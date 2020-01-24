High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2020
Friday, January 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 86, Aquinas Academy 65
Nonsection
Gateway 74, Norwin 46
Knoch 78, Deer Lakes 58
Obama Academy 63, Imani Christian 60
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 81, Homer-Center 60
United 72, Saltsburg 62
West Shamokin 53, Purchase Line 50
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 47, Trinity Christian 38
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at South Side, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Propel Montour at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Purchase Line at Harmony, 6 p.m.
West Branch at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 48, Butler 41
Shaler 44, North Hills 29
Section 2
Connellsville 49, Baldwin 42 (OT)
Hempfield 67, Canon-McMillan 54
Mt. Lebanon 52, Bethel Park 51
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 41
Moon 53, West Allegheny 8
South Fayette 44, Lincoln Park 39
Trinity 73, Montour 36
Section 2
Gateway 28, Armstrong 16
Hampton at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 78, Albert Gallatin 46
Penn-Trafford 59, Uniontown 38
Woodland Hills 64, Laurel Highlands 14
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 61, Burrell 33
Indiana 57, Apollo-Ridge 55
Knoch 53, Greensburg Salem 33
North Catholic 85, Highlands 23
Section 2
Blackhawk 69, Hopewell 24
Central Valley 84, Ambridge 21
New Castle 48, Keystone Oaks 38
Section 3
Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 22
Southmoreland 65, Yough 19
West Mifflin 37, Ringgold 32
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 46, Ellwood City 26
Beaver 47, Riverside 18
Mohawk 85, Beaver Falls 36
Neshannock 66, Freedom 45
Section 2
Beth-Center 55, Washington 50
Brownsville 50, McGuffey 45
Seton LaSalle 48, Waynesburg 38
South Park 52, Charleroi 41
Section 3
Carlynton 41, Deer Lakes 33
East Allegheny 74, Derry 55
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 28
Steel Valley 56, Valley 15
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 73, Aliquippa 27
New Brighton 56, Sto-Rox 47
OLSH 49, Shenango 27
South Side 61, Northgate 24
Section 2
Ellis School 68, Springdale 26
Riverview 54, Jeannette 30
Serra Catholic 71, Brentwood 52
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 69, Frazier 16
Burgettstown 53, Bentworth 10
Fort Cherry 48, Carmichaels 29
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 64, Union 33
Sewickley Academy 39, Quigley Catholic 22
Vincentian Academy 74, Eden Christian 44
Section 2
California 55, Geibel 14
Monessen 54, Avella 51 (OT)
West Greene 68, Jefferson-Morgan 13
Section 3
Clairton 66, Leechburg 18
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Aquinas Academy 37
Propel Andrew Street 38, St. Joseph 35
Nonsection
Obama Academy 66, Imani Christian 20
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 38, Trinity Christian 35
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Hundred (W. Va.) at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIBL
St. Joseph 5, Kiski Area 2
Thursday’s summaries
WPIBL
St. Joseph 5, Kiski Area 2
High Game: SJ: Bowen Lambermont, 258; KA: Chase McDermott, 232
High Series: SJ: Lambermont, 617; KA: McDermott, 613
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIBL
Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0
Thursday’s summaries
WPIBL
Kiski Area 7, St. Joseph 0
High Game: SJ: Kassandra O’Hara, 118; KA: Ashley Debich, 172
High Series SJ: O’Hara, 282; KA: Debich, 453
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 3
Class B
North
Central Valley 7, McDowell 3
South
Ringgold 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 1
South Fayette 6, Penn-Trafford 5 (OT)
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, ppd.
Nonconference
Chartiers Valley 4, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 7, Moon 0
Westmont Hilltop 3, Indiana 2
3 goals or more: Garrett Patton, Central Valley
Rifle
Thursday’s result
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 792, Plum 768
Swimming & diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Carlynton 84, Chartiers Valley 36
Central Valley 87, Blackhawk 63
Hampton 101, Butler 84
Hempfield 85, Armstrong 69
Knoch 76, Highlands 24
North Catholic 94, Shady Side Academy 76
Penn-Trafford 91, Kiski Area 68
South Park 88, Belle Vernon 87
Thomas Jefferson 99, Ringgold 81
Woodland Hills 87, Shaler 79
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Blackhawk 98, Central Valley 68
Butler 95, Hampton 91
Carlynton 79, Chartiers Valley 71
Hempfield 85, Armstrong 69
Knoch 85, Highlands 70
North Catholic 103, Shady Side Academy 67
Penn-Trafford 94, Kiski Area 66
Ringgold 92, Thomas Jefferson 84
Shaler 90, Woodland Hills 67
South Park 97, Belle Vernon 37
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Laurel 69, Summit Academy 12
Carlynton at Burgettstown (n)
District 6
Nonsection
Westmont Hilltop 67, Ligonier Valley 10
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Canon-McMillan
Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Burrell
Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
At Quaker Valley
Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
