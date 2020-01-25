High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2020
Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 70, North Hills 50
Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48
Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43
Section 2
Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65
Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34
Upper St. Clair 69, Baldwin 58
Section 3
Fox Chapel 70, Hempfield 46
Latrobe 68, Penn-Trafford 52
Norwin 73, Connellsville 64
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59
McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46
Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 49
South Fayette 47, Moon 39
Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43
West Allegheny 53, Montour 52
Section 3
Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48
Mars 53, Franklin Regional 42
Plum 46, Hampton 42
Shaler 80, Indiana 69
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 70, Freeport 40
Knoch 80, Yough 32
Mt. Pleasant 72, Derry 68 (OT)
Section 2
Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34
Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63
New Castle 63, Ambridge 46
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55
Ringgold 71, Waynesburg 34
Uniontown 59, Belle Vernon 57
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52
Lincoln Park 60, New Brighton 50
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53
Freedom 75, Fort Cherry 65
North Catholic 77, Seton LaSalle 64
Section 3
East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51
Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41
South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59
Section 4
Charleroi 50, Frazier 35
Southmoreland 57, McGuffey 53
Washington 69, Brownsville 30
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47
Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46pro
Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49
Sto-Rox at Summit Academy (n)
Section 2
Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52
Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30
Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63
Section 3
OLSH 89, Burgettstown 37
Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy 39
South Side 75, Mohawk 44
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 53, Quigley Catholic 46
Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40
Nazareth Prep 90, Western Beaver 56
Cornell at Rochester (n)
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40
Geibel 76, Mapletown 59
West Greene 52, Avella 36
Section 3
Clairton 77, Propel Andrew Street 50
Leechburg 88, Imani Christian 56
St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour 32
Nonsection
Beaver 75, Keystone Oaks 56
Beth-Center 66, Jefferson-Morgan 61
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Burrell at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 3 p.m.
Monessen at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Brashear vs. South Side, 10:30 a.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Aliquippa, noon
Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.
OLSH vs. Blackhawk, 3 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Montour, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Moon vs. Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Upper St. Clair vs. Mars, noon
Sto-Rox vs. Seton LaSalle, 1:30 p.m.
Highlands vs. Allderdice, 3 p.m.
Uniontown vs. Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Shootout at Seton Hill University
Saltsburg vs. Geibel, 3:30 p.m.
Derry vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Valley vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Jeannette vs. Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33
Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37
Plum 47, Mars 43
Section 3
Latrobe 43, Penn Hills 41
Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49
Nonsection
Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27
California 31, Yough 18
Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25
Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36
Hundred (W. Va.) 42, Mapletown 28
North Hills 40, Hopewell 35
Riverside 58, Ambridge 26
West Greene 74, Beth-Center 45
District 6
Heritage
United 58, Blairsville 45
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.
Burgettstown at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.
Burrell at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Joey Fabus Memorial Classic
At Bethel Park
South Side vs. Brashear, noon
North Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.
Westinghouse vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. Bethel Park, 8 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cornerstone Christian at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Shootout at Seton Hill University
Norwin vs. Hempfield, 2 p.m.
Serra Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Friday’s results
WPIAL
WCCA Diving Championships
At Derry
Meter diving
Girls
Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 462.35; Lauren Bisignani, Latrobe, 417.5; Alison Cowan, Derry, 362.6; Delaney Lentz, Penn Trafford, 58.4; Marissa Fabac, Penn Trafford, 342.95; Emily Rose, Franklin Regional, 287.8
Boys
Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 418.9; Carson Yohe, Franklin Regional, 412.35; Xander Lentz, Penn Trafford, 400.6; Cameron Washburn, Derry, 383.3; Clay McClintock, Latrobe, 359.15; Jake DePietro, Penn Trafford, 332
Wrestling
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Canon-McMillan
Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Burrell
Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
At Quaker Valley
Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
