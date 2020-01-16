High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2020

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 12:42 AM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aliquippa 56, Hopewell 43

Aquinas Academy 82, Cheswick Christian 48

Avonworth 63, New Brighton 61

Belle Vernon 67, Carrick 53

California 63, Beth-Center 47

Chartiers-Houston 66, Jefferson-Morgan 53

Mohawk 61, Beaver County Christian 41

New Castle 88, Freeport 40

Ringgold 75, Frazier 39

Riverview 72, Brentwood 61 (OT)

Steel Valley 77, Clairton 61

Western Beaver 58, Northgate 48

Geibel at Southmoreland, ppd.

Summit Academy at Highlands, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 55, United 53

West Shamokin 68, Blairsville 54

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi 47, Brownsville 26

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 51, Winchester Thurston 28

Aquinas Academy 40, Cheswick Christian 31

Carmichaels 55, Mapletown 27

Ellwood City 53, Union 25

Lincoln Park 53, Central Valley 50

Ringgold 52, Steel Valley 50

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Penns Manor at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.

United at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 5, Kiski Area 2

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Latrobe 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Montour 5, Carlynton 2

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

North Allegheny 7, Shaler 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0

Freeport 7, Armstrong 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Kiski Area 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0

Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Southeast

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

North

Baldwin at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Burrell at McDowell, Erie Insurance Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Indiana at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area 52, Franklin Regional 27

Norwin 74, Plum 3

Penn-Trafford 48, Central Catholic 18

Section 1B

Gateway 45, Woodland Hills 18

Hempfield 54, Greensburg Salem 21

Latrobe 67, Penn Hills 3

Section 2A

West Mifflin 63, Belle Vernon 18

Connellsville 35, Thomas Jefferson 29

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport (n)

Section 2B

Bethel Park 45, Ringgold 33

Mt. Lebanon 51, Peters Township 30

Upper St. Clair 43, Baldwin 21

Section 3A

Butler 66, Mars 12

Seneca Valley 56, Pine-Richland 15

Knoch at Armstrong (n)

Section 3B

Fox Chapel 40, North Hills 39

North Allegheny 51, Hampton 25

Shaler at Indiana (n)

Section 4A

New Castle at Ambridge (n)

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan (n)

Section 4B

Chartiers Valley 45, Montour 29

Waynesburg 55, Trinity 18

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 74, Chartiers-Houston 6

Fort Cherry 36, Washington 33

Section 1B

McGuffey 45, Beth-Center 36

West Greene 42, Bentworth 22

Section 2A

Blackhawk 34, Central Valley 33

Laurel 59, Ellwood City 24

Beaver at Freedom (n)

Section 2B

Hopewell 30, Carlynton 25

Avonworth at Quaker Valley (n)

Keystone Oaks at South Side (n)

Section 3A

Valley at Burrell (n)

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward 46, Yough 30

Mt. Pleasant 42, Derry 37

Southmoreland 41, Frazier 18

Nonsection

South Park 48, Jefferson-Morgan 24

District 8

City League

Allderdice 39, Brashear 30

Westinghouse 27, Obama 24

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Norwin 74, Plum 3

106: Carson Handra (N) wbf

113: Conner Henning (N) p. Dominic Sheffo, 1:30

120: Luke Passarelli (N) m.d. Paul McClintock, 13-2

126: Cole Yocca (P) d. Gabe Conboy, 6-3

132: Slater McGonicle (N) p. Willem Powell, 2:15

138: Luke Weyandt (N) wbf

145: John Altieri (N) p. Andrew Claassen, 3:40

152: Chase Kranitz (N) wbf

160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Damon Bracco, 3:45

170: Josh Page (N) m.d. Lucas Heath, 9-1

182: Anthony Barle (N) wbf

195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf

220: Clayon Morris (N) wbf

285: Evan Kline (N) p. Ian Lamia, 4:50

Records: N (5-1, 4-1); P (1-4, 1-4)

Penn-Trafford 48, Central Catholic 18

106: Patrick Carter (CC) wbf

113: Troy Hohman (P-T) wbf

120: No match

126: Boaz Chishko (P-T) p. Robert Stubenhofer, 1:39

132: Ryan Auel (P-T) p. Maxwell Kimbrough, 4:58

138: Lucas Paszek (P-T) p. Jaden Brown, 1:36

145: Eli Glaser (P-T) p. Jaden Brown, 1:36

152: Thomas Muha (CC) wbf

160: Matthew Best (CC) wbf

170: Tony Zona (P-T) p. Nick Pachete, 0:16

182: No match

195: Scott Coy (P-T) p. Parker Drexler, 2:53

220: No match

285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Mike DeLuca, 5:37

*Match started at 120 pounds

Records: P-T (3-2, 3-2); CC (0-12, 0-5)

Section 1B

Hempfield 54, Greensburg Salem 21

106: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf

113: Briar Priest (H) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 3:29

120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Riley Stoner, 1:12

126: Lucas Kapusta (H) d. Nico Williams, 4-2 (OT)

132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Nolan Daerr, 2:21

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Van Payton, 1:16

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Luke Willett, 1:58

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Ian Ewing, 5:23

160: Alex Urbani (H) p. Cooper Phillips, 4:55

170: Julian Chillinsky (H) p. Christian McChesney, 3:00

182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Cody Stepanic, 2:21

195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Trent Patrick, 3:48

220: John Meyers (GS) d. Dillon Ferretti, 8-2

285: Isaiah Vance (H) d. Billy McChesney, 4-0

Records: H (15-2, 5-0); GS (3-3, 3-2)

Latrobe 67, Penn Hills 3

106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) wbf

113: No match

120: Steve Tucibet (PH) d. Lucio Angelicchio, 7-4

126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Raion Strader, 1:07

132: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Hunter Shields, 1:57

138: Payton Henry (L) wbf

145: Rickey Armstrong (L) m.d. Mike Divito, 14-0

152: Jack Pletcher (L) wbf

160: Mitch Tryon (L) wbf

170: Sam Snyder (L) d. Robert Harris, 7-3

182: Corey Boerio (L) wbf

195: Tyler Lynch (L) p. Anthony Palumbo, 1:28

220: Hayden Piper (L) wbf

285: Tyler Ross (L) wbf

Records: L (5-1, 4-1); PH (1-4, 1-4)

Section 2A

West Mifflin 63, Belle Vernon 18

106: Pierson Buck (WM) wbf

113: Ryan Fisher (WM) p. Xoren Radusewicz, 5:40

120: Christian Michaels (WM) p. Aniya Sails, 0:32

126: Jesse Galioto (WM) wbf

132: Nyzair Burt (WM) p. Liam Eyth, 5:02

138: Tony Salopek (WM) p. Ziameir Smith, 0:14

145: Dylan Karstetten (WM) p. Jake Thompson, 3:54

152: Jerome Gilliam (BV) wbf

160: Gavin Russo (WM) p. Zach Jackson, 0:11

170: Frank Guzzi (WM) d. Logan Hoffman, 10-4

182: Chase Walker (BV) wbf

195: Howard Congdon (WM) p. Jack Bryer, 0:47

220: Cole Weightman (BV) wbf

285: Andre Rhone (WM) p. Nate Farley, 3:58

*Match started at 182 pounds

Records: WM (3-2, 3-2); BV (0-5, 0-5)

Section 3B

Fox Chapel 40, North Hills 39

106: Derrick Falk (NH) p. Henry Byrne, 0:20

113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf

120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf

126: Matt Serwatka (NH) p. Jose Morales, 0:38

132: Jeremy MacPherson (NH) p. Dakoda Pisano, 3:23

138: Sam Hillegas (NH) p. Brendan Kost, 0:36

145: Andrew Szymczak (NH) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:13

152: Josh Miller (FC) p. Carston Addink, 0:38

160: Alex Wecht (FC) m.d. Ethan Uechi, 16-6

170: Ethan Mikovitz (NH) d. Trevor Katz, 6-4

182: Luke O’Connor (FC) p. Lucas Palermo, 0:52

195: Aaron Pepmeyer (NH) p. Henry Gavazzi, 1:42

220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Damon Thompson, 3:36

285: Jordan White (FC) p. David Lukac, 3:36

*Match started at 138 pounds

Records: FC (5-5, 2-3); NH (4-5, 2-3)

Class 2A

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward 46, Yough 30

106: No match

113: Shane Momyer (Y) p. Austin Wilson, 0:20

120: Donovan Woytsek (EF) p. William Radford, 0:24

126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Nathaniel Jones, 1:32

132: Caden Brock (EF) p. Bryan Caulkett, 0:15

138: Lee Ritzer (Y) p. Ricky Procop, 0:31

145: Cole Castronis (Y) p. Luke Knolder, 1:03

152: Noah Hunnel (EF) p. Ian Sarver, 1:18

160: Nick Hunnel p. Javen Gunther, 1:49

170: Glenn Christner (Y) p. Dakota Buchina, 0:23

182: Davontay Brownfield (EF) m.d. Isaac Gavaghan, 13-4

195: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Artie Hoak, 2:36

220: Vinny Davidson (Y) p. Tiberius Ten, 2:40

285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Tanner Jarmon, 1:46

*Match started at 138 pounds

Records: EF (5-0, 5-0); Y (5-6, 1-4)

Mt. Pleasant 42, Derry 37

106: Tristan Fisher (D) wbf

113: Luke Geibig (MP) p. Alexander Cole

120: Colton McCallen (D) p. Tristan Zawalsh

126: Damian George (MP) p. Xavier Merlin

132: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Lucas Shaulis

138: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Cody Hardsock

145: Nick Reeping (D) m.d. Nate Kucharsky

152: Kyle Jones (MP) p. Garrett Lenhart

160: Pat Brewer (MP) p. Austin Siko

170: Michael Kelly (D) d. Jack Kramer

182: Dakota Beeman (D) wbf

195: Eric Catone (D) p. Jacob Proctor

220: Ian Fasano (MP) wbf

285: Colton Zellmore (MP) p. Noah Cymmerman

*Match started at 145 pounds

Records: MP (5-5, 3-2); D (5-5, 3-2)

