
City League
Allderdice 63, Carrick 33
Brashear 57, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Obama Academy 53, Westinghouse 35
Nonsection
North Star 69, Ligonier Valley 65
Saturday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
Imani Christian vs. Theodore Roosevelt (DC), 4 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. New Town (MD), 6 p.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
Northgate vs. Westinghouse, 1 p.m.
Burrell at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Linsly (WV), 5 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Blackhawk vs. Franklin, 1:30 p.m.
Armstrong vs. Neshannock, 3 p.m.
Mars vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.
Carrick at South Park, 12:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin 49, Bethel Park 46
Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 54
Class 5A
Section 2
Section 3
McKeesport 59, Penn-Trafford 35
Class A
Section 2
Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27
City League
Allderdice 49, Carrick 12
Obama Academy 60, Westinghouse 23
Perry Traditional Academy 33, Brashear 32
MVI Shootout Classic
Monessen 55, California 33
South Allegheny 52, Clairton 40
Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32
Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50
Saturday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
North Allegheny vs. Imhotep Charter, 4:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
MVI Shootout Classic
At California
South Allegheny at California, 2 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Serra Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Clairton vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.
Charleroi vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Mohawk vs. West Middlesex, noon
Rose Classic Super Jam
At New York
Blackhawk vs. Nazareth Regional (NY), 2:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 12 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at River Valley, 2 p.m.
Eden Christian at West Greene, 1:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.
Yough at Burrell, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s result
Nonsection
United 70, Ligonier Valley 0
