High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2020
Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aliquippa 56, Hopewell 43
Aquinas Academy 82, Cheswick Christian 48
Avonworth 63, New Brighton 61
Belle Vernon 67, Carrick 53
California 63, Beth-Center 47
Chartiers-Houston 66, Jefferson-Morgan 53
Mohawk 61, Beaver County Christian 41
New Castle 88, Freeport 40
Ringgold 75, Frazier 39
Riverview 72, Brentwood 61 (OT)
Steel Valley 77, Clairton 61
Western Beaver 58, Northgate 48
Geibel at Southmoreland, ppd.
Summit Academy at Highlands, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor 55, United 53
West Shamokin 68, Blairsville 54
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Baldwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi 47, Brownsville 26
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 51, Winchester Thurston 28
Aquinas Academy 40, Cheswick Christian 31
Carmichaels 55, Mapletown 27
Ellwood City 53, Union 25
Lincoln Park 53, Central Valley 50
Ringgold 52, Steel Valley 50
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 5:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Beth-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Penns Manor at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.
United at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 5, Kiski Area 2
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Latrobe 5, Greensburg Salem 2
Montour 5, Carlynton 2
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
North Allegheny 7, Shaler 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Franklin Regional 7, St. Joseph 0
Freeport 7, Armstrong 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Latrobe 0
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Kiski Area 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Moon 7, Quaker Valley 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Yough 0
Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Southeast
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
North
Baldwin at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Burrell at McDowell, Erie Insurance Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Freeport, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area 52, Franklin Regional 27
Norwin 74, Plum 3
Penn-Trafford 48, Central Catholic 18
Section 1B
Gateway 45, Woodland Hills 18
Hempfield 54, Greensburg Salem 21
Latrobe 67, Penn Hills 3
Section 2A
West Mifflin 63, Belle Vernon 18
Connellsville 35, Thomas Jefferson 29
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport (n)
Section 2B
Bethel Park 45, Ringgold 33
Mt. Lebanon 51, Peters Township 30
Upper St. Clair 43, Baldwin 21
Section 3A
Butler 66, Mars 12
Seneca Valley 56, Pine-Richland 15
Knoch at Armstrong (n)
Section 3B
Fox Chapel 40, North Hills 39
North Allegheny 51, Hampton 25
Shaler at Indiana (n)
Section 4A
New Castle at Ambridge (n)
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan (n)
Section 4B
Chartiers Valley 45, Montour 29
Waynesburg 55, Trinity 18
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 74, Chartiers-Houston 6
Fort Cherry 36, Washington 33
Section 1B
McGuffey 45, Beth-Center 36
West Greene 42, Bentworth 22
Section 2A
Blackhawk 34, Central Valley 33
Laurel 59, Ellwood City 24
Beaver at Freedom (n)
Section 2B
Hopewell 30, Carlynton 25
Avonworth at Quaker Valley (n)
Keystone Oaks at South Side (n)
Section 3A
Valley at Burrell (n)
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward 46, Yough 30
Mt. Pleasant 42, Derry 37
Southmoreland 41, Frazier 18
Nonsection
South Park 48, Jefferson-Morgan 24
District 8
City League
Allderdice 39, Brashear 30
Westinghouse 27, Obama 24
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Norwin 74, Plum 3
106: Carson Handra (N) wbf
113: Conner Henning (N) p. Dominic Sheffo, 1:30
120: Luke Passarelli (N) m.d. Paul McClintock, 13-2
126: Cole Yocca (P) d. Gabe Conboy, 6-3
132: Slater McGonicle (N) p. Willem Powell, 2:15
138: Luke Weyandt (N) wbf
145: John Altieri (N) p. Andrew Claassen, 3:40
152: Chase Kranitz (N) wbf
160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Damon Bracco, 3:45
170: Josh Page (N) m.d. Lucas Heath, 9-1
182: Anthony Barle (N) wbf
195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf
220: Clayon Morris (N) wbf
285: Evan Kline (N) p. Ian Lamia, 4:50
Records: N (5-1, 4-1); P (1-4, 1-4)
Penn-Trafford 48, Central Catholic 18
106: Patrick Carter (CC) wbf
113: Troy Hohman (P-T) wbf
120: No match
126: Boaz Chishko (P-T) p. Robert Stubenhofer, 1:39
132: Ryan Auel (P-T) p. Maxwell Kimbrough, 4:58
138: Lucas Paszek (P-T) p. Jaden Brown, 1:36
145: Eli Glaser (P-T) p. Jaden Brown, 1:36
152: Thomas Muha (CC) wbf
160: Matthew Best (CC) wbf
170: Tony Zona (P-T) p. Nick Pachete, 0:16
182: No match
195: Scott Coy (P-T) p. Parker Drexler, 2:53
220: No match
285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Mike DeLuca, 5:37
*Match started at 120 pounds
Records: P-T (3-2, 3-2); CC (0-12, 0-5)
Section 1B
Hempfield 54, Greensburg Salem 21
106: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf
113: Briar Priest (H) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 3:29
120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Riley Stoner, 1:12
126: Lucas Kapusta (H) d. Nico Williams, 4-2 (OT)
132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Nolan Daerr, 2:21
138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Van Payton, 1:16
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Luke Willett, 1:58
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Ian Ewing, 5:23
160: Alex Urbani (H) p. Cooper Phillips, 4:55
170: Julian Chillinsky (H) p. Christian McChesney, 3:00
182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Cody Stepanic, 2:21
195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Trent Patrick, 3:48
220: John Meyers (GS) d. Dillon Ferretti, 8-2
285: Isaiah Vance (H) d. Billy McChesney, 4-0
Records: H (15-2, 5-0); GS (3-3, 3-2)
Latrobe 67, Penn Hills 3
106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) wbf
113: No match
120: Steve Tucibet (PH) d. Lucio Angelicchio, 7-4
126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Raion Strader, 1:07
132: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Hunter Shields, 1:57
138: Payton Henry (L) wbf
145: Rickey Armstrong (L) m.d. Mike Divito, 14-0
152: Jack Pletcher (L) wbf
160: Mitch Tryon (L) wbf
170: Sam Snyder (L) d. Robert Harris, 7-3
182: Corey Boerio (L) wbf
195: Tyler Lynch (L) p. Anthony Palumbo, 1:28
220: Hayden Piper (L) wbf
285: Tyler Ross (L) wbf
Records: L (5-1, 4-1); PH (1-4, 1-4)
Section 2A
West Mifflin 63, Belle Vernon 18
106: Pierson Buck (WM) wbf
113: Ryan Fisher (WM) p. Xoren Radusewicz, 5:40
120: Christian Michaels (WM) p. Aniya Sails, 0:32
126: Jesse Galioto (WM) wbf
132: Nyzair Burt (WM) p. Liam Eyth, 5:02
138: Tony Salopek (WM) p. Ziameir Smith, 0:14
145: Dylan Karstetten (WM) p. Jake Thompson, 3:54
152: Jerome Gilliam (BV) wbf
160: Gavin Russo (WM) p. Zach Jackson, 0:11
170: Frank Guzzi (WM) d. Logan Hoffman, 10-4
182: Chase Walker (BV) wbf
195: Howard Congdon (WM) p. Jack Bryer, 0:47
220: Cole Weightman (BV) wbf
285: Andre Rhone (WM) p. Nate Farley, 3:58
*Match started at 182 pounds
Records: WM (3-2, 3-2); BV (0-5, 0-5)
Section 3B
Fox Chapel 40, North Hills 39
106: Derrick Falk (NH) p. Henry Byrne, 0:20
113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf
120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf
126: Matt Serwatka (NH) p. Jose Morales, 0:38
132: Jeremy MacPherson (NH) p. Dakoda Pisano, 3:23
138: Sam Hillegas (NH) p. Brendan Kost, 0:36
145: Andrew Szymczak (NH) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:13
152: Josh Miller (FC) p. Carston Addink, 0:38
160: Alex Wecht (FC) m.d. Ethan Uechi, 16-6
170: Ethan Mikovitz (NH) d. Trevor Katz, 6-4
182: Luke O’Connor (FC) p. Lucas Palermo, 0:52
195: Aaron Pepmeyer (NH) p. Henry Gavazzi, 1:42
220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Damon Thompson, 3:36
285: Jordan White (FC) p. David Lukac, 3:36
*Match started at 138 pounds
Records: FC (5-5, 2-3); NH (4-5, 2-3)
Class 2A
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward 46, Yough 30
106: No match
113: Shane Momyer (Y) p. Austin Wilson, 0:20
120: Donovan Woytsek (EF) p. William Radford, 0:24
126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Nathaniel Jones, 1:32
132: Caden Brock (EF) p. Bryan Caulkett, 0:15
138: Lee Ritzer (Y) p. Ricky Procop, 0:31
145: Cole Castronis (Y) p. Luke Knolder, 1:03
152: Noah Hunnel (EF) p. Ian Sarver, 1:18
160: Nick Hunnel p. Javen Gunther, 1:49
170: Glenn Christner (Y) p. Dakota Buchina, 0:23
182: Davontay Brownfield (EF) m.d. Isaac Gavaghan, 13-4
195: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Artie Hoak, 2:36
220: Vinny Davidson (Y) p. Tiberius Ten, 2:40
285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Tanner Jarmon, 1:46
*Match started at 138 pounds
Records: EF (5-0, 5-0); Y (5-6, 1-4)
Mt. Pleasant 42, Derry 37
106: Tristan Fisher (D) wbf
113: Luke Geibig (MP) p. Alexander Cole
120: Colton McCallen (D) p. Tristan Zawalsh
126: Damian George (MP) p. Xavier Merlin
132: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Lucas Shaulis
138: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Cody Hardsock
145: Nick Reeping (D) m.d. Nate Kucharsky
152: Kyle Jones (MP) p. Garrett Lenhart
160: Pat Brewer (MP) p. Austin Siko
170: Michael Kelly (D) d. Jack Kramer
182: Dakota Beeman (D) wbf
195: Eric Catone (D) p. Jacob Proctor
220: Ian Fasano (MP) wbf
285: Colton Zellmore (MP) p. Noah Cymmerman
*Match started at 145 pounds
Records: MP (5-5, 3-2); D (5-5, 3-2)
