High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 17, 2020
By:
Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 12:12 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62
McKeesport 81, Laurel Highlands 77
Woodland Hills 48, Gateway 43
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59
Montour 55, West Mifflin 34
Moon 46, West Allegheny 42
South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 60
Section 3
Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42
Mars 63, Indiana 37
Plum 46, Armstrong 36
Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 64, Beaver 37
Blackhawk 77, Central Valley 59
New Castle 56, Hopewell 39
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43
Beaver Falls 75, New Brighton 36
Lincoln Park 74, Riverside 46
Section 2
Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61
North Catholic 88, Freedom 43
Seton LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37
Steel Valley 72, Valley 61
Section 4
Charleroi 53, Washington 51
Frazier 52, Beth-Center
McGuffey 56, Brownsville 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 81, Northgate 60
Sto-Rox 62, Apollo-Ridge 60
Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60
Winchester Thurston 66, Propel Braddock Hills 50
Section 2
California 72, Carmichaels 65
Jeannette 43, Brentwood 40
Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45
Section 3
OLSH 87, Shenango 52
Sewickley Academy 54, Mohawk 27
South Side 53, Laurel 45
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 55, Union 44
Nazareth Prep 65, Cornell 48
Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35
Western Beaver 55, Quigley Catholic 50
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40
Geibel 86, Avella 50
Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50
Section 3
Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy 70
Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55
Imani Christian 75, Propel Montour 26
Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57
Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50
Derry 57, Penns Manor 52
Erie 50, North Allegheny 44
Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49
Hempfield 57, Peters Township 52
Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57
Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68
Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52
South Park 54, East Allegheny 50
Upper St. Clair 94, North Hills 70
District 6
Heritage
United 69, Blairsville 46
District 8
City League
Allderdice 65, Brashear 52
Obama Academy 53, Perry 30
Westinghouse 72, Carrick 53
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) 78, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 34
Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 63, Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) 46
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avella at Carmichaels, 1:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 2:45 p.m.
Burrell at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
South Park at Carrick, 12:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Central Catholic vs. Westinghouse, 9 a.m.
Albert Gallatin at Latrobe, 10:30 a.m.
Math, Civics & Sciences Charter vs. Mt Lebanon, noon
Steel Valley vs. New Town (Md.), 1:30 p.m.
Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) vs. Chester, 3 p.m.
Moon vs. Woodland Hills, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) vs. Kiski School, 6 p.m.
Butler vs. Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice vs. Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.
Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) vs. St. Benedict’s Prep (N.J.), 9 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 63, Kiski Area 22
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 57, Yough 12
Nonsection
Beaver 56, West Allegheny 10
Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28
California 43, Clairton 37
Fox Chapel 41, Baldwin 38
Penns Manor 52, Derry 40
Riverside 54, Propel Andrew Street 21
Riverview 54, Leechburg 19
West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54
District 8
City League
Allderdice 80, Brashear 18
Obama Academy 67, Perry 21
Westinghouse 71, Carrick 27
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Rochester, 1:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 1 p.m.
Boardman (Ohio) at Mohawk, 2 p.m.
Jamestown at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Mt. Pleasant, 11 a.m.
North Catholic at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 11 a.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Allderdice vs. Sewickley Academy, 9 a.m.
Elizabeth Seton (Md.) vs. North Allegheny, 10:30 a.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. Mt. Lebanon, noon
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Moon vs. McKeesport, 3 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. St. Frances (Md.), 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion Christian (N.C.) vs. Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Classic
At Ambridge
Sto-Rox vs. Westinghouse, 11 a.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Obama Academy, 12:30 p.m.
OLSH vs. Vincentian Academy, 2 p.m.
Montour vs. Hopewell, 3:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
Friday’s result
PIHL
Nonconference
Sylvania Northview 4, Cathedral Prep 1
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brookville 45, Burrell 24
Chestnut Ridge 46, Burrell 19
Reynolds 43, Burrell 21
Southmoreland 65, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Derry at Indiana (n)
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brookville 45, Burrell 24
106: Nikolas Ferra (BUR) d. Logan Oakes, 6-0
113: Cayden Walter (BRO) d. Shawn Szymanski, 5-4
120: Brayden Kunselman (BRO) p. Nicholas Salerno, 0:34
126: Owen Reinsel (BRO) d. Trent Valovchik, 4-0
132: Ian Oswalt (BU) p. Josh Popson, 1:14
138: Coyha Brown (BRO) p. Logan Bechtold, 6:33 (OT)
145: Anthony Corrado (BUR) wbf
152: Simon Slahtovsky (BUR) wbf
160: Wyatt Kulik (BRO) p. Noah Linderman, 6:00
170: Wyatt Griffin (BRO) d. Dominic Holmes, 6-3
182: Elliot Park (BRO) p. Cole Clark, 2:27
195: Richard Feroce (BUR) d. Bryce Rafferty, 8-1
220: Nathan Taylor (BRO) wbf
285: Colby Whitehill (BRO) wbf
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: BRO (7-0); BUR (5-5)
Chestnut Ridge 46, Burrell 19
106: No match
113: Ross Dull (CR) m.d. Aaron Edwards, 9-0
120: Nathan Holderbaum (CR) d. Nicholas Salerno, 7-3
126: No match
132: Ian Oswalt (B) m.d. Miller, 13-2
138: Trevor Weyandt (CR) p. Logan Bechtold, 2:54
145: Gryphon Callihan (CR) p. Simon Slahtovsky, 1:25
152: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Luke Moore, 3:11
160: Daniel Moore (CR) p. Damian Barr, 4:41
170: Noah Linderman (B) d. Colton Bollman, 7-2
182: Seth Holderbaum (CR) m.d. Dominic Holmes, 10-2
195: Cole Clark (B) p. Dominic Claar, 5:02
220: Duane Knisley (CR) d. Richard Feroce, 4-1
285: Calan Bollman (CR) m.d. Nikolas Ferra, 13-0
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: CR (7-0); B (5-5)
Reynolds 43, Burrell 21
106: Gary Steen (R) d. Shawn Szymanski, 6-3
113: Cole Bayless (R) d. Nicholas Salerno, 5-3
120: Liam Foore (R) d. Trent Valovchik, 4-0
126: Aaron Edwards (B) p Dreyvin Livingston, 0:56
132: Kaeden Berger (R) d. Ian Oswalt, 2-1
138: Guy Rocco John-Daniello (R), wbf
145: Alex Ischo (R) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 4-0
152: Damian Barr (B) p. Jaylen Wagner, 3:40
160: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Owen Miller, 3:01
170: Cole Toy (R) p. Noah Linderman, 4:24
182: Bryce McCloskey (R) m.d. Dominic Holmes, 13-1
195: Braydon Herbster (R) p. Cole Clark, 3:22
220: Richard Feroce (B) d. Evan Miller, 3-2
285: Kane Kettering (CR) p. Nikolas Ferra, 0:34
*Match started at 145 pounds
Records: R (7-0); B (5-5)
Southmoreland 65, Jefferson-Morgan 12
106: Dakota Kaylor (SM) p. Mya Flores, 1:36
113: Tristan Ice (SM) p. Hudson Guesman, 3:01
120: Austin Hunker (SM) wbf
126: Henry Miller (SM) p. Moriah Davis, 2:37
132: Andrew Johnson (SM) wbf
138: No match
145: Nicholas Yeskey (SM) wbf
152: Austin McBeth (SM) wbf
160: Josh Thoma (SM) wbf
170: Tyler Constantine (SM) p. James Larkin, 1:44
182: Brendan Moore (SM) wbf
195: Bret Huffman (SM) wbf
220: Jonathan Wolfe (J-M) p. Anthony Govern, 3:22
285: Andrew Vessels (J-M0 p. Charles Tedrick, 4:22
*Match started at 160 pounds
**Southmoreland deducted one point for technical violation
Records: SM (13-3); J-M (0-7)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forwad
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fitfth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
