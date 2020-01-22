High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2020

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 | 12:14 AM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 72, North Allegheny 57

Central Catholic 64, North Hills 52

Pine-Richland 73, Seneca Valley 70

Section 2

Bethel Park 74, Canon-McMillan 65

Mt. Lebanon 85, Baldwin 42

Peters Township 72, Upper St. Clair 71 (OT)

Section 3

Fox Chapel 64, Latrobe 39

Norwin 53, Hempfield 46

Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 52

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 50, Greensburg Salem 49

Penn Hills 65, Gateway 43

Woodland Hills 65, Laurel Highlands 62 (OT)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 54, South Fayette 43

Moon 50, West Mifflin 34

Montour 77, Trinity 59

Thomas Jefferson 77, West Allegheny 69

Section 3

Franklin Regional 43, Armstrong 42

Hampton 69, Indiana 48

Kiski Area 72, Plum 56

Mars 74, Shaler 61

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 56, Freeport 40

Highlands 79, Yough 31

Knoch 69, Mt. Pleasant 42

Section 2

Ambridge 80, Central Valley 67

New Castle 55, Blackhawk 50

Quaker Valley 76, Beaver 56

Section 3

Belle Vernon 69, Waynesburg 61

Elizabeth Forward 80, Ringgold 65

Uniontown 65, South Park 38

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 64, Lincoln Park 56

Ellwood City 58, New Brighton 47

Neshannock 58, Riverside 56

Section 2

Avonworth 67, Fort Cherry 52

Carlynton 66, Keystone Oaks 64

Seton LaSalle 94, Freedom 61

Section 3

Deer Lakes 77, East Allegheny 35

South Allegheny 54, Burrell 45

Section 4

Charleroi 74, Brownsville 34

McGuffey 60, Frazier 48

Southmoreland 73, Beth-Center 66

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 69, Riverview 62

Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 49

Summit Academy 52, Propel Braddock Hills 49

Winchester Thurston 59, Northgate 54

Section 2

Brentwood 68, Bentworth 22

California 60, Chartiers-Houston 55

Serra Catholic 70, Carmichaels 26

Section 3

Laurel 87, Burgettstown 44

OLSH 92, South Side 55

Shenango 72, Mohawk 38

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 82, Western Beaver 38

Eden Christian 74, Rochester 59

Union 61, Quigley Catholic 44

Vincentian Academy 74, Nazareth Prep 72

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 86, Mapletown 31

Geibel 58, West Greene 44

Monessen 74, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Section 3

Clairton 88, St. Joseph 76

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Montour 12

Imani Christian 68, Propel Andrew Street 27

Leechburg 103, Aquinas Academy 61

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 47, United 28

Ligonier Valley 95, Blairsville 40

District 8

City League

Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 50

Brashear 59, Perry 33

Obama Academy 63, Carrick 18

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Marion Center at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 55, Lincoln Park 40

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 39, Shady Side Academy 38

Class 2A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 42 Jeannette 29

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 54, Sewickley Academy 38

Section 2

West Greene 81, California 46

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 45, Leechburg 26

Clairton 53, St. Joseph 4

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 52, Beth-Center 30

Avella 59, Bentworth 32

Belle Vernon 54, Seton LaSalle 41

Freedom 51, Burgettstown 46

Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 34

Mars 49, Shaler 36

Propel Andrew Street 47, Springdale 32

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg 68, Ligonier Valley 37

District 8

City League

Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 55

Brashear 70, Perry 36

Obama Academy 61, Carrick 37

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brownsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Hundred (W. Va.), 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Penns Manor at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Butler 4, Central Catholic 3 (OT)

Cathdral Prep 3, Pine-Richland 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd

Nonsection

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 5, Beaver 2

Mars 6, Franklin Regional 3

Avonworth 5, Trinity 3

North Catholic 5, Fox Chapel 3

Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Bishop McCort (n)

3 goals or more: Tyler Weekley, Wheeling Park (W. Va.)

Rifle

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 796, Armstrong 783

Swimming & diving

Boys

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Norwin 94, Plum 69

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Norwin 85, Plum 85

Wrestling

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forward

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

