High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2020
By:
Friday, January 3, 2020 | 12:03 AM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Union at Avonworth, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:25 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highland at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Erie at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
United at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 63, North Allegheny 55
Seneca Valley 50, Pine-Richland 42
Section 2
Connellsville 47, Canon-McMillan 37
Mt. Lebanon 60, Baldwin 51
Upper St. Clair 56, Hempfield 32
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 62, Trinity 56
Moon 46, South Fayette 34
Thomas Jefferson 76, Lincoln Park 63
Section 2
Mars 52, Franklin Regional 32
Plum 41, Armstrong 31
Section 3
Latrobe 68, Laurel Highlands 4
Oakland Catholic 43, Penn-Trafford 42
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 65, Highlands 30
Indiana 66, Burrell 43
Knoch 58, Apollo-Ridge 35
North Catholic 61, Freeport 42
Section 2
Blackhawk 75, Keystone Oaks 34
Central Valley 61, New Castle 46
Quaker Valley 73, Hopewell 43
Section 3
Belle Vernon 68, Yough 25
Elizabeth Forward 62, West Mifflin 58
McKeesport 58, Mt. Pleasant 24
Southmoreland 48, Ringgold 26
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver 50, Avonworth 48 (4OT)
Mohawk 55, Freedom 42
Neshannock 57, Ellwood City 36
Riverside 59, Beaver Falls 31
Section 2
Beth-Center 52, Brownsville 35
Seton LaSalle 58, McGuffey 30
South Park 56, Waynesburg 45
Washington 42, Charleroi 39
Section 3
East Allegheny 58, Valley 39
South Allegheny 44, Carlynton 39
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH 35, Laurel 29
South Side 45, New Brighton 39
Shenango 54, Northgate 42
Sto-Rox 45, Aliquippa 38
Section 2
Brentwood 64, Jeannette 41
Winchester Thurston 56, Riverview 36
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 75, Carmichaels 30
Burgettstown 61, Frazier 19
Chartiers-Houston 39, Fort Cherry 25
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 45, Union 38
Rochester 73, Eden Christian 40
Sewickley Academy 57, Cornell 1
Section 2
Avella 45, California 27
Section 3
Clairton 59, Leechburg 9
St. Joseph 42, Propel Andrew Street 39
Nonsection
Hundred (W.Va.) 62, Jefferson-Morgan 25
District 6
Heritage
United 52, Blairsville 45
Penns Manor at West Shamokin (n)
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria (n)
Saltsburg at Homer-Center (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Butler, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 791, Armstrong 782
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Hampton 103, North Hills 61
Keystone Oaks 80, Brentwood 76
North Catholic 131, East Allegheny 31
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Brentwood 90, Keystone Oaks 76
North Catholic 136, East Allegheny 26
North Hills 118, Hampton 67
Wrestling
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3A
Butler at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.