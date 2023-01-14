TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 13, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 12:21 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 55, Butler 33

New Castle 55, Pine-Richland 49

Seneca Valley 64, North Allegheny 42

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39

Baldwin 71, Hempfield 61 (2OT)

Mt. Lebanon 69, Norwin 50

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold 57, Connellsville 43

Bethel Park 82, Thomas Jefferson 71

Peters Township 75, Trinity 44

Section 2

Shaler 62, Armstrong 55 (OT)

Fox Chapel 55, Woodland Hills 45

Penn Hills 64, Plum 27

Section 3

Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 50

Kiski Area 70, McKeesport 56

Latrobe 66, Penn-Trafford 63

Section 4

Mars 71, Chartiers Valley 34

West Allegheny 53, Moon 50

North Hills 62, South Fayette 61 (OT)

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 72, Greensburg Salem 27

Hampton 60, Knoch 45

Highlands 97, Indiana 59

Section 2

Beaver 74, Ambridge 51

North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54

Lincoln Park 72, Central Valley 54

Section 3

Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49

Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38

Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53

Section 4

Montour 55, Avonworth 42

West Mifflin 75, East Allegheny 57

South Allegheny 68, Quaker Valley 42

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 62, Ellwood City 32

Riverside 59, Freedom 43

Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 65, Brentwood 58

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Seton LaSalle 52

Sto-Rox 60, South Park 41

Section 3

Burrell 61, Apollo-Ridge 42

Deer Lakes 76, Valley 32

Shady Side Academy 66, Derry 63

Section 4

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 62 (OT)

Yough 43, McGuffey 23

Mt. Pleasant 59, Waynesburg 42

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43

Northgate 70, South Side 39

Shenango 75, Sewickley Academy 38

Section 2

Eden Christian 66, Bishop Canevin 44

Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66 (2OT)

Winchester Thurston 45, Propel Montour 28

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Clairton 54

Jeannette 40, Springdale 28

Leechburg 78, Riverview 74

Section 4

Bentworth 76, Beth-Center 71

Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52

Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 53, Avella 18

Western Beaver 72, Cornell 36

Union 69, Rochester 44

Section 2

Geibel 90, California 48

Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene 31

Monessen 56, Mapletown 27

Section 3

Imani Christian 92, Summit Academy 49

Neighborhood Academy 53, St. Joseph 48

City League

Allderdice 63, Carrick 33

Brashear 57, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Obama Academy 53, Westinghouse 35

Nonsection

North Star 69, Ligonier Valley 65

Saturday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

Imani Christian vs. Theodore Roosevelt (DC), 4 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. New Town (MD), 6 p.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Northgate vs. Westinghouse, 1 p.m.

Burrell at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Linsly (WV), 5 p.m.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Blackhawk vs. Franklin, 1:30 p.m.

Armstrong vs. Neshannock, 3 p.m.

Mars vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

Carrick at South Park, 12:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Neighborhood Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin 49, Bethel Park 46

Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 54

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 41, Shaler 32

Section 3

McKeesport 59, Penn-Trafford 35

Class A

Section 2

Avella 61, Jefferson-Morgan 27

City League

Allderdice 49, Carrick 12

Obama Academy 60, Westinghouse 23

Perry Traditional Academy 33, Brashear 32

MVI Shootout Classic

Monessen 55, California 33

South Allegheny 52, Clairton 40

Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32

Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 50

Saturday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

At Chambersburg

North Allegheny vs. Imhotep Charter, 4:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

MVI Shootout Classic

At California

South Allegheny at California, 2 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Serra Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Clairton vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.

Charleroi vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster College

Mohawk vs. West Middlesex, noon

Rose Classic Super Jam

At New York

Blackhawk vs. Nazareth Regional (NY), 2:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at River Valley, 2 p.m.

Eden Christian at West Greene, 1:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s result

Nonsection

United 70, Ligonier Valley 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
Westmoreland high school notebook: PIHL all-stars headed to RMU

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter