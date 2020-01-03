High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2020

Friday, January 3, 2020 | 12:03 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Union at Avonworth, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:25 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highland at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Erie at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

United at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 63, North Allegheny 55

Seneca Valley 50, Pine-Richland 42

Section 2

Connellsville 47, Canon-McMillan 37

Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 51

Upper St. Clair 56, Hempfield 32

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 62, Trinity 56

Moon 46, South Fayette 34

Thomas Jefferson 76, Lincoln Park 63

Section 2

Mars 52, Franklin Regional 32

Plum 41, Armstrong 31

Section 3

Latrobe 68, Laurel Highlands 4

Oakland Catholic 43, Penn-Trafford 42

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 30

Indiana 66, Burrell 43

Knoch 58, Apollo-Ridge 35

North Catholic 61, Freeport 42

Section 2

Blackhawk 75, Keystone Oaks 34

Central Valley 61, New Castle 46

Quaker Valley 73, Hopewell 43

Section 3

Belle Vernon 68, Yough 25

Elizabeth Forward 62, West Mifflin 58

McKeesport 58, Mt. Pleasant 24

Southmoreland 48, Ringgold 26

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver 50, Avonworth 48 (4OT)

Mohawk 55, Freedom 42

Neshannock 57, Ellwood City 36

Riverside 59, Beaver Falls 31

Section 2

Beth-Center 52, Brownsville 35

Seton LaSalle 58, McGuffey 30

South Park 56, Waynesburg 45

Washington 42, Charleroi 39

Section 3

East Allegheny 58, Valley 39

South Allegheny 44, Carlynton 39

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 35, Laurel 29

South Side 45, New Brighton 39

Shenango 54, Northgate 42

Sto-Rox 45, Aliquippa 38

Section 2

Brentwood 64, Jeannette 41

Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 36

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 75, Carmichaels 30

Burgettstown 61, Frazier 19

Chartiers-Houston 39, Fort Cherry 25

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 45, Union 38

Rochester 73, Eden Christian 40

Sewickley Academy 57, Cornell 1

Section 2

Avella 45, California 27

Section 3

Clairton 59, Leechburg 9

St. Joseph 42, Propel Andrew Street 39

Nonsection

Hundred (W.Va.) 62, Jefferson-Morgan 25

District 6

Heritage

United 52, Blairsville 45

Penns Manor at West Shamokin (n)

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria (n)

Saltsburg at Homer-Center (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 791, Armstrong 782

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Hampton 103, North Hills 61

Keystone Oaks 80, Brentwood 76

North Catholic 131, East Allegheny 31

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Brentwood 90, Keystone Oaks 76

North Catholic 136, East Allegheny 26

North Hills 118, Hampton 67

Wrestling

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3A

Butler at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

