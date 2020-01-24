High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2020

By:

Friday, January 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy 65

Nonsection

Gateway 74, Norwin 46

Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58

Obama Academy 63, Imani Christian 60

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60

United 72, Saltsburg 62

West Shamokin 53, Purchase Line 50

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 47, Trinity Christian 38

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at South Side, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Propel Montour at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Purchase Line at Harmony, 6 p.m.

West Branch at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41

Shaler 44, North Hills 29

Section 2

Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42 (OT)

Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 54

Mt. Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 51

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 41

Moon 53, West Allegheny 8

South Fayette 44, Lincoln Park 39

Trinity 73, Montour 36

Section 2

Gateway 28, Armstrong 16

Hampton at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46

Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38

Woodland Hills 64, Laurel Highlands 14

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 61, Burrell 33

Indiana 57, Apollo-Ridge 55

Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33

North Catholic 85, Highlands 23

Section 2

Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24

Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21

New Castle 48, Keystone Oaks 38

Section 3

Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 22

Southmoreland 65, Yough 19

West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26

Beaver 47, Riverside 18

Mohawk 85, Beaver Falls 36

Neshannock 66, Freedom 45

Section 2

Beth-Center 55, Washington 50

Brownsville 50, McGuffey 45

Seton LaSalle 48, Waynesburg 38

South Park 52, Charleroi 41

Section 3

Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33

East Allegheny 74, Derry 55

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28

Steel Valley 56, Valley 15

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27

New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47

OLSH 49, Shenango 27

South Side 61, Northgate 24

Section 2

Ellis School 68, Springdale 26

Riverview 54, Jeannette 30

Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 69, Frazier 16

Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10

Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 64, Union 33

Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22

Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44

Section 2

California 55, Geibel 14

Monessen 54, Avella 51 (OT)

West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13

Section 3

Clairton 66, Leechburg 18

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy 37

Propel Andrew Street 38, St. Joseph 35

Nonsection

Obama Academy 66, Imani Christian 20

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian 35

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Hundred (W. Va.) at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIBL

St. Joseph 5, Kiski Area 2

Thursday’s summaries

WPIBL

St. Joseph 5, Kiski Area 2

High Game: SJ: Bowen Lambermont, 258; KA: Chase McDermott, 232

High Series: SJ: Lambermont, 617; KA: McDermott, 613

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIBL

Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0

Thursday’s summaries

WPIBL

Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0

High Game: SJ: Kassandra O’Hara, 118; KA: Ashley Debich, 172

High Series SJ: O’Hara, 282; KA: Debich, 453

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 3

Class B

North

Central Valley 7, McDowell 3

South

Ringgold 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 1

South Fayette 6, Penn-Trafford 5 (OT)

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, ppd.

Nonconference

Chartiers Valley 4, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 7, Moon 0

Westmont Hilltop 3, Indiana 2

3 goals or more: Garrett Patton, Central Valley

Rifle

Thursday’s result

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 792, Plum 768

Swimming & diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Carlynton 84, Chartiers Valley 36

Central Valley 87, Blackhawk 63

Hampton 101, Butler 84

Hempfield 85, Armstrong 69

Knoch 76, Highlands 24

North Catholic 94, Shady Side Academy 76

Penn-Trafford 91, Kiski Area 68

South Park 88, Belle Vernon 87

Thomas Jefferson 99, Ringgold 81

Woodland Hills 87, Shaler 79

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Blackhawk 98, Central Valley 68

Butler 95, Hampton 91

Carlynton 79, Chartiers Valley 71

Hempfield 85, Armstrong 69

Knoch 85, Highlands 70

North Catholic 103, Shady Side Academy 67

Penn-Trafford 94, Kiski Area 66

Ringgold 92, Thomas Jefferson 84

Shaler 90, Woodland Hills 67

South Park 97, Belle Vernon 37

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Laurel 69, Summit Academy 12

Carlynton at Burgettstown (n)

District 6

Nonsection

Westmont Hilltop 67, Ligonier Valley 10

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Canon-McMillan

Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

At Hempfield

Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Burrell

Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

At Quaker Valley

Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.