High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2020
By:
Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 12:57 AM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 73, Shady Side Academy 69
Nonsection
Armstrong 47, Freeport 38
Beth-Center 65, Mapletown 49
Clairton 70, West Mifflin 67
Hopewell 60, Keystone Oaks 49
Jeannette 65, East Allegheny 33
Riverside 61, Freedom 47
Union 59, Ellwood City 42
Washington 59, Monessen 43
Western Beaver 88, Avella 56
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Marion Center at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Saltsburg at United, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Blairsville at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 7:15 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 70, Highlands 21
Nonsection
Aliquippa 54, Quigley Catholic 34
Clairton 43, Sto-Rox 35
East Allegheny 46, Jeannette 31
Apollo-Ridge 47, St. Joseph 36
Freeport 55, Armstrong 29
Hundred (W. Va.) 42, Jefferson-Morgan 34
New Brighton 57, Cornell 12
Steel Valley 61, Carrick 41
Westinghouse 56, Ellis School 51
Brownsville at Frazier, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Highlands, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 59, Ligonier Valley 25
United 69, Saltsburg 37
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Uniontown ,7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.
Shenango at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ellis School at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at California, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Imani Christian at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Harmony at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Trinity Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 5, Armstrong 2
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Burrell 6, Valley 1
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Norwin 7, McKeesport 0
Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0
Wednesday’s summaries
Apollo-Ridge 5, Armstrong 2
High game: AR: Connor Mamros 244; A: Scott McIntire 214
High series: AR: Anthony Blackgrove 606; A: McIntire 550
Records: AR: 5-3; A: 0-8
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
High game: FR: Alex Smith 252; F: Mark Livingston 203
High series: FR: Smith 649; F: Tyler Williams 516
Records: FR: 7-1: F: 5-3
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Armstrong 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Blackhawk 7, New Castle 0
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
Hampton 5, Quaker Valley 2
McKeesport 7, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Latrobe 0
Wednesday’s summaries
Armstrong 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High game: A: Jennette Livengood 171; AR: Kristin Wolmerdorf 259
High series: A: Sarah Hunter 424; AR: Wolmerdorf 697
Records:A: 3-5; AR: 2-6
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
High game: FR: Sarah Robinson 206; F: Amber Cepec 237
High series: FR: Robinson 541; F: Cepec 603
Records: FR: 7-1; F: 7-1
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
North
McDowell at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
South
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Rifle
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
McGuffey 797-51x, Avella 793-59x
Swimming & diving
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 93, Beaver Falls 55
Seneca Valley 107, North Hills 56
South Fayette 91, Obama Academy 43
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 83, Beaver Falls 69
Seneca Valley 101, North Hills 85
South Fayette 94, Obama Academy 45
Wrestling
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield 50, Norwin 22
Kiski Area 37, Latrobe 24
Championship
Hempfield 34, Kiski Area 31
Consolation
Latrobe 45, Norwin 29
Fifth place
Franklin Regional 43, Greensburg Salem 24
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Connellsville 54, Peters Township 13
Thomas Jefferson 43, Mt. Lebanon 22
Championship
Thomas Jefferson 38, Connellsville 34
Consolation
Mt. Lebanon 46, Peters Township 33
Fifth place
West Mifflin 38, Bethel Park 25
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny 57, Butler 15
Seneca Valley 50, Hampton 18
Championship
Seneca Valley 40, North Allegheny 24
Consolation
Butler 42, Hampton 30
Fifth place
Pine-Richland 52, Fox Chapel 24
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Canon-McMillan 54, Trinity 24
Waynesburg 71, South Fayette 12
Championship
Waynesburg 31, Canon-McMillan 30
Consolation
South Fayette 40, Trinity 33
Fifth place
Chartiers Valley 52, West Allegheny 26
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
Burgettstown 48, Beth-Center 26
McGuffey 58, South Park 16
Championship
Burgettstown 41, McGuffey 34
Consolation
Beth-Center 67, South Park 9
Fifth place
Fort Cherry 43, West Greene 33
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Laurel 60, Keystone Oaks 18
Quaker Valley 51, Freedom 23
Championship
Quaker Valley 39, Laurel 38
Consolation
Freedom 48, Keystone Oaks 30
Fifth place
Ellwood City 39, Hopewell 27
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forward
Burrell 61, Southmoreland 15
Elizabeth Forward 57, Highlands 20
Championship
Burrell 61, Elizabeth Forward 15
Consolation
Southmoreland 40, Highlands 36
Fifth place
Mt. Pleasant 52, Summit Academy 21
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 45, Frazier 33
Blackhawk 30, Ambridge 27
Plum 41, Gateway 18
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL sectional championships
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
Hempfield 50, Norwin 22
106: Ethan Lebin (H) p. Carson Handra, 2:31
113: Briar Priest (H) p. Conner Henning, 3:33
120: Ethan Berginc (H) major dec. Luke Passarelli, 14-5
126: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Lucas Kupasta, 1:40
132: Nolan Daerr (H) d. Gabe Conboy, 7-1
138: John Altieri (N) p. Derek Choby, 2:48
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Luke Weyendt, :16
152: Chase Krantiz (N) p. Alex Urbani, 1:59
160: Trevor Verkleeren (H) d. Frankie Gill, 1-0
170: Julian Chillinsky (H) wbf.
182: Josh Page (N) major dec. Cody Stepanik, 11-2
195: Justin Cramer (H) major dec. Clayton Morris, 10-2
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) wbf.
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Evan Kline, 0:30
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: H (11-2, 6-0); N (5-2; 4-2)
Kiski Area 37, Latrobe 24
106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) d. Antonio Giordano, 8-4
113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 9-7
120: Nathan Roth (L) p. Conner Murray, 0:44
126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Enzo Angellicchio, 4-2
132: Luke Willochell (L) p. Logan Reynolds, :45
138: Payton Henry (L) d. Ethan Conner, 10-6
145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) d. Ricky Armstrong, 6-2
152: No match
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Mitch Tryon, 1:31
170: Nick Delp (KA) major dec. Logan Zitterbart, 11-3
182: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Corey Boerio, 3-0
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Jack Brisky, 3:29
220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Tyler Lynch, 0:16
285: Tyler Ross (L) d. Hunter Dilts, 2-1 (TB-2)
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: KA (12-0, 6-0); L (5-2, 5-1)
Fifth place
Franklin Regional 43, Greensburg Salem 24
106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf
113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) m.d. Kaidyn Gonder, 15-4
120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Riley Stoner, 1:01
126: Dalton O’Neil (FR) d. Nico Williams, 3-1
132: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Cody Kaufman, 4:28
138: Garret Thompson (FR) m.d. Colt Rubrecht, 10-2
145: Nathan Stone (FR) d. Luke Willett, 4-3
152: Mason Spears (FR) d. Ian Ewing, 3-1 (SV)
160: Gavyn Beck (FR) t.f. Cooper Phillips, 3:59 (16-1)
170: Christo Marion (FR) d. Christian McChesney, 5-4
182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Dylan Singleton, 3:29
195: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:04
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Billy McChesney (GS) wbf
Records: FR (4-2, 4-2); GS (3-5, 3-3)
Championship
Hempfield 34, Kiski Area 31
106: Briar Priest (H) m.d. Antonio Giordano, 10-2
113: Ethan Lebin (H) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 13-6
120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Conner Murray, 1:52
126: Dom Giordano (KA) d. Lucas Kapusta, 5-0
132: Ethan Connor (KA) major dec. Jayden Talbert, 10-1
138: Nolan Daerr (H) p. Logan Reynolds, 0:26
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) d. Enzo Morlacci, 8-5
152: Sammy Starr (KA) d. Trevor Verkleeren, 3-2
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Alex Urbani, 1:47
170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Julian Chillinsky, :27
182: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Cody Stepanik, 1:16
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) d. Justin Cramer, 3-0
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) p. Jack Dilts, 1:36
285: Isaiah Vance (H) wbf
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: H (13-2, 7-0); KA (12-1, 6-1)
Consolation
Latrobe 45, Norwin 29
106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) p. Carson Handra, 1:02
113: Connor Henning (N) wbf.
120: Nate Roth (L) p. Luke Passarelli, 3:37
126: Kurtis Phipps (N) t.f. Enzo Angelicchio, 16-0 (2:00)
132: Gabe Willochell (L) p. Slater McGonicle, 1:04
138: Connor Johnson (L) inj. def. Luke Weyandt, 4:50
145: John Altieri (N) p. Payton Henry, 2:36
152: Chase Kranitz (N) d. Jack Pletcher, 4-0
160: Frankie Gill (N) d. Mitch Tryon, 5-0
170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Grant Williams, 0:50
182: Corey Boerio (L) wbf.
195: Jacob Brisky (L) d. Josh Page, 7-4.
220: Clayton Morris (N) inj. def. Tyler Lynch, 5:58
285: Tyler Ross (L) p. Evan Kline, 2:59
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: L (6-2, 6-1); N (5-3, 4-3)
Section 3
Fifth place
Pine-Richland 51, Fox Chapel 24
106 pounds: Shane Simpson (PR) p. Henry Byrne, 0:44
113: Anthony Ferraro (PR) wbf.
120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf.
126: Robert Palmieri (PR) p. Jose Morales, 4:50
132: Kelin Laffey (PR) t.f. Dakoda Pisano, 17-1
138: Zachary Esswein (PR) p. Brendan Kost, 1:12
145: Jeremy Kanter (PR) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:01
152: Nathan Lukez (PR) p. Jake Patterson, 1:03
160: Cole Spencer (PR) p. Alex Wecht, 4:33
170: Jacob Lukez (PR) t.f. Trevor Katz, 15-0
182: Zane Gavazzi (FC) p. Dallas Casciani, 0:57
195: Henry Gavazzi (FC) wbf.
220: Eddie Farrell (FC) d. Zachary Shaver, 8-3
285: Jordan White (FC) d. Joseph Schneck, 3-2
Records: PR (9-2, 4-2); FC (5-6, 2-4)
Class AA
Section 3
Semifinals
Burrell 61, Southmoreland 15
106: Nikolas Ferra (B) p. Dakota Kaylor, 0:50
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Tristan Ice, 11-5
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Henry Miller, 0:46
126: Trent Valovchik (B) p. Austin Hunker, 0:37
132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Andrew Johnson , 1:49
138: Logan Betchtold (B) wbf.
145: Austin McBeth (S) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 8-4
152: AJ Corrado (B) p. Owen McKnight, 0:52
160: Noah Linderman (B) m.d. Tyler Constatine, 14-4
170: Dom Holmes (B) p. Brandon Moore, 3:03
182: Anthony Govern (S) p. Cole Clark, 1:38
195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Benjamin Yeskey, 1:16
220: Mike Scherer (B) p. Charles Tedrick Mike Scherer, 1:57
285: Tyler Constantine (EF) wbf.
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: B (6-5, 6-0); S (14-3, 5-1)
Elizabeth Forward 57, Highlands 20
106: Austin Wilson (EF) wbf.
113: Donovan Woytsek (EF)p. Cyler Strader, 0:31
120: Dylan Bruce (EF) p. Bryan Randolph, 1:33
126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Lukas Simpson, 2:17
132: Caden Brock (EF) p. Evan Henry, 3:48
138: Jrake Burford (H) t.f. Rick Procop, 18-3 (5:07)
145: Noah Hunnell (EF) d. Blake Clark, 3-1
152: Chase D’Angelo (H) d. Chris Guffey, 11-4
160: Brock White (H) p. Nick Hunnell, 2:28
170: Dakota Buchina (EF) p. Tyler Thompson, 1:26
182: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Nate Riddell, 0:49
195: Dayvontay Brownfield (EF) p. Kyron Long, 1:40
220: Jeremiah Saunders (H) p. Grant Robinson, 2:19
285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Jeremiah Nelson, 0:51
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: H (12-3, 4-2); EF (6-0, 6-0)
Championship
Burrell 61, Elizabeth Forward 15
106: Nikolas Ferra (B) p. Austin Wilson, 0:52
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Donovan Woystek, 4:47
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) m.d. Dylan Bruce , 10-2
126: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Aaron Edwards, 4:34
132: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Caden Brock, 7-1
138: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Rick Prokop, 0:49
145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Noah Hunnell, 2:29
152: Damian Barr (B) p. Chris Guffey, 3:15
160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Nick Hunnell, 3:58
170: Dom Holmes (B) p. Dakota Buchina, 3:04
182: Ethan Cain (EF) d. Cole Clark, 1-0
195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Davontay Brownfield, 3:01
220: Mikey Scherer (B) p. Grant Robinson, 1:14
285: Nick Murphy (EF) wbf.
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: B (7-5, 7-0); EF (6-1, 6-1)
Nonsection
Plum 41, Gateway 18
106: No match
113: Dominic Sheffo (P) wbf.
120: Evan Whiteside (G) p. Willem Powell
126: Vince Citrano (P) p. Sivaraman Asuresh
132: Paul McClintock (P) p. Ganesham Asuresh
138: Cole Yocca (P) t.f. 17-0 Darius Harper
145: No match
152: Andrew Claassen (P) m.d. Oscar Portis, 10-0
160: Jarrod Citrano (P) t.f. Floyd McKenna, 15-0
170: Damon Bracco (P) wbf.
182: Lucas Heath (P) d. David Clark, 9-8
195: No match
220: James McClinton (G) wbf.
285: Chris Horton (G) p. Ian Lamia
*Match started at 132 pounds
Records: P (2-4, 1-4); G (2-8, 2-3)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Laurel, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.