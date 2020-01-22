High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2020
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 72, North Allegheny 57
Central Catholic 64, North Hills 52
Pine-Richland 73, Seneca Valley 70
Section 2
Bethel Park 74, Canon-McMillan 65
Mt. Lebanon 85, Baldwin 42
Peters Township 72, Upper St. Clair 71 (OT)
Section 3
Fox Chapel 64, Latrobe 39
Norwin 53, Hempfield 46
Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 52
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 50, Greensburg Salem 49
Penn Hills 65, Gateway 43
Woodland Hills 65, Laurel Highlands 62 (OT)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 54, South Fayette 43
Moon 50, West Mifflin 34
Montour 77, Trinity 59
Thomas Jefferson 77, West Allegheny 69
Section 3
Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 42
Hampton 69, Indiana 48
Kiski Area 72, Plum 56
Mars 74, Shaler 61
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 56, Freeport 40
Highlands 79, Yough 31
Knoch 69, Mt. Pleasant 42
Section 2
Ambridge 80, Central Valley 67
New Castle 55, Blackhawk 50
Quaker Valley 76, Beaver 56
Section 3
Belle Vernon 69, Waynesburg 61
Elizabeth Forward 80, Ringgold 65
Uniontown 65, South Park 38
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 64, Lincoln Park 56
Ellwood City 58, New Brighton 47
Neshannock 58, Riverside 56
Section 2
Avonworth 67, Fort Cherry 52
Carlynton 66, Keystone Oaks 64
Seton LaSalle 94, Freedom 61
Section 3
Deer Lakes 77, East Allegheny 35
South Allegheny 54, Burrell 45
Section 4
Charleroi 74, Brownsville 34
McGuffey 60, Frazier 48
Southmoreland 73, Beth-Center 66
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 69, Riverview 62
Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 49
Summit Academy 52, Propel Braddock Hills 49
Winchester Thurston 59, Northgate 54
Section 2
Brentwood 68, Bentworth 22
California 60, Chartiers-Houston 55
Serra Catholic 70, Carmichaels 26
Section 3
Laurel 87, Burgettstown 44
OLSH 92, South Side 55
Shenango 72, Mohawk 38
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 82, Western Beaver 38
Eden Christian 74, Rochester 59
Union 61, Quigley Catholic 44
Vincentian Academy 74, Nazareth Prep 72
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 86, Mapletown 31
Geibel 58, West Greene 44
Monessen 74, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Section 3
Clairton 88, St. Joseph 76
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Montour 12
Imani Christian 68, Propel Andrew Street 27
Leechburg 103, Aquinas Academy 61
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 47, United 28
Ligonier Valley 95, Blairsville 40
District 8
City League
Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 50
Brashear 59, Perry 33
Obama Academy 63, Carrick 18
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Marion Center at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 55, Lincoln Park 40
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38
Class 2A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 42 Jeannette 29
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy 38
Section 2
West Greene 81, California 46
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 45, Leechburg 26
Clairton 53, St. Joseph 4
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 52, Beth-Center 30
Avella 59, Bentworth 32
Belle Vernon 54, Seton LaSalle 41
Freedom 51, Burgettstown 46
Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34
Mars 49, Shaler 36
Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg 68, Ligonier Valley 37
District 8
City League
Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 55
Brashear 70, Perry 36
Obama Academy 61, Carrick 37
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Hundred (W. Va.), 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Penns Manor at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class 3A
Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Butler 4, Central Catholic 3 (OT)
Cathdral Prep 3, Pine-Richland 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd
Nonsection
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Beaver 2
Mars 6, Franklin Regional 3
Avonworth 5, Trinity 3
North Catholic 5, Fox Chapel 3
Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort (n)
3 goals or more: Tyler Weekley, Wheeling Park (W. Va.)
Rifle
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 796, Armstrong 783
Swimming & diving
Boys
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Norwin 94, Plum 69
Girls
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Norwin 85, Plum 85
Wrestling
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forward
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
