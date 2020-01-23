High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2020

By:

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 12:57 AM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 73, Shady Side Academy 69

Nonsection

Armstrong 47, Freeport 38

Beth-Center 65, Mapletown 49

Clairton 70, West Mifflin 67

Hopewell 60, Keystone Oaks 49

Jeannette 65, East Allegheny 33

Riverside 61, Freedom 47

Union 59, Ellwood City 42

Washington 59, Monessen 43

Western Beaver 88, Avella 56

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Marion Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Blairsville at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 70, Highlands 21

Nonsection

Aliquippa 54, Quigley Catholic 34

Clairton 43, Sto-Rox 35

East Allegheny 46, Jeannette 31

Apollo-Ridge 47, St. Joseph 36

Freeport 55, Armstrong 29

Hundred (W. Va.) 42, Jefferson-Morgan 34

New Brighton 57, Cornell 12

Steel Valley 61, Carrick 41

Westinghouse 56, Ellis School 51

Brownsville at Frazier, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Highlands, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 59, Ligonier Valley 25

United 69, Saltsburg 37

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Uniontown ,7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Shenango at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ellis School at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at California, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Imani Christian at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Harmony at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 5, Armstrong 2

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Burrell 6, Valley 1

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Norwin 7, McKeesport 0

Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0

Wednesday’s summaries

Apollo-Ridge 5, Armstrong 2

High game: AR: Connor Mamros 244; A: Scott McIntire 214

High series: AR: Anthony Blackgrove 606; A: McIntire 550

Records: AR: 5-3; A: 0-8

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

High game: FR: Alex Smith 252; F: Mark Livingston 203

High series: FR: Smith 649; F: Tyler Williams 516

Records: FR: 7-1: F: 5-3

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Armstrong 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

Hampton 5, Quaker Valley 2

McKeesport 7, Norwin 0

Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0

Wednesday’s summaries

Armstrong 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High game: A: Jennette Livengood 171; AR: Kristin Wolmerdorf 259

High series: A: Sarah Hunter 424; AR: Wolmerdorf 697

Records:A: 3-5; AR: 2-6

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

High game: FR: Sarah Robinson 206; F: Amber Cepec 237

High series: FR: Robinson 541; F: Cepec 603

Records: FR: 7-1; F: 7-1

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

North

McDowell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

South

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Rifle

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

McGuffey 797-51x, Avella 793-59x

Swimming & diving

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 93, Beaver Falls 55

Seneca Valley 107, North Hills 56

South Fayette 91, Obama Academy 43

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 83, Beaver Falls 69

Seneca Valley 101, North Hills 85

South Fayette 94, Obama Academy 45

Wrestling

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield 50, Norwin 22

Kiski Area 37, Latrobe 24

Championship

Hempfield 34, Kiski Area 31

Consolation

Latrobe 45, Norwin 29

Fifth place

Franklin Regional 43, Greensburg Salem 24

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Connellsville 54, Peters Township 13

Thomas Jefferson 43, Mt. Lebanon 22

Championship

Thomas Jefferson 38, Connellsville 34

Consolation

Mt. Lebanon 46, Peters Township 33

Fifth place

West Mifflin 38, Bethel Park 25

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny 57, Butler 15

Seneca Valley 50, Hampton 18

Championship

Seneca Valley 40, North Allegheny 24

Consolation

Butler 42, Hampton 30

Fifth place

Pine-Richland 52, Fox Chapel 24

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Canon-McMillan 54, Trinity 24

Waynesburg 71, South Fayette 12

Championship

Waynesburg 31, Canon-McMillan 30

Consolation

South Fayette 40, Trinity 33

Fifth place

Chartiers Valley 52, West Allegheny 26

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

Burgettstown 48, Beth-Center 26

McGuffey 58, South Park 16

Championship

Burgettstown 41, McGuffey 34

Consolation

Beth-Center 67, South Park 9

Fifth place

Fort Cherry 43, West Greene 33

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Laurel 60, Keystone Oaks 18

Quaker Valley 51, Freedom 23

Championship

Quaker Valley 39, Laurel 38

Consolation

Freedom 48, Keystone Oaks 30

Fifth place

Ellwood City 39, Hopewell 27

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forward

Burrell 61, Southmoreland 15

Elizabeth Forward 57, Highlands 20

Championship

Burrell 61, Elizabeth Forward 15

Consolation

Southmoreland 40, Highlands 36

Fifth place

Mt. Pleasant 52, Summit Academy 21

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 45, Frazier 33

Blackhawk 30, Ambridge 27

Plum 41, Gateway 18

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL sectional championships

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

Hempfield 50, Norwin 22

106: Ethan Lebin (H) p. Carson Handra, 2:31

113: Briar Priest (H) p. Conner Henning, 3:33

120: Ethan Berginc (H) major dec. Luke Passarelli, 14-5

126: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Lucas Kupasta, 1:40

132: Nolan Daerr (H) d. Gabe Conboy, 7-1

138: John Altieri (N) p. Derek Choby, 2:48

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Luke Weyendt, :16

152: Chase Krantiz (N) p. Alex Urbani, 1:59

160: Trevor Verkleeren (H) d. Frankie Gill, 1-0

170: Julian Chillinsky (H) wbf.

182: Josh Page (N) major dec. Cody Stepanik, 11-2

195: Justin Cramer (H) major dec. Clayton Morris, 10-2

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) wbf.

285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Evan Kline, 0:30

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: H (11-2, 6-0); N (5-2; 4-2)

Kiski Area 37, Latrobe 24

106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) d. Antonio Giordano, 8-4

113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 9-7

120: Nathan Roth (L) p. Conner Murray, 0:44

126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Enzo Angellicchio, 4-2

132: Luke Willochell (L) p. Logan Reynolds, :45

138: Payton Henry (L) d. Ethan Conner, 10-6

145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Ricky Armstrong, 6-2

152: No match

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Mitch Tryon, 1:31

170: Nick Delp (KA) major dec. Logan Zitterbart, 11-3

182: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Corey Boerio, 3-0

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Jack Brisky, 3:29

220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Tyler Lynch, 0:16

285: Tyler Ross (L) d. Hunter Dilts, 2-1 (TB-2)

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: KA (12-0, 6-0); L (5-2, 5-1)

Fifth place

Franklin Regional 43, Greensburg Salem 24

106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf

113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) m.d. Kaidyn Gonder, 15-4

120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Riley Stoner, 1:01

126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) d. Nico Williams, 3-1

132: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Cody Kaufman, 4:28

138: Garret Thompson (FR) m.d. Colt Rubrecht, 10-2

145: Nathan Stone (FR) d. Luke Willett, 4-3

152: Mason Spears (FR) d. Ian Ewing, 3-1 (SV)

160: Gavyn Beck (FR) t.f. Cooper Phillips, 3:59 (16-1)

170: Christo Marion (FR) d. Christian McChesney, 5-4

182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Dylan Singleton, 3:29

195: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:04

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Billy McChesney (GS) wbf

Records: FR (4-2, 4-2); GS (3-5, 3-3)

Championship

Hempfield 34, Kiski Area 31

106: Briar Priest (H) m.d. Antonio Giordano, 10-2

113: Ethan Lebin (H) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 13-6

120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Conner Murray, 1:52

126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Lucas Kapusta, 5-0

132: Ethan Connor (KA) major dec. Jayden Talbert, 10-1

138: Nolan Daerr (H) p. Logan Reynolds, 0:26

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) d. Enzo Morlacci, 8-5

152: Sammy Starr (KA) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 3-2

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Alex Urbani, 1:47

170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Julian Chillinsky, :27

182: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Cody Stepanik, 1:16

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) d. Justin Cramer, 3-0

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Jack Dilts, 1:36

285: Isaiah Vance (H) wbf

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: H (13-2, 7-0); KA (12-1, 6-1)

Consolation

Latrobe 45, Norwin 29

106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Carson Handra, 1:02

113: Connor Henning (N) wbf.

120: Nate Roth (L) p. Luke Passarelli, 3:37

126: Kurtis Phipps (N) t.f. Enzo Angelicchio, 16-0 (2:00)

132: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Slater McGonicle, 1:04

138: Connor Johnson (L) inj. def. Luke Weyandt, 4:50

145: John Altieri (N) p. Payton Henry, 2:36

152: Chase Kranitz (N) d. Jack Pletcher, 4-0

160: Frankie Gill (N) d. Mitch Tryon, 5-0

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Grant Williams, 0:50

182: Corey Boerio (L) wbf.

195: Jacob Brisky (L) d. Josh Page, 7-4.

220: Clayton Morris (N) inj. def. Tyler Lynch, 5:58

285: Tyler Ross (L) p. Evan Kline, 2:59

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: L (6-2, 6-1); N (5-3, 4-3)

Section 3

Fifth place

Pine-Richland 51, Fox Chapel 24

106 pounds: Shane Simpson (PR) p. Henry Byrne, 0:44

113: Anthony Ferraro (PR) wbf.

120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf.

126: Robert Palmieri (PR) p. Jose Morales, 4:50

132: Kelin Laffey (PR) t.f. Dakoda Pisano, 17-1

138: Zachary Esswein (PR) p. Brendan Kost, 1:12

145: Jeremy Kanter (PR) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:01

152: Nathan Lukez (PR) p. Jake Patterson, 1:03

160: Cole Spencer (PR) p. Alex Wecht, 4:33

170: Jacob Lukez (PR) t.f. Trevor Katz, 15-0

182: Zane Gavazzi (FC) p. Dallas Casciani, 0:57

195: Henry Gavazzi (FC) wbf.

220: Eddie Farrell (FC) d. Zachary Shaver, 8-3

285: Jordan White (FC) d. Joseph Schneck, 3-2

Records: PR (9-2, 4-2); FC (5-6, 2-4)

Class AA

Section 3

Semifinals

Burrell 61, Southmoreland 15

106: Nikolas Ferra (B) p. Dakota Kaylor, 0:50

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Tristan Ice, 11-5

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Henry Miller, 0:46

126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Austin Hunker, 0:37

132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Andrew Johnson , 1:49

138: Logan Betchtold (B) wbf.

145: Austin McBeth (S) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 8-4

152: AJ Corrado (B) p. Owen McKnight, 0:52

160: Noah Linderman (B) m.d. Tyler Constatine, 14-4

170: Dom Holmes (B) p. Brandon Moore, 3:03

182: Anthony Govern (S) p. Cole Clark, 1:38

195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Benjamin Yeskey, 1:16

220: Mike Scherer (B) p. Charles Tedrick Mike Scherer, 1:57

285: Tyler Constantine (EF) wbf.

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: B (6-5, 6-0); S (14-3, 5-1)

Elizabeth Forward 57, Highlands 20

106: Austin Wilson (EF) wbf.

113: Donovan Woytsek (EF)p. Cyler Strader, 0:31

120: Dylan Bruce (EF) p. Bryan Randolph, 1:33

126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Lukas Simpson, 2:17

132: Caden Brock (EF) p. Evan Henry, 3:48

138: Jrake Burford (H) t.f. Rick Procop, 18-3 (5:07)

145: Noah Hunnell (EF) d. Blake Clark, 3-1

152: Chase D’Angelo (H) d. Chris Guffey, 11-4

160: Brock White (H) p. Nick Hunnell, 2:28

170: Dakota Buchina (EF) p. Tyler Thompson, 1:26

182: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Nate Riddell, 0:49

195: Dayvontay Brownfield (EF) p. Kyron Long, 1:40

220: Jeremiah Saunders (H) p. Grant Robinson, 2:19

285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Jeremiah Nelson, 0:51

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: H (12-3, 4-2); EF (6-0, 6-0)

Championship

Burrell 61, Elizabeth Forward 15

106: Nikolas Ferra (B) p. Austin Wilson, 0:52

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Donovan Woystek, 4:47

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) m.d. Dylan Bruce , 10-2

126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Aaron Edwards, 4:34

132: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Caden Brock, 7-1

138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Rick Prokop, 0:49

145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Noah Hunnell, 2:29

152: Damian Barr (B) p. Chris Guffey, 3:15

160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Nick Hunnell, 3:58

170: Dom Holmes (B) p. Dakota Buchina, 3:04

182: Ethan Cain (EF) d. Cole Clark, 1-0

195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Davontay Brownfield, 3:01

220: Mikey Scherer (B) p. Grant Robinson, 1:14

285: Nick Murphy (EF) wbf.

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: B (7-5, 7-0); EF (6-1, 6-1)

Nonsection

Plum 41, Gateway 18

106: No match

113: Dominic Sheffo (P) wbf.

120: Evan Whiteside (G) p. Willem Powell

126: Vince Citrano (P) p. Sivaraman Asuresh

132: Paul McClintock (P) p. Ganesham Asuresh

138: Cole Yocca (P) t.f. 17-0 Darius Harper

145: No match

152: Andrew Claassen (P) m.d. Oscar Portis, 10-0

160: Jarrod Citrano (P) t.f. Floyd McKenna, 15-0

170: Damon Bracco (P) wbf.

182: Lucas Heath (P) d. David Clark, 9-8

195: No match

220: James McClinton (G) wbf.

285: Chris Horton (G) p. Ian Lamia

*Match started at 132 pounds

Records: P (2-4, 1-4); G (2-8, 2-3)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Laurel, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.