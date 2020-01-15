High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 14, 2020

By:

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 | 1:02 AM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 80, Seneca Valley 66

Central Catholic 78, Pine-Richland 69

North Allegheny 57, North Hills 51

Section 2

Bethel Park 83, Baldwin 57

Mt. Lebanon 63, Upper St. Clair 56

Peters Township 55, Canon-McMillan 46

Section 3

Fox Chapel 49, Connellsville 28

Hempfield 68, Latrobe 66

Penn-Trafford 64, Norwin 38

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 70, Albert Gallatin 61

McKeesport 65, Gateway 52

Penn Hills 70, Woodland Hills 46

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 74, West Allegheny 57

Montour 60, Moon 50

South Fayette 71, Trinity 60

Thomas Jefferson 70, West Mifflin 36

Section 3

Armstrong 44, Indiana 42 (OT)

Hampton 42, Mars 37

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 54

Shaler 78, Plum 60

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 81, Derry 59

Knoch 83, Freeport 59

Mt. Pleasant 51, Yough 46

Section 2

Ambridge 50, Quaker Valley 47

Blackhawk 55, Beaver 46

Central Valley 65, Hopewell 43

Section 3

Belle Vernon 76, Elizabeth Forward 62

Ringgold 58, South Park 48

Uniontown 90, Waynesburg 70

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 57, Aliquippa 36

Ellwood City 57, Riverside 50

Lincoln Park 46, Neshannock 39

Section 2

Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 31

North Catholic 95, Avonworth 47

Seton LaSalle 71, Keystone Oaks 34

Section 3

Deer Lakes 62, Shady Side Academy 52

South Allegheny 57, East Allegheny 43

Valley 49, Burrell 43

Section 4

Brownsville 55, Beth-Center 42

Southmoreland 56, Frazier 49

Washington 59, McGuffey 51

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 63, Propel Braddock Hills 52

Springdale 60, Riverview 49

Sto-Rox 79, Northgate 55

Summit Academy 74, Winchester Thurston 72

Section 2

California 75, Bentworth 67

Chartiers-Houston 62, Carmichaels 58

Jeannette 75, Serra Catholic 47

Section 3

Laurel 62, Shenango 38

OLSH 56, Sewickley Academy 38

South Side 49, Burgettstown 47

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 78, Rochester 58

Union 53, Western Beaver 33

Vincentian Academy 92, Cornell 61

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep (n)

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 73, Avella 60

Monessen 82, Mapletown 42

West Greene 53, Jefferson-Morgan 46

Section 3

Leechburg 69, St. Joseph 57

Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street (n)

Nonsection

Imani Christian 95, Aquinas Academy 82

New Brighton 70, Freedom 67

District 8

City League

Allderdice 54, Obama Academy 48

Brashear 71, Westinghouse 64

Carrick 49, Perry 40

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Summit Academy at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Homer-Center at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at United, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 52, North Hills 29

Class 5A

Section 2

Franklin Regional 45, Kiski Area 27

Section 3

Latrobe 44, Penn-Trafford 41

Woodland Hills 46, Penn Hills 45

Nonsection

Avonworth 45, Keystone Oaks 34

Chartiers-Houston 44, Waynesburg 22

Clairton 55, South Allegheny 38

Indiana 45, Armstrong 42

Vincentian Academy 74, Brentwood 49

District 6

Heritage

United 71, Marion Center 49

West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 25

District 8

City League

Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 27

Carrick 45, Perry 37

Westinghouse 54, Brashear 22

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Cheswick Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny 9, Central Catholic 0

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 7, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 0

Norwin 6, Blackhawk 4

Westmont Hilltop 8, Sewickley Academy 0

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Fox Chapel 4

3 goals or more: Tyler Putnam, North Allegheny (5)

Rifle

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 798, Hempfield 795

Swimming and diving

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 100, Quaker Valley 73

Belle Vernon 92, Greensburg Salem 47

Hempfield 86, Mt. Pleasant 74

Thomas Jefferson 92, Baldwin 78

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Greensburg Salem 85, Belle Vernon 53

Hempfield 89, Mt. Pleasant 86

Quaker Valley 98, Beaver 56

Thomas Jefferson 99, Baldwin 74

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny 42, Riverview 18

Nonsection

Butler 72, New Castle 9

District 6

United 31, Conemaugh Township 0

Tuesday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny 42, Riverview 18

106: Daniel Gilbert (SA) wbf

113: No match

120: No match

126: Andrew Dornberger (SA) wbf

132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Eric Rausch, 0:42

138: Mason Thomas (SA) wbf

145: No match

152: No match

160: Giovanni Savko (R) p. Austin Halazynski, 3:12

170: Drake Nesky (SA) wbf

182: Ethan Zahner (R) p. Jordyn Kasyan, 0:31

195: Charles Sethman (SA) wbf

220: Isiah Coddington (SA) wbf

285: Frank Cortazzo (SA) wbf

Records: SA (2-7, 1-4); R (0-5, 0-5)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mars at Butler, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

North Allegheny at Hampton, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

New Castle at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2A

Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

South Park at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

