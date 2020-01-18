High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 17, 2020

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 12:12 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62

McKeesport 81, Laurel Highlands 77

Woodland Hills 48, Gateway 43

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59

Montour 55, West Mifflin 34

Moon 46, West Allegheny 42

South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 60

Section 3

Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42

Mars 63, Indiana 37

Plum 46, Armstrong 36

Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 64, Beaver 37

Blackhawk 77, Central Valley 59

New Castle 56, Hopewell 39

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43

Beaver Falls 75, New Brighton 36

Lincoln Park 74, Riverside 46

Section 2

Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61

North Catholic 88, Freedom 43

Seton LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37

Steel Valley 72, Valley 61

Section 4

Charleroi 53, Washington 51

Frazier 52, Beth-Center

McGuffey 56, Brownsville 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 81, Northgate 60

Sto-Rox 62, Apollo-Ridge 60

Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60

Winchester Thurston 66, Propel Braddock Hills 50

Section 2

California 72, Carmichaels 65

Jeannette 43, Brentwood 40

Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45

Section 3

OLSH 87, Shenango 52

Sewickley Academy 54, Mohawk 27

South Side 53, Laurel 45

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 55, Union 44

Nazareth Prep 65, Cornell 48

Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35

Western Beaver 55, Quigley Catholic 50

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40

Geibel 86, Avella 50

Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50

Section 3

Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy 70

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55

Imani Christian 75, Propel Montour 26

Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57

Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50

Derry 57, Penns Manor 52

Erie 50, North Allegheny 44

Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49

Hempfield 57, Peters Township 52

Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57

Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68

Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52

South Park 54, East Allegheny 50

Upper St. Clair 94, North Hills 70

District 6

Heritage

United 69, Blairsville 46

District 8

City League

Allderdice 65, Brashear 52

Obama Academy 53, Perry 30

Westinghouse 72, Carrick 53

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) 78, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 34

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 63, Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 46

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avella at Carmichaels, 1:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 2:45 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

South Park at Carrick, 12:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Central Catholic vs. Westinghouse, 9 a.m.

Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 10:30 a.m.

Math, Civics & Sciences Charter vs. Mt Lebanon, noon

Steel Valley vs. New Town (Md.), 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) vs. Chester, 3 p.m.

Moon vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) vs. Kiski School, 6 p.m.

Butler vs. Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice vs. Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.

Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 9 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 63, Kiski Area 22

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport 57, Yough 12

Nonsection

Beaver 56, West Allegheny 10

Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28

California 43, Clairton 37

Fox Chapel 41, Baldwin 38

Penns Manor 52, Derry 40

Riverside 54, Propel Andrew Street 21

Riverview 54, Leechburg 19

West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54

District 8

City League

Allderdice 80, Brashear 18

Obama Academy 67, Perry 21

Westinghouse 71, Carrick 27

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Rochester, 1:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 1 p.m.

Boardman (Ohio) at Mohawk, 2 p.m.

Jamestown at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m.

North Catholic at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 11 a.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Allderdice vs. Sewickley Academy, 9 a.m.

Elizabeth Seton (Md.) vs. North Allegheny, 10:30 a.m.

Imhotep Charter vs. Mt. Lebanon, noon

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Moon vs. McKeesport, 3 p.m.

Oakland Catholic vs. St. Frances (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Classic

At Ambridge

Sto-Rox vs. Westinghouse, 11 a.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Obama Academy, 12:30 p.m.

OLSH vs. Vincentian Academy, 2 p.m.

Montour vs. Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Friday’s result

PIHL

Nonconference

Sylvania Northview 4, Cathedral Prep 1

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brookville 45, Burrell 24

Chestnut Ridge 46, Burrell 19

Reynolds 43, Burrell 21

Southmoreland 65, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Derry at Indiana (n)

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brookville 45, Burrell 24

106: Nikolas Ferra (BUR) d. Logan Oakes, 6-0

113: Cayden Walter (BRO) d. Shawn Szymanski, 5-4

120: Brayden Kunselman (BRO) p. Nicholas Salerno, 0:34

126: Owen Reinsel (BRO) d. Trent Valovchik, 4-0

132: Ian Oswalt (BU) p. Josh Popson, 1:14

138: Coyha Brown (BRO) p. Logan Bechtold, 6:33 (OT)

145: Anthony Corrado (BUR) wbf

152: Simon Slahtovsky (BUR) wbf

160: Wyatt Kulik (BRO) p. Noah Linderman, 6:00

170: Wyatt Griffin (BRO) d. Dominic Holmes, 6-3

182: Elliot Park (BRO) p. Cole Clark, 2:27

195: Richard Feroce (BUR) d. Bryce Rafferty, 8-1

220: Nathan Taylor (BRO) wbf

285: Colby Whitehill (BRO) wbf

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: BRO (7-0); BUR (5-5)

Chestnut Ridge 46, Burrell 19

106: No match

113: Ross Dull (CR) m.d. Aaron Edwards, 9-0

120: Nathan Holderbaum (CR) d. Nicholas Salerno, 7-3

126: No match

132: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Miller, 13-2

138: Trevor Weyandt (CR) p. Logan Bechtold, 2:54

145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Simon Slahtovsky, 1:25

152: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Luke Moore, 3:11

160: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Damian Barr, 4:41

170: Noah Linderman (B) d. Colton Bollman, 7-2

182: Seth Holderbaum (CR) m.d. Dominic Holmes, 10-2

195: Cole Clark (B) p. Dominic Claar, 5:02

220: Duane Knisley (CR) d. Richard Feroce, 4-1

285: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Nikolas Ferra, 13-0

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: CR (7-0); B (5-5)

Reynolds 43, Burrell 21

106: Gary Steen (R) d. Shawn Szymanski, 6-3

113: Cole Bayless (R) d. Nicholas Salerno, 5-3

120: Liam Foore (R) d. Trent Valovchik, 4-0

126: Aaron Edwards (B) p Dreyvin Livingston, 0:56

132: Kaeden Berger (R) d. Ian Oswalt, 2-1

138: Guy Rocco John-Daniello (R), wbf

145: Alex Ischo (R) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 4-0

152: Damian Barr (B) p. Jaylen Wagner, 3:40

160: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Owen Miller, 3:01

170: Cole Toy (R) p. Noah Linderman, 4:24

182: Bryce McCloskey (R) m.d. Dominic Holmes, 13-1

195: Braydon Herbster (R) p. Cole Clark, 3:22

220: Richard Feroce (B) d. Evan Miller, 3-2

285: Kane Kettering (CR) p. Nikolas Ferra, 0:34

*Match started at 145 pounds

Records: R (7-0); B (5-5)

Southmoreland 65, Jefferson-Morgan 12

106: Dakota Kaylor (SM) p. Mya Flores, 1:36

113: Tristan Ice (SM) p. Hudson Guesman, 3:01

120: Austin Hunker (SM) wbf

126: Henry Miller (SM) p. Moriah Davis, 2:37

132: Andrew Johnson (SM) wbf

138: No match

145: Nicholas Yeskey (SM) wbf

152: Austin McBeth (SM) wbf

160: Josh Thoma (SM) wbf

170: Tyler Constantine (SM) p. James Larkin, 1:44

182: Brendan Moore (SM) wbf

195: Bret Huffman (SM) wbf

220: Jonathan Wolfe (J-M) p. Anthony Govern, 3:22

285: Andrew Vessels (J-M0 p. Charles Tedrick, 4:22

*Match started at 160 pounds

**Southmoreland deducted one point for technical violation

Records: SM (13-3); J-M (0-7)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forwad

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fitfth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

