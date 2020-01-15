High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2020
By:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 | 1:02 AM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 80, Seneca Valley 66
Central Catholic 78, Pine-Richland 69
North Allegheny 57, North Hills 51
Section 2
Bethel Park 83, Baldwin 57
Mt. Lebanon 63, Upper St. Clair 56
Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46
Section 3
Fox Chapel 49, Connellsville 28
Hempfield 68, Latrobe 66
Penn-Trafford 64, Norwin 38
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 70, Albert Gallatin 61
McKeesport 65, Gateway 52
Penn Hills 70, Woodland Hills 46
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 74, West Allegheny 57
Montour 60, Moon 50
South Fayette 71, Trinity 60
Thomas Jefferson 70, West Mifflin 36
Section 3
Armstrong 44, Indiana 42 (OT)
Hampton 42, Mars 37
Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 54
Shaler 78, Plum 60
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 81, Derry 59
Knoch 83, Freeport 59
Mt. Pleasant 51, Yough 46
Section 2
Ambridge 50, Quaker Valley 47
Blackhawk 55, Beaver 46
Central Valley 65, Hopewell 43
Section 3
Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62
Ringgold 58, South Park 48
Uniontown 90, Waynesburg 70
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 57, Aliquippa 36
Ellwood City 57, Riverside 50
Lincoln Park 46, Neshannock 39
Section 2
Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31
North Catholic 95, Avonworth 47
Seton LaSalle 71, Keystone Oaks 34
Section 3
Deer Lakes 62, Shady Side Academy 52
South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 43
Valley 49, Burrell 43
Section 4
Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 42
Southmoreland 56, Frazier 49
Washington 59, McGuffey 51
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 63, Propel Braddock Hills 52
Springdale 60, Riverview 49
Sto-Rox 79, Northgate 55
Summit Academy 74, Winchester Thurston 72
Section 2
California 75, Bentworth 67
Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58
Jeannette 75, Serra Catholic 47
Section 3
Laurel 62, Shenango 38
OLSH 56, Sewickley Academy 38
South Side 49, Burgettstown 47
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 58
Union 53, Western Beaver 33
Vincentian Academy 92, Cornell 61
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep (n)
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 73, Avella 60
Monessen 82, Mapletown 42
West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46
Section 3
Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 57
Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street (n)
Nonsection
Imani Christian 95, Aquinas Academy 82
New Brighton 70, Freedom 67
District 8
City League
Allderdice 54, Obama Academy 48
Brashear 71, Westinghouse 64
Carrick 49, Perry 40
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Summit Academy at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at United, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 52, North Hills 29
Class 5A
Section 2
Franklin Regional 45, Kiski Area 27
Section 3
Latrobe 44, Penn-Trafford 41
Woodland Hills 46, Penn Hills 45
Nonsection
Avonworth 45, Keystone Oaks 34
Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg 22
Clairton 55, South Allegheny 38
Indiana 45, Armstrong 42
Vincentian Academy 74, Brentwood 49
District 6
Heritage
United 71, Marion Center 49
West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 25
District 8
City League
Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 27
Carrick 45, Perry 37
Westinghouse 54, Brashear 22
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny 9, Central Catholic 0
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 7, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 0
Norwin 6, Blackhawk 4
Westmont Hilltop 8, Sewickley Academy 0
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Fox Chapel 4
3 goals or more: Tyler Putnam, North Allegheny (5)
Rifle
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 798, Hempfield 795
Swimming and diving
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 100, Quaker Valley 73
Belle Vernon 92, Greensburg Salem 47
Hempfield 86, Mt. Pleasant 74
Thomas Jefferson 92, Baldwin 78
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Greensburg Salem 85, Belle Vernon 53
Hempfield 89, Mt. Pleasant 86
Quaker Valley 98, Beaver 56
Thomas Jefferson 99, Baldwin 74
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny 42, Riverview 18
Nonsection
Butler 72, New Castle 9
District 6
United 31, Conemaugh Township 0
Tuesday’s summary
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny 42, Riverview 18
106: Daniel Gilbert (SA) wbf
113: No match
120: No match
126: Andrew Dornberger (SA) wbf
132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Eric Rausch, 0:42
138: Mason Thomas (SA) wbf
145: No match
152: No match
160: Giovanni Savko (R) p. Austin Halazynski, 3:12
170: Drake Nesky (SA) wbf
182: Ethan Zahner (R) p. Jordyn Kasyan, 0:31
195: Charles Sethman (SA) wbf
220: Isiah Coddington (SA) wbf
285: Frank Cortazzo (SA) wbf
Records: SA (2-7, 1-4); R (0-5, 0-5)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A
Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mars at Butler, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
North Allegheny at Hampton, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
New Castle at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A
Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
South Park at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
