High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2020

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 70, North Hills 50

Central Catholic 62, Seneca Valley 48

Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 43

Section 2

Bethel Park 79, Peters Township 65

Mt. Lebanon 37, Canon-McMillan 34

Upper St. Clair 69, Baldwin 58

Section 3

Fox Chapel 70, Hempfield 46

Latrobe 68, Penn-Trafford 52

Norwin 73, Connellsville 64

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 67, Penn Hills 59

McKeesport 62, Albert Gallatin 46

Woodland Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 60

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 60, Thomas Jefferson 49

South Fayette 47, Moon 39

Trinity 93, West Mifflin 43

West Allegheny 53, Montour 52

Section 3

Kiski Area 51, Armstrong 48

Mars 53, Franklin Regional 42

Plum 46, Hampton 42

Shaler 80, Indiana 69

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 70, Freeport 40

Knoch 80, Yough 32

Mt. Pleasant 72, Derry 68 (OT)

Section 2

Blackhawk 64, Hopewell 34

Central Valley 69, Quaker Valley 63

New Castle 63, Ambridge 46

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 73, South Park 55

Ringgold 71, Waynesburg 34

Uniontown 59, Belle Vernon 57

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 62, Neshannock 52

Lincoln Park 60, New Brighton 50

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 53

Freedom 75, Fort Cherry 65

North Catholic 77, Seton LaSalle 64

Section 3

East Allegheny 54, Burrell 51

Shady Side Academy 71, Valley 41

South Allegheny 77, Steel Valley 59

Section 4

Charleroi 50, Frazier 35

Southmoreland 57, McGuffey 53

Washington 69, Brownsville 30

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 76, Northgate 47

Riverview 52, Propel Braddock Hills 46pro

Springdale 55, Winchester Thurston 49

Sto-Rox at Summit Academy (n)

Section 2

Brentwood 67, Carmichaels 52

Jeannette 76, Bentworth 30

Serra Catholic 66, Chartiers-Houston 63

Section 3

OLSH 89, Burgettstown 37

Shenango 44, Sewickley Academy 39

South Side 75, Mohawk 44

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 53, Quigley Catholic 46

Vincentian Academy 64, Union 40

Nazareth Prep 90, Western Beaver 56

Cornell at Rochester (n)

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 43, Monessen 40

Geibel 76, Mapletown 59

West Greene 52, Avella 36

Section 3

Clairton 77, Propel Andrew Street 50

Leechburg 88, Imani Christian 56

St. Joseph 59, Propel Montour 32

Nonsection

Beaver 75, Keystone Oaks 56

Beth-Center 66, Jefferson-Morgan 61

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Burrell at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Carrick at Elizabeth Forward, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 3 p.m.

Monessen at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Brashear vs. South Side, 10:30 a.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Aliquippa, noon

Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

OLSH vs. Blackhawk, 3 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Montour, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Moon vs. Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Upper St. Clair vs. Mars, noon

Sto-Rox vs. Seton LaSalle, 1:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Allderdice, 3 p.m.

Uniontown vs. Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic vs. Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Shootout at Seton Hill University

Saltsburg vs. Geibel, 3:30 p.m.

Derry vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Valley vs. Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette vs. Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 59, Fox Chapel 33

Norwin 64, Seneca Valley 35

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 50, Kiski Area 37

Plum 47, Mars 43

Section 3

Latrobe 43, Penn Hills 41

Oakland Catholic 42, Penn-Trafford 35

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport 60, Elizabeth Forward 49

Nonsection

Avonworth 53, Chartiers-Houston 27

California 31, Yough 18

Franklin Regional 72, Highlands 25

Greensburg Central Catholic 39, Winchester Thurston 36

Hundred (W. Va.) 42, Mapletown 28

North Hills 40, Hopewell 35

Riverside 58, Ambridge 26

West Greene 74, Beth-Center 45

District 6

Heritage

United 58, Blairsville 45

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 2:15 p.m.

Burgettstown at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Burrell at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Joey Fabus Memorial Classic

At Bethel Park

South Side vs. Brashear, noon

North Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.

Westinghouse vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Bethel Park, 8 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cornerstone Christian at Cheswick Christian, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Shootout at Seton Hill University

Norwin vs. Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Friday’s results

WPIAL

WCCA Diving Championships

At Derry

Meter diving

Girls

Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 462.35; Lauren Bisignani, Latrobe, 417.5; Alison Cowan, Derry, 362.6; Delaney Lentz, Penn Trafford, 58.4; Marissa Fabac, Penn Trafford, 342.95; Emily Rose, Franklin Regional, 287.8

Boys

Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 418.9; Carson Yohe, Franklin Regional, 412.35; Xander Lentz, Penn Trafford, 400.6; Cameron Washburn, Derry, 383.3; Clay McClintock, Latrobe, 359.15; Jake DePietro, Penn Trafford, 332

Wrestling

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Canon-McMillan

Norwin at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Franklin Regional, 7:15 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. Peters Township/Pine-Richland-winner, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

At Hempfield

Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley/Hampton-winner, 6 p.m.

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin/West Mifflin-winner, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Trinity/Franklin Regional-winner, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Burrell

Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

At Quaker Valley

Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

